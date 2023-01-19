What to Buy The 6 Best Induction Cooktops for Safer, More Efficient Cooking GE Profile™ 30-inch Built-In Touch Control Induction Cooktop is our top pick. By Summer Rylander Summer Rylander Summer is a freelance food and travel writer who began by writing about Swedish cheesemaking traditions in 2018. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 19, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Our Favorite Factors to Consider FAQ Our Expertise In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Food & Wine / Marcus Millan With gas stoves in the hot seat for their association with indoor air pollution, the conversation around induction cooktops is louder than ever. You may have heard that induction cooking is safer and more efficient than gas or electric stoves, and it’s true — with an induction cooktop, at least 85% of the energy used is transferred directly to the cookware. In fact, it’s the actual pot or pan that is heated through induction technology, not the stovetop surface itself. This means that induction cooktops can offer faster cook times with more precise heating, saving you precious pennies on electricity costs and, if you prefer, less time spent in the kitchen. Induction yields a safer surface after dinner prep is finished, too, which can be especially valuable if your household includes curious kids or pets. Though induction cooktops have been popular around Europe for some time now, their adoption has been sluggish in the U.S. That said, we expect to see a significant shift toward induction in the coming years. If you’re looking to switch in the near future, these are our favorite induction cooktops right now, with the GE Profile™ 30-inch Built-In Touch Control Induction Cooktop topping the list. Our Top Picks Best Overall: GE Built-In Touch Control Induction Cooktop at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Value: IKEA Induction Cooktop at Ikea Jump to Review Best Portable: Duxtop 9600LS Portable Induction Cooktop at Amazon Jump to Review Best Smart: Samsung Induction Cooktop with WiFi at Ajmadison.com Jump to Review Best Range: GE Slide-In Induction Range at Best Buy Jump to Review Best 24-Inch: Empava Induction Cooktop at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall GE Profile 30-inch Built-In Touch Control Induction Cooktop GE View On Wayfair View On Build.com View On Geappliances.com Pros: A modern appliance that comes equipped with multiple safety features, like control lock capabilities, auto shut-off, and hot surface indicator lights. Cons: It’s pricey. If you’re ready to dive into the world of induction cooking, the GE Profile™ 30-inch Built-In Touch Control Induction Cooktop truly has it all. With a modern look, its red LED display is among a sleek, black glass surface featuring digital touch control to manage burner temperature effortlessly. Its SyncBurners control two 7-inch elements that can accommodate larger cookware, allowing larger courses to cook simultaneously. Pan sensors automatically shut off when it detects a pan is no longer present, and with 3700 wattages, its Power Boil feature will get a pot of water ripping and roaring quickly. We also love its safety features, complete with a kitchen timer, a control lock to protect against unwanted or unintended activation, and hot surface indicator lights that alert you when the stove is too hot to touch. And if you don’t love it by the end of your first year of ownership, a limited 1-year warranty has you covered. Price at time of publish: $2,221 Dimensions: 30 x 21 x 4.6 inchesNumber of Burners: 4Wattage: Up to 3700 watts Best Value IKEA Särdrag 30-inch Induction Cooktop IKEA View On Ikea Pros: A versatile, affordable cooktop with a generous warranty. Cons: What looks like a 5th burner is just a rest zone. If you take one thing away from this article, let it remind you not to overlook IKEA when it comes to new appliances. Not only are they backed by warranties that often greatly exceed those of other brands — this induction cooktop comes with a 5-year warranty — they tend to be of equivalent quality yet are considerably more affordable than mainstream name brands. Särdrag is a 30-inch induction cooktop with four cooking zones that automatically adapt to the size of the cookware in use. There’s also a rest zone, which might seem like a wasted opportunity for a fifth burner but is actually a rather convenient spot for a finished dish or a plate for stacking your favorite pancakes. Considering the price, versatility, and warranty, this induction cooktop is tough to beat. Price at time of publish: $999 Dimensions: 30 x 21 x 4 inchesNumber of Burners: 4Wattage: Up to 3800 watts Best Portable Duxtop 9600LS Portable Induction Cooktop Amazon View On Amazon Pros: A low-commitment introduction to induction. Cons: Limited cooking surface. If you’re induction-curious but reluctant to rip out your gas or electric stove just yet, a portable induction cooktop is the perfect way to dabble without making a big investment. This single-burner portable cooktop features 20 power levels, a keep-warm feature, an automatic timer, and an automatic shut-off feature. It performs just like a built-in stove, but with a much smaller — and more affordable — footprint. As a bonus, you can take it with you on weekend getaways, to a friend’s house, or use it as an additional cooking surface next time you’re hosting a dinner party and running out of burners. Price at time of publish: $116 Dimensions: 14 x 11 x 2.5 inchesNumber of Burners: 1Wattage: Up to 1800 watts The Best Portable Induction Cooktops for Small Spaces, According to a Chef Best Smart Samsung 30” Induction Cooktop with WiFi Best Buy View On Ajmadison.com View On Appliancesconnection.com View On Best Buy Pros: If a cooktop with wifi capability is your thing, here you go. Cons: Positioning of burners may be a little awkward. This competent cooktop features wifi compatibility to monitor temperature activity from your phone, as well as four burners — all of which have a power booster function for ultra-quick boiling. Samsung asserts that their smart induction cooktop transfers 90% of heat to the cookware, and the glass surface is nice and smooth for quick cleaning. That’s a universal perk of induction cooktops to be sure, but anything that makes cleaning easier is always worth mentioning. One minor complaint about this cooktop? The layout of its four burners puts the largest one right in the middle. Price at time of publish: $1,099 Dimensions: 30 x 21 x 4 inchesNumber of Burners: 4Wattage: Up to 3800 watts Best Range GE Profile 30” Smart Slide-In Induction Range Best Buy View On Best Buy View On Geappliances.com Pros: A do-it-all range that offers great bang for your buck. Cons: This one is pricey. With this GE range, you can truly have it all. This is an induction cooktop, air fryer (it’s a true convection oven), and smart appliance all wrapped up into one modern appliance. You can even use it as a sous vide! The fingerprint-resistant induction cooktop features five burners for precision cooking, allowing you to easily keep things warm when preparing multiple dishes at once. Another perk of this GE induction range is that it’s available in five different finishes, and its traditional dimensions mean you’ll have no problem swapping out your current range. Price at time of publish: $3,015 Dimensions: 37 x 30 x 28 inchesNumber of Burners: 5Wattage: Up to 3700 watts The 6 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best 24-Inch Empava 24-inch Induction Cooktop Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's Pros: Allows the switch to induction without sacrificing counter space. Cons: Using all four burners at the same time might feel crowded. Ideal for small spaces with limited counter space, Empava’s 24-inch induction cooktop offers four burners and nine levels of heating. The low purchase price also makes it a great value, which could leave you with a bit of extra cash to upgrade your cookware if you need to add an induction-friendly pan or two to your collection. You won’t find any wifi or swanky features here, but if you’re looking for a basic induction cooktop that won’t break the bank, this one has you covered. Price at time of publish: $400 Dimensions: 21 x 24 x 4 inchesNumber of Burners: 4Wattage: Up to 3000 watts Our Favorite The GE Profile™ 30-inch Built-In Touch Control Induction Cooktop has it all — modern design, easy-to-use touch controls, and sizable burners for simultaneous cooking. We also like the IKEA Särdrag 30-inch Induction Cooktop for its favorable price, long warranty, and versatile functionality. Factors to Consider Installation type Most induction cooktops are of the drop-in persuasion, which likely means you’ll need to do some kitchen remodeling unless you already have a similar setup. Consider your counter space or whether you have a slide-in range you can more easily replace. Size and number of burners Again, this will largely depend on your available space. Four burners is standard, five is a nice bonus. A portable induction cooktop will likely just have one. Added features Since efficiency is the name of the game when it comes to induction cooktops, you can widely expect multiple heat settings, usually with a power boost setting to allow for even faster heating — ideal for boiling water. If connectivity is key, choose a smart cooktop, and if multiple features are important to you, consider opting for a range. Frequently Asked Questions What is an induction cooktop? Induction cooktops are electric appliances that utilize electromagnetic waves to generate heat. Cookware used on an induction cooktop needs to be magnetic (more on this below!) to facilitate the connection necessary to produce heat — remember that it’s the cookware that actually heats up in this case, not the surface of the stove. What are the advantages and disadvantages of induction cooking? “Induction is as responsive — if not more so — than gas,” says Tiffany Swan, a professional chef and food scientist. “Once you get used to it, you’ll find you have even more precision in your heat control than with gas.” Swan also touts induction’s easy-to-clean surface and lack of polluting fumes as a big plus. That said, she cautions that “the glass surface of an induction cooktop could potentially scratch, especially when using cast iron,” and notes that some cookware may have to be replaced if it doesn’t have a magnetic base. Do I need specific pots and pans? Pots and pans do need to be magnetic in order to work with an induction cooktop. “The best way to test if your cookware is induction-ready is to see if your refrigerator magnets stick to the bottom of your pan,” says Swan. Fortunately, many of them already are. Your cast iron, Dutch oven, carbon steel, and stainless steel pans are more than likely induction-friendly! How do you clean induction cooktops? A soft-to-the-touch cloth doused with distilled vinegar can easily wipe spills, and a good glass and ceramic stovetop cleaner will help keep fingerprints and micro-scratches at bay. Avoid using abrasive sponges so as not to scratch the glass. Our Expertise This article was written by Summer Rylander, a food and travel journalist who has written about food, beverage, and cooking products for Food & Wine, Allrecipes, Serious Eats, and The Kitchn. Summer has been cooking with induction since she moved to Germany in late 2015 and cannot recommend it enough. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit