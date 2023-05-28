Amazon Dropped Memorial Day Grill Deals on Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and More—and Prices Start at $28

Memorial Day marks the unofficial beginning of summer, and summer is the season of grilling. Whether you’re looking for your first grill or need a replacement, the holiday weekend is always filled with excellent deals on grills of all kinds. And this year is no different.

Amazon is taking up to 43% off grills from top-brands like Weber, Traeger, Blackstone and more to get summer started right. We’ve rounded up nine of the best deals, with prices starting at just $28.

9 of the Best Grill Deals Happening Now:

Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Propane Grill

Amazon

To buy: $449 (originally $551) at amazon.com

This Weber two-burner propane grills is the smaller version of our overall top-rated grill. It has one less burner than our favorite, but is also currently $400 less. If your backyard isn’t huge, this is a great grill to add, as it has enough power to exact a fantastic char. With expandable tables to keep everything within arm’s reach, this is a grill worth standing behind all summer long.

Weber 22-Inch Charcoal Grill

Amazon

To buy: $139 (originally $155) at amazon.com

This is the grill to grab if you’re a fan of the classics. It has a 22-inch diameter and is fueled via charcoal. There are no bells or whistles here, just a quality grill you can trust to last a good long time. Grab it now while it’s on sale. No buyer’s remorse here.

Traeger Grills Pro Series 22 Electric Wood Pellet Grill

Amazon

To buy: $500 (originally $600) at amazon.com

Traeger is probably the hottest brand in the grilling space right now, and for good reason. Its smokers are top of the line. Right now you can grab this wood pellet grill for $100 off. It’s powered by wood pellets, and if you’ve never cooked that way, the cool thing is the grill is also smart, so it can help get you started off on the right foot. And since this grill is 24- by 41- by 49-inches, this is a great option for smaller spaces as well.

Blackstone 1984 36-Inch Griddle

Amazon

To buy: $285 (originally $500) at amazon.com

While Traeger might be the hottest grilling brands out there, more and more people are switching over to griddles where Blackstone leads the charge. Not only is this 36-inch flat top over $100 off, but it is endlessly versatile. From searing steaks to French toast, this griddle can do it all. It has four burners for even heat distribution and a 768 square inch surface area makes it an excellent choice for big-batch cooking. Now you can pretend you’re a chef in your very own backyard.

Char Broil 2-Burner Propane Grill

Amazon

To buy: $256 (originally $320) at amazon.com

Another classic, this Char-Broil is currently 20% off and well worth grabbing for anyone looking to add a propane grill to their lives. It has a two-burner system with electronic ignition and metal side shelves for quick storage. There’s 300 square inches of grill space, so more than enough to fit TK, unless you frequently host cookouts. And thanks to a temperature gauge on the exterior, you don’t have to pop the top to check on your burgers.

Cuisinart 14-Inch Charcoal Grill

Amazon

To buy: $28 (originally $40) at amazon.com

If the above Weber wasn’t for you, check out this portable Cuisinart grill. It’s only 14-inches, so you can easily pop it on the top of a table in a park and get grilling. It has over 8,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, with shoppers praising it for its even cooking, portability, and sturdy design. For just $28 right now, it’s worth adding to your backyard.

Kamado Joe Classic Joe III 18-Inch Charcoal Grill

Amazon

To buy: $1,699 (originally $1,999) at amazon.com

People swear by Kamado Joes, and for good reason. The ceramic grill is ideal for smoking and locking in flavor. Right now, you can score this classic 18-inch model for $300 off. It includes a cart and side shelves to give you that extra hand you need when you’re grilling, and features the classic three-tier cooking system to help you achieve different levels of flavor depending on which you go with. It’s a versatile, small, yet powerful grill.

Royal Gourmet 30-Inch Charcoal Grill

Amazon

To buy: $120 (originally $160) at amazon.com

You can have a powerhouse charcoal grill for just $120 at Amazon right now, which all things considered, is an absolute steal. This Royal Gourmet has a 30-inch cooking surface and uses charcoal to exact delicious chars on whatever you’re cooking. With a lid-mounted thermometer and an adjustable two-level pan, this is a great grill for more experienced charcoal aficionados.

Cuisinart Propane Tabletop Grill

Amazon

To buy: $169 (originally $220) at amazon.com

If the Cuisinart charcoal tabletop grill wasn’t for you, then what about this propane tabletop grill? It has two burners, which is definitely impressive for its size, and only measures 17- by 21- by 26-inches total. It’s perfect for tailgates, park days, or if you don’t want a big clunky grill taking up your backyard.

