From plush picks made for lounging to the best hammocks for camping and backpacking, we’ve tested several popular picks and researched dozens more to ensure a comprehensive list of loungers for any budget or style. We focused on all the important things, from setup to portability to durability against the elements. Get ready to add to your cart, because your summer snooze just got a lot more comfortable.

Summer gives many an excuse to slow down just a bit in everyday life. For some, it’s grilling with friends as the sun paints the sky; for others, it’s taking a load off in a hammock with an iced coffee or evening cocktail in hand. If a snooze in the sun sounds like your idea of bliss, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up the best hammocks on the market geared toward helping you swing right into summer.

Best Overall Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock with Tree Straps 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: This hammock folds down to be the size of an eggplant, so it’s endlessly portable. Cons: The nylon fabric on this hammock is not the most breathable, and can feel a bit sticky on the skin if you’re using it on a sweaty summer day. For a hammock that combines ease, affordability, and durability, you simply can’t beat Wise Owl’s Camping Hammock. Designed with portability in mind, this handy design won rave reviews from our testers for its compact size and comfort. Setup is a breeze (just string it up with the included 9-foot-long straps and carabiners) and it can comfortably fit multiple people, a pup, or even an exhausted camper that wants to sprawl out. During testing, we found this hammock to be comfortable to lay in and stable enough to sit in with two people. “Some hammocks can be tricky to balance getting in and out, and I did not feel that with this one. For the price point, this is a good quality hammock,” one tester said. Price at time of publish: $32 Materials: Nylon

Nylon Dimensions: 120 x 78 inches

120 x 78 inches Weight capacity: 500 pounds

Best Budget Anyoo Garden Cotton Hammock Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com Pros: This hammock is designed with an asymmetrical shape (with a long side on the bottom and a shorter one at the top), which creates more sleeping surface area and minimizes the risk of rolling over. Cons: Because the cotton fabric of this hammock isn’t treated, it will require laundering more than other picks on our list, and may be susceptible to mold or mildew. If you’re looking for an inexpensive way to upgrade your backyard in time for summer, look no further than this under-$25 hammock from Anyoo. Made from comfortable cotton and hung via a combination of thick, wear-resistant rope and polyester straps, this do-it-all design is perfect for the casual lounger who just wants a place to bask in the sun every so often. Though not the largest design on our list, it can still hold up to 450 pounds and comes with a convenient carrying case so you can even tote it to a local park if you’re a city dweller. Price at time of publish: $22 Materials: Cotton

Cotton Dimensions: 106 x 59 inches

106 x 59 inches Weight capacity: 450 pounds

Best Splurge Yellow Leaf Handwoven Hammock 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Yellowleafhammocks.com Pros: This hammock is available in two sizes — classic and family — so you can pick the design best suited for your needs and weight capacity. Cons: Yellow Leaf’s hammocks are woven from a super soft, super comfortable micro-yarn which gives them their body-hugging shape. However, the fabric can be more delicate than others on this list and may snag on shoes, zippers, or buttons. Yellow Leaf’s hammocks are well-known in the jet-set circle, thanks to their presence at luxury resorts worldwide, especially those with beachfront vistas. Translation: Splurging on one of these beauties is the next best thing to grabbing your passport and hopping on a flight to St. Lucia. Comfort seekers will love the brand’s body-hugging micro-yarn material, which is lightweight and breathable, making it the ideal option for steamy summer locales. Hang your Yellow Leaf hammock using the included rope or spring for the brand's signature “thrones” for a minimalistic and oh-so-stylish place to relax. Bonus: Each purchase benefits members of the Mlabri Tribe in Northern Thailand, where the hammocks are woven by hand. Price at time of publish: $199 Materials: Cotton

Cotton Dimensions: 120 x 72 inches

120 x 72 inches Weight capacity: 400 pounds

Best for Lounging Castaway Living Large Polyester Pillowtop Hammock Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Castawayliving.com Pros: Castaway Living’s hammock is constructed using quick-dry fabric, so you won’t have to wait long after a rainstorm or morning dew to get your lounge on. Cons: This hammock can hold 350 pounds, which is one of the lesser amounts on our list. Therefore, it may not be suitable for two people in some instances. When it comes to achieving a maximum state of bliss, you’re going to want to be as comfortable as possible. Swaying gently in the breeze gets you most of the way there, but the pillowtop on this hammock brings the whole thing over the finish line. Channel-tufted and filled with durable poly fiber, this Castaway Living hammock is the ideal option for anyone who has always dreamed of basically dragging their mattress outdoors for a little siesta. A durable spreader bar ensures the design keeps its shape, while summer-worthy prints add a splash of fun to your outdoor space. Price at time of publish: $199 Materials: Polyester

Polyester Dimensions: 156 x 55 inches

156 x 55 inches Weight capacity: 350 pounds

Best for Camping Kootek Camping Hammock 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Kootek.com Pros: Each Kootek Camping Hammock comes with 10-foot straps, so you’ll be able to hang your perch easily, even if you’re in an area where the trees are a bit further apart. Cons: This hammock is constructed of nylon, so it can be prone to getting a bit stuffy or sweaty in the heat of summer. For outdoor adventure seekers, Kootek’s Camping Hammock makes the perfect travel companion. Not only is the parachute nylon design ultra-durable — promising to hold its own against fraying, tearing, and dirt — but it's super lightweight (just 2.2 pounds!), so you’ll barely notice it in your hiking pack. Our testers raved over the hammock’s durable hardware, noting just how safe it made the whole setup feel. Bonus: You can choose from a selection of bright hues which will be easy to find and distinguish in the business of a woodsy campground. Price at time of publish: $23 Materials: Nylon

Nylon Dimensions: 120 x 78 inches

120 x 78 inches Weight capacity: 500 pounds

Best Rope Hammock Original Pawleys Island DuraCord Rope Hammock 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: Because this hammock employs a woven rope design, it is especially breezy and lightweight, making it ideal for warm weather locations. Cons: The durable polyester rope that makes up the construction of this hammock can be a bit tight at the beginning and may need some breaking in to reach peak comfort. Chances are, when you picture the word “hammock,” a design similar to this comes to mind. A perennial class, rope hammocks are beloved for their comfort, durability, and charm — and this hammock from the Original Pawley Island store has all the makings of an heirloom that generations to come can enjoy. Our tester loved its classic lake house appeal, noting how impressed they were with the quality. “The bars are made of real oak, with a beautiful finish and netting material that is super soft. It stretches a bit when you first get in, but it bounces back and retains its shape afterward.” If you’re looking for a classic and stylish pick without too many sporty bells and whistles, this is your buy. Price at time of publish: $270 Materials: Duracord

Duracord Dimensions: 156 x 55 inches

156 x 55 inches Weight capacity: 450 pounds

Best for Backpacking Hennessy Hammock Expedition Asym Zip Hammock 4.8 REI View On Amazon View On Basspro.com View On REI Pros: This hammock features a handy gear pocket, so you can keep necessities like your phone or a flashlight at the ready at all times. Cons: Hennessy’s hammock is lightweight and thin, so it works best in temperate weather. If you plan on backpacking in conditions below 60°F, you may want to pair this hammock with some insulation. When it comes to a hammock that will see you through tough conditions and solo nights on the trail, Hennessy’s Expedition Series is where it’s at. Designed to withstand all sorts of weather, it boasts tons of useful features that make it almost more like a tent than a hammock, including insect protection, an adjustable rainfly, and stakes to keep everything situated just so. Our tester noted the ease of installation and overall security of this design, citing it as a great option for those looking for a lightweight overnight design. “While the price is high, this hammock is well worth the money,” they said. “I would purchase this personally for hiking or backpacking trips due to its lightweight design, durability, and compatibility.” Price at time of publish: $170 Materials: Polyester

Polyester Dimensions: 100 x 48 inches

100 x 48 inches Weight capacity: 250 pounds

Best Freestanding Vivere Double Sunbrella Hammock 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Cabelas.com Pros: This hammock comes in a whopping 38 color options, so you’re sure to find a style that pairs perfectly with your outdoor escape. Cons: The metal frame on this hammock is on the larger side, so this option may not be suitable for anyone tight on outdoor space. Maybe you’re a city dweller with nary a tree in sight, or maybe you just want to post up on a hammock poolside in your backyard without worrying about where you’ll tie off. Whatever your reasoning, if you need a freestanding hammock, we’ve found your new go-to. Hung using a durable steel frame, this design from Vivere can post up anywhere your heart desires with little-to-no effort (and zero tools!). Our tester noted how easy the entire setup was to construct, calling special attention to how quickly it could be assembled and disassembled if necessary. The best part? This design is made using Sunbrella fabric, which is known for its durability and can withstand fading, mold, mildew, and more.



Price at time of publish: $229 Materials: Polyester; Steel

Polyester; Steel Dimensions: 94 x 63 inches

94 x 63 inches Weight capacity: 450 pounds