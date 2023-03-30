What to Buy The 10 Best Insulated Water Bottles for Everyday Use Stay hydrated with these durable stainless steel bottles that keep drinks ice-cold for hours. By Rochelle Bilow Rochelle Bilow Rochelle Bilow is a graduate of the French Culinary Institute, and the former social media manager at Bon Appétit and Cooking Light magazines. She has also worked as a cook on a small farm in Central New York and a Michelin-starred restaurant in New York City. Her first book, a food and farming memoir titled The Call of the Farm, was published in 2014. Her second book, a romance novel set in Scotland, will be published in February 2023. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 30, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Factors to Consider FAQ Our Expertise We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. Food & Wine / Kristin Kempa Unlike everyday reusable water bottles, insulated water bottles are designed with vacuum insulation to keep drinks ice-cold or piping hot for hours on end. These extra layers of insulation prevent condensation from collecting on the outside of the bottle — also known as "sweating." Thanks to their temperature control and durable exterior, insulated water bottles are a great choice for commuting, exercising, and traveling. So do all these added-value features ramp up the price? You bet. Are they worth it? Totally, says Eric Hinman, a fitness expert and 5x IronMan competitor. He even happily springs for extra features, like locking mechanisms on lids to prevent spills or built-in loops and carabiners for easy transport. We tested several popular models and researched dozens more to find the best insulated water bottles for every activity, from hiking to park hangs. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Takeya Actives Insulated Water Bottle at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: YETI Rambler 26 oz Bottle with Chug Cap at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle at Amazon Jump to Review Best Stainless Steel: Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle at Academy.com Jump to Review Best for Hiking: Healthy Human Vacuum Insulated Double Walled Thermos at Amazon Jump to Review Best Sustainable: Klean Kanteen TKWide 20 oz with Twist Cap at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Straw: Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Kids: Snug Kids Water Bottle at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Filter: Built Cascade with Straw Lid and Filter at Amazon Jump to Review Best Large Capacity: HydroJug Half Gallon Insulated Water Bottle at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Takeya Actives Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: It has a looped handle for easy carrying, and the cap locks when not in use for no-spill transportation. Cons: If you’re not a fan of spout lids, this isn’t the bottle for you. Takeya makes a handful of different insulated bottle varieties, but this one earns top marks in just about every category. It’s made with a double layer of stainless steel and powder-coated for an extra grippy exterior. It comes in six sizes, two of them cupholder-friendly (the 18- and 22-ounce capacities). The lid locks when you’re not using it, so you don’t have to worry about spills. And in a market that can get costly quickly, this bottle is refreshingly affordable. During testing, we found the cap of the Takeya to form a tight, virtually leakproof seal when not in use while releasing the perfect flow of water during sipping. We also found that our water stayed colder than its original temperature for up to six full hours. Price at time of publish: $35 Capacity: Sizes vary from 18 to 64 ouncesMaterial: Stainless steelDishwasher Safe: YesTemperature Retention: 12 hours for hot drinks; 24 hours for cold drinksMouthpiece: Twist-off with spout lid and carrying loop Best Splurge YETI Rambler 26 oz Bottle, Vacuum Insulated, Stainless Steel with Chug Cap Amazon View On Amazon View On Yeti.com View On L.L.Bean Pros: It’s a popular, trusted brand. There are over two dozen color options and a five-year warranty. Cons: It’s expensive, and certain colors cost more when purchased from Amazon. The chug cap can only be used with cold beverages. You don’t have to be an adventure-loving outdoor enthusiast to know and love YETI (but it certainly helps). This pioneering brand is one of the best-known in its class, thanks to superior construction and a super durable exterior that won’t fade, crack, or peel — no matter how many excursions you take it on. We like this pick, which upgrades their popular 24-ounce size with a plastic chug cap insert. In our tests, the YETI did not leak a single drop, and we liked the narrow mouthpiece which further helps prevent spills. Although this bottle is one of the more expensive picks on our list, it kept our water cold for nearly six hours, stood up to bumps and drops without damage, and didn't spill. Price at time of publish: $40 Capacity: 26 ouncesMaterial: Stainless steel with powder coatingDishwasher Safe: YesTemperature Retention: Not specifiedMouthpiece: Wide mouth with removable chug cap Best Budget Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Ironflask.com Pros: It’s inexpensive and comes with three different lids at no added cost. Cons: It’s not dishwasher-safe. Reviewers have commented it’s not great at keeping beverages truly cold. For a budget buy that looks sharp and can hang with the best of ‘em, look no further than this highly-rated Amazon steal. It’s from a lesser-known brand, which accounts for the attractive price tag with added value features, like three interchangeable lids. Although some reviewers have commented that it’s not a top performer when it comes to hardcore temperature regulation, you won’t find much better at this price point. Price at time of publish: $27 Capacity: 14, 18, 22, 32, 40, and 64 ouncesMaterial: Stainless steelDishwasher Safe: NoTemperature Retention: 4 hours for hot drinks; 16 hours for cold drinksMouthpiece: Three options included: Wide mouth stainless steel, straw/sports lid, and flip lid. Best Stainless Steel Hydro Flask 24 Oz. Standard Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap 4.6 Amazon View On Academy.com View On Backcountry.com View On Basspro.com Pros: The 18/8 steel mixes chromium and nickel for an affordable, heat-proof combination that’s resistant to rust and corrosion. Cons: It’s pricey. The mouth is standard, so if you prefer a straw or chug cap, this isn’t for you. Hydro Flask’s logo looks like an excited human doing a happy dance, and that’s a pretty accurate representation of how the brand’s loyal customers feel about their insulated bottles. It’s a down-and-dirty bottle that can handle outdoor adventures (most sizes fit a backcountry water filter!), and all size options include the handy flexible carrying strap. You’re also spoiled for choice when it comes to color options. In our tests, we found the Hydro Flask to be a great everyday bottle that keeps water insulated and chilled for up to three full hours. Though we noted some minimal physical wear and tear after extensive use, we love its looped cap and grippy finish for seamless portability. Price at time of publish: $30 Capacity: 18, 21, and 24 ouncesMaterial: Stainless steelDishwasher Safe: YesTemperature Retention: 18 hours for hot drinks; 24 hours for cold drinksMouthpiece: Standard mouth with flexible carrying strap Best for Hiking Healthy Human Vacuum Insulated Double Walled Thermos 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Healthyhumanlife.com Pros: It comes with a durable carabiner; the wide mouth allows you to load it up with ice for an extra cold beverage. Cons: That wide mouth may be awkward to drink from for some. This bottle is an outstanding performer when it comes to transportability. The large handle allows for a comfortable “three-finger carry,” and it comes with a carabiner, so you could clip it on your backpack when you’re exploring the great outdoors. Healthy Human boasts about their innovative vacuum-sealed, double-walled design, although that’s standard for most insulated steel water bottles. That said, this bottle is highly desirable thanks to its attractive price tag, the array of size options, and high-performing functional features. In our tests, we found this bottle to be comfortable to hold and easy to carry by its lid while hiking thanks to the included carabiner. While we did note some scratches and denting at its bottom edges after continued use, overall we found the Healthy Human to be leakproof, easy to sip from thanks to its wide mouth, and portable. Price at time of publish: $35 Capacity: 16, 21, 32, and 40 ouncesMaterial: Stainless steelDishwasher Safe: NoTemperature Retention: 12 hours for hot drinks; 24 hours for cold drinksMouthpiece: Wide mouth Best Sustainable Klean Kanteen Insulated TKWide 20 oz with Twist Cap Klean Kanteen View On Amazon View On Target View On Kleankanteen.com Pros: Klean Kanteen is an environmentally conscious company with rigorous sustainability practices. Cons: Though sleek and portable, this bottle is not the most durable on our list and should not be used for physical activities where it could be easily bumped or dropped. Klean Kanteen is certified climate neutral, a B Corp, and a family- and employee-owned company. They also donate 1% of all profits to earth-friendly organizations. But we’re here for water bottles, and their TKWide line of insulated bottles comes in a variety of sizes. The slim 20-ounce option fits in a car cup holder, but it can go farther afield, thanks to the interchangeable lid options: The straw cap is great for keeping hydrated at work, and the chug cap turns that same bottle into your favorite workout buddy. During testing, the Klean Kanteen felt great to hold and carry thanks to its surprisingly grippy finish. We also liked the slim footprint, which easily fits into both backpacks and car holders. It keeps drinks chilled for several hours, though we found our water had returned to room temperature after six hours. It should be noted that this bottle is not quite as durable as some of our other picks and should not be used for physical activities where it could be dropped. Price at time of publish: $35 Capacity: 12, 16, 20, 32, and 64 ouncesMaterial: Stainless steelDishwasher Safe: YesTemperature Retention: 14 hours for hot drinks; 47 hours for cold drinksMouthpiece: TKWide loop cap comes standard. Additional caps are all interchangeable. Best with Straw Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dick's Pros: It’s trendy, popular, and comes in a variety of chic colors. Cons: It is pricey, and can be awkward to transport. TikTok and Instagram may have made Stanley popular, but this iconic brand has been around for decades. The company's 40-ounce tumbler is undeniably the darling of the moment, and for good reason. Unlike many XL insulated bottles, this one has a generously sized ergonomic handle and a fancy FlowState lid with a built-in, leakproof straw. Whether you use this for water, iced coffee, or tea, the double wall vacuum insulation means your drink will stay cold, iced, or hot for hours. The tapered bottom is designed to fit into car cup holders. Although this isn’t the best model for hiking and outdoor adventures, it’s guaranteed to turn heads. Price at time of publish: $45 Capacity: 40 ouncesMaterial: Stainless steelDishwasher Safe: YesTemperature Retention: 7 hours for hot drinks; 11 hours for cold drinks; 48 hours for iced drinksMouthpiece: Twist-off lid with sip feature and straw option. Best for Kids Snug Kids Water Bottle Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: This water bottle comes in plenty of kid-friendly designs. The push-button lid is easy to use. Cons: There’s no carrying handle. It’s not dishwasher safe. It’s not just aesthetics: This insulated stainless steel bottle is truly kid-friendly. With a variety of fun designs (Cars! Trucks! Cats and dinosaurs!), there’s an option that meets your little one’s style ethos. But beyond that, we love the push-button mechanism that opens the lid and reveals a straw. It comes in two lunchbox-approved sizes: 12 and 17 ounces. Price at time of publish: $21 Capacity: 12 and 17 ouncesMaterial: Stainless steelDishwasher Safe: NoTemperature Retention: Not specifiedMouthpiece: Push-button top with straw Best with Filter Built Cascade with Straw Lid and Filter Amazon View On Amazon Pros: The straw contains a carbon filter for a cleaner drinking experience. Cons: The filter should be changed every two months for maximum freshness. Customers have noted it’s not compatible with all car cup holders. It’s tricky to find an insulated water bottle that also has a built-in filtration system, but Built has shown us the way. Combining double wall insulation with filtering capabilities, Built offers a variety of water bottle styles, including a basic straw lid. This version takes things to the next level, with a carbon filter that attaches to the bottom of the straw for worry-free sipping. There are a handful of fun color options. Browse around Built’s Amazon page if you don’t immediately see the size/color combo that works for you. Price at time of publish: $27 Capacity: 32 ouncesMaterial: Stainless steelDishwasher Safe: NoTemperature Retention: 6 hours for hot drinks; 24 hours for cold drinksMouthpiece: Wide mouth with twist-off straw cap Best Large Capacity HydroJug Half Gallon Insulated Water Bottle Amazon View On Amazon View On Thehydrojug.com Pros: The triple-layer insulation will keep your water cold for up to 24 hours. Cons: Add-ons, like a neoprene sleeve, cost extra. It’s also quite bulky and heavy. Are you serious about staying hydrated? This is fitness expert Hinman’s top pick, and yes: It’s gym-approved. He loves that it keeps water incredibly cold (even in his daily sauna sessions), and makes getting your recommended 8 glasses of water a day a no-brainer. The dual-use lid is a clever design feature: You can either sip from the straw or tip it back and chug. Price at time of publish: $73 Capacity: 64 ouncesMaterial: Stainless steelDishwasher Safe: No (lid is dishwasher safe)Temperature Retention: 24 hours for cold drinksMouthpiece: Dual-use chug and straw twist-off lid Factors to Consider Material Most insulated water bottles are made from double layers of stainless steel. You may see the numbers 18/8; most stainless steel water bottles are composed of that makeup, which combines chromium and nickel. It’s cheaper and easier to fabricate than 18/10 stainless steel, but less susceptible to rust and corrosion than 18/0 stainless steel, which is often used in flatware. Aluminum is not common in insulated water bottles and should be lined with plastic if used in basic water bottles. Sportier insulated versions are typically made from polyamide, a type of plastic, for lightweight handling and flexibility. Size Bigger water bottles require fewer trips to the sink, but they can be unwieldy to carry around due to their size and weight, and as many product reviewers have noted, they don’t always fit into car cup holders. Generally speaking, a higher volume capacity translates to a longer insulation period, too. Lid Design This might be one of the most important and personal decisions you make with a bottle like this. Options like flip-up lids, pop-up straws, and wide mouths can all help you drink out of a bottle. Regardless of specific features, you want a lid that is easy to remove and replace. Wide mouth openings tend to be good for hiking and other activities where you want to be able to hydrate quickly, but straw components are great for your working day. Be sure to check for leaks in the lid, especially in a flip-up straw, since some of these can drip at the hinge if the bottle is too full or tilted too far. Cleaning Although many insulated water bottles are dishwasher safe, their longevity increases with handwashing. If your bottle has a wood or bamboo top, that portion must be hand-washed. Durability Stainless steel is durable and sturdy, but depending on the construction of the exterior coat, your bottle may show signs of wear and tear over time. Drops and dents may show in a chipped or cracked powder coat, which won’t affect the safety of the bottle. The sportier super thick plastic models are made to withstand intense conditions, and many come with a lifetime warranty. Portability If your bottle has a looped or strap lid, it earns portability points. Some insulated water bottles look pretty sitting on a desk but aren’t easy to carry around, thanks to huge diameters or XL handles. Before you purchase an insulated water bottle, determine where you’ll most often be using it. It also helps to know your maximum size capacity and stay under it. If you want to use your bottle in a car or on a bike, check to make sure it will fit in the cup or bottle holder. For your car, there are often aftermarket cup holders that can be added to accommodate larger bottles. If you are mostly stashing the bottle in a bag or briefcase, make sure it will fit or has some sort of clip to attach to a strap. Some bottles have their own crossbody straps that can attach for carrying. Extra Features Carbon filters, fancy carrying cases… Are these add-ons worth it? Hinman says yes — depending on how you’ll be using your bottles. Because he spends a lot of time in a sauna, he finds a neoprene sleeve to be invaluable (“The bottles get HOT in a 200-degree sauna!” he says). But if you’ll be filling your bottle from the sink and carrying it to your desk, you can probably get away with “just the basics.” Frequently Asked Questions How do I clean an insulated water bottle? Check with the manufacturer’s directions. Some insulated water bottles are dishwasher-safe, although for longevity they should be hand washed. Gasket-sealed lids should be taken apart periodically and washed separately, then dried completely before reassembling. Check with your bottle manufacturer for specific instructions. How do vacuum-insulated bottles work? According to Hannah Mara, VP of Product Management at YETI: “Heat transfers through the air. If there’s no air, there’s no heat transfer. Vacuum insulation prevents heat loss through conduction. Since the air – which is a conductor – is removed between the inner and outer layers of stainless steel, heat isn't transferred.” Is drinking from stainless steel harmful? Despite common myths, it is not harmful to drink from stainless steel. If your water bottle is made with food-grade 18/8 steel, it’s perfectly safe to use daily. How long do insulated water bottles last? Many have generous warranties because these bottles should stand the test of time! It’s worth noting that most warranties cover safe use, and don’t offer replacements for cosmetic imperfections, like chips or scratches due to dropping. Can I bring an insulated water bottle on a plane? You bet! Just be sure to empty it of all liquid before the security check. You can fill it up with water at a fountain once you’re inside the terminal. Our Expertise Rochelle Bilow is a food writer and editor with over a decade of professional experience. 