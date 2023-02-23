What to Buy The 11 Best Fruit Baskets for Gifting in 2023 Think rustic baskets overflowing with fresh fruit, nuts, chocolate truffles, and award-winning wines. By Rochelle Bilow Rochelle Bilow Rochelle Bilow is a graduate of the French Culinary Institute, and the former social media manager at Bon Appétit and Cooking Light magazines. She has also worked as a cook on a small farm in Central New York and a Michelin-starred restaurant in New York City. Her first book, a food and farming memoir titled The Call of the Farm, was published in 2014. Her second book, a romance novel set in Scotland, will be published in February 2023. And while there’s a lot to love about biting into a piece of perfectly ripe fruit, we especially like baskets that inspire creative cooking with unique picks and supplemental items, like chocolate truffles, artisanal jams, nuts, olive oils, and award-winning wine pairings. Half the fun of shopping for a fruit basket is finding the perfect one for your recipient, so we’ve rounded up creative, unexpected, and high-value options in a variety of categories. Whether you’re looking for the best fruit basket for a tropical fruit lover, chocolate lover, or oenophile, these items will all deliver with panache. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Harry & David Classic Favorites Gift Box at Harry & David Jump to Review Best Value: 1-800 Flowers Fruit Gift Basket at 1800flowers.com Jump to Review Best Variety: The Fruit Company HarvestClub Medley at The Fruit Company Jump to Review Best Sustainable: Frog Hollow Farm Honey, We Care Gift Box at Froghollow.com Jump to Review Best Fruit Bouquet: Edible Arrangements Simply Edible Bouquet at Ediblearrangements.com Jump to Review Best Gourmet Basket: Olive & Cocoa Signature Gourmet Collection at Oliveandcocoa.com Jump to Review Best for Chocolate Lovers: Compartés Treasures of the Orchard Chocolate Fruit Gift Box at Compartes.com Jump to Review Best for Wine Lovers: Wine Country Gift Baskets Napa Valley Fruit Collection at Winecountrygiftbaskets.com Jump to Review Best for Snack Lovers: Manhattan Fruitier Deluxe Dried Fruit, Nut, and Sweets Box at Williams-Sonoma Jump to Review Best for Berry Lovers: Shari's Berries Gourmet Dipped Fancy Strawberries at Berries.com Jump to Review Best Overall Harry & David Classic Favorites Gift Box Harry & David View On Harry & David Pros: This gift box is customizable, so you can add a wide variety of wines, snacks, and more. Cons: Items may be substituted without warning due to unusual supply issues. Harry & David has excellent name recognition and a sterling reputation when it comes to fruit baskets. They’re well-known for their perfectly-ripe boxes of pears, but this “little bit of everything” arrangement includes those beloved pears plus a savory relish, chocolate-covered cherries and chocolate truffles, artisan crackers, sharp cheddar cheese, and the irresistibly snackable Moose Munch. It’s just the right amount of salty, sweet, and special — and under $100 with the basic shipping option. Price at time of publish: $79.99 plus shipping Estimated Shipping Time: 5-8 days; add $19.99 for exact-day shipping; add $24.99 for Saturday shippingAvailability: Nationwide Best Value 1-800 Flowers Premier Orchard Fruit Gift Basket 1-800 Flowers View On 1800flowers.com Pros: This basket is simple and elegant and comes with a reusable wicker basket. Cons: Presentation is more subdued than website photo for shipping efficiency. The 1-800 Flowers brand is best known for its speedy delivery of floral bouquets, but keep clicking, and you’ll find an underrated yet highly valued section of the website: fruit gift baskets and other edible baskets. This curated mix is for true fruit lovers — no chocolate or cheese to distract them! — and includes a mix of pears, apples, and oranges, as well as tropical fruits (mangos, kiwis, and dried fruits). Choose from two sizes, pick a delivery date, and all your giftee will need to do is slice and enjoy. Price at time of publish: $85 plus shipping Estimated Shipping Time: 5-8 business days; add $4.99 for expedited shipping; add $9.99 for Saturday shippingAvailability: Nationwide Best Variety The Fruit Company HarvestClub Medley The Fruit Company View On The Fruit Company Pros: The first month ships on the same day if ordered by noon PST. Cons: Items cannot be swapped or altered, and the larger sizes can get pricey. This subscription box from The Fruit Company, an Oregon-based retailer will deliver smiles for months to come. Choose a 3, 6, or 12-month subscription, then customize the size (classic, grand, deluxe, and executive are all on offer). Your gift recipient will receive regular installments of sought-after fruits, like Rainier cherries and Seckel pears — all picked at the peak of ripeness. The Fruit Company also offers an Americana and Exotica box, for fruits both home-grown and from far away. Price at time of publish: Starts at $139; shipping is free with a HarvestClub subscription Estimated Shipping Time: Monthly for 3, 6, or 12 monthsAvailability: Nationwide Best Sustainable Frog Hollow Farm Honey, We Care Gift Box Frog Hollow Farm View On Froghollow.com Pros: Produce is sustainably and responsibly sourced, and shipping is free and carbon neutral. Cons: Items may be vary based on season and availability. What Farmer Al doesn’t grow on his regenerative, organic farm in Brentwood, California, he sources sustainably from nearby local producers. Every item on Frog Hollow’s giftable list is grown and produced in good conscience, but we’re especially fond of this sweet pairing, which includes seasonal estate-grown fruit, an assortment of dried fruit, unfiltered honey, and dark chocolate truffles — made extra special with Frog Hollow’s own extra virgin olive oil. Price at time of publish: $125; shipping included Estimated Shipping Time: 2-5 daysAvailability: Nationwide Best Fruit Bouquet Edible Arrangements Simply Edible Bouquet Edible Arrangements View On Ediblearrangements.com Pros: This edible bouquet is fruit-forward and allergen-free, and the size can be customized. Cons: This gift is highly perishable, and delivery is not available in all locations nationwide. When it comes to fresh fruit bouquets, no one has better name recognition than Edible Arrangements. This elegant option is a no-fuss celebration of ripe melon, berries, and pineapple, cut to look like a bouquet of daisies. This is one of Edible Arrangements’ less whimsical, more traditional offerings that comes in three sizes, but if you’re in the market for something chocolatey or cutesy, you’ve got plenty of bouquets to choose from. Price at time of publish: Starts at $40 plus shipping Estimated Shipping Time: Dependent on location; same-day delivery is available in some locationsAvailability: Nationwide, with some exceptions Best Gourmet Basket Olive & Cocoa Signature Gourmet Collection Olive & Cocoa View On Oliveandcocoa.com Pros: This gourmet basket is luxurious and includes a well-rounded variety of items. Cons: Standard shipping is costly, and some items may be substituted. This basket pulls out all the stops and makes no apologies for it. You won’t find any fresh fruit in this arrangement, although with a two-foot wide wooden crate packed with handmade caramels, coconut macaroons, butter cookies, salted nuts, Tuscan olives, and plenty more, you won’t miss the odd pear or two. It’s a thoughtful “comes with everything” gift that even includes a corkscrew, cutting board, and cheese knife. Previous customers have commented on the impact of this gift: It makes an unforgettable statement. Price at time of publish: $388 plus shipping Estimated Shipping Time: 4 business days; 2nd business day, next business day, and Saturday air delivery available for an additional costAvailability: Nationwide Best for Chocolate Lovers Compartés Treasures of the Orchard Chocolate Fruit Gift Box CompartÃ©s View On Compartes.com Pros: This fruit box is beautifully packaged, it comes with a no-melt guarantee, and the chocolates are all handmade. Cons: These chocolates are not allergen-free. This high-end gift box is pretty from the inside out. All of the chocolate-dipped and drizzled dried fruit is from California orchards, and it’s arranged in a handsome box your recipient will want to display long after the treats have been devoured. This highly giftable pick includes the option to add on more gourmet made-in-Cali chocolate, too. Price at time of publish: $60 plus shipping (unlock free shipping over $99) Estimated Shipping Time: 5-8 business days standard; 2nd-day air and next-day air also availableAvailability: Nationwide (pick up is free in Los Angeles) Best for Wine Lovers Wine Country Gift Baskets Houdini Vineyards Napa Valley Fruit Collection Wine Country Gift Baskets View On Winecountrygiftbaskets.com Pros: This collection includes a luxe assortment of items, including award-winning wines. Cons: It’s not available in all states, and buyers cannot swap wine varietals. Red or white? Apple or orange? Chocolate and cookies or cheese and crackers? With this impressive gift basket, you won’t have to choose. With a bottle each of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, and an entire picnic’s worth of sweet and savory snacks, this gift basket is truly wow-worthy; a touching option for the California wine lover in your life. Price at time of publish: $225; standard shipping is free Estimated Shipping Time: 2-5 days; 2nd business day, standard overnight, and Saturday delivery all available at additional costAvailability: Nationwide, except MS, SD, and UT Best for Snack Lovers Manhattan Fruitier Deluxe Dried Fruit, Nut, and Sweets Box Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: This box includes a curated selection of high-end treats and snacks. Cons: Shipping is not included and is pricey. Manhattan Fruitier is famous in New York and beyond for its luxury curated gift baskets. This one is an irresistible mix of dried Mediterranean apricots, banana chips, dried apples from the Finger Lakes region of New York, sea salt caramels, cinnamon toffee almonds, roasted salted almonds, mixed nuts, and chewy honey nougat. Consider this the most crave-able mini bar your giftee will ever have the pleasure of raiding. Price at time of publish: $100 plus shipping Estimated Shipping Time: 2-7 daysAvailability: Nationwide Best for Berry Lovers Shari's Berries Gourmet Dipped Fancy Strawberries Shari's Berries View On Berries.com Pros: Choose from customizable sizes; same-day delivery is available in some locations. Cons: Sunday and Monday delivery are not available. It doesn’t get better than a dozen ripe, juicy strawberries… unless they’re dipped in milk and white chocolate, then topped in chocolate chips and toffee. Shari’s Berries creates impressive presentations from fresh fruit, and although there are gift options for just about every holiday and event, these simple-and-elegant berries are ideal no matter the occasion. Choose from a half-dozen, a dozen, or two dozen, and be prepared for the thank-you card to come. Price at time of publish: Starts at $45 plus shipping Estimated Shipping Time: 2-3 days; add $5.99 for expedited shipping; add $9.99 for Saturday shippingAvailability: Nationwide Best for Tropical Fruit Lovers Miami Fruit Fresh Fruit Variety Box Goldbelly View On Goldbelly.com Pros: This box includes 4-5 pounds of fresh and seasonal tropical fruit, straight from the farm. Cons: The number of pieces may vary based on the individual crop. Goldbelly made waves when it partnered with regional favorite food producers, chefs, and restaurants from around the country. Now, you can order farm-sourced, fresh tropical fruit for delivery, no matter what time of the year it is. Miami Fruit’s Fresh Fruit Variety Box includes 4-5 pounds of fresh, seasonal, and often rare or exotic tropical fruits that could include anything from bananas, key limes, and blood oranges to cacao, soursop, and kumquats. We think this box will make any lucky recipient smile. Price: $105; shipping is free Estimated Shipping Time: 5-7 business daysAvailability: Nationwide Factors to Consider Assortment Do you want to send a traditional fruit basket, or something a little more creative? Consider the assortment of items when choosing a basket. For the traditionalist, a box of perfectly-ripe pears may be just the ticket. For adventurous eaters, a culinary-inspired basket that highlights freshly-baked goodies may be more their style. For a little bit of everything, many fruit basket companies offer baskets that contain a mix of salty snacks, creative condiments, fresh produce, and sweet treats. Pricing The actual cost of a fruit basket can skyrocket once you consider shipping. Generally, shipping is more expensive for fresh or perishable fruit than for dried fruit or packaged items due to the time-sensitive nature of the arrangement. Regardless, when shopping for edible gift baskets, be sure to factor taxes and delivery costs into your budget. An exception: Some companies offer free shipping, although that typically is reflected in a higher price for the actual arrangement or basket. Delivery Many fruit basket companies offer a window of delivery, so if an exact date is important, you’ll want to note that. (Most do offer the option for a specific day of delivery, although you’ll pay more for it.) You will also want to ensure that the recipient can accept the delivery in person, whether it’s at home or at their place of employment. If the package contains perishable or fresh fruit, the delivery company may require an in-person handoff, so it doesn’t get left outside and exposed to the elements. Of course, any basket containing wine must be signed for by an adult over the age of 21. Freshness If you’re shopping for a basket full of fresh fruit, quality matters. The best way to ensure you’re getting the freshest fruit available is to choose arrangements that feature in-season fruit from regions that grow it well. (Grapefruits, for example, are in season in the southern states throughout the winter months). Customer reviews and ratings are another good way to gauge a company’s reputation for delivering on freshness and ripeness. Sustainability You may choose to consider sustainability and organic farming practices when shopping for fruit baskets. While most gift basket companies note the country or state of origin for their fruit, some go a step further and identify fruit that is grown to USDA organic standards. Once again, keep an eye on options that feature in-season produce to ensure responsible farming practices as well as better-tasting fruit. Intended Recipient There’s no shortage of fruit baskets and edible gift baskets. But what type will your recipient truly enjoy? If they’re a year-round baker, perhaps they’ll appreciate a subscription box bursting with the best fruits of every season. Wine aficionados may prefer a basket that includes a few special bottles and the makings of an unforgettable cheese board. And, of course, personal preference comes into play here: If you’re unsure of your giftee’s likes and dislikes, the most thoughtful thing you can do is ask. Allergy Information If including packaged goodies, like crackers, snack mixes, or chocolate, in your basket, check that a full ingredient list is provided with the arrangement. Consider also whether the items were processed in an allergen-free facility. Better yet, check with the recipient for any potential allergens or food sensitivities, so you can thoughtfully choose a basket that’s free from triggers, and ready to enjoy. Frequently Asked Questions What makes a good fruit basket? A good fruit basket contains ripe, fresh, delicious-looking fruit. Of course, the taste is paramount, but the best fruit baskets create a show-stopping presentation with wrapping, ribbon, and attractive displays. Don’t be fooled by online marketing images: Towering baskets will rarely look as robust when shipped — but they should never look squashed or crushed. Although you don’t have to theme a fruit basket, many sellers offer baskets and boxes curated for special occasions (like birthdays and thank-yous), or with food preferences in mind (such as boxes for snackers or lovers of gourmet treats). How long does a fruit basket stay fresh? A fruit basket containing whole fresh fruit will last at room temperature for 2-3 weeks. To eke out a longer lifespan, keep the basket in a cool, dry place, or remove the fruit and store it in the refrigerator. (Some fruits, like bananas, should not be stored in the fridge.) If you notice any signs of bruising or mushiness, remove that piece of fruit from the arrangement so it does not accelerate the ripening and rotting of the rest of the basket. A cut fruit arrangement will last about 24 hours; store it in the refrigerator if not enjoying it immediately. Do fruit baskets contain whole fruit or cut fruit? Traditional fruit baskets contain whole, fresh fruit — tropical fruits, like kiwis and mangos, are popular, as well as seasonal fruits, like berries and pears, or citrus fruits, like grapefruits and oranges. Whole fruit baskets sometimes also contain dried fruit. Cut fruit is sold as “fruit bouquets,” and can include add-ons, like chocolate-dipped fruit, and candy or marshmallows. It’s rare to find an arrangement that contains both whole and cut fruit. Cut fruit arrangements are more perishable. How much do fruit baskets typically cost? Whole fruit baskets and other edible gift baskets cost, in general, in the $50 to $150 range — without shipping. Our Expertise Rochelle Bilow is a food writer and editor with over a decade of professional experience. Previously a senior associate editor and social media manager at Bon Appétit and Cooking Light magazines, Rochelle is also a novelist, a culinary school graduate, and a former professional baker and line cook. In researching this article, she scoured the internet for dozens of edible gift baskets, taking into account pricing, seasonality and sustainability, reputation, and customer satisfaction.