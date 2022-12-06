What to Buy The 6 Best Kegerators of 2022 We like the Kegco MDK-309SS-01 best for its dual taps and keg versatility. By Summer Rylander Summer Rylander Summer is a freelance food and travel writer who began by writing about Swedish cheesemaking traditions in 2018. Her work has been published in Food & Wine, Allrecipes, Travel + Leisure, HuffPost, Stylist, Salon, and more. She's an avid home cook and sourdough bread baker who enjoys testing kitchen tools, researching food history, and talking with culinary experts. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 6, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Our Favorite Factors to Consider FAQ Our Expertise In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. While kegerators may not be at the top of most people's priority list when it comes to shopping for appliances and kitchen gadgets, if you're serious about beer, it's a game changer. For the uninitiated, kegerators are essentially a purpose-built refrigerator meant for holding a keg of beer. They maintain a stable temperature and have all the mechanisms to allow for dispensing cold, fresh beer — it's like a bar experience right at home. And though a kegerator might seem like something best left to those with a finished basement or spacious garage, kegerators don't have to be massive in size. In fact, they probably shouldn’t! “The size of your kegerator should be no bigger than the amount of beer you expect to go through in a reasonable amount of time,” says Dan Shapiro of Figueroa Mountain Brewing. “If you’re buying a kegerator for your home, I generally wouldn’t recommend one that would fit more than two sixtel (5.15 gallon) kegs — about the size of a large mini-fridge.” Bearing this in mind, we’ve assembled the best kegerators on the market that are designed for at-home use, even if you’re working with a small space. We’ve deemed the Kegco MDK-309SS-01 our pick for best overall thanks to its versatile capacity and dual-tap convenience. Still, there’s one for every type of beer enthusiast on the list. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Kegco MDK-309SS-01 Keg Dispenser at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: EdgeStar KC2000SS Full Size Kegerator at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Perlick Dual Tap Stainless Steel Kegerator at Beveragefactory.com Jump to Review Best Portable: TMCraft Growler Tap System Mini Keg at Amazon Jump to Review Best Countertop: HomeCraft Black Stainless Steel Tap Beer Growler Cooling System at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Outdoors: Kegco Dual Faucet Digital Commercial Outdoor Kegerator at Beveragefactory.com Jump to Review Best Overall: Kegco MDK-309SS-01 Keg Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon Pros: A spacious yet compact kegerator from the industry’s leading brand. Cons: Not suitable for outdoor use or built-in installation. Kegco is a respected name in kegerators, and the 309SS is a versatile choice for beer enthusiasts at home. The fridge will hold three different keg types — sixth, quarter, or full barrels — and the dual-tap head means you can make the most of tucking in two sixth-barrel kegs side-by-side. A digital LED display lets you see at a glance how cold your beer is, and temperature adjustments as low as 32 degrees Fahrenheit are as easy as pressing a button. This kegerator is meant to function as a standalone, indoor unit, which means it’s designed for ease of use in a home setting — making it an ideal choice for avid beer drinkers. Price at time of publish: $877 Dimensions: 25 x 24 x 33.35 inchesInstallation type: StandaloneCompatible keg type: 2 sixth-barrels, 1 quarter-barrel, or 1 full-size Number of taps: 2 Best Value: EdgeStar KC2000SS Full Size Kegerator EdgeStar View On Amazon View On Edgestar.com View On Home Depot Pros: Versatile capacity at a reasonable price. Cons: Only one tap. Similar in capacity to our recommended Kegco but clocking in a few hundred dollars cheaper, the EdgeStar KC2000SS kegerator is a great choice if you’re looking for full-size keg capability and don’t mind having just one tap. This freestanding kegerator is available with either a stainless steel or black finish, and it includes everything you need — minus the keg of beer, of course — to get yourself up and running to enjoy draft beer at home. It even comes with rolling casters to make it easy to maneuver your kegerator as needed. Price at time of publish: $569 Dimensions: 25.69 x 20.19 x 35.06 inchesInstallation type: StandaloneCompatible keg type: 2 sixth-barrels, 1 quarter-barrel, or 1 full-sizeNumber of taps: 1 Best Splurge: Perlick Dual Tap Stainless Steel Kegerator Beverage Factory View On Beveragefactory.com Pros: A sleek, ultra-high-end kegerator. Cons: Very pricey. For the serious beer drinkers only. While we acknowledge that Perlick’s dual tap kegerator sits at a price point that is out of reach for many of us, we’re including it here anyway because it’s a true high-end kegerator — and as they say, go big or go home. Perlick is a well-reputed commercial brand, and this dual-tap kegerator brings that professional quality into your home. It’ll keep your beer cold and dispense it as smoothly and well-balanced as you’d expect from the taps at your favorite bar. Perfect for entertaining, the Perlick might even have your friends coming around a little too often. Price at time of publish: $6,738 Dimensions: 34.25 x 24 x 24 inchesInstallation type: StandaloneCompatible keg type: 2 half-barrels or 1 quarter-barrelNumber of taps: 2 Best Portable: TMCraft Growler Tap System Mini Keg Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Portable and well-performing, with a big cool factor. Cons: Not so practical for frequent use. Whether you’re camping or just hanging out in the backyard with friends, TMCraft’s mini keg is a fun, effective way to sip fresh beer on the go. This portable keg holds 128 ounces of beer, which is kept cold for up to three hours with the insulated keg cooler. While this may not be the most efficient way to enjoy draft beer on a regular basis, having a mini kegerator on hand can definitely up the fun factor of your social gatherings Price at time of publish: $100 Dimensions: 5.3 x 7.7 x 18.3 inchesInstallation type: No installationKeg capacity: 128 ouncesNumber of taps: 1 Best Countertop: HomeCraft Black Stainless Steel Tap Beer Growler Cooling System CBD5BS Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Hsn.com Pros: Convenient size makes having a kegerator more practical. Cons: It’s not the sleekest-looking machine. If you like the idea of a kegerator but simply don’t have the space for a full-sized appliance, this countertop version from HomeCraft can provide that fresh draft experience from a small footprint. The HomeCraft mini kegerator works with five-liter kegs — either pressurized or not — as well as its own refillable growler. It dispenses through a simple pull and release lever and is compatible with standard-threaded CO2 cartridges. Beer will keep fresh for about 30 days in exchange for a bit of counter space. Price at time of publish: $270 Dimensions: 19 x 18.5 x 13.5 inchesKeg capacity: 5 litersInstallation type: StandaloneCompatible keg type: Reusable growler, non-pressurized or pressurized mini kegsNumber of taps: 1 Best for Outdoors: Kegco Dual Faucet Digital Commercial Outdoor Kegerator Home Depot View On Beveragefactory.com View On Home Depot Pros: Safe for outdoor use and suitable for either standalone or built-in installation. Cons: It’s pricey, and you need outdoor space to store it. If you’re looking for a kegerator for outdoor use — think unheated garage, patio, deck, workshop — Kegco is once again our recommendation. This kegerator is constructed for outdoor use and can either stand independently or integrate as a built-in unit. You’ll enjoy capacity for several different keg configurations, as well as two taps for making the most of a two-keg setup. It doesn’t come cheap, but this flexible kegerator is ideal for heavy-duty use in variable temperatures. Price at time of publish: $2,374 Dimensions: 34.125 x 24 x 25Installation type: Standalone or built-inCompatible keg type: 2 quarter-barrel, 1 full-size, or 3 homebrew kegs (5 gal)Number of taps: 2 Our Favorite We’re tipping our hat to the Kegco MDK-309SS-01 Keg Dispenser thanks to its reasonable price, versatile capacity, and dual taps. This kegerator is ideal for beer enthusiasts who want to replicate the draft beer experience at home without spending thousands of dollars on an elaborate setup. Factors to Consider Size and keg capacity Since the size of your kegerator will probably be determined by how much space you have available to accommodate one in the first place, don’t overthink this one. Unless you’re working with a countertop or portable kegerator, you’ll have some flexibility with keg size. Installation type Most kegerators meant for home use are intended to be freestanding units. This means installation should be a breeze — but do double-check manufacturer recommendations to ensure your kegerator is set up to perform at its best. If you’re looking for a kegerator that can be built in, be sure to shop accordingly. Ease of cleaning Most kegerators will be fairly straightforward in terms of cleaning — a regular wipedown and occasional line flush. You’ll want to consult manufacturer directions in any case. Frequently Asked Questions How big should a kegerator be? As Shapiro noted, if you’re buying a kegerator for home use, it doesn’t need to be massive. Consider the amount of space you have available for a kegerator and the frequency with which you’re planning to use it, and go from there. Remember, most kegerators have capacity for different sizes of kegs and thus can accommodate a variety of needs. How long does beer last in a keg, and what temperature should it be set at? “You should keep your kegerator set somewhere between 36 and 40 degrees Fahrenheit,” says Shapiro. “Any warmer and you risk your beer going bad; any colder and you’ll suppress a lot of the flavor and risk the beer freezing.” When kept at these temperatures, Shapiro says beer should remain stable in a kegerator for about a month. How do you clean a kegerator? "Basic fridge maintenance will apply here — including wiping down all surfaces and making sure the condenser coils are clean," Shapiro explains. "But more important is to keep the lines clean. A well-run line system should be flushed every two weeks with a powdered brewery wash (PBW) cleaner, while all couplers and faucets should be disassembled and cleaned with the same cleaner." Where do you fill a CO2 tank for a kegerator? Any store that sells supplies for home brewing should sell and be able to refill CO2 tanks. You can also check hardware and sporting goods stores, as well as welding shops. Our Expertise This article was written by Summer Rylander, a food and travel journalist who has written about food, beverage, and cooking products for Food & Wine, Allrecipes, Serious Eats, and The Kitchn. She made her selections based on thorough research and conversation with experts.