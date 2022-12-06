While kegerators may not be at the top of most people’s priority list when it comes to shopping for appliances and kitchen gadgets, if you’re serious about beer, it’s a game changer.

For the uninitiated, kegerators are essentially a purpose-built refrigerator meant for holding a keg of beer. They maintain a stable temperature and have all the mechanisms to allow for dispensing cold, fresh beer — it’s like a bar experience right at home. And though a kegerator might seem like something best left to those with a finished basement or spacious garage, kegerators don’t have to be massive in size. In fact, they probably shouldn’t!

“The size of your kegerator should be no bigger than the amount of beer you expect to go through in a reasonable amount of time,” says Dan Shapiro of Figueroa Mountain Brewing. “If you’re buying a kegerator for your home, I generally wouldn’t recommend one that would fit more than two sixtel (5.15 gallon) kegs — about the size of a large mini-fridge.”

Bearing this in mind, we’ve assembled the best kegerators on the market that are designed for at-home use, even if you’re working with a small space. We’ve deemed the Kegco MDK-309SS-01 our pick for best overall thanks to its versatile capacity and dual-tap convenience. Still, there’s one for every type of beer enthusiast on the list.