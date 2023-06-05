You can find sheet pans or “cookie sheets” in various sizes, but half sheet pans are the best for home cooks. While the phrase “half sheet pan” sounds like a mini version of a sheet pan, it’s actually the size most of us are familiar with. This is because a full sheet pan, the size of two half sheet pans, is sized for restaurant ovens. Half sheet pans are usually 18 x 13 inches, though some brands vary slightly. Every cook needs at least one half sheet pan in their cookware arsenal, but a few on this list will make you consider investing in three or four.

It’s likely you’ll find at least a few half sheet pans in any kitchen. That said, finding the best sheet pans is essential because not only do they come in handy for a batch of gooey chocolate chip cookies , fluffy focaccia , and sheet pan dinners, they’re useful tools in other ways like catching drips from an extra bubbly lasagna during baking or setting up a breading station.

Best Overall Nordic Ware Naturals Baker's Half Sheet 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros These pans come at an affordable price, offer durability and high heat capacity, and come in a pack of two. Cons They can scratch easily, so we recommend using silicone utensils. If you ask a professional chef which sheet pans they love, they’ll almost certainly recommend this two-pack of Nordic Ware sheet pans. Food scientist and chef behind Salt + Sage, Tiffany Swan, is one of those chefs. “I personally own the Nordic Ware half sheets, as well as the quarter and eighths for all the variety of cooking needs in my kitchen,” she says. “They are aluminum and conduct heat very evenly, so there are no dark and light spots in my baking. The rims have steel in them, so you don't have to worry about them warping when you are roasting at high heat.” They’re our pick the best overall due to their durability, price, and even heating. These pans are 18-gauge aluminum, so they’re lightweight, but their design and construction make them heavy-duty and resistant to bending or warping. Like many unfinished aluminum pans, these pans are prone to scratches, so be careful with your utensils when scooping and scraping. But for just $13 per pan, they’re well worth the investment if you ask us. Price at the time of publish: $26 Material: Aluminum

Aluminum Dimensions: 17.9 x 12.9 inches

17.9 x 12.9 inches Dishwasher-safe: No

Best Value Chicago Metallic Commercial II Traditional Uncoated Large Jelly Roll Pan Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros The heavy-duty construction and lifetime warranty make this pan a great value. Cons Compared to other half sheet pans, this pan is considerably heavier. This durable, uncoated, aluminized steel sheet pan from Chicago Metallic is a great deal for just $20, ideal for anyone looking to grab a no-frills, versatile, single-sheet pan. The quality of this pan ensures even heating and excellent heat conduction. While the heavy-duty construction of this pan makes it heavier than most and can be difficult to maneuver when the pan is full, this construction and wire rim make it nearly indestructible. If you do need a replacement, Chicago Metallic offers a lifetime warranty, making this an excellent value for such a low price. Price at the time of publish: $16 Material: Aluminized steel

Aluminized steel Dimensions: 16.75 x 12 inches

16.75 x 12 inches Dishwasher-safe: Yes, but hand wash recommended

Best Splurge Caraway Baking Sheet 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Carawayhome.com Pros We love the superior ceramic coating, high-heat capacity, and sloped design. Cons The handles can be difficult to use on this pan. Caraway has made a name for itself as one of the best nonstick cookware brands, so it is no surprise that its sheet pan is also exceptional. The ultra-durable ceramic coating can withstand higher heat in the oven, up to 550 degrees, and allows food to easily slide off — even tricky items like sugar or cheese. Also signature of the Caraway brand name is their modern and unique cookware colorways, also available in these baking sheets. The sides of this pan are slightly sloped, making clean-up and drippy cooking methods a breeze. While the handles seem convenient, they can be difficult to grip with heat-protective layers. If you enjoy easy, hassle-free cleanup, you may want to skip these as they are not dishwasher-safe. That said, if you’re willing to take a few extra minutes at the end of each meal, these well-made, attractive sheets are worth the extra time. Price at the time of publish: $55 Material: Aluminized steel body with stainless steel handles

Aluminized steel body with stainless steel handles Dimensions: 18 x 13 inches

18 x 13 inches Dishwasher-safe: No The 6 Best Cookie Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Nonstick OXO Good Grips Non-Stick Pro Half Sheet Pan 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Pros This pan feels impossibly nonstick and super durable. Cons The grooves make this pan harder to clean. Nonstick pans can assure one thing: Cookies will slide off this sheet pan with ease — no more chiseling baked-on dough. The textured surface and the nonstick coating from the favorite OXO brand make this pan nearly impossible for food to stick to, and the notched surfaces also aid in keeping food in place when cutting. In addition, the thick and durable metal has high sides and rolled edges, making this pan ultra-sturdy. Its thick edges also provide a comfortable grip when moving from oven to stovetop, even with bulky oven mitts on. This pan is not dishwasher-safe, and do note that grease can settle into the grooves, making it a challenge to clean thoroughly if there are any particularly tough cleanup jobs on deck. Price at the time of publish: $26 Material: Aluminized steel body with ceramic coating

Aluminized steel body with ceramic coating Dimensions: 18 x 13 inches

18 x 13 inches Dishwasher-safe: No

Best Rimless Vollrath Wear-Ever Cookie Sheet Pan 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros We love the high-quality aluminum used to make this pan and its handy lips on each end. Cons The lack of rims reduces this pan’s versatility. When someone says “cookie sheet,” this rimless sheet pan probably comes to mind. This fully aluminum sheet from Vollrath is lightweight and heats evenly and rapidly. We love the lip on either end, which makes it easy to grip and slide parchment paper or fresh bread right off like a pro. It’s made with a strong variety of aluminum, so it’s more durable than other pans of the same thickness and browns impossibly evenly. The tradeoff is that this sheet pan lacks versatility; it’s best for baking but can’t be used for sheet pan dinners or other things that might slide off. This sheet pan is also not dishwasher-safe, so be ready to scrub when it’s time to clean up. Price at the time of publish: $43 Material: Aluminum

Aluminum Dimensions: 17.1 x 13.7 inches

17.1 x 13.7 inches Dishwasher-safe: No We Tested the Best Casserole Dishes for Crispy Lasagna — These Are Our Favorites

Best Enamel Crow Canyon Home Home Classic Enamel Rectangular Tray 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Crowcanyonhome.com View On Food52 Pros This tray is the perfect combination of versatility, durability, and aesthetically pleasing. Cons Compared to other half sheet pans, this pan is quite heavy. This enameled sheet pan can go from the oven to the table without looking out of place, so you’re getting two for one with this pan since it doubles as serveware. The unique porcelain enamel is fused onto a steel base and then hand-dipped multiple times to build a porcelain base top coat. Because of this process, these durable pans are safe to use with almost any heat source — including a stovetop, oven, grill, and an open-flamed campfire. While these pans come in nine unique colors and patterns, we especially love the signature splatter pattern, which is hand-painted on, ensuring no pan will be the same. The steel and porcelain combo makes this tray nearly indestructible, albeit quite heavy at almost three pounds, so you’re sure to pass this tray down for generations to come. These pans are dishwasher-safe, although we don’t recommend using abrasive cleaners on the surfaces. Price at the time of publish: $48 Material: Alloy steel body with porcelain enamel coating

Alloy steel body with porcelain enamel coating Dimensions: 17.28 x 13.5 inches

17.28 x 13.5 inches Dishwasher-safe: Yes