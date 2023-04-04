Ready to start taking care of your knife? Read on for our trusted picks for any knife and cook.

So if honing doesn’t actually sharpen your knife, what’s the difference between the two? “Regular honing keeps the blades sharp without having to break out a sharpening stone and oil," says celebrity chef Robert Irvine of Food Network’s Dinner Impossible, Worst Cooks in America, and more. "Running a blade against the grooves of a honing steel brings [the edge] back into alignment, giving you a sharper blade and cleaner, safer cutting without a lot of effort."

If you don’t know if your knife needs honing, think about how much pressure is required to cut with it. A sharp knife should sail through various foods, especially notoriously stubborn things like tomato skins or julienne carrots .

Honing with a honing steel or rod is part of regular knife maintenance that keeps your blade in tip-top shape between sharpenings . Some may not know that the handle that comes with your knives doesn’t actually sharpen them. Rather, it helps realign the blade of your knife. If you were to look at the edge under a microscope, you’d seen tons of bends and knicks in the metal. This comes from regular wear and tear but, over time, makes the blade feel dull and, if unattended, can damage your blade.

Best Overall Henckels Classic Precision 10-inch Honing Steel Amazon View On Amazon View On Kohls.com Pros: We loved this steel for its versatility and smart design. Cons: This honing steel is heavier than most. Zwilling JA Henckels is one of the most trusted brands for kitchen knives, so it’s no surprise that they’re honing rod is the best on the market. This steel took our number one spot because of its versatility — it’s perfect for most cooks. At 10 inches, it’s ideal for most chef’s knives for home cooks and isn’t too large to easily control and navigate, though it is heavier than most other steels. The satin finish is soft enough to accommodate more delicate steel knives and still strong enough to push an edge back into place. The handle is thoughtfully designed with a large crossguard, and it even has a metal loop so you can hang it to store instead of clogging up precious drawer space. Price at time of publish: $35 Material: Stainless steel

Best Value Winware by Winco 12-Inch Sharpening Steel Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Etundra.com Pros: This steel is a good deal for longer knives, and we like its thick grooves. Cons: The handle design can be uncomfortable to hold. This 12-inch steel is the most bang for your buck with its large size and low price tag. If you have longer knives, this is a great choice. The stainless steel rod is thick and durable, giving precision honing without much wear and tear. The grooves are thick, so you need fewer passes to realign your blade. The handle has a hole cast into the plastic for easy storage, but it can be uncomfortable to hold since the hole is on the part your hand wraps around. Price at time of publish: $17 Material: Stainless steel

Best Splurge Global Honing Rod 10-inch Bloomingdale's View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Bloomingdales Pros: We love the oval design of this steel, including its ergonomic handle design. Cons: The diamond coating is efficient, but it’s not suitable for all knives. Unlike the typical style of honing steels, the shape of the rod is a thick oval. This gives the advantage of more surface area for the knife’s edge to be in contact with and more thorough honing. Combined with the diamond coating, this steel makes your knives feel good as new with just a few passes. The tradeoff is that the grit of the diamond coating is very coarse, so it isn’t suited for softer steel knives. The grip on this handle is exceptional, Global is known for its unique handles, and this takes it a step further with extra grippy material and a thick crossguard. Price at time of publish: $190 Material: Ceramic, diamond, stainless steel

Best Diamond Wusthof 10-Inch Diamond Sharpening Steel Amazon View On Amazon View On Wusthof.com Pros: This is the best diamond steel because it’s suited for the widest variety of knives and slightly sharpens while honing. Cons: The fine diamond coating can come off over time and create bald spots. Diamond steels are super efficient, and from a trusted brand like Wusthof, this steel is the best diamond on the market because it essentially sharpens and hones simultaneously, which is great if you don’t have the time to devote to more regular sharpenings. Sakari Smithwick, chef and Owner of Nobel Promise and recent competitor on Hell’s Kitchen, always recommend diamond steels. “This is much more abrasive on your blade,” he says. “It's not for everyday use, and it's actually more of sharpening steel than honing steel.” The diamond coating on this steel is extra fine and provides almost a polishing effect that gently restores your edge without the risk of pulling off too much metal. However, the disadvantage of the fine grit coating is that it can wear away more quickly and create bald spots on this steel that can lead to uneven sharpening. Price at time of publish: $79 Material: Diamond, stainless steel

Best Ceramic Messermeister Ceramic Rod Knife Sharpener Amazon View On Amazon View On Messermeister.com Pros: We love the extra durability and versatility of this honing steel. Cons: The extra long length makes this steel challenging to store. Ceramic steels can be extremely hard yet brittle, but this Messermeister model is highly durable due to its solid core. You get the benefits of super-hard ceramic without its faults. This rod's finish differs from other ceramic steels: Its satin texture utilizes an ultra-fine grit that relies on the ceramic’s rigid structure to realign your edge with just a few swipes. You won’t find the traditional lines and ribbed texture, which makes this rod more forgiving if you’re new to the fluid motion necessary to hone your knife correctly. Including the handle, this steel is almost 17 inches long, making it very difficult to store and challenging to use if you have a smaller knife. The unwieldy length also makes it tougher to control. Price at time of publish: $35 Material: Ceramic

