Cooking continues to embrace the world of science and technology in the quest to achieve better results. Early methods of testing the doneness of meat included poking, prodding, or inserting a skewer and holding it against your skin to see how warm it got. Testing cooking surface temperatures was equally vague and involved dripping water on them to see how quickly the water evaporated or the “sizzle test” of dropping a small amount of food on them to evaluate the sound of cooking. These methods are all entirely subjective; judging firmness, temperature, or acoustic properties varies between testers. A thermometer might be a good idea, right? But old-school meat thermometers were large-faced, dial-type, analog beasts designed to leave in while the meat roasted. The subsequent abuse they suffered gave them a short run of accuracy, and it was back to subjectively rating how many degrees to add or subtract from reading the poorly-calibrated thermometer.

The answer came in tools once reserved for industrial environments. Consumer kitchen- and wallet-friendly versions of these tools eliminated guesswork. New meat thermometers, instant-read thermometers, and leave-in wireless grill thermometers allowed for reading ambient cooking temperatures and food temperatures over time, instantly, or somewhere in between. But none of these addressed surface temperature in a way that wasn’t clumsy. Looking at industrial tools for more inspiration, we brought the infrared thermometer to the kitchen. These thermometers can read fryer oil temperatures from a safe distance, pan or grill temperatures, or the exterior temperature of cooking food. But which one is right for you? We consulted chefs Bin Lu and Jeff Carter for their insight to help you decide.