With the help of two professional organizers, we rounded up our favorite label makers on the market, including one that’s beginner-friendly and a versatile option with Bluetooth connectivity. Keep scrolling to find the right label maker for your needs.

In addition to pantry organization, we love using label makers for entertaining purposes, whether it’s marking a drink pitcher or specifying which desserts are gluten-free, as well as keeping track of expiration dates on containers of freshly made meals and leftovers.

The first step to organizing your kitchen is buying storage bins for your pantry and cabinets and then adding similar items to each one. When you figure out where things should go, the next thing to do is make customized tags with a label maker. It might seem like a waste of time, but trust us, your future self will thank you when everything is in the right spot months later.

It can cut material up to 20 feet in length, so you can go big with decor pieces or stick to the small stuff and prep kitchen labels in bulk. It’s wireless and connects via Bluetooth to your smart device or computer without a USB option.

The Cricut Joy Machine is a more compact and less expensive version of the classic Cricut Maker , perfect for small spaces and creating projects big and small. If you’ve been interested in trying a Cricut but have been intimidated by the price or size, this portable model allows you to craft and label from just about anywhere.

Cons: It might take some trial and error before you get comfortable using it.

Pros: The Cricut Joy is a compact version of the popular label maker that lets you personalize labels and projects.

It’s not as sleek and portable as other models, but it’s an excellent choice for those wanting something quick and easy to use. An optional sturdy case is available for protection and storage.

Since it cannot connect via Bluetooth to your devices or to a computer via USB, there’s no learning curve or apps to download standing in the way of you and better organization. However, this means the options are slightly more limited than other models since add-ons cannot be purchased.

Bluetooth connectivity isn’t for everyone. If you prefer a large keyword for creating labels, we recommend this model from Brother that’s simple to use with straightforward buttons featuring 14 fonts, over 600 symbols, 97 frames, and more.

Cons: This does not offer Bluetooth or USB connectivity, and it’s bulkier than other options.

Owner of Free Your Space Professional Organizing, Michelle Garb , gave this model her seal of approval, saying, “It lets me put graphics on the labels, which sounds like it's fancy, but it's actually pretty useful. Larger labels are better for clients who have difficulty reading small text and also make the text easier to read from further away.”

This label maker is worth the splurge with its sleek design, wireless technology, and two included starter tapes. However, our favorite part about this device is that it can print labels up to 1 inch wide, about twice the size that most portable models produce. Like our top pick, it uses Bluetooth or a USB cord to connect to your smartphone or tablet, so you can do all the creative work from there. You can either design your own labels with the various fonts, symbols, and borders or take advantage of pre-designed templates for kitchen, office, and other home goods to get the job done faster.

Using thermal printing and AA batteries, it offers five font sizes, seven print styles, eight frames, and three language options. There’s an automatic off feature to save battery life if you forget to shut it down and user-friendly buttons for printing, capitalization, and more so you can make labels quickly. Thanks to the large LCD screen display, there will be no shock when labels print because you can see exactly what you’ve designed before you press submit.

Though it doesn’t have as many bells and whistles as some of our other top label makers, it is a straightforward option that gets the job done on a budget. Unlike our best overall pick, this one has a built-in keyword, allowing you to type labels directly on the device instead of via an app. In other words, this is an excellent choice for people who don’t want to mess with technology.

The pocket-sized device uses thermal technology to print high-quality labels in four different sizes: 0.23 inches, 0.47 inches, 0.55 inches, and 0.59 inches. Along with a USB cable, it comes with one plain white roll of label tape.

This one is our favorite of all the label makers because of its compact size, ease of use, and versatility. To start printing labels, simply download the “Print Master” app to your phone or tablet and seamlessly connect to this Phomemo label maker via Bluetooth. Inside the app, you’ll have access to hundreds of fonts, symbols, and borders and the ability to write up to three lines on each label, meaning you can type the name of the food, the date it was made or purchased, and another detail.

Cons: This can be used via Bluetooth or USB, but it requires an app to use.

Our Favorite

We love the Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine because of its compact size, user-friendly app, and various settings to create customized labels. You can design everything right from your smart device and print in seconds. If you want pre-designed templates, check out the Brother P-touch CUBE Plus.

Factors to Consider

Design

Is your label maker lightweight? Is it easy to set up and use? Does it have a screen, or do you connect your maker to an app? These design elements are just a few things to weigh against each other and keep in mind while shopping for a label maker.

Professional Organizer and Founder of The Tidy Abode, Diane Eisenstein, says, “Choosing the right label maker for your current organizing project will help you in the long run for all future projects, so arm yourselves with the right label maker to put the final touches on your ideal organizing system!”

Power Source

Many label makers run on traditional alkaline batteries (AA or AAA), while some run on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Battery-powered label makers allow you to take your device on the go without worrying about keeping them plugged in at all times. However, there are also label makers that can be charged via USB plug-in. While this isn’t as convenient or portable, it gets the job done while you work on designing labels.

Customization

Most label makers allow for customization beyond just typing words onto your label, including different text sizes, fonts, and symbols or icons. Label makers with apps or computer connectivity, like the P-touch CUBE Plus, will sometimes have the option to purchase add-on packs for even more customization.

“Customization is key for personalizing storage, and label makers with multiple font, border, and symbol options are ideal,” Eisenstein says. “Your storage system shouldn't just be functional; you should have the options to get creative and reflect your unique style. Also, make sure that your label maker brand manufactures different colored tape so you can really make a statement with your labels.”

Label Size

Which size (or sizes) of labels you decide to work with is ultimately a personal choice. Each label maker requires specific tapes, which can sometimes be proprietary to the brand or even the model. Many label makers will allow different tape sizes to be used, so you can even customize the size of your label. Eisenstein says wider tape is “perfect for easy-to-read labels, especially for anything on a high shelf.”

Frequently Asked Questions Is it worth getting a label maker?

For Garb, a label maker is essential. “Some people may have impeccable handwriting, but most don't,” she says. “Labelmakers help make everything look neat and organized, and the simple models without the extra features do a great job at an affordable price.”

Eisenstein feels the same way. “As a professional organizer, my trusty label maker is a must-have,” she says. “For every system I put in place, labels maintain order, helping people locate and return items effortlessly.”

What’s the difference between a label maker and a label printer? Label makers and label printers perform the same function of making and printing labels but slightly differently. Label printers are straightforward devices that are simple without too many bells and whistles or customization, while label makers allow for more creativity to “make” your own label with symbols and increased levels of customization.

So, is a label maker or label printer right for you? It depends on your needs. “If you're just going to label the occasional file folder and spice jar then a standard label maker with a keyboard would be just fine. If you want the customization, then Bluetooth connectivity to a phone and the ability to print larger labels is a must,” Garb says.

Our Expertise

Jacqueline Weiss is a professional food writer with over five years of experience and a lifelong passion for working in the kitchen. Her writing has appeared in Eat This Not That, EatingWell, AllRecipes, Simply Recipes, and more. For this article, she spoke with Michelle Garb, owner of Free Your Space Professional Organizing, and Diane Eisenstein, professional organizer and founder of The Tidy Abode, to find out what professionals look for in label makers. She then used these insights and her own expertise and market research to curate this list of the best label makers on the market.

