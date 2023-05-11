Here, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of the best gifts for tea lovers, some of which have been tested by our editors. Whether you’re looking to spend under $20 or want to send a generous gift, we guarantee your loved ones will appreciate these clever tea gadgets and accessories.

If you have a tea lover in your life, the possibilities are endless for thoughtful gifts. You can go with something functional, such as an electric kettle , pick something personal, like a hand-stamped stirring teaspoon engraved with their name, or choose an all-in-one gift box filled with goodies.

Sips By Tea Subscription Sips By View On Sipsby.com With over 50 delicious teas available, from classics like Moroccan Mint and Rooibos Earl Grey to unique flavors like Venetian Rose Peach Bellini and Salted Caramel Cookie, Sips By, our favorite monthly tea subscription for gifting, is an excellent way to ensure your loved one never runs out of their favorite brew. We love that you can shop by caffeine level, flavor notes, and dietary needs, and how each blend features a detailed description of the aroma and taste, so even if you’re not a tea fanatic, you can feel confident in whatever you choose. They even have holiday-specific options that will make your gift extra memorable. Price at time of publish: starting at $11

Hario ChaCha Kyusu Maru Glass Teapot Amazon View On Amazon If you want to gift an equally functional and stylish teapot, look no further than our overall favorite pick: the Hario ChaCha Kyusu Maru Teapot made with heatproof glass. The large strainer nearly reaches the bottom of the pot, ensuring your brew is strong because the tea leaves have enough room to expand. The simple glass design allows you to see the color of your tea (hibiscus, anyone?) and is helpful when you’re washing it to make sure it’s clean. It comes in three sizes; the smallest makes a single cup of tea, while our preferred size brews two to three servings. Price at time of publish: $19

Sheskind Ceramic Cup with Saucer Amazon View On Amazon Half the experience of drinking a cup of tea is, well, the experience: lifting the cup to your lips, inhaling the scent, and feeling the weight of the mug in your hands. This simple, pretty, and modern cup and saucer set is just the thing to take that experience over the top. We named it our favorite ceramic set because it’s lightweight, sturdy, and comes in five attractive colors, plus the shape makes them easily stackable in the cabinet. They need to be purchased individually, but you can mix and match the colors to make a whimsical set. Price at time of publish: $13 The 33 Best Coffee Gifts for 2023

Fellow Stagg EKG Plus Electric Gooseneck Kettle Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma Gooseneck kettles, or kettles with a long, thin pouring spout, are ideal for brewing delicate teas. Since the water comes out in a smaller stream, it saturates the tea leaves slower, letting them spread out and extract maximum flavor to your cuppa. Our favorite electric gooseneck kettle is this one from Fellow Stagg that we put through a series of test and found that it heats fast, allows you to set the optimal water temperature for the tea you’re making, and is strikingly beautiful on your countertop. Price at time of publish: $195

Zwilling Enfinigy Electric Kettle Pro 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart With a sleek, modern design, cordless base, six preset temperature settings, and four stylish colors, it’s hard not to swoon over this electric tea kettle by Zwilling. It stood out among the 14 other models we tested because of its dual-walled insulation and stainless-steel outer layer, which makes the kettle cool to the touch even when it has boiling water within. The compact base and narrow device also make this perfect for smaller kitchens. Price at time of publish: $130

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2, Metallic 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Tea is meant to be enjoyed slowly, savoring each sip. With this smart mug from Ember, you can drink from the same cup all day without it ever getting cold. The battery will keep your scratch-resistant mug at one temperature for up to an hour and 20 minutes, or as long as you want if you keep it on the charging coaster. There’s even an app that allows you to set your preferred temperature and other customizations. Take your (or a friend’s) tea high-tech, it’s worth it. Price at time of publish: $120

NorMorGifts Tea Gift Box for Her Etsy View On Etsy The ultimate gift box for someone who loves to cozy up with a cuppa, this box comes with a tea of your choice, a scented candle, a ribbed mug, fluffy socks, a golden spoon, sea salt caramels, and a coaster. You also have the option to include a card, in which you can choose from 16 messages ranging from happy birthday to get well soon, What’s more, it’s beautifully packed to wow your loved ones when they open the box. We recommend keeping it a surprise. Price at time of publish: $45

Ashijewelers Hand Stamped Tea Spoon Etsy View On Etsy You can’t go wrong with a personalized gift, and this adorable stirring spoon is both thoughtful and useful for tea lovers. The artist can engrave whatever message you want onto the metal spoon, so you can go sweet and simple with your loved one’s name or make them laugh with a pun like “You Are My-Tea” or “You’re Tea-rific.” Customers rave that the spoon is very high quality and that their friends and family cherish it. Price at time of publish: $10 The Best Coffee Mugs Our Editors Love

Uncommon Goods Instant Colorful Tea Latte Kits Uncommon Goods View On Macy's View On Uncommon Goods Do you know someone whose social media feed is filled with dreamy photos of lattes and baked treats? With this tea latte kit from Uncommon Goods, they can make a picture-worthy latte at home. Each kit comes with tea latte cubes that you drop into a mug of hot water or milk to “brew,” vanilla sugar cubes for sweetening, and pretty edible garnishes like rose petals. A delight for the taste buds and the eyes! Price at time of publish: $30

By The Cup Tazo Tea Sampler Variety Gift Box Amazon View On Amazon Whether you’re shopping for a tea lover who enjoys trying new blends or someone who just starting to get into tea, look no further than this sampler box from Tazo. It comes with a variety of black, green, and herbal teas (two each of 10 different flavors), plus five honey sticks for sweetening. Even better: These are tea bags, not loose-leaf, which makes this gift extra nice for novice tea drinkers who might not have a tea infuser yet. Price at time of publish: $14

Art of Tea Earl Grey Candle and Matches Art of Tea View On Artoftea.com If they already have boxes and boxes of tea and all the essentials to prepare a cup, we recommend this Earl Grey candle from Art of Tea. It’s made with coconut wax for a clean burn and features hints of bergamot, vanilla, black tea, and amber for a cozy, soothing scent. With its sleek matte-black packaging and custom box of matches, it’s a lovely under-$30 gift anyone will appreciate — honestly, who doesn’t love an expensive-smelling candle? Price at time of publish: $29

W&P Terrazzo Porter Travel Mug Amazon View On Amazon Yes, travel mugs can be stylish and functional. For proof, look no further than this W&P Porter ceramic mug. With a soft silicone sleeve around the mug, which comes in 12- and 16-ounce sizes, it keeps drinks hot for hours while being soft and warm to the touch. Eight sophisticated color choices round out your options. Oh, and did we mention that it’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe? Win! Price at time of publish: $20

Golde Make Your Matcha Kit Golde View On Golde.co From the brand that makes our favorite matcha powder, this kit provides enough matcha powder to make about 15 lattes, plus a traditional bamboo whisk for blending it into hot water. The matcha itself is a ceremonial-grade blend organically grown in Uji, Japan, the birthplace of the Japanese tea ceremony, and boasts a buttery, slightly grassy, slightly sweet flavor. Price at time of publish: $48

DreamGiftBoxCo Tea Gift Set Etsy View On Etsy What sets this gift box apart is the way it pairs tea flavors with candle scents, such as Earl Grey tea with a lavender candle and red sour cherry tea with a red roses candle. Rounding out the delightful package is a small jar of natural honey, a wooden honey dipper, a metal tea infuser, a lip balm, and matches. Instant warm and cozy, on the way! Price at time of publish: $45

Mr. Coffee TM1 Iced Tea Maker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart For folks who enjoy sipping iced tea on a warm spring day, look no further than this inexpensive iced tea (and iced coffee) maker from Mr. Coffee. Easy to use with either tea bags or loose-leaf tea, you simply add your tea to the removable basket, fill the 2-quart pitcher with ice, and brew. The result is a pitcher of iced tea you can pop in the fridge (it comes with a cover with a pour spout) to drink at your leisure. Price at time of publish: $28

Uncommon Goods Heart-Shaped Tea Bags Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods These adorable, dainty heart-shaped tea bags are the best way to say “I love you” with tea. The handmade sachets come with five each of English breakfast, Earl Grey, and white berry tea and will float at the top of the mug while they sip their beverage. The maker recommends pressing on the bag with a spoon during brewing to saturate the leaves and release the tea. Price at time of publish: $36

Crate & Barrel Honey Spoons Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Nothing cures a tickle in your throat faster than a cup of tea with honey, and this pack of six charming honey spoons from Crate & Barrel make it easy to stir the sweet stuff into your cuppa. Real honey is poured into round molds to harden around wooden stirring sticks topped with cute wooden balls. Plus, each spoon is individually wrapped, so they stay fresh until you’re ready to use them. Price at time of publish: $13

Sweese 15 OZ Porcelain Tea Mug with Infuser and Lid Amazon View On Amazon It doesn’t get much more convenient than this mug that comes with a stainless steel infuser and a lid for seamless steeping. When your brew is ready to drink, you can remove the lid and use it as a coaster for the infuser to keep your area clean. The infuser not only fits this mug perfectly, but it also works with most standard-size mugs in your cabinet. Choose from 12 colors, including neutrals and bright shades of pink, blue, and yellow. Price at time of publish: $17

RoyalHouse Bamboo Tea Storage Organizer Amazon View On Amazon Perfect for the person with a growing tea collection and nowhere to put it, this sturdy bamboo storage box has eight roomy compartments that can hold nearly 100 tea bags and an acrylic window on top that makes it easy to see when you’re running low on your favorite blend. It’s even attractive enough to keep on your counter next to the kettle if you run out of room in the cupboard or pantry. Price at time of publish: $21

Uncommon Goods Bubble Tea Kit Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods Bubble tea is one of our favorite tea drinks to sip on during the warm-weather months. If you know someone that loves boba, we recommend gifting them this bubble tea kit that makes it a cinch to prepare the fun, tasty drinks at home. It comes with two bags of loose-leaf tea, Royal Milk, and Uncommon Chai, plus a package of tapioca pearls and two reusable stainless steel straws. Simply steep the tea, add milk and tapioca pearls, and enjoy! Price at time of publish: $40