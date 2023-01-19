Though induction cooktops have been popular around Europe for some time now, their adoption has been sluggish in the U.S. That said, we expect to see a significant shift toward induction in the coming years. If you’re looking to switch in the near future, these are our favorite induction cooktops right now, with the GE Profile™ 30-inch Built-In Touch Control Induction Cooktop topping the list.

This means that induction cooktops can offer faster cook times with more precise heating, saving you precious pennies on electricity costs and, if you prefer, less time spent in the kitchen. Induction yields a safer surface after dinner prep is finished, too, which can be especially valuable if your household includes curious kids or pets.

With gas stoves in the hot seat for their association with indoor air pollution, the conversation around induction cooktops is louder than ever. You may have heard that induction cooking is safer and more efficient than gas or electric stoves, and it’s true — with an induction cooktop, at least 85% of the energy used is transferred directly to the cookware. In fact, it’s the actual pot or pan that is heated through induction technology, not the stovetop surface itself.

Best Overall GE Profile 30-inch Built-In Touch Control Induction Cooktop GE View On Wayfair View On Build.com View On Geappliances.com Pros: A modern appliance that comes equipped with multiple safety features, like control lock capabilities, auto shut-off, and hot surface indicator lights. Cons: It’s pricey. If you’re ready to dive into the world of induction cooking, the GE Profile™ 30-inch Built-In Touch Control Induction Cooktop truly has it all. With a modern look, its red LED display is among a sleek, black glass surface featuring digital touch control to manage burner temperature effortlessly. Its SyncBurners control two 7-inch elements that can accommodate larger cookware, allowing larger courses to cook simultaneously. Pan sensors automatically shut off when it detects a pan is no longer present, and with 3700 wattages, its Power Boil feature will get a pot of water ripping and roaring quickly. We also love its safety features, complete with a kitchen timer, a control lock to protect against unwanted or unintended activation, and hot surface indicator lights that alert you when the stove is too hot to touch. And if you don’t love it by the end of your first year of ownership, a limited 1-year warranty has you covered. Price at time of publish: $2,221 Dimensions: 30 x 21 x 4.6 inches

Best Value IKEA Särdrag 30-inch Induction Cooktop IKEA View On Ikea Pros: A versatile, affordable cooktop with a generous warranty. Cons: What looks like a 5th burner is just a rest zone. If you take one thing away from this article, let it remind you not to overlook IKEA when it comes to new appliances. Not only are they backed by warranties that often greatly exceed those of other brands — this induction cooktop comes with a 5-year warranty — they tend to be of equivalent quality yet are considerably more affordable than mainstream name brands. Särdrag is a 30-inch induction cooktop with four cooking zones that automatically adapt to the size of the cookware in use. There’s also a rest zone, which might seem like a wasted opportunity for a fifth burner but is actually a rather convenient spot for a finished dish or a plate for stacking your favorite pancakes. Considering the price, versatility, and warranty, this induction cooktop is tough to beat. Price at time of publish: $999 Dimensions: 30 x 21 x 4 inches

Best Portable Duxtop 9600LS Portable Induction Cooktop Amazon View On Amazon Pros: A low-commitment introduction to induction. Cons: Limited cooking surface. If you’re induction-curious but reluctant to rip out your gas or electric stove just yet, a portable induction cooktop is the perfect way to dabble without making a big investment. This single-burner portable cooktop features 20 power levels, a keep-warm feature, an automatic timer, and an automatic shut-off feature. It performs just like a built-in stove, but with a much smaller — and more affordable — footprint. As a bonus, you can take it with you on weekend getaways, to a friend’s house, or use it as an additional cooking surface next time you’re hosting a dinner party and running out of burners. Price at time of publish: $116 Dimensions: 14 x 11 x 2.5 inches

1 Wattage: Up to 1800 watts

Best Smart Samsung 30” Induction Cooktop with WiFi Best Buy View On Ajmadison.com View On Appliancesconnection.com View On Best Buy Pros: If a cooktop with wifi capability is your thing, here you go. Cons: Positioning of burners may be a little awkward. This competent cooktop features wifi compatibility to monitor temperature activity from your phone, as well as four burners — all of which have a power booster function for ultra-quick boiling. Samsung asserts that their smart induction cooktop transfers 90% of heat to the cookware, and the glass surface is nice and smooth for quick cleaning. That’s a universal perk of induction cooktops to be sure, but anything that makes cleaning easier is always worth mentioning. One minor complaint about this cooktop? The layout of its four burners puts the largest one right in the middle. Price at time of publish: $1,099 Dimensions: 30 x 21 x 4 inches

Best Range GE Profile 30” Smart Slide-In Induction Range Best Buy View On Best Buy View On Geappliances.com Pros: A do-it-all range that offers great bang for your buck. Cons: This one is pricey. With this GE range, you can truly have it all. This is an induction cooktop, air fryer (it’s a true convection oven), and smart appliance all wrapped up into one modern appliance. You can even use it as a sous vide! The fingerprint-resistant induction cooktop features five burners for precision cooking, allowing you to easily keep things warm when preparing multiple dishes at once. Another perk of this GE induction range is that it’s available in five different finishes, and its traditional dimensions mean you’ll have no problem swapping out your current range. Price at time of publish: $3,015 Dimensions: 37 x 30 x 28 inches

