What to Buy The 9 Best Hammocks for Lounging in Style Our list includes top picks for camping and backpacking, patio lounging, and ultimate outdoor relaxation. By Alyssa Longobucco Alyssa Longobucco Instagram Alyssa Longobucco is a freelance writer, editor, and stylist living in New York with over a decade of experience in the food, home, and lifestyle categories. When she's not diving into the latest trends and products, she's restoring an 1820s farmhouse in the Hudson Valley alongside her husband and children. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 14, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Factors to Consider FAQ Our Expertise We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Food and Wine / David Hattan Summer gives many an excuse to slow down just a bit in everyday life. For some, it’s grilling with friends as the sun paints the sky; for others, it’s taking a load off in a hammock with an iced coffee or evening cocktail in hand. If a snooze in the sun sounds like your idea of bliss, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up the best hammocks on the market geared toward helping you swing right into summer. From plush picks made for lounging to the best hammocks for camping and backpacking, we’ve tested several popular picks and researched dozens more to ensure a comprehensive list of loungers for any budget or style. We focused on all the important things, from setup to portability to durability against the elements. Get ready to add to your cart, because your summer snooze just got a lot more comfortable. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Anyoo Garden Cotton Hammock at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Yellow Leaf Handwoven Hammock at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Lounging: Castaway Living Pillowtop Hammock at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Camping: Kootek Camping Hammock at Amazon Jump to Review Best Rope Hammock: Original Pawleys Island DuraCord Rope Hammock at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Backpacking: Hennessy Hammock Expedition Asym Zip Hammock at Amazon Jump to Review Best Freestanding: Vivere Double Sunbrella Hammock at Amazon Jump to Review Best Hammock Tent: Lawson Hammock Blue Ridge Camping Hammock at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock with Tree Straps 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: This hammock folds down to be the size of an eggplant, so it’s endlessly portable. Cons: The nylon fabric on this hammock is not the most breathable, and can feel a bit sticky on the skin if you’re using it on a sweaty summer day. For a hammock that combines ease, affordability, and durability, you simply can’t beat Wise Owl’s Camping Hammock. Designed with portability in mind, this handy design won rave reviews from our testers for its compact size and comfort. Setup is a breeze (just string it up with the included 9-foot-long straps and carabiners) and it can comfortably fit multiple people, a pup, or even an exhausted camper that wants to sprawl out. During testing, we found this hammock to be comfortable to lay in and stable enough to sit in with two people. “Some hammocks can be tricky to balance getting in and out, and I did not feel that with this one. For the price point, this is a good quality hammock,” one tester said. Price at time of publish: $32 Materials: NylonDimensions: 120 x 78 inchesWeight capacity: 500 pounds Best Budget Anyoo Garden Cotton Hammock Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com Pros: This hammock is designed with an asymmetrical shape (with a long side on the bottom and a shorter one at the top), which creates more sleeping surface area and minimizes the risk of rolling over. Cons: Because the cotton fabric of this hammock isn’t treated, it will require laundering more than other picks on our list, and may be susceptible to mold or mildew. If you’re looking for an inexpensive way to upgrade your backyard in time for summer, look no further than this under-$25 hammock from Anyoo. Made from comfortable cotton and hung via a combination of thick, wear-resistant rope and polyester straps, this do-it-all design is perfect for the casual lounger who just wants a place to bask in the sun every so often. Though not the largest design on our list, it can still hold up to 450 pounds and comes with a convenient carrying case so you can even tote it to a local park if you’re a city dweller. Price at time of publish: $22 Materials: CottonDimensions: 106 x 59 inchesWeight capacity: 450 pounds Best Splurge Yellow Leaf Handwoven Hammock 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Yellowleafhammocks.com Pros: This hammock is available in two sizes — classic and family — so you can pick the design best suited for your needs and weight capacity. Cons: Yellow Leaf’s hammocks are woven from a super soft, super comfortable micro-yarn which gives them their body-hugging shape. However, the fabric can be more delicate than others on this list and may snag on shoes, zippers, or buttons. Yellow Leaf’s hammocks are well-known in the jet-set circle, thanks to their presence at luxury resorts worldwide, especially those with beachfront vistas. Translation: Splurging on one of these beauties is the next best thing to grabbing your passport and hopping on a flight to St. Lucia. Comfort seekers will love the brand’s body-hugging micro-yarn material, which is lightweight and breathable, making it the ideal option for steamy summer locales. Hang your Yellow Leaf hammock using the included rope or spring for the brand's signature “thrones” for a minimalistic and oh-so-stylish place to relax. Bonus: Each purchase benefits members of the Mlabri Tribe in Northern Thailand, where the hammocks are woven by hand. Price at time of publish: $199 Materials: CottonDimensions: 120 x 72 inchesWeight capacity: 400 pounds Best for Lounging Castaway Living Large Polyester Pillowtop Hammock Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Castawayliving.com Pros: Castaway Living’s hammock is constructed using quick-dry fabric, so you won’t have to wait long after a rainstorm or morning dew to get your lounge on. Cons: This hammock can hold 350 pounds, which is one of the lesser amounts on our list. Therefore, it may not be suitable for two people in some instances. When it comes to achieving a maximum state of bliss, you’re going to want to be as comfortable as possible. Swaying gently in the breeze gets you most of the way there, but the pillowtop on this hammock brings the whole thing over the finish line. Channel-tufted and filled with durable poly fiber, this Castaway Living hammock is the ideal option for anyone who has always dreamed of basically dragging their mattress outdoors for a little siesta. A durable spreader bar ensures the design keeps its shape, while summer-worthy prints add a splash of fun to your outdoor space. Price at time of publish: $199 Materials: PolyesterDimensions: 156 x 55 inchesWeight capacity: 350 pounds Best for Camping Kootek Camping Hammock 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Kootek.com Pros: Each Kootek Camping Hammock comes with 10-foot straps, so you’ll be able to hang your perch easily, even if you’re in an area where the trees are a bit further apart. Cons: This hammock is constructed of nylon, so it can be prone to getting a bit stuffy or sweaty in the heat of summer. For outdoor adventure seekers, Kootek’s Camping Hammock makes the perfect travel companion. Not only is the parachute nylon design ultra-durable — promising to hold its own against fraying, tearing, and dirt — but it's super lightweight (just 2.2 pounds!), so you’ll barely notice it in your hiking pack. Our testers raved over the hammock’s durable hardware, noting just how safe it made the whole setup feel. Bonus: You can choose from a selection of bright hues which will be easy to find and distinguish in the business of a woodsy campground. Price at time of publish: $23 Materials: NylonDimensions: 120 x 78 inchesWeight capacity: 500 pounds Best Rope Hammock Original Pawleys Island DuraCord Rope Hammock 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: Because this hammock employs a woven rope design, it is especially breezy and lightweight, making it ideal for warm weather locations. Cons: The durable polyester rope that makes up the construction of this hammock can be a bit tight at the beginning and may need some breaking in to reach peak comfort. Chances are, when you picture the word “hammock,” a design similar to this comes to mind. A perennial class, rope hammocks are beloved for their comfort, durability, and charm — and this hammock from the Original Pawley Island store has all the makings of an heirloom that generations to come can enjoy. Our tester loved its classic lake house appeal, noting how impressed they were with the quality. “The bars are made of real oak, with a beautiful finish and netting material that is super soft. It stretches a bit when you first get in, but it bounces back and retains its shape afterward.” If you’re looking for a classic and stylish pick without too many sporty bells and whistles, this is your buy. Price at time of publish: $270 Materials: DuracordDimensions: 156 x 55 inchesWeight capacity: 450 pounds Best for Backpacking Hennessy Hammock Expedition Asym Zip Hammock 4.8 REI View On Amazon View On Basspro.com View On REI Pros: This hammock features a handy gear pocket, so you can keep necessities like your phone or a flashlight at the ready at all times. Cons: Hennessy’s hammock is lightweight and thin, so it works best in temperate weather. If you plan on backpacking in conditions below 60°F, you may want to pair this hammock with some insulation. When it comes to a hammock that will see you through tough conditions and solo nights on the trail, Hennessy’s Expedition Series is where it’s at. Designed to withstand all sorts of weather, it boasts tons of useful features that make it almost more like a tent than a hammock, including insect protection, an adjustable rainfly, and stakes to keep everything situated just so. Our tester noted the ease of installation and overall security of this design, citing it as a great option for those looking for a lightweight overnight design. “While the price is high, this hammock is well worth the money,” they said. “I would purchase this personally for hiking or backpacking trips due to its lightweight design, durability, and compatibility.” Price at time of publish: $170 Materials: PolyesterDimensions: 100 x 48 inchesWeight capacity: 250 pounds Best Freestanding Vivere Double Sunbrella Hammock 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Cabelas.com Pros: This hammock comes in a whopping 38 color options, so you’re sure to find a style that pairs perfectly with your outdoor escape. Cons: The metal frame on this hammock is on the larger side, so this option may not be suitable for anyone tight on outdoor space. Maybe you’re a city dweller with nary a tree in sight, or maybe you just want to post up on a hammock poolside in your backyard without worrying about where you’ll tie off. Whatever your reasoning, if you need a freestanding hammock, we’ve found your new go-to. Hung using a durable steel frame, this design from Vivere can post up anywhere your heart desires with little-to-no effort (and zero tools!). Our tester noted how easy the entire setup was to construct, calling special attention to how quickly it could be assembled and disassembled if necessary. The best part? This design is made using Sunbrella fabric, which is known for its durability and can withstand fading, mold, mildew, and more.Price at time of publish: $229 Materials: Polyester; SteelDimensions: 94 x 63 inchesWeight capacity: 450 pounds Best Hammock Tent Lawson Hammock Blue Ridge Camping Hammock 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Cabelas.com View On Campingworld.com Pros: A dense, ultra-fine no-see-um netting shell means this hammock will protect you not just from pesky mosquitos, but a range of other tiny bugs as well. Cons: This hammock is one of the priciest on our list, meaning it may not be the ideal choice for newbie campers just beginning to explore their gear needs and preferences. When you have just minutes to set up camp before darkness envelopes your site, every minute counts — and you can count on this versatile hammock design from Lawson Hammock. It took our tester just over two minutes to set up, which says a lot, especially considering how many features this design boasts. From a cloth bed and canopy to no-see-um netting and nylon rainfly, this unique design will become your home away from home while exploring the great outdoors — even if that’s just in your backyard. “I would recommend this tent,” said our tester. “From a spot to hang out in the backyard without mosquitos getting to you to taking it solo camping, this is a great tent and highly versatile.” Price at time of publish: $229 Materials: NylonDimensions: 132 x 42 inchesWeight capacity: 275 pounds Factors to Consider Material When it comes to shopping for a hammock, the material you choose is of the utmost importance. You want to be sure to select a design suited to your desired lifestyle and use, and there are several different options available to you. Pro-level loungers who have comfort on their mind should shop for hammocks made of rope or cotton, while outdoor enthusiasts and those that envision utilizing their hammock for overnight stays should look for nylon, polyester, or some combination of the two. Durability If you’re anticipating taking your hammock on outdoor adventures, you’ll want a tough design, so shop for a pick that utilizes up-for-anything fabric, like parachute-grade nylon. Pay special attention to any straps, attachments, or carabiners that will be subject to lots of strain while hanging — you want to make sure those pieces especially are quality made and durable. Weather Resistance Like with any outdoor gear, you want to make sure to purchase a hammock that will last more than one season outdoors in the elements. Look for features and materials like water-, mold- and mildew-resistant fabrics, as well as nice-to-have extras like UV-resistance. Washability is also a factor, in the case of spills, stains, or a rogue bit of bird poop. Many of the selections on our list are machine washable but some need to be washed by hand, which you can do with a garden hose and dish soap, in the case of larger models. Portability If you’re looking for a hammock that will be your adventure buddy the next time you hit up a national park or scope out a new trail, a design’s packability is something you’ll want to consider. Shop for styles that come with their transportation pack, and pay close attention to the assembled weight of your chosen hammock. With options on our list as low as 2.2 pounds, you’re sure to find a portable pick you love. Frequently Asked Questions What is the best hammock to buy for camping? Our selection for the best camping hammock goes to Kootek’s Large Camping hammock, thanks to its portability and durability. When shopping for a camping hammock, look for a design that can hold its own against various elements of nature, and one that has extra-long straps for hanging in case the trees at your site are far apart. If you plan on sleeping in your hammock, you should also look for a design that protects against bugs and moisture and boasts ample room for a sleeping bag or extra insulation if necessary. What should I look for when buying a hammock? When shopping for a hammock, you’ll want to first consider your intended use. A hammock you buy for lounging in your backyard will be very different from one you purchase for a week in the wilderness, so informed shopping is key. From there, consider other important factors, like the material, size, and hanging method of each design. What material is best for hammocks? Because hammocks come in a variety of materials — including polyester, nylon, cotton, and more — choosing the best design for you comes down to your intended use. Fabrics like cotton or cotton rope may not last as long as parachute-quality nylon, so if you need a more durable option that will stand up to rigorous backpacking (or just a snuggle-happy dog), you’ll want to shop with that in mind. How do you safely hang a hammock? Hammocks have a variety of hanging methods, so it’s always a good idea to consult the manufacturer’s instructions on your chosen model before first use. As a general rule of thumb, you should always look to hang your hammock using durable gear like nylon straps or rope, carabiners, and sometimes even stakes.Trees used for hammocks should always be planted in the ground (not planters) and should have well-established roots, with a trunk that measures at least 10 inches in diameter. Never hang a hammock from an unsupported structure, and always consult a professional before attempting to hang a hammock from a deck, ceiling, or other portion of your home. Can you hang a hammock indoors? Yes — but with a bit of forethought. Hammocks hung indoors need to utilize a dedicated stand or be hung from hooks that have been screwed into wall studs or ceiling beams. Never attempt to hang a hammock by attaching it to drywall or a similar flimsy structure. When in doubt, ask an engineer or contractor about the safety of your intended position. Our Expertise Alyssa Longobucco is a freelance writer, editor, and stylist living in New York with over a decade of experience in the food, home, and lifestyle categories. When she's not diving into the latest trends and products, she's restoring an 1820s farmhouse in the Hudson Valley alongside her husband and children. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit