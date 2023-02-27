The Best Garbage Disposals for In-Sink Waste Management

We’ve taken a deep dive into the world of garbage disposals to find the best on the market today, and while we have our favorite, there are more than a few worth a closer look.

As with most small appliances (and other sink-related accessories, such as water filters or faucets ), not all garbage disposals are created equal. The best models are equipped with powerful motors in a sleek package that is easy to install, won’t take up every bit of space under your sink, and, ideally, won’t wake up the whole house each time you turn it on.

Garbage disposals probably aren’t at the top of your list of kitchen tools to get excited about, but they sure can be useful. A garbage disposal can help keep your home free from unpleasant odors by, well, disposing of smelly bits that would otherwise end up in the trash can .

Best Overall InSinkErator Badger 5 0.5 HP Continuous Feed Garbage Disposal with Power Cord Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Ace Hardware Pros: It’s a great value with easy installation and continuous-feed disposal. Cons: Hardwire installation is necessary. InSinkErator is a leading brand in garbage disposals, and the Badger 5 strikes an excellent balance between price and performance. Badger 5 components are made of durable galvanized steel, and while its 0.5 horsepower won’t win any metaphorical races, this is a very acceptable power level for household garbage disposals. Continuous feed disposal means you can keep things running while scraping those plates after dinner, with no need to keep starting and stopping your clean-up process. Earning the Badger 5 further bonus points is its ease of installation. The kit includes everything you need for setup and installation, along with clear instructions on how to do it. A three-year warranty and responsive customer service mean you can have full confidence in your shiny new garbage disposal, thus solidifying this one as our pick for best overall. Price at time of publish: $135 Dimensions: 6.31 x 6.31 x 11.5 inches

6.31 x 6.31 x 11.5 inches Capacity: 26 ounces

26 ounces Feed type: Continuous

Continuous Horsepower: 0.5

0.5 Grinding speed: 1725

1725 Chamber material: Galvanized steel

Best Value Waste King L-111 Garbage Disposal Courtesy of Amazon.com. View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Build.com Pros: An affordable, includes-everything option that performs well. Cons: It only has .3 horsepower. If you’re looking for a garbage disposal that will get the job done without having to lay out a bunch of cash, the Waste King L-111 is a great choice. Despite a lackluster 0.3 horsepower, the continuous grind speed of 1900 RPM means this little disposal can whirr through your table scraps without a fuss. Even better? You don’t have to hardwire this garbage disposal; just install it and plug it in. A two-year warranty means this is a great budget buy without sacrificing quality. Price at time of publish: $68 Dimensions: 5.25 x 5.25 x 12.75 inches

5.25 x 5.25 x 12.75 inches Capacity: Not listed

Not listed Feed type: Continuous

Continuous Horsepower: 0.3

0.3 Grinding speed: 1900

1900 Chamber material: Reinforced polymer

Best Splurge KitchenAid Continuous Feed Noise Insulation Garbage Disposal Courtesy of Amazon.com. View On Abt.com View On Appliancesconnection.com View On Kitchenaid.com Pros: A powerful, pleasantly quiet garbage disposal. Cons: It’s definitely a splurge. If you have a KitchenAid stand mixer or food processor, you already know how powerful and reliable this brand’s small appliances are. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the KitchenAid garbage disposal is likewise a power-packed (albeit pricey) choice for your under-sink needs. This unit stands out from the crowd because of its unique SoundSeal technology, which muffles the two-stage grinding process and helps make this one of the quietest garbage disposals on the market. The beefy motor and 40-ounce capacity also means the KitchenAid disposal is up to the challenge of deep sinks, large households, or frequent entertaining. Price at time of publish: $399 Dimensions: 9 x 9 x 12.75 inches

9 x 9 x 12.75 inches Capacity: 40 ounces

40 ounces Feed type: Continuous

Continuous Horsepower: 0.75

0.75 Grinding speed: 1725

1725 Chamber material: Stainless steel

Best Warranty Moen GXS75C Host Series Garbage Disposal Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: A powerful, quiet garbage disposal with a long warranty. Cons: This one might be bulky under small sinks. Moen certainly impresses with this garbage disposal. Not only does it have 0.75 horsepower, the fastest grinding speed on our list, and built-in sound reduction, all for less than $120, this unit comes with a 10-year warranty. Moen really stands behind their garbage disposal, which is even safe for use with tough waste like banana peels and small bones thanks to its powerful, fast-spinning motor. This one almost made it to the position of top pick, but its wide profile means the Moen garbage disposal could be a tight squeeze under smaller sinks. Price at time of publish: $107 Dimensions: 9.69 x 9.69 x 14.88 inches

9.69 x 9.69 x 14.88 inches Capacity: Not listed

Not listed Feed type: Continuous

Continuous Horsepower: 0.75

0.75 Grinding speed: 2700

2700 Chamber material: Stainless steel

Best for Shallow Sinks InSinkErator Evolution Compact 3/4 HP Continuous Feed Garbage Disposal 4.7 Courtesy of Home Depot View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: As the name suggests, a compact size with lots of power. Cons: Draining may be sluggish, thanks to a rubber baffle. While this InSinkErator model clocks in just a tiny bit larger than our pick for best overall from the same brand, the Compact Evolution features noise reduction and a stronger motor, both of which could prove useful in a smaller space. This garbage disposal has enough oomph to tackle the likes of chicken bones, but do be aware that its rubber baffle may lead to sluggish draining. Otherwise, this is an easy-to-install, powerful disposal with a comfortable three-year warranty. Price at time of publish: $203 Dimensions: 8 x 8 x 12.13 inches

8 x 8 x 12.13 inches Capacity: 34.6 ounces

34.6 ounces Feed type: Continuous

Continuous Horsepower: 0.75

0.75 Grinding speed: 1725

1725 Chamber material: Stainless steel