Ordering ice cream for delivery also opens up your options. You can choose hard-to-find flavors, opt for plant-based and low-sugar brands, and even send ice cream as a gift. So, whether you’re just sampling new flavors, gifting someone special, or stocking your freezer, here are our current favorite picks for the best ice cream delivery options to savor and share.

There’s a lot to love about the advances in shipping technology over the last few decades, but at the top of our list is on-demand ice cream delivery. Although we’ll always love making ice cream creations at home or trying a new flavor at our local scoop shop , there’s something special about ordering ice cream from anywhere in the country with just a few clicks.

Best Overall McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams McConnellâs Fine Ice Creams View On Mcconnells.com Pros: It’s an iconic brand with fun flavors. It has gift appeal. Shipping is nationwide. Cons: Pints are pricey, and you must order at least 4 pints per order. McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams has a 70-year history of making indulgent, creative ice creams in California. They work hard to source the best of everything, including artisan chocolate, and dairy from a family-owned farm. This dedication to ingredients pays off big time in ultra-smooth ice creams with alluring flavors to suit every palate. While some of their flagship flavors are always available, it’s fun to see what limited releases they’ve churned out (hurry, and you just may score a pint of their Garrison Brothers Whiskey & Pecan Pralines). Price at time of publish: $12 per pint Number of pints: Minimum order of 4

Minimum order of 4 Ships: Allow 2-10 days for shipping

Allow 2-10 days for shipping Popular Flavors: Eureka Lemon & Marionberries, Honey & Cornbread Cookies, Toasted Coconut Almond Chip, and Dairy Free Passionfruit Lemon Swirl

Best Unique Flavors Malai Choose Your Own Four Pints Goldbelly View On Goldbelly.com Pros: The flavors are truly unique. Malai is a woman-owned business. Shipping is free (although the pints are pricey). Cons: Some of the most popular flavors are seasonal offerings only. Masala chai fans will want to hold onto their hats for this one: Brooklyn-based Chef Pooja Bavishi’s beloved ice creams are now available nationwide, thanks to shipping from Goldbelly. Bavishi chose “Malai” as the name of her ice cream company because it translates to “cream of the crop.” It’s a fitting description of her rich, fragrant creations. While you can’t go wrong with the 4- or 6-pint packages, Goldbelly also offers “Kulfi” Ice Cream Pops and saffron and cardamom-infused Gulab Jamun Ice Cream Cake. It’s all good. Price at time of publish: $90 Number of pints: 4

4 Ships: Every day except Sunday; expedited shipping is available for an additional cost.

Every day except Sunday; expedited shipping is available for an additional cost. Popular Flavors: Masala Chai, Orange Fennel, Turkish Coffee, Mango & Cream, and Carrot Halwa

Best Ice Cream Sandwiches IT’S-IT Ice Cream Sandwich Sampler Goldbelly View On Goldbelly.com Pros: The ice cream and cookie components are perfectly proportioned and incredibly delicious. Cons: It’s pricey, and you can’t order a smaller quantity without sacrificing the variety. Flavors may be swapped based on availability. San Fran may be known as the land of sourdough bread, but we think it deserves a nod for its ice cream sandwich selection. Top of the list is IT’S-IT, a fan-favorite that has nailed the “ice cream-to-cookie” ratio in their frozen treats. This sampler pack comes with an assortment of their best flavors, and two different cookie varieties (oatmeal and chocolate chip). The sandwiches are individually wrapped, so you can share… if you want to. Oh, and did we mention the entire sandwich is dipped in a chocolate glaze? Price at time of publish: $160 Number of sandwiches: 42 sandwiches (36 with oatmeal cookies, and 6 with chocolate chip cookies).

42 sandwiches (36 with oatmeal cookies, and 6 with chocolate chip cookies). Ships: Ships within 2-4 days or choose your delivery date. The cost of shipping is included in the price of the product.

Ships within 2-4 days or choose your delivery date. The cost of shipping is included in the price of the product. Popular Flavors: Vanilla, Mint, Cappuccino, Strawberry, and Chocolate

Best Mochi Mochidoki Signature Box Set Mochidoki View On Mochidoki.com Pros: It’s a good way to sample a lot of flavors, as 8 of their most popular options are included. Shipping is guaranteed (you must file a complaint within 12 hours if the order is delayed or damaged). Cons: You cannot choose or customize your flavors. This sampler set from Mochidoki is the perfect way to introduce someone to mochi, a dessert made from sweet, glutinous rice flour. Mochi is pleasantly chewy, perfectly sized, and infinitely snackable — and Mochidoki happens to be one of the best brands on the market. Period. We like that this sampler pack includes flavors for both the traditionalist (strawberry) and the explorer (matcha!). Each set of flavors comes individually packaged, making this a nice option for sharing with others. Price at time of publish: $100 Number of mochi: 32

32 Ships: Shipped via FedEx and packaged to stay cold for up to 5 hours after delivery

Shipped via FedEx and packaged to stay cold for up to 5 hours after delivery Popular Flavors: Vanilla Chip, Strawberry, Purple Sweet Potato, Matcha, and Black Sesame

Best Flavor Variety Caffè Panna Classics 6-Pack Goldbelly View On Goldbelly.com Pros: You can supplement your order with more pints or merch. Shipping is from a trusted company. Cons: You can’t customize the flavors in this package. Caffè Panna is at its heart a neighborhood joint in NYC, but it has global influence. Its founder Hallie Meyer learned the trade at a Roman gelateria and puts a modern spin on the rich tradition with big, bold flavors. Meyer is savvy about ingredient sourcing, choosing fresh fruit from the local green markets, and nuts and olive oil from Italy. Every flavor is big, bold, and very indulgent. Price at time of publish: $115 Number of pints: 6

6 Ships: Every day except Sunday; expedited shipping available for an additional cost

Every day except Sunday; expedited shipping available for an additional cost Popular Flavors: Chocolate, Caffè Bianco Stracciatella, Red Flag (Strawberries and Graham Crackers), and Cookies ‘n Panna

Best Boozy Ice Cream Tipsy Scoop Ice Cream Set of 6 Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: The flavors are unique and creative. Shipping is nationwide. Cons: A signature is required for delivery due to alcohol content. They’re pricey and do not include shipping. These boozy pints won’t be for everyone, and that’s okay: More Cake Batter Vodka Martini Ice Cream for the rest of us. Tipsy Scoop’s ice cream contains alcohol, which makes it a ton of fun to indulge in and special to gift. These are shipped in dry ice to ensure they stay frozen. Once unpackaged and stored in the freezer, they’ll last for up to a year… but honestly, we can’t imagine them hanging around that long with balmy summer evenings on the way. Price at time of publish: $130 Number of pints: 6

6 Ships: Shipping may take up to a week; next-day delivery is not available

Shipping may take up to a week; next-day delivery is not available Popular Flavors: Spiked Hazelnut Coffee, Vanilla Bean Bourbon, and Mango Margarita Sorbet

Best Ice Cream Cake Davey’s Ice Cream Vanilla + Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Cake Goldbelly View On Goldbelly.com Pros: It’s a show-stopper. It’s big enough to serve 10. Cons: There’s only one flavor, and one size available. Davey’s Ice Cream is pure fun, and you need to look no further than this sprinkle-adorned cake for proof. The shipping experts at Goldbelly will ensure the cake arrives party-ready and in pristine condition, but don’t stress about timing the delivery date exactly with your soirée: It’ll keep in your freezer for up to one month. And in case you were wondering: Yes, it has a generous portion of the all-important cookie crunch layer. Price at time of publish: $100 Number of pints: One 6-inch cake

One 6-inch cake Ships: Choose your delivery date based on available calendar dates.

Choose your delivery date based on available calendar dates. Popular Flavor: Vanilla with Cookies & Cream and a chocolate cookie fudge crunch layer

Best Subscription eCreamery 6 Month Ice Cream Subscription eCreamery View On Ecreamery.com Pros: It’s a great gift. You can choose 3-, 6-, or 12-month subscriptions. Cons: You must prepay for the whole subscription in advance. You can’t choose the flavors. The folks at eCreamery, one of the best places on the internet for ice cream delivery, have outdone themselves with this option. An ice cream subscription is a gift that keeps on giving, with monthly deliveries of 4 custom-churned, hand-packed pints. If you’re looking for less of a commitment, eCreamery also does customized pints — who wouldn’t want to receive an ice cream delivery with a photo or message from their sweetheart or BFF on it? Price at time of publish: $480 for 6 months Number of pints: 4 pints per month

4 pints per month Ships: Ships once monthly after purchase; shipping is included in the cost of the subscription

Ships once monthly after purchase; shipping is included in the cost of the subscription Popular Flavors: Coffee Toffee, Oat Milk Caramel Latte, Peanut Butter Cup, and Red Velvet Cake

Best Chocolate Ice Cream Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Ice Cream Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: Häagen-Dazs is a well-stocked brand, and buying from Amazon is inexpensive and efficient. Cons: It’s not great for gifting. You can’t order without having a Prime account. Who among us hasn’t eaten and loved Häagen-Dazs ice cream? Far easier to enjoy than it is to spell, this internationally-known brand is available through AmazonFresh (in addition to likely being a staple at your favorite supermarket). While there is no shortage of chocolate ice cream options out there, H-D is at the top thanks to its super smooth texture and highly curated ingredient list. You can order it in 28- or 14-ounce sizes, although we all know what the right move is. Price at time of publish: $10 Number of pints: Order individually; choose from 14 or 28-ounce sizes

Order individually; choose from 14 or 28-ounce sizes Ships: Ships via AmazonFresh with a Prime membership

Ships via AmazonFresh with a Prime membership Popular Flavors: Chocolate (other variations, like Chocolate Peanut Butter and Coffee Chocolate Brownie, are also available)

Best Vegan Van Leeuwen Vegan Ice Cream Whole Foods View On Wholefoodsmarket.com Pros: You can choose as many or as few pints as you like, and can tack them onto a larger grocery order. Cons: You can’t bundle pints for a better deal. Depending on your location, not all flavors will be available. Some vegan ice creams have an unpleasant icy texture. Van Leeuwen’s plant-based pints are so rich and creamy, you’d swear they were made with dairy. But the secret is coconut cream, coconut oil, and cocoa butter — and probably a little bit of secret industry magic, too. Although Van Leeuwen is available in specialty food shops and grocery stores nationwide, you can’t beat the AmazonFresh/Whole Foods delivery option: It’s the best way to take your pick of flavors, and shipping is fast. Price at time of publish: $8 per pint Number of pints: Order by the pint

Order by the pint Ships: Ships via AmazonFresh; Prime members receive a discount

Ships via AmazonFresh; Prime members receive a discount Popular Flavors: Vanilla Bean, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk, and Sicilian Pistachio

Best Low Sugar Enlightened Ice Cream Instacart View On Instacart.com Pros: You can add items to your existing grocery order. Cons: Walmart’s grocery delivery is not a great option for gifting. Depending on location, your flavor selection may be limited. If you’re watching sugar intake for any reason, you’ll want to check out Enlightened. The name is a play on words, and one that fits: Not only do these ice creams have up to 75% less sugar than traditional brands, but their flavor is also nothing short of revelatory (the Caramel Chocolate Double Dough is a ringer). The combination of monk fruit and stevia is what gives this treat its sweet appeal. Although this isn’t the best option for gifting, it is a major win for the Keto crowd. Price at time of publish: $5 per pint Number of pints: Order by the pint

Order by the pint Ships: Shipping is dependent based on location; some orders may be for pickup only.

Shipping is dependent based on location; some orders may be for pickup only. Popular Flavors: Brownies & Cookie Dough, Triple Chocolate Brownie Dough, Caramel Fudge Pretzel, P.B. Cookie Dough & Brownie, Butter Pecan, and Caramel Chocolate Double Dough