We tested several popular models and researched dozens more to find the best insulated water bottles for every activity, from hiking to park hangs.

Thanks to their temperature control and durable exterior, insulated water bottles are a great choice for commuting, exercising, and traveling. So do all these added-value features ramp up the price? You bet. Are they worth it? Totally, says Eric Hinman , a fitness expert and 5x IronMan competitor. He even happily springs for extra features, like locking mechanisms on lids to prevent spills or built-in loops and carabiners for easy transport.

Unlike everyday reusable water bottles, insulated water bottles are designed with vacuum insulation to keep drinks ice-cold or piping hot for hours on end. These extra layers of insulation prevent condensation from collecting on the outside of the bottle — also known as “sweating.”

Best Overall Takeya Actives Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: It has a looped handle for easy carrying, and the cap locks when not in use for no-spill transportation. Cons: If you’re not a fan of spout lids, this isn’t the bottle for you. Takeya makes a handful of different insulated bottle varieties, but this one earns top marks in just about every category. It’s made with a double layer of stainless steel and powder-coated for an extra grippy exterior. It comes in six sizes, two of them cupholder-friendly (the 18- and 22-ounce capacities). The lid locks when you’re not using it, so you don’t have to worry about spills. And in a market that can get costly quickly, this bottle is refreshingly affordable. During testing, we found the cap of the Takeya to form a tight, virtually leakproof seal when not in use while releasing the perfect flow of water during sipping. We also found that our water stayed colder than its original temperature for up to six full hours. Price at time of publish: $35 Capacity: Sizes vary from 18 to 64 ounces

Sizes vary from 18 to 64 ounces Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Yes Temperature Retention: 12 hours for hot drinks; 24 hours for cold drinks

12 hours for hot drinks; 24 hours for cold drinks Mouthpiece: Twist-off with spout lid and carrying loop

Best Splurge YETI Rambler 26 oz Bottle, Vacuum Insulated, Stainless Steel with Chug Cap Amazon View On Amazon View On Yeti.com View On L.L.Bean Pros: It’s a popular, trusted brand. There are over two dozen color options and a five-year warranty. Cons: It’s expensive, and certain colors cost more when purchased from Amazon. The chug cap can only be used with cold beverages. You don’t have to be an adventure-loving outdoor enthusiast to know and love YETI (but it certainly helps). This pioneering brand is one of the best-known in its class, thanks to superior construction and a super durable exterior that won’t fade, crack, or peel — no matter how many excursions you take it on. We like this pick, which upgrades their popular 24-ounce size with a plastic chug cap insert. In our tests, the YETI did not leak a single drop, and we liked the narrow mouthpiece which further helps prevent spills. Although this bottle is one of the more expensive picks on our list, it kept our water cold for nearly six hours, stood up to bumps and drops without damage, and didn't spill. Price at time of publish: $40 Capacity: 26 ounces

26 ounces Material: Stainless steel with powder coating

Stainless steel with powder coating Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Yes Temperature Retention: Not specified

Not specified Mouthpiece: Wide mouth with removable chug cap

Best Budget Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Ironflask.com Pros: It’s inexpensive and comes with three different lids at no added cost. Cons: It’s not dishwasher-safe. Reviewers have commented it’s not great at keeping beverages truly cold. For a budget buy that looks sharp and can hang with the best of ‘em, look no further than this highly-rated Amazon steal. It’s from a lesser-known brand, which accounts for the attractive price tag with added value features, like three interchangeable lids. Although some reviewers have commented that it’s not a top performer when it comes to hardcore temperature regulation, you won’t find much better at this price point. Price at time of publish: $27 Capacity: 14, 18, 22, 32 , 40, and 64 ounces

14, 18, 22, 32 40, and 64 ounces Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Dishwasher Safe: No

No Temperature Retention: 4 hours for hot drinks; 16 hours for cold drinks

4 hours for hot drinks; 16 hours for cold drinks Mouthpiece: Three options included: Wide mouth stainless steel, straw/sports lid, and flip lid.

Best Stainless Steel Hydro Flask 24 Oz. Standard Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap 4.6 Amazon View On Academy.com View On Backcountry.com View On Basspro.com Pros: The 18/8 steel mixes chromium and nickel for an affordable, heat-proof combination that’s resistant to rust and corrosion. Cons: It’s pricey. The mouth is standard, so if you prefer a straw or chug cap, this isn’t for you. Hydro Flask’s logo looks like an excited human doing a happy dance, and that’s a pretty accurate representation of how the brand’s loyal customers feel about their insulated bottles. It’s a down-and-dirty bottle that can handle outdoor adventures (most sizes fit a backcountry water filter!), and all size options include the handy flexible carrying strap. You’re also spoiled for choice when it comes to color options. In our tests, we found the Hydro Flask to be a great everyday bottle that keeps water insulated and chilled for up to three full hours. Though we noted some minimal physical wear and tear after extensive use, we love its looped cap and grippy finish for seamless portability. Price at time of publish: $30 Capacity: 18, 21, and 24 ounces

18, 21, and 24 ounces Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Yes Temperature Retention: 18 hours for hot drinks; 24 hours for cold drinks

18 hours for hot drinks; 24 hours for cold drinks Mouthpiece: Standard mouth with flexible carrying strap

Best for Hiking Healthy Human Vacuum Insulated Double Walled Thermos 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Healthyhumanlife.com Pros: It comes with a durable carabiner; the wide mouth allows you to load it up with ice for an extra cold beverage. Cons: That wide mouth may be awkward to drink from for some. This bottle is an outstanding performer when it comes to transportability. The large handle allows for a comfortable “three-finger carry,” and it comes with a carabiner, so you could clip it on your backpack when you’re exploring the great outdoors. Healthy Human boasts about their innovative vacuum-sealed, double-walled design, although that’s standard for most insulated steel water bottles. That said, this bottle is highly desirable thanks to its attractive price tag, the array of size options, and high-performing functional features. In our tests, we found this bottle to be comfortable to hold and easy to carry by its lid while hiking thanks to the included carabiner. While we did note some scratches and denting at its bottom edges after continued use, overall we found the Healthy Human to be leakproof, easy to sip from thanks to its wide mouth, and portable. Price at time of publish: $35 Capacity: 16, 21, 32, and 40 ounces

16, 21, 32, and 40 ounces Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Dishwasher Safe: No

No Temperature Retention: 12 hours for hot drinks; 24 hours for cold drinks

12 hours for hot drinks; 24 hours for cold drinks Mouthpiece: Wide mouth

Best Sustainable Klean Kanteen Insulated TKWide 20 oz with Twist Cap Klean Kanteen View On Amazon View On Target View On Kleankanteen.com Pros: Klean Kanteen is an environmentally conscious company with rigorous sustainability practices. Cons: Though sleek and portable, this bottle is not the most durable on our list and should not be used for physical activities where it could be easily bumped or dropped. Klean Kanteen is certified climate neutral, a B Corp, and a family- and employee-owned company. They also donate 1% of all profits to earth-friendly organizations. But we’re here for water bottles, and their TKWide line of insulated bottles comes in a variety of sizes. The slim 20-ounce option fits in a car cup holder, but it can go farther afield, thanks to the interchangeable lid options: The straw cap is great for keeping hydrated at work, and the chug cap turns that same bottle into your favorite workout buddy. During testing, the Klean Kanteen felt great to hold and carry thanks to its surprisingly grippy finish. We also liked the slim footprint, which easily fits into both backpacks and car holders. It keeps drinks chilled for several hours, though we found our water had returned to room temperature after six hours. It should be noted that this bottle is not quite as durable as some of our other picks and should not be used for physical activities where it could be dropped. Price at time of publish: $35 Capacity: 12, 16, 20, 32, and 64 ounces

12, 16, 20, 32, and 64 ounces Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Yes Temperature Retention: 14 hours for hot drinks; 47 hours for cold drinks

14 hours for hot drinks; 47 hours for cold drinks Mouthpiece: TKWide loop cap comes standard. Additional caps are all interchangeable.

Best with Straw Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dick's Pros: It’s trendy, popular, and comes in a variety of chic colors. Cons: It is pricey, and can be awkward to transport. TikTok and Instagram may have made Stanley popular, but this iconic brand has been around for decades. The company's 40-ounce tumbler is undeniably the darling of the moment, and for good reason. Unlike many XL insulated bottles, this one has a generously sized ergonomic handle and a fancy FlowState lid with a built-in, leakproof straw. Whether you use this for water, iced coffee, or tea, the double wall vacuum insulation means your drink will stay cold, iced, or hot for hours. The tapered bottom is designed to fit into car cup holders. Although this isn’t the best model for hiking and outdoor adventures, it’s guaranteed to turn heads. Price at time of publish: $45 Capacity: 40 ounces

40 ounces Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Yes Temperature Retention: 7 hours for hot drinks; 11 hours for cold drinks; 48 hours for iced drinks

7 hours for hot drinks; 11 hours for cold drinks; 48 hours for iced drinks Mouthpiece: Twist-off lid with sip feature and straw option.

Best for Kids Snug Kids Water Bottle Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: This water bottle comes in plenty of kid-friendly designs. The push-button lid is easy to use. Cons: There’s no carrying handle. It’s not dishwasher safe. It’s not just aesthetics: This insulated stainless steel bottle is truly kid-friendly. With a variety of fun designs (Cars! Trucks! Cats and dinosaurs!), there’s an option that meets your little one’s style ethos. But beyond that, we love the push-button mechanism that opens the lid and reveals a straw. It comes in two lunchbox-approved sizes: 12 and 17 ounces. Price at time of publish: $21 Capacity: 12 and 17 ounces

12 and 17 ounces Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Dishwasher Safe: No

No Temperature Retention: Not specified

Not specified Mouthpiece: Push-button top with straw

Best with Filter Built Cascade with Straw Lid and Filter Amazon View On Amazon Pros: The straw contains a carbon filter for a cleaner drinking experience. Cons: The filter should be changed every two months for maximum freshness. Customers have noted it’s not compatible with all car cup holders. It’s tricky to find an insulated water bottle that also has a built-in filtration system, but Built has shown us the way. Combining double wall insulation with filtering capabilities, Built offers a variety of water bottle styles, including a basic straw lid. This version takes things to the next level, with a carbon filter that attaches to the bottom of the straw for worry-free sipping. There are a handful of fun color options. Browse around Built’s Amazon page if you don’t immediately see the size/color combo that works for you. Price at time of publish: $27 Capacity: 32 ounces

32 ounces Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Dishwasher Safe: No

No Temperature Retention: 6 hours for hot drinks; 24 hours for cold drinks

6 hours for hot drinks; 24 hours for cold drinks Mouthpiece: Wide mouth with twist-off straw cap