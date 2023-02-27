Assessing size, design, performance, and more, we tested and researched the best large air fryers on the market, including dual-basket and combo options. Keep reading to learn which models earned a spot on our list.

Air fryers have changed the game for people who love their crisp, crunchy food but want a healthier option than deep-frying in pools of oil. But with cooking functions beyond just air frying, like baking, roasting, and reheating, they can also stand in for other appliances, streamlining your meal prep process and keeping cleanup to a minimum. If you’re cooking for one or two people, a small or standard air fryer suffices, but if you’re preparing food for a family, a large-capacity air fryer saves you from having to cook one batch after another for a single meal.

Best Overall Instant Pot Instant Vortex Plus 10QT 7-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Oven 4.6 Courtesy of Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: It’s a cinch to use and clean, it performs well, and it’s quiet. Cons: Having a tray versus a basket isn’t ideal. Coming out as our overall winner, this air fryer by Instant Pot pairs “good performance with a decent price.” It scored high in the ease of use category, with our testers noting that “a beginner would have no problem using this machine with what is provided” and highlighting the straightforward, easily operated display. While the food is cooking, you won’t be disturbed by any loud whirrings since “the air fryer does not give off much in terms of sound from the air fryer fan.” Featuring seven functions, there’s a whole lot you can cook with this one appliance, including a rotisserie chicken (the appliance comes with a rotisserie spit, forks, fetch tool, and basket). Since this air fryer uses a cooking tray rather than a basket, it can be trickier to hold and handle. “It's a little more difficult to shift things around because you don't want them to fall off the tray,” our tester said. Instead, use your hands or tongs to flip your food and a towel or potholder when accessing the tray. But in the grand scheme of things, it’s a low-hassle air fryer, especially considering that everything has a nonstick coating for easy cleanup and most parts are dishwasher-safe. Price at time of publish: $150 Capacity: 10 quarts

Best Value TaoTronics Air Fryer TT-AF001 4.6 Courtesy of TaoTronics View On Taotronics.com Pros: Offering high-level performance at a low price, the air fryer has a roomy cooking basket, and it’s almost silent while in use. Cons: The many buttons on the display panel might be overwhelming at first. This air fryer may have the lowest price tag on our list, but it still earned high marks for its performance. “This air fryer is a steal,” our tester said. “It's pretty remarkable that it has as many presets and features as it does, performs consistently well, and clocks in at under 50% of the average price.” Speaking of all the features: Our testers noted that the display panel with its 20-some touchscreen buttons seems like a lot at first glance, but with the help of the instructions manual, you’ll get the hang of things over time. It also may be a plus for people who prefer cooking with presets, enabling you to hit a button and let the appliance do the work. Another one of its best features? A tester noted that “the air fryer is almost silent while operating — you can barely hear the fan whirring.” This air fryer has the smallest capacity of our picks, but at 6 quarts with a 4.5-inch deep basket, you can rest assured that it can still handle a whole chicken. Price at time of publish: $100 Capacity: 6 quarts

Best Splurge Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9650 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: It has a thoughtful, user-friendly design and fat-removal technology. Cons: Cleaning isn’t as convenient as other options. This air fryer received a perfect score from our testers when it came to its design, emphasizing the spacious basket able to fit big batches of food. “The basket's handle was comfortable to use while holding and shaking. It felt easy to keep your hands away from the hot inner basket, as there is enough space between it and the handle,” one tester said. We also like that the digital controls on this air fryer are clear to read and understand. One of the benefits of all air fryers is that you can use less oil while cooking, but this model takes it a step further with its “fat removal technology” designed to extract and capture excess fat from food. Unfortunately, there are no real special features besides that, and there are only five functions, which, yes, is still a lot for one device but less than others on our list. Another drawback to keep in mind is that the air fryer isn’t the easiest to clean since the crisper plate isn’t nonstick or dishwasher-safe. To end on a high note, there is a free accompanying app you can use to find hundreds of recipes. Price at time of publish: $350 Capacity: 7 quarts

Best Dual Basket Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Air Fryer 4.2 View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy Pros: With this dual-basket air fryer, you can make two different dishes at once and get nice cooking results, regardless of what kind of food is in there. Cons: Having two smaller baskets makes it harder to adjust the food inside. With a dual-basket air fryer, you can cook two different foods simultaneously, making it easier to prepare a complete meal in one go instead of back-to-back batch cooking. For example, you can air fry chicken wings on one side while roasting vegetables on the other. This dual-basket air fryer adds to that convenience with its “Smart Finish” feature that syncs the cooking time of both baskets even with different temperatures and methods. Of course, you can still cook the same thing on both sides using the “Match Cook” button that copies settings across both baskets to make full use of this air fryer’s large capacity. In all of our cooking tests, this air fryer produced food that was well-cooked with the right amount of crispiness. “There's really nothing you couldn't use this for,” our tester said. “It is very versatile overall.” The trade-off with the dual basket capability is that each basket is 4 quarts, so you need to give it a little shake to shift around the food inside. “The handles are great with this particular model,” one tester said. “Far enough from the surface to keep cool to the touch and very easy to shake with a solid construction.” Price at time of publish: $200 Capacity: 8 quarts

Best Air Fryer Toaster Oven Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer Toaster Oven 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Crate & Barrel Pros: It has 1800 watts of power, 10 cooking functions, and can fit many foods other models can’t. Cons: Because of its strong heat, you need to keep an eye on your food to prevent overcooking it. With a 19-quart capacity, this is one massive air fryer toaster oven. You can fit a 12-inch pizza, an entire chicken, or six slices of bread inside, making it particularly suitable for large families. On top of that, this appliance can handle 10 different cooking functions, so even if it takes up more space on your countertop, it can replace multiple kitchen appliances. Since the display is not backlit, one tester noted that “any user with vision issues might have greater difficulty reading.” But this is offset by the fact that the display has a large font. Another caveat with this air fryer toaster oven is its almost too-powerful cooking performance. “It is very strong, so food would need to be checked frequently and begin with less cooking time than you might think you need,” our tester said. Once you get the hang of this learning curve, you’ll appreciate the fast cooking times. Price at time of publish: $250 Capacity: 19 quarts

