As an adult, I still wrestle with the occasional can opener or vegetable peeler in my own kitchen. In a predominantly right-handed world, it would seem gadgets were made to service the righties of the world, forcing the ten percent of us left to adapt. Finding lefty-friendly tools was tricky — until recently — when I discovered a trove of left-handed tools in this secret Amazon store . Read on for a list of the most helpful left-hand kitchen tools to solve your daily Southpaw headaches, and perhaps a few you may not even realize will make a world of difference.

Growing up as a left-handed kid, simple daily tasks were often slightly more challenging. At the end of the school day, my left hand was stained a metallic gray with pencil lead from skirting over my cursive. Every lefty is familiar with fumbling through classroom craft boxes, searching for a pair of scissors that would once and for all effortlessly slice paper rather than just bend it.

Lefty's Left-Handed 2-Cup Glass Measuring Cup Amazon View On Amazon It’s hard to imagine a measuring cup as anything less than universally applicable, but when lefties grab most measuring cups, they’ll find the cup and ounce metrics printed on the side that faces away from them. This makes precise measurements difficult, and either we attempt to hold it with the less dominant hand or squinting at the contents trying to view the other side. As most aren’t transparent, it makes the task even more difficult. This left-handed cup has the measurements on the opposite side, offering easy access to the measuring lines. Made of durable borosilicate tempered glass, this cup can hold up to two cups and be placed in the microwave. The manufacturer recommends hand-washing when ready to clean. Price at time of publish: $22

Lefty's Left-Hand Wine Opener Amazon View On Amazon Typically, manual wine openers have a corkscrew that requires them to be turned clockwise in order to remove the cork. While this is perfectly comfortable for most right-handers, it can pose difficulty when turning from the left wrist. This opener from Lefty’s has a screw that coils in the opposite direction, allowing a lefty to turn counter-clockwise. Beyond the corkscrew, it also contains a knife, bottle gripper, and opener to service all bottle opening needs. Price at time of publish: $20

Lamson Chef’s Slotted Left-Hand Turner Amazon View On Amazon A fish spatula can be one of the most dynamic tools in any cook’s arsenal. Thanks to its by-design agility, it can flip, turn, left, and serve with ease. While most chefs reach for this trusty turner, it loses some utility when placed in a left hand. This handy turner is angled in the opposite direction of traditional turners, providing the proper leverage for scooping and flipping delicate seafood. Apart from its helpful angle, this Lamson fish spatula is a solid, quality-made kitchen tool that will last a long time. It’s sturdy enough to lift heavier food but still thin and nimble enough to get in tight spaces. With a gorgeous walnut wood handle, we recommend hand-washing in order to preserve it. Price at time of publish: $40

Global Left-Handed Yanagi 10-inch Sashimi Knife Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Japanese knives are known for their razor-sharp blades that are superior for slicing foods like sushi and sashimi. Unlike Western-style knives that have double-sided edges, Japanese knives are one-sided. And more times than not, they are sharpened to be used with the right hand. This knife from Food & Wine favorite knife brand, Global, is sharpened on the opposite edge, feels effortless when in hand, and its patented Cordova 18 core even produces air pockets, reducing drag and giving it nonstick abilities so food doesn’t cling to the blade. It’s lightweight and flexible enough for quick, efficient work, but its balanced handle and sharp blade make for effortless slicing. We also appreciate the gripped handle for safe handling. Price at time of publish: $150

Lefty’s Left-Handed Manual Can Opener Amazon View On Amazon Every lefty has scuffled with a can opener at least once or twice in their lifetime. Typically designed to be cranked with the right hand, lefties have had to adapt to use this gadget since the 1800s. Luckily for us, Lefty’s redesigned the opener to be secured on the left side of the can and rotated counterclockwise with the left hand. For added convenience, a built-in bottle opener is carved into the tool. If your household has left- and right-handed cooks and you don’t have space for two separate can openers, we also love this ambidextrous option. Price at time of publish: $22

Lefty's Left-handed Bamboo Utensil Kitchen Tool Set Amazon View On Amazon A comprehensive utensil is one of the most useful tools a home cook can purchase. This four-piece set features angle edges to easily and comfortably stir, turn, and scrape stuck-on bits with the left hand. The set includes a stirring spoon, wok tool, slotted spatula, and pot sitter, which is notched to lay on the edge of the pot. Since it’s made of natural bamboo, you’ll want to use soapy water and air dry to clean it. Price at time of publish: $22