The 8 Best Gas Grills Under $250 for 2023

“The most important thing is getting the most BTUs for your money,” says Boudet. Indeed, the hotter a grill burns, the better the results for searing and even cooking. We took this advice and other feedback to find the best grills to fit this budget, ultimately naming the American Gourmet Classic 360 the best overall. Whether it’s a standalone grill, portable grill, or griddle you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Shopping for a new grill can be challenging, especially if you’re budget conscious and have a ceiling on your spending. Yet, you can still find an excellent grill for $250 or less if you prioritize function over special features. Higher-priced models come with bells and whistles that you may not need. You’re also paying for their thick construction, which retains heat for hours. As the thinner construction of lower-priced grills means less heat retention, you want a grill that can generate a lot of heat, according to our experts, chefs Amy Brandwein and Brandon Boudet. In other words, you want a grill with a high BTU.

Best Overall American Gourmet Char-Broil 463773717 Classic Series 3-Burner Gas Grill 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: Independent temperature control and heat retention top the list for us. Cons: It’s a bit shaky, and assembly instructions could be more straightforward. American Gourmet is an offshoot of Char-Broil, bringing its aesthetic and quality to a new line. The Classic 360 is a fan favorite, boasting 360 square inches of primary cooking space under three burners, with porcelain-coated grates for easy cleaning and resistance to sticking. The firebox and lid are also porcelain coated for long life and retain the 30,000 BTUs of cooking power. The three burners utilize a piezo ignition for easy lighting, allowing you to create multiple heat zones for direct and indirect cooking. There’s also a swing-away warming grate and two side tables for holding food, tools, or condiments. It’s a basic grill, lacking the “wow” features of more expensive models, but for cooking for a small crowd without breaking the bank, it delivers on its promise. Price at time of publish: $193 Dimensions : 24 x 51 x 44 inches

Best Tabletop Portable Weber Q1000 Propane Grill Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros: It’s lightweight, easily stowed in a trunk or bin, and provides quick, even heat. Cons: It’s expensive for its size and could use a better grease management system. Whenever I encounter Weber’s Q series grills, I think of a scene from the film Men in Black wherein Will Smith is handed a tiny, ridiculously overpowered weapon to fight enemy aliens. These small grills are that – just not as destructive. The Q1000 has a single circular burner for even coverage of its small cooking area, providing 8,500 BTUs of heat under the porcelain-coated grates. This grill can cook burgers for a small crowd but is also suited for more delicate tasks, like cooking fish fillets. It uses disposable LP gas cylinders for portability, but with an available adapter hose, it can work with a standard 20-pound cylinder instead. It’s an easily portable tabletop grill that delivers outstanding performance for its size. Price at time of publish: $229 Dimensions : 15 x 27 x 17 inches

Best Portable with Stand Cuisinart CGG-180 Petite Gourmet Gas Grill With VersaStand 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: It’s compact with a respectable cooking area for a portable grill, and it delivers quick, even heat. Cons: The stand is a little wobbly, so be sure to place it on a level surface. The single burner design is a little restrictive. The Petite Gourmet is another tremendous portable grill, but it comes with telescoping legs, allowing it to function as a tabletop or freestanding grill. It pushes a respectable 5,500 BTUs for a small form, with a single burner under a porcelain enamel-coated grate. With the smaller burner size, the Petite Gourmet still provides quick, even heating and excellent heat retention, maximizing fuel efficiency. It gets high marks for ease of setup while coming up short on the cleanup ratings. The lockable lid is a nice touch for portability and packing. Unlike the Q1000, Petite Gourmet includes a drip tray for catching grease, which means no need to purchase disposable aluminum trays. Price at time of publish: $179 Dimensions : 20 x 30 x 30 Inches

Best Two-Burner Char-Broil Classic 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: It's a great value for a grill, and it doesn’t require a lot of room. Cons: It’s challenging to assemble. The Classic 280 is a smaller version of the Classic 360, perfect for smaller grilling spaces. With the step down in size comes one less burner and lower BTUs. Still, the same design considerations, like the porcelain-enameled grates, coated firebox and lid for heat retention, and piezo ignition, carry through to this two-burner model. Individual controls still allow for creating separate heat zones, the side shelves provide extra working space, and the wheels enable you to move this lightweight grill easily. The 280 stands out for its weight, easy mobility thanks to its sturdy wheels, and easy cleaning. The downside is the assembly poses some difficulty. But after putting it together, it’s very straightforward to use. Price at time of publish: $147 Dimensions : 24 x 46 x 42 inches

Best Three-Burner Dyna-Glo 3-Burner Open Cart Propane Gas Grill Home Depot View On Home Depot Pros: It’s a good value for the price, and the setup is relatively easy. Cons: There’s no thermometer, and it’s a little shaky. Three individually controlled 8,000 BTU burners lend quite a bit of cooking power to the 310-square-inch main cooking space. The porcelain enameled grates and upper warming rack prevent food from sticking and make cleanup a more pleasant task. It scores well on heat distribution and retention, and setup is a comparatively easy task. Its smaller width, even considering the side tables, make this an excellent choice for limited cooking areas, and the wheels make moving it a non-issue. For its price and performance, the grill is a deal. Price at time of publish: $179 Dimensions : 23 x 45 x 44 inches

Best Four-Burner Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill Home Depot View On Home Depot Pros: It’s powerful for the price, and the side burner is a bonus. Cons: Like several of the grills reviewed here, the assembly can be a test of your patience. While lacking the “wow” of more expensive four-burner grills, you really can’t complain about what the Nexgrill delivers for the price. With 40,000 BTUs from the burners and an additional 12,000 from the side burner, this grill is powerful. It has enamel grates for longevity and stick resistance and an overhead warming shelf for slow cooking or keeping food warm. Casters and wheels make this an easy grill to relocate in your cooking area. Two side shelves, provided you’re not using one as a burner, allow plenty of extra prep space. Price at time of publish: $299 Dimensions : 25 x 51 x 46 inches

Best Value Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: This grill's cooking power and heat retention are the strongest points. Cons: Like many, this grill is challenging to assemble. Char-Broil and its associated brands are getting a lot of face time here, but in a time of rapidly increasing prices, they’re delivering the proverbial bang for the buck. This grill delivers 30,000 BTUs in the main burners, with another 8,000 for the attached side burner. Offset cooking, high-heat grilling, and searing are all easily attainable tasks with separate controls for each burner. Again, there are porcelain enamel grates and enamel on the firebox and lid for heat retention and long life. Six-inch wheels make it easy to move, and two rigid legs keep the grill firmly in place. For heat distribution, retention, and longevity, the 360 provides value for your dollar spent. Price at time of publish: $158 Dimensions : 24 x 51 x 44 inches

