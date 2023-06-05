What to Buy Cookware The Best Half Sheet Pans Every Cook Needs, According to Professional Chefs Our favorite half sheet pans for every cook deliver more than just perfect cookies. By Nick DeSimone Published on June 5, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Our Favorite Factors to Consider FAQ Our Expertise We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Food & Wine / Amazon It’s likely you’ll find at least a few half sheet pans in any kitchen. That said, finding the best sheet pans is essential because not only do they come in handy for a batch of gooey chocolate chip cookies, fluffy focaccia, and sheet pan dinners, they’re useful tools in other ways like catching drips from an extra bubbly lasagna during baking or setting up a breading station. You can find sheet pans or “cookie sheets” in various sizes, but half sheet pans are the best for home cooks. While the phrase “half sheet pan” sounds like a mini version of a sheet pan, it’s actually the size most of us are familiar with. This is because a full sheet pan, the size of two half sheet pans, is sized for restaurant ovens. Half sheet pans are usually 18 x 13 inches, though some brands vary slightly. Every cook needs at least one half sheet pan in their cookware arsenal, but a few on this list will make you consider investing in three or four. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Nordic Ware Naturals Baker's Half Sheet at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: Chicago Metallic Chicago Metallic Uncoated Large Jelly Roll Pan at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Caraway Baking Sheet at Amazon Jump to Review Best Nonstick: OXO Good Grips Non-Stick Pro Half Sheet Pan at Amazon Jump to Review Best Rimless: Vollrath Wear-Ever Cookie Sheet Pan at Amazon Jump to Review Best Enamel: Crow Canyon Home Enamel Rectangular Tray at Amazon Jump to Review Best Ceramic: Great Jones Holy Sheet Pan at Greatjonesgoods.com Jump to Review Best Overall Nordic Ware Naturals Baker's Half Sheet 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros These pans come at an affordable price, offer durability and high heat capacity, and come in a pack of two. Cons They can scratch easily, so we recommend using silicone utensils. If you ask a professional chef which sheet pans they love, they’ll almost certainly recommend this two-pack of Nordic Ware sheet pans. Food scientist and chef behind Salt + Sage, Tiffany Swan, is one of those chefs. “I personally own the Nordic Ware half sheets, as well as the quarter and eighths for all the variety of cooking needs in my kitchen,” she says. “They are aluminum and conduct heat very evenly, so there are no dark and light spots in my baking. The rims have steel in them, so you don't have to worry about them warping when you are roasting at high heat.” They’re our pick the best overall due to their durability, price, and even heating. These pans are 18-gauge aluminum, so they’re lightweight, but their design and construction make them heavy-duty and resistant to bending or warping. Like many unfinished aluminum pans, these pans are prone to scratches, so be careful with your utensils when scooping and scraping. But for just $13 per pan, they’re well worth the investment if you ask us. Price at the time of publish: $26 Material: AluminumDimensions: 17.9 x 12.9 inchesDishwasher-safe: No Best Value Chicago Metallic Commercial II Traditional Uncoated Large Jelly Roll Pan Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros The heavy-duty construction and lifetime warranty make this pan a great value. Cons Compared to other half sheet pans, this pan is considerably heavier. This durable, uncoated, aluminized steel sheet pan from Chicago Metallic is a great deal for just $20, ideal for anyone looking to grab a no-frills, versatile, single-sheet pan. The quality of this pan ensures even heating and excellent heat conduction. While the heavy-duty construction of this pan makes it heavier than most and can be difficult to maneuver when the pan is full, this construction and wire rim make it nearly indestructible. If you do need a replacement, Chicago Metallic offers a lifetime warranty, making this an excellent value for such a low price. Price at the time of publish: $16 Material: Aluminized steelDimensions: 16.75 x 12 inchesDishwasher-safe: Yes, but hand wash recommended Best Splurge Caraway Baking Sheet 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Carawayhome.com Pros We love the superior ceramic coating, high-heat capacity, and sloped design. Cons The handles can be difficult to use on this pan. Caraway has made a name for itself as one of the best nonstick cookware brands, so it is no surprise that its sheet pan is also exceptional. The ultra-durable ceramic coating can withstand higher heat in the oven, up to 550 degrees, and allows food to easily slide off — even tricky items like sugar or cheese. Also signature of the Caraway brand name is their modern and unique cookware colorways, also available in these baking sheets. The sides of this pan are slightly sloped, making clean-up and drippy cooking methods a breeze. While the handles seem convenient, they can be difficult to grip with heat-protective layers. If you enjoy easy, hassle-free cleanup, you may want to skip these as they are not dishwasher-safe. That said, if you’re willing to take a few extra minutes at the end of each meal, these well-made, attractive sheets are worth the extra time. Price at the time of publish: $55 Material: Aluminized steel body with stainless steel handlesDimensions: 18 x 13 inchesDishwasher-safe: No The 6 Best Cookie Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Nonstick OXO Good Grips Non-Stick Pro Half Sheet Pan 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Pros This pan feels impossibly nonstick and super durable. Cons The grooves make this pan harder to clean. Nonstick pans can assure one thing: Cookies will slide off this sheet pan with ease — no more chiseling baked-on dough. The textured surface and the nonstick coating from the favorite OXO brand make this pan nearly impossible for food to stick to, and the notched surfaces also aid in keeping food in place when cutting. In addition, the thick and durable metal has high sides and rolled edges, making this pan ultra-sturdy. Its thick edges also provide a comfortable grip when moving from oven to stovetop, even with bulky oven mitts on. This pan is not dishwasher-safe, and do note that grease can settle into the grooves, making it a challenge to clean thoroughly if there are any particularly tough cleanup jobs on deck. Price at the time of publish: $26 Material: Aluminized steel body with ceramic coatingDimensions: 18 x 13 inchesDishwasher-safe: No Best Rimless Vollrath Wear-Ever Cookie Sheet Pan 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros We love the high-quality aluminum used to make this pan and its handy lips on each end. Cons The lack of rims reduces this pan’s versatility. When someone says “cookie sheet,” this rimless sheet pan probably comes to mind. This fully aluminum sheet from Vollrath is lightweight and heats evenly and rapidly. We love the lip on either end, which makes it easy to grip and slide parchment paper or fresh bread right off like a pro. It’s made with a strong variety of aluminum, so it’s more durable than other pans of the same thickness and browns impossibly evenly. The tradeoff is that this sheet pan lacks versatility; it’s best for baking but can’t be used for sheet pan dinners or other things that might slide off. This sheet pan is also not dishwasher-safe, so be ready to scrub when it’s time to clean up. Price at the time of publish: $43 Material: AluminumDimensions: 17.1 x 13.7 inchesDishwasher-safe: No We Tested the Best Casserole Dishes for Crispy Lasagna — These Are Our Favorites Best Enamel Crow Canyon Home Home Classic Enamel Rectangular Tray 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Crowcanyonhome.com View On Food52 Pros This tray is the perfect combination of versatility, durability, and aesthetically pleasing. Cons Compared to other half sheet pans, this pan is quite heavy. This enameled sheet pan can go from the oven to the table without looking out of place, so you’re getting two for one with this pan since it doubles as serveware. The unique porcelain enamel is fused onto a steel base and then hand-dipped multiple times to build a porcelain base top coat. Because of this process, these durable pans are safe to use with almost any heat source — including a stovetop, oven, grill, and an open-flamed campfire. While these pans come in nine unique colors and patterns, we especially love the signature splatter pattern, which is hand-painted on, ensuring no pan will be the same. The steel and porcelain combo makes this tray nearly indestructible, albeit quite heavy at almost three pounds, so you’re sure to pass this tray down for generations to come. These pans are dishwasher-safe, although we don’t recommend using abrasive cleaners on the surfaces. Price at the time of publish: $48 Material: Alloy steel body with porcelain enamel coatingDimensions: 17.28 x 13.5 inchesDishwasher-safe: Yes Best Ceramic Great Jones Holy Sheet Pan 5 Great Jones View On Greatjonesgoods.com View On Sur La Table Pros We love the easy-clean nonstick coating, plus the attractive color options for this sheet pan. Cons The bright colors can diminish over time. Sometimes, the most social media-worthy bakeware isn’t the best. This is one exception. Blending both form and function, this Great Jones sheet pan is a showstopper with a nonstick coating that makes everything slide off like butter, not to mention the ease of cleanup. The pans come in four vibrant and stunning colors you rarely find in bakeware, making them perfect for serving from on your tablescape right out of the oven as well. Each half sheet weighs two pounds, which is slightly heavier than most other half sheet pans, but if you’re up for the task of maneuvering this one around, we think it’s worth it. If you have to give it more than a quick wipe, this pan is dishwasher-safe, unlike many other nonstick-coated pans. However, the coating can dull after prolonged use and be less vibrant, so we recommend hand washing when possible. Price at the time of publish: $40 Material: Aluminized steel with ceramic coatingDimensions: 18.5 x 13.5 inches Dishwasher-safe: Yes Our Favorite The Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet is the gold standard in both home and professional kitchens, and we feel it hits all the marks. We recommend the Great Jones Holy Sheet for those who like a little flair and a glossy nonstick surface. Factors to Consider Material Most sheet pans are made of lightweight aluminum or aluminized steel — the favorite of professional kitchens. Aluminum offers durability and high heat conductivity at a low price, and lugging around a stack doesn’t require much elbow grease. However, aluminum can scratch and tarnish. Sheet pans that aren’t aluminum are usually coated; these coatings can be nonstick, ceramic, enamel, and more. Many have aluminum bases under the coating, so you still get some of the benefits of aluminum, like its exceptional ability to heat up and cool down quickly. The coatings themselves usually offer a nonstick surface and quicker clean up, though the downside is that they don’t last as long since the coatings can chip and wear away. Care Some sheet pans feel nearly indestructible and can withstand any heat or cleaning procedure, while others require more precise care. Chef Chad Kelley, a veteran of the restaurant industry and current author of the kitchen blog Chef Made Home, recommends preventative care. “Depending on what I’m using them for, I will either put down a small Silpat or parchment paper,” he says. “This makes clean-up easy, and I don’t have to worry about scratching the surface if I have to scrub some burnt-on cheese off the edges.” That said, always refer to the manufacturer's instructions and recommendations when making decisions about the care of your cookware. Some sheet pans, especially those with coating, are best hand-washed, which can add time to clean up. Even dishwasher-safe sheet pans, particularly coated varieties, will always last longer when hand-washed. Some coatings and materials are easily scratched, so it's essential to use gentle tools and cleaning supplies to preserve their finish for as long as possible. Frequently Asked Questions How do you clean sheet pans? Some sheet pans can be put in the dishwasher, but due to their size and shape, the high heat of the dishwasher can cause them to warp over time. Additionally, coated sheet pans can have their coating worn away much faster by the dishwasher. When possible, handwashing is always best. Avoid harsh scrubbing with things like steel wool, as that can scratch aluminum and coated pans. Your best bet is to roll up your sleeves and get in with your sponge and dish soap. For baked-on food, try soaking the pan in hot soapy water for 20 to 30 minutes before washing to loosen large pieces. If things are still really stuck, try a mixture of baking soda and vinegar to dislodge the rest. What material is best for a sheet pan? Which material is best generally depends on your needs, but overall, aluminum or some type of nonstick-coated pan, like ceramic, are great options. If you love recipes with oozy cheese or the possibility of spatters of burnt sugar, a nonstick coating is your friend, and those messes will be significantly easier to clean. For dishes that require high heat for long periods or use of the broiler, opt for aluminum as it has a higher heat capacity than most nonstick coatings. Ultimately, most professional chefs will tell you it’s best to have more than one type on hand so you always have the best tool for the job. What gauge is best for a sheet pan? The gauge of a pan refers to the thickness of the metal. Most sheet pans are in the 10- to 18-gauge thickness, with ten being the thickest and 18 being the thinnest. The thicker the sheet of metal, the more resistant it is against bending or warping, so a 10-gauge pan is a thick sheet of metal that will stay flat even through rapid temperature fluctuations and washing. But thicker metal means heavier pans that are harder to maneuver. Conversely, a lighter 18-gauge metal pan may be at higher risk for warping or that dreaded pop in the oven when things like cold cookie dough on a cold sheet pan meet a hot oven. But these pans are easier to store and usually less expensive. Many brands favor 18-gauge, but any higher will likely be too thin for most home cooks; we recommend staying between the 10 and 18 range, with 14 or 16 being a good middle-of-the-road thickness for most projects, though 18 is much more common. Ultimately, we’re talking about hundredths of an inch difference, so there’s not a huge discrepancy between the standard sizes. Our Expertise Nick DeSimone is a food writer and professional cook with nearly a decade of restaurant experience. They have spent countless hours in restaurant kitchens using every type of sheet pan imaginable, not to mention the time spent in their home kitchen as well. Nick also spoke to two industry experts, chefs Chad Kelley, and Tiffany Swan. Both have long-time careers in the culinary world and know what makes a sheet pan great. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit