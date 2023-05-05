To determine which models are worth your time and money, we put 10 top-rated handheld vacuums to the test. We used each device on various surfaces — from carpets to car seats — to clean up different kinds of debris like cereal, crackers, and hair, rating them based on their performance, maneuverability, noise level, and overall value. Keep reading to decide which one is most suitable for your lifestyle.

Once you find the perfect full-size vacuum , your next purchase should be a quality handheld model. Whenever you need to quickly remove small messes that pop up every now and then (or a lot if you have kids or pets) or clean a difficult-to-reach spot (think: corners of the couch or between car seats), your handheld vacuum will be there to tackle the job with ease.

This model is a bit louder than average, but our testers thought it would be even more so due to its large size. To sum it all up, one tester said, “It is at the higher end of the price range, but I feel confident that it would hold up, and I think it would be worth it.”

Despite being the heaviest option on our list, our testers still found it light enough to use with one hand. They also said that it offered plenty of maneuverability to get into small nooks and crannies, especially with the vacuum’s extendable, long-reaching crevice tool that’s easy to pull out. Appreciating this built-in addition, one tester said, “I like how there isn't another piece to keep track of and store.” Another design plus called out by our testers? How simple it is to empty the dustbin: All you have to do is press a button.

Scoring a perfect score for performance, this splurge-worthy option picked up debris “very effectively and pretty efficiently,” removing hair from the carpet quickly and easily even on the low setting.

As many positives as it has, this vacuum does get dinged for how loud it is. Our testers noted that whether it was on high or low power, it was still loud enough to drown out the noise from the TV. “I think it is ideally priced for its effectiveness,” one tester said. “This is a quality, durable product.”

Coming in under the median price of vacuums we tested, this handheld vacuum proved its value with its performance. “No debris resisted this vacuum,” our tester said. Unlike some other handheld vacuums, this one has a built-in crevice tool and no other attachments included. That crevice tool is extra long, extending about 7 inches, so you don’t have to stretch as much when cleaning your window blinds, for example. In the end, our testers found that the vacuum needed no extra attachments to achieve success. The only challenge we faced was when we used the vacuum in tight, deep crevices, like in the cracks and corners of a child car seat, as it was harder to direct the nozzle.

Another major advantage of this model is how large the dustbin is, and our testers enjoyed being able to go multiple tests without having to clean it out. Our testers noted that the vacuum was “a little bit on the loud side” but not so much that you can’t have a conversation while it’s on.

Shark is a well-known, reputable vacuum brand, and this its handheld model nearly took our top overall spot. “The vacuum was extremely effective in cleaning most messes,” one tester said. “The suction was very powerful, and the attachments made it easy to clean small spaces.” In particular, the appliance shined when cleaning up the carpet, even getting the hairs buried in the fabric. Additionally, the vacuum’s handle is comfortable to use and helps make the vacuum painless to maneuver overall.

“I felt that this vacuum outperformed many, if not all, of the other vacuums being tested,” our tester said. They added that it had one of the fastest clean-up times and completely cleared all of the surfaces without any outside help from a full-size vacuum.

The only hiccup we had was when emptying the bin. We discovered that you have to hold onto the filter so the components don’t fall into the trash. But even so, our testers still said they would not change a thing about the vacuum. They determined that the number of times you have to empty this vacuum seemed entirely reasonable given how much debris it picked up and how compact the appliance is.

As our clear winner, this sleek handheld vacuum achieved a near-perfect overall score in all our tests. Whether removing food bits or wig hair, the vacuum performed above average. “This vacuum had no problem suctioning large, small, light, or heavy debris,” our tester said. Plus, we found it pleasant to handle given how small and light it is (it’s the smallest and lightest of all the ones on our list!).

Our Favorite

We named the IRIS USA Handheld Vacuum our favorite overall pick because it paired high performance with superb portability and lacks any significant flaws. The Shark UltraCyclone Pro Cordless Handheld Vacuum is a noteworthy runner-up for those okay with something a little bigger due to its powerful suction and large dustbin.



The Tests

Food & Wine / Dera Burreson

To determine which handheld vacuums were the best of the best, we first timed how long it took to get the appliance ready to use out of the box and how simple assembly was. In the next set of tests, we used a luggage scale to weigh each vacuum, a decibel reader to measure the vacuum's noise output, and a stopwatch to clock the vacuum’s runtime while on high power. Then, we tested how effective each handheld vacuum was by cleaning different sorts of debris like food and wig hair off a medium-pile rug, children’s high chair, children’s car seat, and upholstered chair. For wet models, we also vacuumed water off the floor. Throughout, we noted how often we had to empty the dustbin, paying attention to how easy or not this was.

Factors to Consider

Weight

Handheld vacuums are designed to be portable, with their advantages being that you can bring them out quickly and use them in tighter spots compared to standard-size models. You don’t want something too heavy that you can’t hold it with one hand or that feels cumbersome to use as you’re bending down or reaching up, otherwise, it defeats the convenience of having one. There is a balance to be struck, though. Keep in mind that the smaller the handheld vacuum you get, the lighter it will probably be but it will also likely have a smaller dustbin that you have to empty out more often.

Battery Life

Don’t expect your average handheld vacuum to last as long as larger, cordless vacuums. Their smaller size equals a shorter runtime, but a good handheld vacuum will still offer a powerful enough battery to get your target cleaning done. Handheld vacuums’ battery life averages between 10 and 20 minutes, and on the lower end if you’re running the high power setting. You should also compare a vacuum’s runtime to how long it takes to charge the battery since a shorter runtime and a very long charge time can quickly become frustrating.

Dustbin Capacity

When assessing the dustbin of handheld vacuums, you’ll find their capacity measured in milliliters, liters, ounces, or gallons. In general, a handheld vacuum’s dustbin capacity ranges from about 0.1 liters to just under 1 liter. The larger a dustbin is, the more debris it can hold at once, saving you on trips back and forth from the trash bin. If you’re not doing a lot of spot cleaning, you may find that you don’t actually need that big of a dustbin to be satisfied.

Attachments

It’s easy to find upright, canister, and cordless vacuums with long lists of attachments for different types of flooring and various cleaning situations. Handheld vacuums, however, typically only come with one or two, likely a crevice and/or brush tool. Some handheld vacuums integrate the crevice tool into their design and thus may not come with any additional attachments. Whether built-in or not, a crevice tool that’s skinny and angled is crucial for cleaning super-tight spaces.

Suction Power

The vacuum’s suction power determines how well the appliance can pick up debris. You don’t want to go over the same spot multiple times just to get a thorough clean, so you’ll want to buy a handheld vacuum that gets the job done in one or two passes. Something important to remember is that a vacuum’s wattage doesn’t equal its suction power — it just tells you how much power it uses. The vacuum’s airflow, motor efficiency, nozzle design, and more determine the true suction power.



Food & Wine / Dera Burreson

Frequently Asked Questions Is a handheld vacuum worth buying? You may wonder why you’d need a handheld vacuum if you already have a large vacuum you use for regular cleaning. Designed to be compact, light, and portable, handheld vacuums are the best device to quickly and efficiently tackle small, targeted messes, such as food spilled on the ground or the kibble your cat or dog left near their bowl. Handheld vacuums are also useful when you need to clean hard-to-reach areas in and outside the home where you can’t really maneuver your standard, upright vacuum — like your car floors or under your couch cushions. If you want to easily clean every nook and cranny of your living space, a handheld vacuum is a worthwhile investment.

What is the best handheld vacuum for cars? To make your life easier, it’s best to go for a cordless handheld vacuum since you don’t want to have to worry about positioning your car close enough to an outlet in order to be able to clean its inside. Aside from that, what you choose may depend on how big your car is and what kind of messes you’re used to cleaning up in there. If you have a large-size SUV or truck, then go for a handheld vacuum with a longer runtime so you can get the job done in one go. If you’re normally tracking mud and dirt back into the car, then something with stronger suction may be your priority.

How much does a handheld vacuum cost? Many handheld vacuums cost within the $50 to $100 range. That being said, it’s not hard to find some as cheap as $30 and as expensive as $200. Remember that a higher price doesn’t always mean higher quality. Some vacuums that are half the cost as others can still deliver the same level of performance, if not better.

Other Handheld Vacuums We Tested

Strong Contenders

Nicebay Handheld Vacuum Cordless, 15KPA ($200 at Amazon)

This vacuum earned top marks for maneuverability, portability, and value but fell short when it came to emptying. Its small dustbin means it needs to be emptied much more frequently, and hair can get tangled up in the dustbin, requiring us to take it all apart.

IonVac Lightweight Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 7551 ($27 at Walmart)

We appreciate that this handheld vacuum is quieter than others and offers great value at such a low price. The main issue is how difficult it is to work with, given its small grip and how hot the handle gets while running.

Shark WANDVAC Cordless Hand Vac WV201 ($130 at Amazon)

While this Shark model did receive good scores in many categories, our testers found it to be much too expensive, especially considering there are some cordless vacuums out there at a lower price that can function just as well when modified to be handheld.

BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Wet/Dry Handheld Vacuum HLWVA325J21 ($69 at Amazon)

This vacuum is light and has a long runtime, but we found it too loud and wish it offered different power settings to handle all kinds of messes. Our testers noted that there are more powerful options on the market for the same price point.

What Didn't Make the List

Other handheld vacuums we tested that didn’t make the list fell short mainly because of their ineffectiveness. While some vacuums might have scored well on setup and noise level, we couldn’t overlook how little debris they picked up, sometimes even leaving a mess behind them by spitting debris back out or spreading it while cleaning. Given the high performance of other BLACK+DECKER handheld models we tested, we were surprised that the BLACK + DECKER 8V MAX reviva Cordless Hand Vacuum (REVHV8J40), in particular, didn’t do a better job. With this model, we found that you have to be very careful how you position the vacuum because the powerful exit fans would blow any debris not picked up yet all over the place, lengthening cleanup time.

Our Expertise

Cindy Brzostowski is a freelance writer and avid home cook who has previous experience in cookbook publishing (and has to clean up more than her fair share of messes on the kitchen floor while cooking). Her writing has been featured in Allrecipes, Blue Apron, The Kitchn, and EatingWell among other publications. For this article, she used our in-depth, in-house testing insights to review the best handheld vacuums on the market.