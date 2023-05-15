From kid-friendly options to fresh ravioli that tastes like you made it from scratch , we’ve found the best gluten-free pasta out there. Through testing dozens of popular brands as well as market research, we considered ingredients, versatility, shape, and sauce-holding capability. We also spoke with chef and dietician Breana Killeen to get some fine-tuned details on what makes the best gluten-free pasta so great. Read on for our favorites.

Discovering a favorite gluten-free find is now a bit more complicated. With diverse ingredient bases of rice, corn, chickpeas, and just about every other sans-gluten ingredient in between, it can be tricky to decide which box to grab. That's why we're here to help!

It feels like just yesterday that finding a good gluten-free pasta felt nearly impossible. Luckily, that landscape has changed, and now there are more gluten-free options than ever before. For those of us with celiac disease or who can't eat gluten (hi!), this influx of new gluten-free goods has been more than welcome. However, it also presents a new challenge: With so many different choices on the market, which gluten-free pasta is the best?

Best Overall ZENB Pasta Variety Amazon View On Amazon Pros: Every ZENB cut has a springy, durable structure that uncannily mimics traditional pasta. This pasta is leftover-friendly and made with only yellow peas, which means no additives, fillers, or mystery ingredients. Cons: Despite its outstanding taste and texture, ZENB pasta may pose a problem if you’re looking to buy a single box, as they’re not sold individually. They’re also only available in a handful of different cuts. ZENB achieves an almost unparalleled gluten-free pasta texture with a single ingredient: yellow peas (including the skins!). The six-box variety pack includes three cuts — rotini (a personal favorite), elbows, and penne — each of which cooks to a chewy but never mushy consistency that’ll stand up to a day or two in the fridge and can be served at room temperature in pasta salads and the like. In our testing, we found the flavor of these little morsels to be smooth, delectable, and perfectly toothsome no matter what they were paired with or how they were prepared. Price at time of publish: $30 for a pack of 6 Base Ingredient : Yellow peas

: Yellow peas Protein : 12 grams per serving

: 12 grams per serving Fiber: 7 grams per serving

Best Chickpea Pasta Banza Cavatappi Amazon View On Amazon View On Eatbanza.com Pros: These mild-tasting noodles hold their shape through various applications. Plus, they’re much higher in protein and lower in carbs than other options. Cons: We found that this Cavatappi can become mushy if overcooked, so it requires extra attentive cooking. We also noticed that contingent upon the sauce, this pasta might not absorb sauce well. Fan-favorite Banza Cavatappi makes for a great choice that’s high in fiber and protein without the unpleasant taste that can be experienced with some other legume-based brands. Aside from its dietary specs (each 3.5-ounce serving contains an impressive 20 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber), this curly-Q cut makes for a pleasantly bouncy texture and an excellent mouthfeel. During our taste tests, we loved this cavatappi shape specifically. We found it successfully held little pockets of sauce inside its hollow center for flavor-packed bite after bite. Price at time of publish: $45 for a pack of 6 Base Ingredient : Chickpeas

: Chickpeas Protein : 20 grams per serving

: 20 grams per serving Fiber: 8 grams per serving

Best Brown Rice Pasta Jovial 100% Organic Gluten Free Brown Rice Farfalle Pasta Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On FreshDirect Pros: This certified-organic farfalle has just one single ingredient. They maintain their shape wonderfully and hold up well as a good leftover option. Cons: This pasta has a lower protein and fiber content than its legume counterparts and tends to stay hard in the center until fully cooked. It may be difficult to reach an al dente texture with this cut. Imagine our surprise when this single-ingredient rice-based pasta did not fall apart in its pasta pot during our tests! Versatile, leftover-friendly, and uber absorbent when it comes to soaking up the sauce, this farfalle is well suited for many pasta dishes including cold pasta salads and pasta bakes (not something you can say about all gluten-free options). Making sure these bowties are not over or undercooked might be a daunting task, but when perfectly cooked, they’re bound to become your go-to gluten-free pasta. Price at time of publish: $9 Base Ingredient : Brown rice

: Brown rice Protein : 5 grams per serving

: 5 grams per serving Fiber: 2 grams per serving

Best Organic Ancient Harvest Quinoa Pasta, Elbows Amazon View On Amazon View On FreshDirect Pros: With a subtle and versatile flavor, we found these elbows can be cooked al dente without giving a bitter taste. Bonus points for superb sauce-holding-ability. Cons: This option does not hold well in pasta bakes or when overcooked. Go ahead: Ask a gluten-eating friend to try out these elbows. Our guess is they won’t be missing the gluten one bit. You’ll find this pasta cut springy, buttery, and bouncy in the best way. We recommend using this particular corn-, quinoa-, and rice-based pasta dressed in a classic pomodoro or simple butter and cheese. While it may not hold its shape or consistency in totality if added to a bake or a salad, it’ll certainly sop up all the flavor of a sauce. Price at time of publish: $9 Base Ingredients : Corn, rice, and quinoa

: Corn, rice, and quinoa Protein : 4 grams per serving

: 4 grams per serving Fiber: 3 grams per serving

Best Mac & Cheese Camp Classic Cheddar Mac and Cheese Amazon View On Amazon View On Eatcamp.com Pros: This vitamin-rich boxed mac & cheese has “hidden” veggies, higher protein than other boxed options, and offers a vegan choice for ultimate inclusivity. Plus, they use no artificial colors or dyes. Cons: At over $6 a box, this mac is on the pricier end of things. We also don’t love that it requires added butter and milk (or a vegan alternative) after cooking. Many of us know and love boxed mac & cheese, but Camp takes the tried-and-true staple to another level. Both the noodles and the sauce contain “hidden” veggies (which add in nutrients and provide the orange, cheesy flavor) and come in a vegan option. This quick and easy meal is accessible to many and doesn’t skimp one bit when it comes to nutrition. Delicious, cheesy, saucy, and ready to eat in under ten minutes, these boxes are not just for the kiddos. Oh, and did we mention it’s also gluten-free? Price at time of publish: $20 for a pack of 3 Base Ingredients : Corn and brown rice

: Corn and brown rice Protein : 12 grams per serving

: 12 grams per serving Fiber: 3 grams per serving

Best Red Lentil Pasta Taste Republic Gluten-Free Red Lentil Fusilli Amazon View On Amazon Pros: With minimal cook time, this fresh find is a grain-free option with minimal ingredients and a silky texture and bite. Cons: Because this fusilli is not dried, however, it’s got a shorter shelf life and requires attentive cooking as it is easy to overcook. This fresh red lentil pasta turns to a stunning orange shade when cooked (yes, it does look like a work of art when dressed with pesto, believe me). It’s also a slightly sweet, subtle, and adaptable flavor that cooks in just two minutes. Because this gluten-free option is fresh and not dried, it has a fridge shelf life of 5 days, but if you need it to stick around for longer you can freeze it. No need to defrost before cooking. It can be added directly into the pot. Price at time of publish: $60 for a pack of 6 Base Ingredient : Red lentils

: Red lentils Protein : 10 grams per serving

: 10 grams per serving Fiber: 4 grams per serving

Best Stuffed Pasta Cappello’s Five Cheese Ravioli Thrive Market View On Thrive Market Pros: With a chewy, tender encasing and a creamy, versatile filling, this fresh pasta has the perfect bite and stays together even if overcooked. Cons: For those with allergies to things other than gluten (such as dairy, nuts, or eggs) this may not be the best option. These ravioli also can become gummy if overcooked or left without sauce for a long period. Unlike the plethora of dried pasta out there, finding a filled gluten-free pasta that isn’t sticky, pasty, or a total mess after it's boiled is a feat. But trust me, this packet of ravioli is a blast from the past for those of us who used to eat gluten and no longer can. The almond flour base gives the dough a slight sweetness that pairs perfectly with lighter, umami-centered sauces. Pro tip: there's a delightful combination to be found in browned butter and sage with loads of parmesan and cracked pepper. Price at time of publish: $20 Base Ingredient : Almond Flour

: Almond Flour Protein : 17 grams per serving

: 17 grams per serving Fiber: 2 grams per serving

Best Spaghetti Jovial Grain-Free Cassava Spaghetti Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On FreshDirect Pros: This pasta is extremely flexible and will twirl without breaking. We love that it’s grain-free (AKA paleo-friendly) and has a smooth, buttery taste that pairs with any sauce. Cons: Despite its redeeming qualities, this spaghetti has no protein content, can harden when cold, and might stick together if overcooked and not fully tossed in sauce. This grain-free spaghetti is shockingly flexible. I’m convinced you could play tug-of-war with a piece without it breaking. Besides its marvelous ability to twirl itself around a fork, this tuber-based option is like a sponge for sauces and provides a neutral base to soak up whatever flavor you decide to dress it in. If you’re looking for a linguine and clam situation, this cut is a wonderful fit. We recommend eating this pasta right when it’s hot to capture it at its best. Price at time of publish: $13 Base Ingredient : Cassava flour

: Cassava flour Protein : 1 gram per serving

: 1 gram per serving Fiber: 4 grams per serving

Best for Lasagna Capello’s Almond Flour Lasagna Sheets, Frozen freshdirect View On FreshDirect View On Thrive Market Pros: We love these multi-use pasta sheets for a variety of culinary purposes. They’re also paleo-friendly and will not rip or tear in the cooking process. Cons: These sheets are not friendly for those with allergies to nuts or eggs. They also must be kept frozen which limits their portability and shelf life. These ready-to-use sheets can be used for anything from hand pies to manicotti and, of course, lasagna. Grain- and gluten-free, these almond flour sheets just need to thaw and then can be handled as you would fresh, handmade dough. The taste and texture of these sheets have fooled family and friends, they’ve got a little give, a pleasantly muted flavor, and are extremely pliable. You can even slice them into wide ribbons for linguine in a pinch. Price at time of publish: $12 Base Ingredient : Almond flour

: Almond flour Protein : 9 grams per serving

: 9 grams per serving Fiber: 3 grams per serving