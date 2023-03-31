The Best Kitchen Cleaners for Sparking Clean Surfaces

With spring cleaning on our minds, we’ve assembled our favorite kitchen cleaners to help you restore a shiny, grease-free glean to your most-used surfaces.

If there’s one certainty about having a kitchen, it’s that it needs to be cleaned regularly. From tackling everyday spills and splashes to disinfecting, degreasing, or polishing, the task of cleaning is made easier when you have the right products at your disposal.

Best Overall Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner AMAZON View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: This is a freshly scented, effective all-purpose cleaner. Cons: It will not disinfect. It’s tough to argue with a well-performing all-purpose cleaner. It’s just convenient to be able to clean the sink, countertops, and kitchen table without having to pull out your entire arsenal of cleaning supplies, and this everyday cleaner from Mrs. Meyer's fits the bill. Beyond the kitchen, you can use this cleaner on floors, tile, walls, porcelain, bathroom fixtures, and more. Plus, there’s no need for artificial scents, so the fresh citrus aroma of Lemon Verbena is never overpowering nor lingering. Amazon sells it in a three-pack, so stash one in your kitchen, one in the bathroom, and keep the other on hand as a backup. Price at time of publish: $15 Amount: 16 ounces

Best Disinfectant Clorox Clean-Up Cleaner + Bleach Original Courtesy of Lowe's View On Amazon View On 123office.com View On Walmart Pros: Kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. Cons: The fumes can be intense. For those times when you need real disinfecting power to eliminate viruses and bacteria, it’s hard to beat the power of bleach. Clorox Clean-Up spray is ideal for sinks, floors, countertops, and more — but be careful of delicate surfaces and avoid using this spray on textiles. As you might expect from bleach, the fumes from this kitchen cleaner can be on the harsher side, so be sure to open a window if you’re doing any heavy-duty cleaning. Price at time of publish: $21 Amount: 24 ounces

Best Counter Cleaner Hope’s Perfect Countertop Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Hopecompany.com Pros: This works great on a variety of countertop surfaces. Cons: Not ideal for wood. Whether you have laminate, granite, quartz, or other solid-surface countertops, Hope’s Perfect Countertop spray has you covered. This effective spray runs double-duty as a cleaner and polisher, leaving your counters with a healthy, streak-free shine. There are no harsh chemicals, so you won’t have to worry about unpleasant odors, residues, or damage to stone sealants. Hope’s comes with a microfiber cloth when purchased on Amazon, but this spray is just as easy to use with paper towels. Price at time of publish: $15 Amount: 22 ounces

Best Floor Cleaner Aunt Fannie's Vinegar Floor Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Auntfannies.com Pros: This concentrated cleaner lasts a long, long time. Cons: There’s definitely a vinegar smell. We like this all-natural floor cleaner for its effectiveness and the fact that the concentrated solution lasts a long time, making it a great value. Just a half-cup dissolves into two gallons of water, so it’s ideal for use with mop buckets, spray bottles, or filling the chamber of your favorite floor cleaning tool. Aunt Fannie’s floor cleaner is meant for use on sealed floors — which most floors are — so use with confidence on hardwood, tile, linoleum, and more. Price at time of publish: $14 Amount: 32 ounces

Best Stainless Steel Cleaner Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner & Polish Trigger Spray 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On 123office.com View On Walmart Pros: Effectively cleans and polishes stainless steel surfaces. Cons: Not for use on other surfaces. Weiman comes in strong with an effective stainless steel cleaner and polish. Perfect for removing pesky fingerprints from your refrigerator and restoring your sink to a high shine, this stainless steel cleaner is easy to use thanks to its spray bottle — no squeezing out gloopy liquids — and wipes away clean with no streaks or residue. This isn’t an all-purpose cleaner, though, so don’t go spraying your countertops or floors with it — save this bottle for your stainless steel appliances, trash cans, sink, and so on. Price at time of publish: $18 Amount: 22 ounces

Best Drain Cleaner Rockwell Labs InVade Bio Drain Gel Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: A drain cleaner that works and actually smells good. Cons: It’s very thick. Drain cleaners usually entail pouring harsh chemicals down your drain — not ideal for the environment or your drain — but this one from Rockwell Labs is gentle and pleasant-smelling to boot. The ultra-thick formula clings to every nook and cranny to eliminate caked-on gunk and stains. This is even effective for super sticky beverage fountain drip trays, so it’s tough enough for restaurant use and is definitely capable of handling your at-home garbage disposal. Price at time of publish: $16 Amount: 32 ounces

Best Oven Cleaner Easy-Off Heavy Duty Oven Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: An affordable, enduring favorite. Cons: Don’t use this on anything besides ovens and grills. Easy-Off has been around for ages, and that’s because it works. This oven cleaner is easy to spray into your oven or on your grill to quickly (just three minutes!) eliminate grease, grime, and those pesky little crusted-on bits. This isn’t really an everyday cleaner, but it’s great for deep cleanings and the occasional need for spot cleaning (like when your mac and cheese bubbles over onto the oven floor). Because this is an intense cleaner, you won’t want to use it on your countertops or floors, but it’s so affordable it’s worth having a can on hand at all times. Price at time of publish: $5 Amount: 14.5 ounces

Best for Grease Zep Heavy-Duty Degreaser Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros: This degreaser works well and smells nice. Cons: Works best with time to soak. Reach for Zep’s degreaser spray when your backsplash is due for a good scrub; this stuff will make simple work of that sticky, caked-on grease. Just spray it on, let it soak a bit (it’ll cling well enough to vertical surfaces, too), then wipe away, repeating as needed. Most degreasers don’t smell great, but Zep has managed to impart a pleasant citrus scent into their formula that is neither cloying nor likely to overstay its welcome. We’ll happily keep a bottle of this under our kitchen sinks. Price at time of publish: $11 Amount: 24 ounces

Best All-Natural Frosch Natural Grapefruit Multi-Surface Spray Amazon View On Amazon Pros: An all-natural cleaner that works surprisingly well. Cons: It can leave streaks without thorough wiping. German-made Frosch grapefruit kitchen cleaner is an effective, all-natural cleaner that genuinely smells great. This product works well as an all-purpose, multi-surface cleaner to tidy up and leave behind a fresh grapefruit scent. It’s not as heavy-duty as a proper degreaser (which is unlikely to be all-natural!), but this will get the job done for day-to-day cleaning. Just be sure to wipe surfaces thoroughly before the Frosch spray dries, otherwise, it may leave streaks. Price at time of publish: $20 Amount: 16.9 ounces

