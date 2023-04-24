What to Buy The 12 Best Ice Cream Delivery Services to Order Online Get specialty pints, ice cream cakes, mochi, and more delivered straight to your door. By Rochelle Bilow Rochelle Bilow Rochelle Bilow is a graduate of the French Culinary Institute, and the former social media manager at Bon Appétit and Cooking Light magazines. She has also worked as a cook on a small farm in Central New York and a Michelin-starred restaurant in New York City. Her first book, a food and farming memoir titled The Call of the Farm, was published in 2014. Her second book, a romance novel set in Scotland, will be published in February 2023. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 24, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Factors to Consider FAQ Our Expertise We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Food and Wine / David Hattan There’s a lot to love about the advances in shipping technology over the last few decades, but at the top of our list is on-demand ice cream delivery. Although we’ll always love making ice cream creations at home or trying a new flavor at our local scoop shop, there’s something special about ordering ice cream from anywhere in the country with just a few clicks. Ordering ice cream for delivery also opens up your options. You can choose hard-to-find flavors, opt for plant-based and low-sugar brands, and even send ice cream as a gift. So, whether you’re just sampling new flavors, gifting someone special, or stocking your freezer, here are our current favorite picks for the best ice cream delivery options to savor and share. Best Overall McConnell's Fine Ice Creams McConnellâs Fine Ice Creams View On Mcconnells.com Pros: It's an iconic brand with fun flavors. It has gift appeal. Shipping is nationwide. Cons: Pints are pricey, and you must order at least 4 pints per order. McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams has a 70-year history of making indulgent, creative ice creams in California. They work hard to source the best of everything, including artisan chocolate, and dairy from a family-owned farm. This dedication to ingredients pays off big time in ultra-smooth ice creams with alluring flavors to suit every palate. While some of their flagship flavors are always available, it’s fun to see what limited releases they’ve churned out (hurry, and you just may score a pint of their Garrison Brothers Whiskey & Pecan Pralines). Price at time of publish: $12 per pint Number of pints: Minimum order of 4Ships: Allow 2-10 days for shippingPopular Flavors: Eureka Lemon & Marionberries, Honey & Cornbread Cookies, Toasted Coconut Almond Chip, and Dairy Free Passionfruit Lemon Swirl Best Unique Flavors Malai Choose Your Own Four Pints Goldbelly View On Goldbelly.com Pros: The flavors are truly unique. Malai is a woman-owned business. Shipping is free (although the pints are pricey). Cons: Some of the most popular flavors are seasonal offerings only. Masala chai fans will want to hold onto their hats for this one: Brooklyn-based Chef Pooja Bavishi’s beloved ice creams are now available nationwide, thanks to shipping from Goldbelly. Bavishi chose “Malai” as the name of her ice cream company because it translates to “cream of the crop.” It’s a fitting description of her rich, fragrant creations. While you can’t go wrong with the 4- or 6-pint packages, Goldbelly also offers “Kulfi” Ice Cream Pops and saffron and cardamom-infused Gulab Jamun Ice Cream Cake. It’s all good. Price at time of publish: $90 Number of pints: 4Ships: Every day except Sunday; expedited shipping is available for an additional cost.Popular Flavors: Masala Chai, Orange Fennel, Turkish Coffee, Mango & Cream, and Carrot Halwa Best Ice Cream Sandwiches IT’S-IT Ice Cream Sandwich Sampler Goldbelly View On Goldbelly.com Pros: The ice cream and cookie components are perfectly proportioned and incredibly delicious. Cons: It’s pricey, and you can’t order a smaller quantity without sacrificing the variety. Flavors may be swapped based on availability. San Fran may be known as the land of sourdough bread, but we think it deserves a nod for its ice cream sandwich selection. Top of the list is IT’S-IT, a fan-favorite that has nailed the “ice cream-to-cookie” ratio in their frozen treats. This sampler pack comes with an assortment of their best flavors, and two different cookie varieties (oatmeal and chocolate chip). The sandwiches are individually wrapped, so you can share… if you want to. Oh, and did we mention the entire sandwich is dipped in a chocolate glaze? Price at time of publish: $160 Number of sandwiches: 42 sandwiches (36 with oatmeal cookies, and 6 with chocolate chip cookies).Ships: Ships within 2-4 days or choose your delivery date. The cost of shipping is included in the price of the product.Popular Flavors: Vanilla, Mint, Cappuccino, Strawberry, and Chocolate Best Mochi Mochidoki Signature Box Set Mochidoki View On Mochidoki.com Pros: It’s a good way to sample a lot of flavors, as 8 of their most popular options are included. Shipping is guaranteed (you must file a complaint within 12 hours if the order is delayed or damaged). Cons: You cannot choose or customize your flavors. This sampler set from Mochidoki is the perfect way to introduce someone to mochi, a dessert made from sweet, glutinous rice flour. Mochi is pleasantly chewy, perfectly sized, and infinitely snackable — and Mochidoki happens to be one of the best brands on the market. Period. We like that this sampler pack includes flavors for both the traditionalist (strawberry) and the explorer (matcha!). Each set of flavors comes individually packaged, making this a nice option for sharing with others. Price at time of publish: $100 Number of mochi: 32Ships: Shipped via FedEx and packaged to stay cold for up to 5 hours after deliveryPopular Flavors: Vanilla Chip, Strawberry, Purple Sweet Potato, Matcha, and Black Sesame Best Flavor Variety Caffè Panna Classics 6-Pack Goldbelly View On Goldbelly.com Pros: You can supplement your order with more pints or merch. Shipping is from a trusted company. Cons: You can’t customize the flavors in this package. Caffè Panna is at its heart a neighborhood joint in NYC, but it has global influence. Its founder Hallie Meyer learned the trade at a Roman gelateria and puts a modern spin on the rich tradition with big, bold flavors. Meyer is savvy about ingredient sourcing, choosing fresh fruit from the local green markets, and nuts and olive oil from Italy. Every flavor is big, bold, and very indulgent. Price at time of publish: $115 Number of pints: 6Ships: Every day except Sunday; expedited shipping available for an additional costPopular Flavors: Chocolate, Caffè Bianco Stracciatella, Red Flag (Strawberries and Graham Crackers), and Cookies ‘n Panna Best Boozy Ice Cream Tipsy Scoop Ice Cream Set of 6 Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: The flavors are unique and creative. Shipping is nationwide. Cons: A signature is required for delivery due to alcohol content. They’re pricey and do not include shipping. These boozy pints won’t be for everyone, and that’s okay: More Cake Batter Vodka Martini Ice Cream for the rest of us. Tipsy Scoop’s ice cream contains alcohol, which makes it a ton of fun to indulge in and special to gift. These are shipped in dry ice to ensure they stay frozen. Once unpackaged and stored in the freezer, they’ll last for up to a year… but honestly, we can’t imagine them hanging around that long with balmy summer evenings on the way. Price at time of publish: $130 Number of pints: 6Ships: Shipping may take up to a week; next-day delivery is not availablePopular Flavors: Spiked Hazelnut Coffee, Vanilla Bean Bourbon, and Mango Margarita Sorbet Best Ice Cream Cake Davey’s Ice Cream Vanilla + Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Cake Goldbelly View On Goldbelly.com Pros: It’s a show-stopper. It’s big enough to serve 10. Cons: There’s only one flavor, and one size available. Davey’s Ice Cream is pure fun, and you need to look no further than this sprinkle-adorned cake for proof. The shipping experts at Goldbelly will ensure the cake arrives party-ready and in pristine condition, but don’t stress about timing the delivery date exactly with your soirée: It’ll keep in your freezer for up to one month. And in case you were wondering: Yes, it has a generous portion of the all-important cookie crunch layer. Price at time of publish: $100 Number of pints: One 6-inch cakeShips: Choose your delivery date based on available calendar dates.Popular Flavor: Vanilla with Cookies & Cream and a chocolate cookie fudge crunch layer Best Subscription eCreamery 6 Month Ice Cream Subscription eCreamery View On Ecreamery.com Pros: It’s a great gift. You can choose 3-, 6-, or 12-month subscriptions. Cons: You must prepay for the whole subscription in advance. You can’t choose the flavors. The folks at eCreamery, one of the best places on the internet for ice cream delivery, have outdone themselves with this option. An ice cream subscription is a gift that keeps on giving, with monthly deliveries of 4 custom-churned, hand-packed pints. If you’re looking for less of a commitment, eCreamery also does customized pints — who wouldn’t want to receive an ice cream delivery with a photo or message from their sweetheart or BFF on it? Price at time of publish: $480 for 6 months Number of pints: 4 pints per monthShips: Ships once monthly after purchase; shipping is included in the cost of the subscriptionPopular Flavors: Coffee Toffee, Oat Milk Caramel Latte, Peanut Butter Cup, and Red Velvet Cake Best Chocolate Ice Cream Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Ice Cream Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: Häagen-Dazs is a well-stocked brand, and buying from Amazon is inexpensive and efficient. Cons: It’s not great for gifting. You can’t order without having a Prime account. Who among us hasn’t eaten and loved Häagen-Dazs ice cream? Far easier to enjoy than it is to spell, this internationally-known brand is available through AmazonFresh (in addition to likely being a staple at your favorite supermarket). While there is no shortage of chocolate ice cream options out there, H-D is at the top thanks to its super smooth texture and highly curated ingredient list. You can order it in 28- or 14-ounce sizes, although we all know what the right move is. Price at time of publish: $10 Number of pints: Order individually; choose from 14 or 28-ounce sizes Ships: Ships via AmazonFresh with a Prime membership Popular Flavors: Chocolate (other variations, like Chocolate Peanut Butter and Coffee Chocolate Brownie, are also available) Best Vegan Van Leeuwen Vegan Ice Cream Whole Foods View On Wholefoodsmarket.com Pros: You can choose as many or as few pints as you like, and can tack them onto a larger grocery order. Cons: You can’t bundle pints for a better deal. Depending on your location, not all flavors will be available. Some vegan ice creams have an unpleasant icy texture. Van Leeuwen’s plant-based pints are so rich and creamy, you’d swear they were made with dairy. But the secret is coconut cream, coconut oil, and cocoa butter — and probably a little bit of secret industry magic, too. Although Van Leeuwen is available in specialty food shops and grocery stores nationwide, you can’t beat the AmazonFresh/Whole Foods delivery option: It’s the best way to take your pick of flavors, and shipping is fast. Price at time of publish: $8 per pint Number of pints: Order by the pintShips: Ships via AmazonFresh; Prime members receive a discountPopular Flavors: Vanilla Bean, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk, and Sicilian Pistachio Best Low Sugar Enlightened Ice Cream Instacart View On Instacart.com Pros: You can add items to your existing grocery order. Cons: Walmart’s grocery delivery is not a great option for gifting. Depending on location, your flavor selection may be limited. If you’re watching sugar intake for any reason, you’ll want to check out Enlightened. The name is a play on words, and one that fits: Not only do these ice creams have up to 75% less sugar than traditional brands, but their flavor is also nothing short of revelatory (the Caramel Chocolate Double Dough is a ringer). The combination of monk fruit and stevia is what gives this treat its sweet appeal. Although this isn’t the best option for gifting, it is a major win for the Keto crowd. Price at time of publish: $5 per pint Number of pints: Order by the pintShips: Shipping is dependent based on location; some orders may be for pickup only.Popular Flavors: Brownies & Cookie Dough, Triple Chocolate Brownie Dough, Caramel Fudge Pretzel, P.B. Cookie Dough & Brownie, Butter Pecan, and Caramel Chocolate Double Dough Best for Gifting Jeni’s Ice Cream Jeniâs Ice Cream View On Jenis.com Pros: This iconic brand offers an impressive number of flavors. They’re packaged beautifully, making them ideal for gifting. Cons: At $12 per pint, it’s a pricier pick. Ohio-based Jeni’s was one of the first purveyors of fancy-pants pints on the market. And although it’s possible to find Jeni’s at well-stocked grocery stores, the only way to experience the full breadth of their flavor portfolio is with online ordering. Whether your tastes lean indulgent and sweet (Buttercream Birthday Cake) or tart and tangy (Lemon & Blueberries Parfait), there’s a perfect pint for you. But with gorgeous packaging made to be seen (and shared on Instagram), Jeni’s shines when gifted. Price at time of publish: $12 per pint Number of pints: Minimum order of 5; can choose up to 18 per orderShips: Nationwide flat-rate shipping, guaranteed cold through the evening of deliveryPopular Flavors: Gooey Butter Cake, Salty Caramel, Skillet Cinnamon Roll, Strawberry Buttermilk, and Frosé Sorbet Factors to Consider Ingredients Ice cream isn’t complicated to make — at its heart, it’s just cream, milk, eggs, and sugar. Some brands keep things simple, while others pack in the mix-ins. No matter where your flavor preferences lie, all ice cream companies that deliver should have full lists of their ingredients online. If food allergies or strong preferences play a factor in choosing an ice cream, double-check that info before ordering. Flavors If you’re splurging on specialty, high-end ice cream, you may not want to take a risk on flavor choice. For pints costing upwards of $12, it can be a disappointment to stray from your usual picks only to be disappointed. And while choosing vanilla may seem, well, vanilla, there’s a sneaky value in ordering it: “Vanilla is 28% of all ice cream sold and if a brand makes a great vanilla they are more likely to nail other flavors too,” says Gabrielle Yacoob, Head of Design, Development, and F&B at The Museum of Ice Cream. That said, the bold and brave are often rewarded. And haven’t you always wondered what Everything Bagel-flavored ice cream tastes like? Texture Full-fat dairy ice creams made with real sugar will always have the creamiest, smoothest texture. That said, the vegan and non-dairy ice cream market has made great strides. Look for alternative ingredients with natural thickening qualities, like coconut cream and coconut oil, cashews, and oats. Most ice creams labeled “dairy-free” are also vegan (meaning they don’t contain eggs, either), but check the ingredient list before digging in. Says Cree, “Anytime ice cream fluctuates up and down in temperature, the ice crystals can get bigger — affecting the texture. The process for shipping on dry ice will protect the texture (provided nothing goes wrong).” Shipping If you’re ordering ice cream online, it is very likely going to be shipped with dry ice. That will keep your treats super cold — colder than most freezers — but only for a set amount of time. “Ice cream is shipped in thick-walled styrofoam containers with dry ice inside to maintain frozen temperatures through the shipping process,” says Dana Cree, the author of the ice cream cookbook, Hello, My Name Is Ice Cream and the founder of the Chicago-based ice cream shop, Pretty Cool. Companies that ship ice cream have the process down to a science, and most will stay cold for a few hours after delivery. But don’t push the timing. Cree says, “Pick a day when you know the recipient will be home, ship early in the week, and ship to a residence.” Frequently Asked Questions What is the best way to deliver ice cream? If ordering ice cream online, be sure you’re working with a purveyor who will provide expedited shipping. Even a mountain of dry ice can’t keep it frozen for more than a couple of days in transit. But, says Yacoob, as you sample flavors from far and wide, don’t forget about your local ice cream shops. Yacoob says that on average, one or more family-owned ice cream shops close each month.Often, those places will deliver locally: “It’s pretty amazing that you can get ice cream delivered frozen within 35 minutes to your house, and that ice cream may only cost a few dollars — plus a tip for the delivery person.” What is the best way to ship ice cream without it melting? Although The Museum of Ice Cream doesn’t ship frozen treats, they know a lot about the process. Yacoob says ice cream should be packed in 15 pounds of dry ice and — this part is important, too! — shipped in an insulated container. It’s this combination of factors that keeps it frozen throughout the day-plus-long process. How expensive is it to send ice cream delivery as a gift? Well, it’s not cheap. Yacoob says that overnight or second-day delivery (at maximum!) is crucial for keeping the texture intact. Some purveyors charge separately for shipping, while others bake that cost into the price of each pint. But either way, expect to pay a little extra for the magic of overnight ice cream delivery. How do I safely dispose of dry ice after I open my ice cream? Dry ice works incredibly well for transporting ice cream. But it can be dangerous. Says Cree, “It displaces oxygen, making enclosed areas hard to impossible to breathe in. If you have it in your car, crack the windows. Our Expertise Rochelle Bilow is a food writer and editor with over a decade of professional experience. Previously a senior associate editor and social media manager at Bon Appétit and Cooking Light magazines, Rochelle is also a novelist, a culinary school graduate, and a former professional baker and line cook. In researching this article, she spoke with the ice cream experts at the International Museum of Ice Cream.