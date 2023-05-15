While the origins of the lazy Susan are hazy, this rotating round tray has been used for decades to help serve food to an entire table without guests having to reach or pass dishes to each other. It's not limited to table service, though. If you’re searching for a smart solution to sifting through a packed cabinet to find a condiment or canned good, smaller versions of these turntables have become a popular and useful organizational tool for cabinets and countertops at home. We researched the best lazy Susans, comparing their features, construction, and overall aesthetics before choosing our favorites.

Best Overall Williams Sonoma Hold Everything Lazy Susan Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma You won’t want to hide this stylish lazy Susan. Made of sustainably sourced ash wood, it’s finished with a clear, food-safe lacquer that shows off the wood’s natural grain. Use it to house and display your favorite cooking oils and spices on the counter while keeping them within reach, or let it live in the center of your dining table to hold a salt cellar and pepper mill. Thanks to its large surface, you can use it for restaurant-style serving, keeping dishes reachable for everyone at mealtime. A gently raised edge keeps items from falling off as it turns, and the quality mechanism lets it spin smoothly. The 20-inch diameter offers generous storage space, and maintaining it is easy: just wipe it down with a damp cloth whenever needed. Price at time of publish: $130 Material: Ash wood

Best Wooden Neat Method Acacia Turntable Food52 View On Food52 View On Grove.co View On Luluandgeorgia.com This simple wooden turntable is available in two sizes, a 10.5-inch version (perfect for about six condiments) and a 13.5-inch version (ideal for up to 14 small condiment or spice containers), which can help organize your pantry, laundry room, or anywhere else you need to maximize space. Because it’s made of attractive acacia wood, it can also be left on a counter or tabletop as part of your decor. The turning mechanism is quiet and smooth, offering an attractive and easy solution for stowing spices, bath accouterments, or whatever needs sorting. Price at time of publish: $23 or $35 Material: Acacia wood

Acacia wood Dimensions: 10.5 x 0.8 inches or 13.5 x 0.8 inches

Best With High Sides Williams Sonoma Hold Everything Metal Powder Coat Lazy Susan Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Part of the Williams Sonoma Fridge Organization collection, this lazy Susan can be just as useful outside of the refrigerator, too. The white powder-coated finish would look at home in nearly any style kitchen, yet it’s utilitarian enough to use in a pantry or other space. The high sides of the turntable keep taller containers from falling over, while contents remain easily viewable. The finish also makes cleaning easy. Wipe it down with a soft, dry cloth to brush away dust and debris. Price at time of publish: $35 Material: Powder-coated steel

Powder-coated steel Dimensions: 11 x 3.5 inches

Best Compact iDesign Linus 9-inch Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot If you want a wallet-friendly turntable that works well in smaller cabinets or under the sink, this affordable option by iDesign is an excellent choice. Its raised edges prevent bottles or jars from falling as it turns, as ribbing on the interior helps to keep them from sliding around. Its clear construction lets you locate items at a glance – a perfect organization tool for pantries and spice cabinets. Made from BPA-free recycled plastic, it’s very easy to keep clean. You can wash it by hand with gentle dish soap if it starts to get grimy. Price at time of publish: $11 Material: Recycled plastic

Recycled plastic Dimensions: 9 x 1.5 inches

Best for Cabinets Copco Non-Skid Two-Tier Pantry Cabinet Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Beallsflorida.com To make the most of a cabinet or shelf with lots of vertical space, opt for a two-tier turntable like this version by Copco. It’s equipped with a grippy surface to prevent slipping and the raised edges keep contents from toppling over while turning. This particular model has a generous 12-inch surface to load with canned goods, condiments, assorted nut butters, and more. This popular lazy Susan comes in a single-tier version of the same size, and is backed by a lifetime warranty against defects. It also comes in an array of colors. Price at time of publish: $14 Material: Plastic

Plastic Dimensions: 12 x 7.5 inches

Best Two Tier Lipper International 8302 Bamboo Wood 2-Tier 10" Kitchen Turntable Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair If you’re searching for a two-tiered lazy Susan for an open cabinet setup, this classic wooden design beats its plastic competition. Made of sustainable bamboo, it’s naturally antimicrobial and durable. The 10-inch diameter is large enough to hold many containers to keep them organized and accessible. You can use the 5-inch high lower shelf for shorter jars and the top shelf for taller items, taking advantage of often underutilized vertical space. Price at time of publish: $18 Material: Bamboo

Bamboo Dimensions: 10 x 6.88 inches

Best Value Copco Non-Skid Pantry Cabinet Lazy Susan Turntable, 9-Inch, Blue Amazon View On Amazon Just like the two-tiered version of this lazy Susan, this turntable from Copco has the same grippy surface and raised edge that keeps items in place as it turns. This model, however, measures a bit smaller at 9 inches in diameter, which makes it an excellent storage solution for narrower and more compact spaces. If you need multiples, you can opt to buy this set of two or perhaps this variety set, which includes both the 9-inch and 12-inch versions. Price at time of publish: $8 Material: Plastic

Plastic Dimensions: 9 x 1.39 inches

Best Marble Creative Home Marble Lazy Susan Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Overstock Made of natural marble, this lazy Susan stands out as a sophisticated option for countertop storage and organization. Its 12-inch diameter is large enough to hold a number of kitchen essentials like oil, vinegar, and spices, and you can easily wipe it down if it gets greasy or dusty. You can also utilize its stay-cool, nonstick surface as a serving platter for hors d’oeuvres, dessert, or cheese. Since marble is a natural material, each piece is unique. The base is padded with felt to prevent it from scratching its resting surface. It’s easy to maintain, too: gently hand wash with mild soap and water then dry with a soft cloth. Price at time of publish: $47 Material: Natural marble

Natural marble Dimensions: 12 x 1 inches

Best Stainless Steel RSVP International Stainless Steel Turntable Lazy Susan Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Everythingkitchens.com Stainless steel is a low-maitenance material that seamlessly blends into most kitchen schemes. This turntable is made of high-quality brushed 18/10 stainless steel, and measures 10.5 inches in diameter, ideally sized to sit on the counter and hold your favorite cooking oils and condiments. It can hold up to 25 pounds, so you an also stock it with canned goods in the pantry, keeping them easily accessible and organized. The smart ball bearing mechanism makes this lazy Susan turn smoothly, and the slightly raised edge helps keep contents from falling off. To clean, hand wash it with gentle dish soap to maintain its luster. Price at time of publish: $24 Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Dimensions: 10.3 x .75 inches

Best for Corner Cabinets Rev-A-Shelf 2-Tier Almond Plastic Adjustable Height Pie-cut Cabinet Lazy Susan Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair The corner shelf of a kitchen cabinet system can be difficult to keep organized without the right fittings. This two-tiered molded polymer shelf is just the answer, maximizing the often awkward space in the lower corner of your kitchen cabinets. It comes ready to install and has a telescoping bar that expands from 26 to 31 inches, allowing you adjust its height for a perfect fit. Each shelf holds up to 20 pounds, which you can take advantage of to store anything from baking essentials to pots and pans. Price at time of publish: $111 Material: Plastic, metal

Plastic, metal Dimensions: 28 x 26 inches

Best With Dividers iDesign Linus Collection Turntable Organizer with Dividers Amazon View On Amazon View On The Container Store A turntable with compartaments can take your organizing efforts a step further, whether it’s storing packets of tea or grouping similar seasonings. It can also work well as a storage solution for cleaning sprays, beauty products, craft items, and more. This particular model measures 11 inches in diameter, but it’s also available in a 9-inch option for smaller spaces. Durable BPA-free plastic is sturdy and easy to keep clean with a bit of mild dish soap and water. Price at time of publish: $17 Material: BPA-free plastic

BPA-free plastic Dimensions: 11 x 4.38 inches