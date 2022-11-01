The 3 Best Gooseneck Kettles of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

We tested five gooseneck kettles for timing, accuracy, warming function, pour, taste, and ease of cleaning, taking all of the guesswork out of choosing which one is best for you. Ahead, we’ve broken down the pros and cons of our top choices, including our winner the Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle , and the models that didn’t quite make the cut.

When crafting the perfect cup of tea or pour-over coffee, the gear involved in the brewing process is just as important as the actual tea leaves and coffee grounds themselves. A gooseneck kettle is the perfect device to begin or enhance your brewing journey: With a thin, long spout that pours water more slowly than a standard kettle, the gooseneck kettle allows the tea leaves or coffee grounds to saturate more slowly, coaxing out the aromas and flavors more delicately than with a fast “whoosh” of hot water.

There’s a triple-beep sound to alert you when your water is ready, but it can be turned off if you find it more annoying than helpful. The heating element for this kettle is the same as the Fellow Stagg, so it heats quite quickly. At $70, it offers numerous features for the price point, and testers found it to be a good value for the money.

Testers noted that the buttons light up when pressed and that the matte black surface shows no fingerprints. The water stream is stable and steady, enabling you to get the most out of your tea leaves or coffee grounds, though it fared worse for insulation than other kettles tested. That said, it does stay warm for up to a full hour. The food-grade stainless steel interior ensures that water tastes pure without the taste of chemicals. There is an auto shut-off feature and “boil-dry protection,” which prevent the kettle from potentially burning.

The Cosori kettle can dial the water temperature to the optimal heat for the type of tea you're brewing, and testers liked its “sleek, modern design.” Its presets suit five tea varieties, including white, green, and black. So if you’re preparing other types of tea, you’re still safe: The buttons note the specific temperatures, too, so you can choose whatever temperature the container suggests.

Pros: With individual presets for various teas, this kettle lets you customize the water temperature for your beverage.

While it’s easy to clean, testers commented that it might be hard for those with large hands to reach inside the small opening. A bottle brush can assist with this, and you’ll want to be sure to clean and dry it well to prevent any rust from forming. Hario, which specializes in tea and coffee, also makes coffee pour-over equipment, and this kettle can be used with that as well.

The stream of this kettle was deemed “beautiful” by testers, who also appreciated its smaller size. However, they noted that because of its size, it won’t occupy the entirety of a gas flame, which could lead to the handle melting. Be sure to center the kettle so that the handle is entirely off of the burner if using a gas burner; the kettle works on both gas and electric stoves.

At under $70, it’s a budget-friendly alternative to pricier kettles, and it's made in Japan. It holds over a liter of water, making it larger than many other gooseneck kettles, which tend to err around one liter or slightly shy of that. That should allow for three to four cups of tea with one round of brewing.

A past winner of the “Best New Product” category of the World Tea Expo, the Hario V60 “Buono” is an ideal and iconic shape for gooseneck kettles, featuring a long spout and the variegated form of the kettle well. During our tests, the water temperature held moderately well after boiling, dropping to 199 degrees Fahrenheit after 10 minutes and then to 171 degrees Fahrenheit after 30 minutes.

This stainless steel gooseneck kettle is available in several sleek colors that will look high-end and attractive on your countertop. The matte black is similar to cast iron; copper and polished silver offer high shine; and the warm pink is similar to the ever-popular “millennial pink.”

But despite that one flaw, this gooseneck kettle won our testers over with its outstanding features and consistent results. Its ergonomic handle prevents slippage, and its built-in stopwatch helps you monitor your pour rate. Additionally, the temperature control dial is as precise as possible, letting you choose the exact water heating point between 135 and 212 degrees Fahrenheit. Once it reaches that temperature, it stays hot for up to an hour. This means every individual type of tea you make is guaranteed to be brewed correctly. And thanks to its 1200-watt heating element, water should come to a boil more quickly than with competitor kettles. Plus, it takes up less storage space, as the base is a six-inch square.

The Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle came out on top, earning perfect scores for its performance and design. It almost received five stars across all product categories, but our testers took one point off for its ease of its saying, “there is no sound telling you when it's done.” That just means that you’ll have to keep an eye on the digital display.

Pros: It heats up quicks and retains that temperature for a long time, plus it looks stunning when not in use.

Our Favorite



The Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle is as lovely to look at as it is precise in temperature control and holding. Staying at dozens of degrees hotter after a half hour than some other picks, it lets you drink cup after cup with one round of brewing. The handle is designed to prevent it from slipping out of control, and it could only be improved by having a sound that denotes when the water is ready.

The Tests



We tested the kettles for timing, using cold water and then checking every 10 minutes once it boiled for how well it held the temperature. We tested accuracy by setting it to individual temperatures and recording the variability. Testers based the warming function on the kettles’ ability to hold temperatures for 15 and 30 minutes. Pouring tests examined splashing, comfort, and ease of use. For taste, testers looked for unwanted or chemical flavors. For ease of cleaning, testers checked for stains and deposits, in addition to following manufacturer cleaning instructions.

Factors to Consider



Heating Method



There are two types of gooseneck kettles: ones that heat on your stovetop and those that sit on an electric base for heating. Most prefer electric models to effectively regulate water temperature for perfect coffee and tea, especially in pour-over styles. If you love the look and precise pouring of a gooseneck kettle without the frills, stovetop versions will likely work fine for your purposes. Just note that, unlike regular stovetop kettles, gooseneck models do not come with whistles to alert you when the water has reached its boiling point, so you have to watch them closely to prevent them from boiling dry.

Capacity

Most gooseneck kettles can contain around one liter of water. The ones we tested varied from 0.8 to 1.2 liters. While there are plenty of electric and stovetop kettles that hold significantly more than this, gooseneck kettles are made for slow, stable pouring, so they generally run much smaller.



Cost

Gooseneck kettles, especially the electric kind, can run you a pretty penny. If it is more of an aesthetic decision and you don’t need precise temperature controls, stovetop models will be much more affordable. If you want the features an electric model offers, research the ones that are most important to you, and don’t buy units with bells and whistles you won’t use since those tend to increase costs exponentially.



Jessica Easto, author of Craft Coffee: A Manual, is an expert on using gooseneck kettles for both coffee and tea preparation. We asked her to illuminate some key issues for us.



Frequently Asked Questions Why is a gooseneck kettle better for coffee? “It's better for coffee if your chosen brewing method requires control and precision,” Easto says. “If you are interested in mastering a pour-over method, for example, you'll likely appreciate the control and precision a gooseneck kettle provides. Gooseneck kettles have a long, thin, curved spout (like, you guessed it, the neck of a goose), which allows you to pour water very slowly (or quickly) and direct it to specific places.”

Can you use a gooseneck kettle for tea? “Yep, you can use a gooseneck kettle to heat water for tea to the proper brewing temperature,” Easto says. “Some teas require lower water temperatures, so that's where electric gooseneck kettles come in handy. But this is not for steeping; you shouldn't put tea leaves inside your kettle.”

Do you need a gooseneck kettle for pour-over coffee? “You don't need it, but it's recommended and you may find it makes life easier,” Easto says. “Pour-over devices require you to pour water over coffee (hence the name). In order to make sure the water and coffee are in contact for the right amount of time, you usually have to pour carefully and slowly. Different devices restrict the flow of water to different degrees.”



“If you have a device with little restriction, such as a V60 or a Chemex, it becomes even more important to slow down your pour. It's very hard to pour slowly with a regular kettle. Additionally, you usually have to make sure the water is evenly distributed, without making big divots or channels in the brew bed. You do this by pouring in a pattern, such as a figure eight or a circle, and the gooseneck kettle allows you to do this.”

How do you clean a gooseneck kettle? Always follow manufacturer instructions for cleaning gooseneck kettles, as they will vary depending on type and material. Some electric kettles may need only to be descaled occasionally, while others will require more frequent cleaning. For electric kettles with heating elements, there may be areas that can’t get wet, so read instructions carefully and follow them closely.

What Didn't Make the List



Strong Contenders



Willow & Everett Gooseneck Electric Kettle with Temperature Control & Presets ($50 at Amazon)

Bonavita Variable Temperature Electric Kettle ($130 at Amazon)

Our Expertise



Contributor Ariane Resnick is a special diet chef, certified nutritionist, and bestselling author who loves a hot beverage as much as a meal. A meticulous type who doesn’t stand for products that say one thing and deliver another, she greatly appreciates a gooseneck kettle that can heat water to a given temp without variability. We spoke to Jessica Easto, author of Craft Coffee: A Manual, to get her expert insights on how to use gooseneck kettles. Stacey Ballis, a freelance writer, recipe developer, and product reviewer, also contributed to this piece.