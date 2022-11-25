Le Creuset Cookware Is Nearly Half Off Right Now, and These Are the 10 Best Deals

Rich chocolate ganache, salty ocean swells, earthy green olives, and toasted fluffy meringue — these are just a few of the real-life inspirations Le Creuset uses to color-up its coveted cookware collection. It’s one of the key reasons, aside from its durability and performance, why this celebrated French brand has been a kitchen mainstay for home cooks and professional cooks alike.

Le Creuset has been around since 1925, born in Fresnoy-le-Grand, France. And, according to the brand, it was the first colorful cookware line to be launched. Its enameled cast iron and stoneware pieces are by far and wide its most popular pieces, with shoppers collecting different shapes and sizes in their favorite richly hued shades. Because it is handcrafted, Le Creuset cookware comes with a hefty price tag; however, they’re sure to make for a cherished kitchen investment, whether for yourself or as a gift to a loved one.

That’s why it’s all the more reason to snap up any wished-for Le Creuset pieces during a major sale event like today’s Black Friday. Brands like Williams Sonoma, Amazon, Sur la Table, and Le Creuset, itself, are selling some popular pieces on rare sale. You can score deep Dutch ovens, French ovens, grill pans, mini cocottes, baking dishes, and more for nearly half off right now.

We scoured through each site to find 10 of the best deals on Le Creuset, that way you can score some of these lifetime pieces at a discounted price.

5 Best Black Friday Le Creuset Deals

5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven, $200 (originally $380) at lecreuset.com

9.75-Inch Signature Deep Round Grill Pan, $100 (originally $190) at amazon.com

2.5-Quart Signature French Oven, $160 (originally $284) at williams-sonoma.com

7.5-Quart Signature Soup Pot, $300 (originally $462) at lecreuset.com

2-Piece Nonstick Stainless Steel Fry Pan Set, $210 (originally $317) at lecreuset.com



One of the brand’s most popular pieces is its enameled cast iron oven – whether Dutch or French. The cast iron base supports even heating throughout, while the enamel coating makes for low maintenance and nonstick ease. You’ll cook some of your best dishes in these deep, durable pots — from slow-roasted sauces and stews, to bubbling hot soups, braised proteins and fluffy homemade breads. They come in versatile shapes and sizes, and luckily, a few of them are on sale for the best discounts yet.

To buy: Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven, $200 (originally $380) at lecreuset.com

You can snap up the deep Dutch oven for over 45% off right now. With a vast array of colors available to choose from — like flame, nectar, olive, licorice, and meringue — and a 5.25-quart capacity, this Dutch oven is a no brainer.

It’s the perfect option if you plan on making large batches of food, or if you like a little extra room while you’re cooking. The extra space at the top is key if you like to avoid any splashes while deep frying, plan on cooking taller roasts, or like to simmer sauces uncovered.

Williams Sonoma

To buy: Le Creuset 2.5-Quart Signature French Oven, $160 (originally $284) at williams-sonoma.com

The French oven is also available with a nearly half-off discount too. This is the shallower version of the Dutch oven and works well for braises, cooking saucy pasta dishes, or smaller batches of soups or stews. Its 2.5-quart size is perfect if you’re short on storage space and want a smaller piece of Le Creuset cookware too. You’ll have some of the same color options, including the brand’s newest launch that is inspired by chocolate ganache.

For those who know they’re planning on making large batches of soups to cozy up with this winter, it might pay to grab the brand’s soup pot while it’s discounted by $162. This Dutch-oven-esque piece of cookware is much wider and a touch shallower. Its 7.25-quart capacity makes it a workhorse for soup or for boiling long pasta shapes, big batches of ravioli, large braises, and more.

To buy: Le Creuset 7.5-Quart Signature Soup Pot, $300 (originally $462) at lecreuset.com

More Black Friday Le Creuset Deals

9-Inch Classic Skillet, $120 (originally $175) at lecreuset.com

8-Ounce Mini Round Cocotte, $22 (originally $32) at lecreuset.com

2-Piece Square Bakers Set, $58 (originally $75) at surlatable.com

4.5-Quart Dutch Oven, $290 (originally $390) at amazon.com

Demi Kettle and Mugs 3-Piece Set, $100 (originally $132) at lecreuset.com

7-Quart Signature Rectangular Roaster, $199 (originally $275) at amazon.com

4-Piece Stoneware Soup Bowl Set, $54 (originally $68) at amazon.com

While Le Creuset is known for pieces as cookware, many folks shout out just how much they appreciate its bakeware too. The cast iron items can go from stovetop to oven in a jiffy, and the crafted stoneware pieces work perfectly in an oven. If you plan on taking advantage of baking season this year, whether for a big holiday spread or just a cold weekend in, there are plenty of on-sale pieces to take advantage of.

Le Creuset

To buy: Le Creuset 8-Ounce Mini Round Cocotte, $22 (originally $32) at lecreuset.com

The brand’s cutest piece — the mini round cocottes — are on a rare sale right now. It’s the perfect time to snap up a few of them to round out a set. Grab all the same color, such as sea salt, nutmeg, flame, or white, or mix and match for a fun collection.

Instead of cast iron, these cute mini Dutch ovens are made from heat-tolerant stoneware. You can use them in the broiler, oven, or microwave, and they’re also dishwasher-safe, which is key for all the sticky, baked-on bits that might be leftover. You can bake anything in the little cocottes up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, from individual portions of soups and side, to fruity seasonal crumbles, mini cakes, or even serve dips in them.

Sur la Table

To buy: Le Creuset 2-Piece Square Bakers Set, $58 (originally $75) at surlatable.com

Another piece of bakeware worth grabbing is the square bakers set. This duo comes with two stoneware baking pans: a smaller 5.75-by-5.75-inch pan, and an 8.5-by-8.5-inch pan. They’re ideal for your classic square desserts, like brownies and bars, or you could also use them for cobblers, cinnamon rolls, and sides and appetizers like cornbread, mac and cheese, and hot dips. The set is great for hosting and serving, since they’ll both match on your tablescape.

A double-duty piece of cookware is the 9-inch skillet, since you can use it for anything salty and savory or for something sweet and sticky. It’s compatible with all cooktops, as well as oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. You can grab it in many of their colors too, which is perfect if you want to match your Dutch oven.

To buy: Le Creuset 9-Inch Classic Skillet, $120 (originally $175) at lecreuset.com

The interior is a satiny black cast iron surface, so it’ll sear any piece of protein or vegetable to perfection, as well as bake biscuits or a big skillet cookie with perfect golden brown bottoms. It doesn’t require any seasoning for maintenance either, so you don’t have to worry about taking that extra step to make it last for years to come.

To buy: Le Creuset Demi Kettle and Mugs 3-Piece Set, $100 (originally $132) at lecreuset.com

Any cold winter’s day filled with baking — whether savory or sweet — deserves to be accompanied by a warm cup of tea or coffee. Luckily, this kettle set is on sale, and it comes in seven different colors. Boil some water in the Le Creuset kettle for sweet and rich London fog or matcha lattes, or use it to brew a classic cup of English breakfast tea or French press coffee.

Regardless of what you choose, the process will be quick, since the kettle is made with carbon steel for even and fast heating. The black handles are sturdy, that way you can pour the water into the two stoneware Le Creuset mugs with ease. You’ll also hear the perfectly tuned whistle as soon as the water’s boiling, which is the perfect soundtrack to a cold, snowy winter's day.

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

