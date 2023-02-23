Whether you’re looking for the best fruit basket for a tropical fruit lover, chocolate lover, or oenophile, these items will all deliver with panache.

And while there’s a lot to love about biting into a piece of perfectly ripe fruit, we especially like baskets that inspire creative cooking with unique picks and supplemental items, like chocolate truffles, artisanal jams, nuts, olive oils, and award-winning wine pairings. Half the fun of shopping for a fruit basket is finding the perfect one for your recipient, so we’ve rounded up creative, unexpected, and high-value options in a variety of categories.

A fruit basket is a classic way of sending gratitude, thanks, or just a “thinking of you” gift. Although we love a traditional arrangement bursting with fresh fruits and citrus, the best fruit baskets have come a long way. Today’s options are curated with an eye toward seasonality — think stone fruits in the late summer and berries in the spring — and sustainability.

Best Overall Harry & David Classic Favorites Gift Box Harry & David View On Harry & David Pros: This gift box is customizable, so you can add a wide variety of wines, snacks, and more. Cons: Items may be substituted without warning due to unusual supply issues. Harry & David has excellent name recognition and a sterling reputation when it comes to fruit baskets. They’re well-known for their perfectly-ripe boxes of pears, but this “little bit of everything” arrangement includes those beloved pears plus a savory relish, chocolate-covered cherries and chocolate truffles, artisan crackers, sharp cheddar cheese, and the irresistibly snackable Moose Munch. It’s just the right amount of salty, sweet, and special — and under $100 with the basic shipping option. Price at time of publish: $79.99 plus shipping Estimated Shipping Time: 5-8 days; add $19.99 for exact-day shipping; add $24.99 for Saturday shipping

5-8 days; add $19.99 for exact-day shipping; add $24.99 for Saturday shipping Availability: Nationwide

Best Value 1-800 Flowers Premier Orchard Fruit Gift Basket 1-800 Flowers View On 1800flowers.com Pros: This basket is simple and elegant and comes with a reusable wicker basket. Cons: Presentation is more subdued than website photo for shipping efficiency. The 1-800 Flowers brand is best known for its speedy delivery of floral bouquets, but keep clicking, and you’ll find an underrated yet highly valued section of the website: fruit gift baskets and other edible baskets. This curated mix is for true fruit lovers — no chocolate or cheese to distract them! — and includes a mix of pears, apples, and oranges, as well as tropical fruits (mangos, kiwis, and dried fruits). Choose from two sizes, pick a delivery date, and all your giftee will need to do is slice and enjoy. Price at time of publish: $85 plus shipping Estimated Shipping Time: 5-8 business days; add $4.99 for expedited shipping; add $9.99 for Saturday shipping

5-8 business days; add $4.99 for expedited shipping; add $9.99 for Saturday shipping Availability: Nationwide

Best Variety The Fruit Company HarvestClub Medley The Fruit Company View On The Fruit Company Pros: The first month ships on the same day if ordered by noon PST. Cons: Items cannot be swapped or altered, and the larger sizes can get pricey. This subscription box from The Fruit Company, an Oregon-based retailer will deliver smiles for months to come. Choose a 3, 6, or 12-month subscription, then customize the size (classic, grand, deluxe, and executive are all on offer). Your gift recipient will receive regular installments of sought-after fruits, like Rainier cherries and Seckel pears — all picked at the peak of ripeness. The Fruit Company also offers an Americana and Exotica box, for fruits both home-grown and from far away. Price at time of publish: Starts at $139; shipping is free with a HarvestClub subscription Estimated Shipping Time: Monthly for 3, 6, or 12 months

Monthly for 3, 6, or 12 months Availability: Nationwide

Best Sustainable Frog Hollow Farm Honey, We Care Gift Box Frog Hollow Farm View On Froghollow.com Pros: Produce is sustainably and responsibly sourced, and shipping is free and carbon neutral. Cons: Items may be vary based on season and availability. What Farmer Al doesn’t grow on his regenerative, organic farm in Brentwood, California, he sources sustainably from nearby local producers. Every item on Frog Hollow’s giftable list is grown and produced in good conscience, but we’re especially fond of this sweet pairing, which includes seasonal estate-grown fruit, an assortment of dried fruit, unfiltered honey, and dark chocolate truffles — made extra special with Frog Hollow’s own extra virgin olive oil. Price at time of publish: $125; shipping included Estimated Shipping Time: 2-5 days

2-5 days Availability: Nationwide

Best Fruit Bouquet Edible Arrangements Simply Edible Bouquet Edible Arrangements View On Ediblearrangements.com Pros: This edible bouquet is fruit-forward and allergen-free, and the size can be customized. Cons: This gift is highly perishable, and delivery is not available in all locations nationwide. When it comes to fresh fruit bouquets, no one has better name recognition than Edible Arrangements. This elegant option is a no-fuss celebration of ripe melon, berries, and pineapple, cut to look like a bouquet of daisies. This is one of Edible Arrangements’ less whimsical, more traditional offerings that comes in three sizes, but if you’re in the market for something chocolatey or cutesy, you’ve got plenty of bouquets to choose from. Price at time of publish: Starts at $40 plus shipping Estimated Shipping Time: Dependent on location; same-day delivery is available in some locations

Dependent on location; same-day delivery is available in some locations Availability: Nationwide, with some exceptions

Best Gourmet Basket Olive & Cocoa Signature Gourmet Collection Olive & Cocoa View On Oliveandcocoa.com Pros: This gourmet basket is luxurious and includes a well-rounded variety of items. Cons: Standard shipping is costly, and some items may be substituted. This basket pulls out all the stops and makes no apologies for it. You won’t find any fresh fruit in this arrangement, although with a two-foot wide wooden crate packed with handmade caramels, coconut macaroons, butter cookies, salted nuts, Tuscan olives, and plenty more, you won’t miss the odd pear or two. It’s a thoughtful “comes with everything” gift that even includes a corkscrew, cutting board, and cheese knife. Previous customers have commented on the impact of this gift: It makes an unforgettable statement. Price at time of publish: $388 plus shipping Estimated Shipping Time: 4 business days; 2nd business day, next business day, and Saturday air delivery available for an additional cost

4 business days; 2nd business day, next business day, and Saturday air delivery available for an additional cost Availability: Nationwide

Best for Chocolate Lovers Compartés Treasures of the Orchard Chocolate Fruit Gift Box CompartÃ©s View On Compartes.com Pros: This fruit box is beautifully packaged, it comes with a no-melt guarantee, and the chocolates are all handmade. Cons: These chocolates are not allergen-free. This high-end gift box is pretty from the inside out. All of the chocolate-dipped and drizzled dried fruit is from California orchards, and it’s arranged in a handsome box your recipient will want to display long after the treats have been devoured. This highly giftable pick includes the option to add on more gourmet made-in-Cali chocolate, too. Price at time of publish: $60 plus shipping (unlock free shipping over $99) Estimated Shipping Time: 5-8 business days standard; 2nd-day air and next-day air also available

5-8 business days standard; 2nd-day air and next-day air also available Availability: Nationwide (pick up is free in Los Angeles)

Best for Wine Lovers Wine Country Gift Baskets Houdini Vineyards Napa Valley Fruit Collection Wine Country Gift Baskets View On Winecountrygiftbaskets.com Pros: This collection includes a luxe assortment of items, including award-winning wines. Cons: It’s not available in all states, and buyers cannot swap wine varietals. Red or white? Apple or orange? Chocolate and cookies or cheese and crackers? With this impressive gift basket, you won’t have to choose. With a bottle each of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, and an entire picnic’s worth of sweet and savory snacks, this gift basket is truly wow-worthy; a touching option for the California wine lover in your life. Price at time of publish: $225; standard shipping is free Estimated Shipping Time: 2-5 days; 2nd business day, standard overnight, and Saturday delivery all available at additional cost

2-5 days; 2nd business day, standard overnight, and Saturday delivery all available at additional cost Availability: Nationwide, except MS, SD, and UT

Best for Snack Lovers Manhattan Fruitier Deluxe Dried Fruit, Nut, and Sweets Box Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Pros: This box includes a curated selection of high-end treats and snacks. Cons: Shipping is not included and is pricey. Manhattan Fruitier is famous in New York and beyond for its luxury curated gift baskets. This one is an irresistible mix of dried Mediterranean apricots, banana chips, dried apples from the Finger Lakes region of New York, sea salt caramels, cinnamon toffee almonds, roasted salted almonds, mixed nuts, and chewy honey nougat. Consider this the most crave-able mini bar your giftee will ever have the pleasure of raiding. Price at time of publish: $100 plus shipping Estimated Shipping Time: 2-7 days

2-7 days Availability: Nationwide

Best for Berry Lovers Shari's Berries Gourmet Dipped Fancy Strawberries Shari's Berries View On Berries.com Pros: Choose from customizable sizes; same-day delivery is available in some locations. Cons: Sunday and Monday delivery are not available. It doesn’t get better than a dozen ripe, juicy strawberries… unless they’re dipped in milk and white chocolate, then topped in chocolate chips and toffee. Shari’s Berries creates impressive presentations from fresh fruit, and although there are gift options for just about every holiday and event, these simple-and-elegant berries are ideal no matter the occasion. Choose from a half-dozen, a dozen, or two dozen, and be prepared for the thank-you card to come. Price at time of publish: Starts at $45 plus shipping Estimated Shipping Time: 2-3 days; add $5.99 for expedited shipping; add $9.99 for Saturday shipping

2-3 days; add $5.99 for expedited shipping; add $9.99 for Saturday shipping Availability: Nationwide