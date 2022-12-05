The 8 Best Kitchen Trash Cans of 2022

We found the best kitchen trash cans for every home based on size, lid design, odor control, and style. With a brushed stainless steel finish, a large capacity, and additional thoughtful features, our top pick is the Simplehuman Rectangular Kitchen Step Trash Can . Read on to find the one that perfectly fits your space and needs.

No matter how much you try to reduce waste , kitchen garbage piles up. If you need a new kitchen trash can, you’ll want to make sure it’s large enough that you don’t have to replace the bag every day yet small enough to suit your space comfortably. In addition to a quality trash can, we recommend having a compost bin to collect food scraps that will eventually turn into rich soil for plants and vegetables.

Best Overall: Simplehuman 50-Liter Rectangular Step Trash Can 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Globalindustrial.com Pros: This thoughtfully-designed can is large, durable, stylish, and a cinch to clean. Cons: One of the priciest on this list, it may be more than you want to spend on a trash can. Simplehuman brings innovation to everyday products, and its trash cans are no exception. This rectangular model earns our top spot for a number of reasons, all relating back to the thoughtfulness of its design. The steel foot pedal is durable, and the lid will stay open for easy access when you’re cleaning out the refrigerator or sweeping the floor. The lid’s hinge is inside the can, so you can push it flush against a wall, and there’s a removable inner bucket that you can take out when it needs a deep clean. And finally, the smudge-proof stainless steel finish makes it the perfect stylish addition to any kitchen. Price at time of publish: $160 Capacity: 13 gallons

13 gallons Material: Brushed stainless steel

Brushed stainless steel Lid Control: Foot pedal

Best Automatic: iTouchless 13-Gallon Stainless Steel Automatic Trash Can Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: The motion sensor top makes it easy to use and extra sanitary, while the built-in odor filter eliminates nasty smells. Cons: If it falls or gets knocked over, the plastic lid will likely come off. If you want your trash can to open with a wave of your hand, this automatic trash can by iTouchless is the best on the market (you can also set the lid to stay open, if needed). It runs on batteries or an adapter that you can plug in, depending on the placement in your kitchen, and it’s large enough that you won’t need to take out the trash too frequently. There’s even a filter on the inside that absorbs odors to prevent them from taking over your kitchen, while the black and stainless steel design will blend in anywhere. Price at time of publish: $90

Capacity: 13 gallons

13 gallons Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Lid Control: Motion sensor

Best Value: simplehuman Semi-Round Step Trash Can Walmart View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Globalindustrial.com Pros: Features like the soft-close lid and steel foot pedal make this can seem more expensive than it is. Cons: This is a value pick, but the custom-fit trash bags are not. Many less-expensive plastic trash cans either don’t have lids or have ones that close as soon as you take your foot off the pedal, but that’s not the case with this value pick from Simplehuman. The steel foot pedal acts as a gentle lever, the lid features silent-close technology, and the slide lock prevents pets or children from getting in. Just be aware that despite being moderately priced, the trash bags designed to fit perfectly in this semi-round can run for $18 for 20 bags (or $61 for 200, which is a good deal but still pricier than the bags you’ll find at the grocery store). Price at time of publish: $80

Capacity: 13 gallons

13 gallons Material: Plastic

Plastic Lid Control: Foot pedal RELATED: The Best Paper Towel Holders of 2022

Best Dual: Rubbermaid Elite Dual Stream Step-On Trash Can Amazon View On Amazon Pros: A combo trash can makes recycling a breeze, and the charcoal finish matches every style kitchen. Cons: The dual can is super handy, but it does mean you have two smaller cans as opposed to one large one. If recycling is a priority in your home, a dual trash can will make things much easier — and we love this one from Rubbermaid. First, the two compartments are color-coded and of equal size, so you don’t have to worry about squeezing large bottles or boxes into a small recycling bin. Secondly, the stainless steel foot pedal and slow-close locking lid ensure it opens and closes as you please. What’s more, the charcoal stainless steel finish looks sharp without being as flashy as a shining silver stainless. Price at time of publish: $190

Capacity: 15.9 gallons

15.9 gallons Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Lid Control: Foot pedal

Best Pull-Out: Simplehuman Dual Compartment Recycling Bin and Trash Can Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On The Container Store Pros: This trash and recycling system lets you hide your garbage and is very easy to install. Cons: It may not fit in every cabinet; plus, you need an empty cabinet to put it in. Pull-out kitchen trash cans are the best way to keep waste hidden while having a big enough bin for daily scraps. Not only is this pull-out system from Simplehuman perfect for cabinets, but it also features dual compartments for trash and recycling. Plus, it’s easy to install yourself. Simply drill the pre-assembled steel tracks into the bottom of your cabinet, add the bins, and you’re good to go. The frame keeps the compartments neatly in place and has a handle on the front for ease of use. Price at time of publish: $100

Capacity: 9.3 gallons

9.3 gallons Material: Steel frame and plastic bins

Steel frame and plastic bins Lid Control: Pull out

Best Swing: Umbra Venti Kitchen Trash Can Amazon View On Amazon View On Focuscamera.com View On Zulily.com Pros: The tall, timeless design is stylish, and the ring holds your trash bag in place. Cons: The opening at the top is smaller than others. If you’re looking for a traditional swing-top trash can, look no further than this one from Umbra. As one of the tallest cans on this list, it’s easy to push the top away and drop your garbage without bending over awkwardly. The ring holds the lid and trash bag in place while also giving the trash can a sleek look. Swing-top models are attractive and great for odor reduction, but it’s important to note that the opening is smaller than other options, which makes it difficult to toss large items. Price at time of publish: $50

Capacity: 16.5 gallons

16.5 gallons Material: Plastic

Plastic Lid Control: Swing top

Best Slim: Brightroom Slim Step Trash Can Target View On Target Pros: The ultra-narrow width means it fits almost anywhere, while the large capacity is very functional. Cons: Since it is so slim, it may be tricky to fit larger items. Despite being just 10.2 inches wide, making it half the width of our top choice, the capacity of this slim trash can still holds nearly 12 gallons. That means it’s perfect for narrow spaces, like next to the refrigerator or at the end of the island, while also being big enough to function adequately as a kitchen trash can. What’s more, you can remove the inner bin for easy cleaning, plus the stainless steel finish is timeless. Price at time of publish: $55

Capacity: 11.9 gallons

11.9 gallons Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Lid Control: Foot pedal