Our efforts to find the best ladles on the market have led us to these 8, with the OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Ladle topping our list as the best overall for its dual-handed versatility and the brand’s reputation for durability and comfortable use. Get the scoop on which ladles made our list below.

While ladles are essentially just a small bowl attached to a stick, the best ladles do have a few characteristics that make them stand out from the rest. We like a nice, deep scoop, an ergonomic handle, and if the ladle has a pouring spout, we want it to be able to pour without dripping liquid all over the place. Bonus points if the ladle looks nice — but it needs to perform first and foremost.

A ladle might not be the most exciting tool in your kitchen, but it’s a must-have for soups and stews. These utensils are also handy for distributing sauce, gravy , or even spooning large-batch cocktails into glassware. In fact, since ladles are so versatile and take up minimal space, it’s easy to justify having more than one — and we’ve got you covered on how to choose.

Best Overall: OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Ladle Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Kohls.com Pros: Heat-safe and dual-pouring spouts offer high versatility.

Cons: Fairly utilitarian in design. There’s lots to love about this ladle from OXO Good Grips. The stainless steel construction means that it's heat safe — very important when plunging a ladle into boiling pasta water or simmering stock — and the signature non-slip Good Grips handle means you’ll have a firm hold on this ladle even when things are getting steamy. We like the dual pouring spouts for either right- or left-handed use, and the spouts are actually pronounced enough to stop annoying drips. This is an ideal ladle for stocks and soups and will stand up to regular use. You can even toss it in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Price at time of publish: $13 Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Length: 11.9 inches

11.9 inches Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Value: KitchenAid Classic Soup Ladle Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Beallsflorida.com Pros: A no-frills ladle at a very reasonable price. Cons: Not as durable as stainless steel. It’s not often that a product from KitchenAid lands in the “best value” category, but this soup ladle proves it’s possible. This is a no-frills ladle in that there’s no pour spout, and it’s made of plastic — but it’ll get the job done. Despite its plastic construction, this ladle is heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so it’s perfectly fine for bubbly scenarios like scooping pasta water. Use this one for weeknight soups and sauces, or keep it as a back-up ladle and save it for use with your nonstick cookware. Price at time of publish: $7 Material: Plastic

Plastic Length: 12.2 inches

12.2 inches Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best for Gravy: Keawell Hammered Stainless Steel Ladle with Pouring Spout Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Large pour spout is ideal for gravy distribution. Cons: Best for use with thick sauces and gravies. This elegant ladle is perfect for use at the table. The wide pouring spout is ideal for distributing gravy, salad dressing, or other thick sauces — and it’s not awkward to pour with, thanks to the shorter handle. With its hammered stainless steel detail (that is still dishwasher-safe!), this ladle looks nice enough to use during special occasions, and it’ll certainly stand up to repeated use. That said, this is more of a one-trick pony type of ladle — the gaping pour spout and short handle won’t do you any favors during the act of actual cooking. Price at time of publish: $16 Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Length: 8.11 inches

8.11 inches Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best for Stock: Williams Sonoma Signature Stainless Steel Fat Skimming Ladle 4.5 Courtesy of Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: Purpose-built and does its job well. Cons: A little pricey. If ever there were a purpose-built ladle, it’s this one. Specially designed for skimming off the fat from liquids — like chicken or beef stocks — Williams Sonoma’s stainless steel ladle features a special pour spout that stops those chunky bits from pouring out along with your desired liquids. Is it slightly expensive? Sure, but this is a high-quality ladle that will last for years to come and is elegant enough to use at the table when you’re finished cooking. It’s even dishwasher safe and will retain its high shine. Price at time of publish: $48 Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Length: 13 inches

13 inches Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Silicone: KitchenAid Silicone Ladle Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair Pros: Doubling as our ‘best large’ pick, this is a deep, heat-resistant ladle at a fair price. Cons: No major advantages over the brand’s plastic version. KitchenAid gets another nod here for their affordable silicone ladle. This generously sized ladle is heat resistant to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and is dishwasher safe, so it’s ultra-versatile and safe for use with nonstick cookware. This one is also our pick for 'best large' ladle thanks to its deep cup — perfect for serving soups, reserving pasta water, or portioning stocks and broths. This ladle leans more utilitarian than aesthetically pleasing, but that just means it’ll be a long-lasting workhorse in your kitchen. Price at time of publish: $16 Material: Silicone

Silicone Length: 13 inches

13 inches Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Wooden: HYQO Large Wooden Ladle Amazon View On Amazon Pros: A nice-looking ladle with functional features. Cons: Relatively shallow cup and not dishwasher-safe. Wooden ladles are tricky. They tend to be too similar to regular wooden spoons to serve as actual ladles, or they’re more artisanal and aren’t designed with functionality in mind. Fortunately, this one ticks both boxes for usability and value. There’s a convenient hooked handle, which offers flexibility for storage or for hooking to the rim of a deep pot. We also appreciate that the cup is actually deep enough to hold liquid — as you’d hope a ladle should. While this probably won’t be your most functional utensil, it looks nice and is an inexpensive alternative to other materials. Price at time of publish: $7 Material: Wood

Wood Length: 10.83 inches

10.83 inches Dishwasher Safe: No

Best Whimsical: OTOTO Nessie Ladle 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ototodesign.com Pros: Fun, cute, and colorful addition to a kitchen with features that allow it to stand upright when not in use. Cons: This one won’t be to everyone’s taste. We’re including this Nessie ladle on our list because it’s functional and fun. Aside from subtly resembling a creature from the watery depths, this ladle features a deep cup — and Nessie’s “legs” even provide the ability to stand the utensil upright. This ladle comes in an assortment of fun colors, and it’s dishwasher-safe. It won’t be everyone’s first choice, but it’s a fun option for those with a whimsical side. Price at time of publish: $17 Material: Plastic

Plastic Length: 9.65 inches

9.65 inches Dishwasher Safe: Yes