If you have a favorite herb, chances are it's easy to grow, and the payoff is huge. Not only do you get fresh, delicious herbs through the seasons, but you also can’t beat the convenience. "With the appropriate lighting and consideration for nutrients, there is no reason why you can't grow herbs year-round," says Halley Beagle, the nursery manager at GardenHood in Atlanta. Not to mention, indoor herb gardens beautify your space, and today, you can choose from a number of options even for small apartments or homes without a bright, sunny window. We considered factors like setup and maintenance, automated features, and the differences between hydroponic and potted plants to pick the best indoor herb gardens for every home.

Best Overall AeroGarden Harvest Elite with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Aerogarden.com Pros: This convenient, easy-to-use garden is reasonably priced and packed with features. Cons: Pod systems are more expensive to set up and maintain than soil and containers. Growing a small selection of plants is easy (and fun) with this indoor herb garden kit. Grow lights make it a great choice for homes without strong, direct sunlight. Like many pod systems, this one comes with everything you need to plug and go, including the pods, which contain the seeds you'll germinate and grow, and liquid fertilizer. Customers rave about how easy it is to use, and love the delicious herbs they harvest. Best of all: It gives you reminders when your plants need water or nutrients, helping even the most forgetful gardener care for their plants with ease. Price at time of publish: $155 Dimensions: 17.4 x 10.5 x 6.25 inches

17.4 x 10.5 x 6.25 inches Number of plants: 6

Best Value Spade to Fork Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Uncommon Goods Pros: This affordable, no-frills kit lets you try your hand at indoor herb gardening without a huge investment. Cons: These compostable pots require replacement over time. If you're curious about indoor herb gardening but aren't ready to invest in a more expensive system quite yet, these little peat pots may be your perfect choice. We love that everything, from seeds to pots to soil, is organic, and the compostable pots mean you aren't adding plastics to the landfill when it's time to replace them. Plus, you get a variety of seeds: perfect for growing small amounts of herbs to support your culinary adventures. The system also comes with a growing guide to help ensure you can garden with success. Price at time of publish: $30 Dimensions: 5.9 x 6.75 inches

5.9 x 6.75 inches Number of plants: 5

Best for Beginners Véritable Smart Indoor Garden Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Veritable-garden.com Pros: This energy-efficient smart garden requires very little hands-on work and maintenance. Cons: It costs more than most options, and some users say the chives did not sprout. We recommend this simple smart garden system to beginners and the chronically forgetful alike. Simply fill the water reservoir, pop your plant pods into their new homes, turn on the grow lights, and let the system do the rest. It uses less water than soil-based crops, and it can go up to four weeks without needing more. Like other pod-based systems, this one requires you to purchase the brand’s own seed pods when you're ready for a refill. But, thankfully, Veritable has over 70 varieties of pods to choose from. It's energy-efficient, too, as its LED grow lights turn off at night, and users say they don’t notice an increase in their bills when using this garden. Price at time of publish: $250 Dimensions: 14.5 x 7.2 x 6.4 inches

14.5 x 7.2 x 6.4 inches Number of plants: 4

Best Design Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden Kit with Grow Light Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This attractive, user-friendly system holds more plants than other options on our list. Cons: Though you can grow nine plants with it, space is tight. It’s also on the pricier end of our list. This attractive system catches our eyes, coming in multiple colors and boasting a sleek and beautiful design. It's larger than some other systems, making it a great choice for folks with a bit more space or who just want to grow more than a few plants. This garden makes growing easy with features like automatic watering and a bank of grow lights to ensure your plants are getting the UV light they need. Price at time of publish: $230 Dimensions 2 x 16 x 7 inches

2 x 16 x 7 inches Number of plants: 9 How to Upgrade Your Home Garden, According to a Culinary Gardener

Best Small Click & Grow The Smart Garden 3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: This attractive, compact design is perfect for apartments. Cons: It only holds three plants. This affordable hydroponic growing system helps bring fresh herbs to even the smallest home, and it looks great while doing it. We love how easy it is to set up: Just like its larger counterpart, all you do is add pods, add water, plug it in, and let the gardening system do the rest. While it's not the best choice if you crave variety, as it only has space for three pods, it’s perfect for folks who want to keep things small or who want to try hydroponic gardening without a big upfront investment. Price at time of publish: $88 Dimensions: 9 x 4.9 x 12.5 inches

9 x 4.9 x 12.5 inches Number of plants: 3

Best Large iDOO Indoor Herb Garden Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: You can grow up to a dozen plants with it, and it’s a good value for the number of pods it holds. Cons: Its design is less sleek than some of our other top picks. If you're looking for variety and have space to spare, this hydroponic system is a great choice. It includes a fan to help disperse pollen between plants, too, which means more fruit and vegetables. It includes two growing modes, too, offering different spectrums of light for different kinds of plants. We love that this system doesn’t rely on premade seed pods, as it allows you to really tailor your garden to your preferences. Price at time of publish: $64 Dimensions 12.1 x 13.8 x 15.2 inches

12.1 x 13.8 x 15.2 inches Number of plants: 12

Best Vertical Mr. Stacky 5-Tier Planter Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This lightweight, versatile planting system will help you make the most of your space. Cons: Plastic planters may not hold up as well over time as other materials. If you're eager to grow herbs in containers but are short on space, consider growing up, not out! Vertical planters are perhaps best known for growing strawberries, but you can use them to grow any number of plants. We love that the Mr. Stacky system is made of lightweight material and is customizable. You can add extra tiers, for example, or add a tray with rollers for easy moving. It comes in a variety of colors, too, so it fits into your decor no matter the color scheme. Price at time of publish: $37 Dimensions 13 x 13 x 5.75 inches

13 x 13 x 5.75 inches Number of plants: 20

Best for Small Spaces Modern Sprout Glass Jar Grow Kit Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Beautiful, reusable compact jars make growing herbs in tight spaces an attractive and easy proposition. Cons: This system may not be best for those craving large yields or wide variety. These kits bring together the beauty of vintage glass jars with the science of hydroponics to give you a passive watering system that takes up little space and costs practically nothing to maintain. The jars come in a range of striking colors and are designed to be reused, making these an eco-friendly choice as well as a space-saving one. Price at time of publish: $24 Dimensions 6 x 3.5 inches

6 x 3.5 inches Number of plants: 1 per jar