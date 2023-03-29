From fancy cold press juicers to old-fashioned glass juicing dishes , it can be tricky to know which device is actually worth taking up space in your kitchen. You’ll also want to consider what you’re planning to use a juicer for in the first place. If you want to make juices akin to the silky solutions that sell for $10 a bottle in the grocery store, you’ll want to look at a cold press juicer — preferably a masticating machine. Masticating juicers crush and press to extract all the healthy nutrients that may be compromised in centrifugal juicers, which generate heat as the high-powered blades whirr around to chop up your fruits and vegetables. If you’re just looking to squeeze the occasional citrus for a poultry recipe or a lemony dessert , a less complex citrus juicer should suit you just fine. To make things easier, we’ve gathered our favorite cold press and citrus juicers in one go.

Whether you’re reaching for a glass of green juice to go with breakfast or taking a later approach and mixing up an evening cocktail , making fresh juice whenever you want is pretty great. But as with most small appliances, there’s plenty to consider when deciding which juicer to buy.

This is such a straightforward juicer that there’s little to criticize. While a large grapefruit may not fit as comfortably in the cup as a lemon or lime, this is a highly effective juicer (it even catches the seeds) that requires minimal effort to use.

True to its name, the OXO Good Grips Citrus Squeezer indeed has a great grip. Testers praised the rubber padded handle, citing an excellent grip that allowed for comfortable, secure squeezing of fruit after fruit.

Thanks to a non-slip base and a handle on the juicer cup, the Zulay 3-in-1 feels stable to grip, allowing you to get plenty of leverage to extract the maximum juice possible. The “3-in-1” bit comes from its two included reamers — one with 12 teeth for small citrus fruits, the other with three claws for larger citrus, including grapefruit.

Testers loved the Zulay 3-in-1 citrus juicer, reporting efficient, effective juicing regardless of citrus size. It’s easy to clean, too, requiring only a simple handwash.

The simple construction of the Chef’n Juicester — just a glass vessel and a plastic extractor — means this juicer is easy to clean and won’t take up too much space when it’s not in use.

Our testers were quite fond of the Chef’n Juicester, praising its ability to extract maximum juice while simultaneously catching seeds and pulp. As you might expect, smaller citrus (such as limes or Meyer lemons) proved slightly more difficult to work with since there’s less surface area to grip.

Our testers’ only complaint was that more pulp than expected came through in our strawberry juicing tests, yielding juice with a thicker, more viscous texture. This can be a personal preference thing, though — some of us enjoy pulp!

Juicers can be intimidating to the uninitiated, but this one from Cuisinart makes things easier with parts that are easy to assemble and clean as well as a large chute to help reduce time spent at the cutting board before use.

Juices turned out well, though it’s worth noting that the machine operates slowly compared to some others, and dense vegetables took more effort to push through. The AMZCHEF juicer breaks down easily for cleanup, but since there’s no anti-drip spout, testers did notice some dribble between uses. Overall, though, this machine is a great value.

This easy-to-use juicer comes with a clear instruction manual that takes the guesswork out of operations. It’s a simple, no-frills machine that our testers found to perform reliably and with a high level of quality for the price.

Perhaps most importantly, this cold press juicer consistently yielded smooth, nearly pulp-free juices. Testers did report mild squeaking noises when processing tougher produce, but this didn’t affect performance. You can also use the Nama Vitality for making smoothies, nut milks, and sorbets. It’s a bit of a splurge, but we think it’s worth the investment if you’re serious about your juicing.

Our testers enjoyed working with the Nama Vitality 5800 thanks to its large feeding chute, which helps cut down on prep time (less chopping !). Parts are clearly labeled for easy assembly, and cleanup is a breeze.

Pros: This juicer is easy to assemble, use, and clean, all while producing the smoothest juices.

Our Favorite

If you’re after a top-of-the-line cold press juicer, go with the Nama Vitality 5800 Cold Press Juicer. If you’re looking for something simple and built for citrus, we like the Chef’n Juicester Citrus Juicer.

The Tests

Food & Wine / Fred Hardy II

To find the best cold press juicers, we put the top models through side-by-side testing, making three different types of fresh juice. We looked at how easy (or difficult!) the models were to disassemble and reassemble, noting whether the various parts felt durable. While making juice, we looked at how well the fruits and vegetables were broken down, how much pulp was included, how loud the machines were, and how messy our countertops were left. We also noted how much prep work was required for use. Did we have to cut our produce into small pieces, or was the chute wide enough to handle larger pieces? These factors contributed to how we rated the ease of use and effectiveness.

For manual juicers, we tested a total of 16 citrus juicers. Testers evaluated performance, design, ease of use, versatility, and ease of cleaning. When testing, we used each model three different times with three different types of citrus. We evaluated the quality of juice, yield, and how much pulp passed through and noted how much effort it required to squeeze. We also noted whether or not the products were dishwasher-safe.

Factors to Consider

Food & Wine / Fred Hardy II

Type

Think about what you need a juicer for, then go from there. If you’re hoping to juice a variety of fruits and vegetables on a regular basis, a masticating cold press juicer is your best bet. If you just need to squeeze the odd lemon or lime, grab an inexpensive manual citrus juicer.

Size and Capacity

Juicers can be large countertop appliances or small enough devices to fit in a drawer. It all comes down to what you need, so factor in your available space and intended use when deciding.

Vertical or Horizontal

Vertical juicers tend to work best with softer produce, while horizontal juicers can better tackle tough produce like celery, kale, or carrots. Consider what type of fruits and vegetables you plan to juice most often, and go from there.

Added Accessories

A cold press juicer should come with everything you need to operate the machine straight out of the box. Manual juicers, like the Zulay 3-in-1, sometimes include different reamers for different use cases.

Ease of Cleanup

With all the pulp, seeds, and stringy bits that can result from juicing, it’s important to thoroughly clean your juicer after each use. Look for a juicer that is easy to disassemble and put back together — bonus points if parts are dishwasher-safe.

Warranty

Be sure to check the warranty on your juicer of interest prior to purchase — at a minimum it should be covered for one year.

Food & Wine / Fred Hardy II

Frequently Asked Questions What different types of juicers are there? Like we noted in the introduction, there are a variety of different juicers. Centrifugal juicers chop produce with blades, while masticating juicers slowly press and crush produce to extract juice. Manual citrus juicers are operated by hand, either through squeezing or twisting.

Which type of juicer is best? The one you’ll actually use! Cold press juicers can be expensive, but if you’re ready to invest in one, your best bet is to go with a masticating model.

What are the health benefits of juicing? “One of my favorite health benefits of juicing is that it’s an easy and well-tolerated way to enjoy the nutrients from fruits & vegetables,” says Cara Harbstreet, MS RD LD of Street Smart Nutrition. “I’m always reminding folks that 8 ounces of 100% juice is considered a serving of fruits or vegetables, which is incredibly helpful since only 1 in 10 Americans is eating the recommended number of servings (according to CDC data).”

Harbstreet adds that although juice doesn’t include much fiber, it’s still rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and flavor.

How long does fresh juice last? “Fresh juice will only last a few days in the refrigerator after juicing. And even before the 3-day max, you’ll probably notice some separation or discoloration,” says Harbstreet. “But the good news is that you can easily freeze juice in ice cube trays or larger, freezer-safe containers, which can stretch the storage life up to 6 months or longer.”

Other Juicers We Tested



Strong Contenders



DASH Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer ($100 at Amazon)

While we liked its compact size, it wasn’t very sturdy and couldn’t produce a lot of juice, having to be emptied often. We did appreciate its easy assembly and cleaning, but ultimately passed due to its less-than-impressive output.

Hurom HP Slow Juicer ($379 at Amazon)

This is a solid juicer, but also an expensive one. If you plan to use it daily, we think it could be worth the price.

Zulay Premium Lemon Squeezer ($15 at Amazon)

This is a reliable juicer that extracts juice cleanly, fitting comfortably in both large and small hands, In the end, we felt there are sturdier products available.

Chef’n Fresh Force Citrus Juicer ($25 at Amazon)

This was easy to use and extracted juice nicely. However, we wouldn’t reach for it when squeezing oranges due to its size.



What Didn't Make the List



While we were impressed by some juicers, others left us slightly disappointed. We found that cold press juicers were easily clogged by pulp or required frequent plunging. Other times, they were too challenging to assemble and reassemble. Some of these models include the Ninja JC101 Cold Press Pro, Jocuu Slow Masticating Juicer, KOIOS Juicer, and the Omega Cold Press 365 Masticating Juicer. When it came to manual juicers, some were uncomfortable to hold, too large to fit in our drawers, or required too much strength to squeeze.

Our Expertise

This article was written by Summer Rylander, a food and travel journalist who has written about food, beverage, and cooking products for Food & Wine, Allrecipes, Serious Eats, and The Kitchn. Product selections were made based on Food & Wine’s own juicer tests.