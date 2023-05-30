The Funniest Food Moments From 'I Think You Should Leave' Season Three

The highly anticipated third season of the beloved comedy sketch series, I Think You Should Leave from co-creators Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin is finally here. Released May 30 exclusively on Netflix, this six-episode lineup is packed with the show's signature brand of awkward and outrageous humor which has garnered it a devoted fanbase and many memorable moments.

ITYSL's sensibility thrives in delivering the unexpected among the understood. As such, the subject of food allows for the perfect conditions for comedy to shine through — and Robinson and Kanin have mastered the art of the comedic food bit. The shared experience of (and desire for) food has been the backdrop for some of the sketch comedy show’s most iconic scenes.

In its inaugural season back in 2019, I Think You Should Leave gifted us with two sketches that have since become iconic and heavily memed.

In one, Tim, playing a guy wearing a hot dog costume, crashes into a Brooks Brothers store while driving his hot dog-shaped vehicle. With hilarious conviction, the character profusely denies any involvement with the crash, shouting the memorable phrase, “We're all trying to find the guy who did this!"

And in season two, the series invented an entirely new, if downright disgusting, preparation for beef called “Sloppy Steaks.” When a baby doesn’t take well to Tim holding it, he assumes it’s because of what a “piece of sh*t” person he used to be, describing how he and his crew of buddies would, despite their waiter’s objections, pour glasses of water on their restaurant steaks before eating them while shouting “Let’s slop ‘em up!”

Building on the themes of previous seasons, season three continues to delve into under-explored nuances and blown-out exaggerations of the human experience with each new episode, including navigating restaurant etiquette, maintaining professionalism in the office, and deciphering social cues at parties.

While I was a bit bummed at the lack of hot dog-related material, this season is still full of hilarious soon-to-be-classic comedy sketches. Here's a closer look at some of our favorite food moments from season three of I Think You Should Leave:

Pay It Forward (Episode 3)

Tim Robinson on I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. Courtesy of Netflix

In this sketch, Tim hatches a clever pay-it-forward scheme to have his own substantial drive-thru order paid for by someone else. His plan involves placing a smaller order and paying for the person behind him while expressing his desire for this gesture to inspire others. Without wasting a moment, he swiftly drives away.

Then Tim quickly reappears in the drive-through line with lightning speed. This time, his order is extravagant, consisting of 55 burgers, 55 milkshakes, and 100 pizzas. Most satisfying is the genuineness of it all, despite the audacity of his plan and the sheer magnitude of the order.

A Doctor Monitors a Patient's Heart (Episode 3)

Courtesy of Netflix

Set in the premise of a heart monitor commercial, a hardworking contractor who works hard and plays even harder, takes center stage to promote a revolutionary device that enables doctors to monitor their patients' heart health. However, when his doctor discovers that he frequents the highly exclusive nightclubs Club Aqua and Haunted House, the narrative takes an unexpected turn.

The doctor's desire to go to these clubs becomes exceptionally clear as he pleads with the contractor, begging to be invited as a plus one to either Club Aqua or Haunted House (twice noting that he wants to go to Haunted House way more). The comedic situation cleverly intertwines with social commentary on the growing exclusivity of bar and nightlife scenes across the country, prompting questions like — what lengths will one go to check out these exclusive clubs? And does it violate HIPAA if your doctor tracks your heartbeat and accuses you of going to Haunted House without him?

Is Ronnie Here for the Right Reasons? (Episode 1)

Terence Patrick / Netflix

In a dating show spoof, a group of bachelors compete for love, but one particular contestant, Ronnie (played by Robinson), has a different agenda altogether. Ronnie becomes fixated on using the zip line, which not only jeopardizes his prospects of finding love but gets him in trouble for skipping group meals. When he gets reprimanded for skipping group meals to go to the zipline, he “ate as fast as he could.” And in another instance, he confesses to a fellow contestant, “I just want to be alone forever” over beer. Ronnie can’t quite get enough of the zipline, and in the process speed-ate his dinner so he could rush back to it (which quite literally hurt my stomach so much from laughing).

Ponytail Problems (Episode 1)

Will Forte on I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. Courtesy of Netflix

Actor Will Forte finds his character in a predicament when finds someone has parked across the sidewalk. As he attempts to pass by crawling underneath the car, he encounters an unexpected mishap: His ponytail becomes entangled in the vehicle. In the midst of a heated exchange with the car’s owner, Forte receives a text from a friend asking where he is because the restaurant can’t seat their group without his presence, which prompts a humorous reflection on the contentious issue of reservation seating. Faced with the dilemma, he quickly devises an excuse for his delay, telling his friend that they can be seated because he is in the restaurant, just in the bathroom having horrible stomach problems. (It doesn’t work).

What’s Up With Draven’s New Tasty Time Vids? (Episode 2)

Terence Patrick / Netflix

The sketch unfolds with an office placing a pooled lunch order, where a phone is passed around for people to put in their orders. As the phone reaches guest actor Conner O'Malley, the camera focuses on his extremely disgruntled face. Instead of placing the food order, Conner begins typing something seemingly unrelated, before chastising Tim, the organizer of the lunch pool, for not following his comedy page on Instagram. Funny on its own, the skit takes a turn as it is revealed later that Conner's Instagram comment section on his short films are flooded with hate comments, accusing him of compensating his actors with fried food, specifically Sante Fe chicken sandwich from Arby’s (spoiler alert: he is). It begs the question, can an ITSYL-bump for Arby's sales be far behind?

Old Wounds Surface at a Sitcom Taping (Episode 1)

After disrupting the audience laugh tracks during a live taping of a sitcom, it comes to light that a character played by Tim is attempting to spread the word about his personal experience being scammed by both T.K. Jewelers and L&L Limos. In between laugh tracks Tim is seen facing the microphone with one-liner PSAs like, “T.K. Jewelers is a scam," "the Jewelry is fake,” and “watch exploded on date.”

As the sound guys begin to pick up the strange audio, he's pushed to explain the whole predicament: He got a new watch for his first date in 10 years, and while bending his wrist to showing his date a photo of his bunny, the watch completely exploded. 150 springs hit her in her face and 300 springs went right into her soup. Adding insult to injury, he also shared that his limo driver told him to shut up, sealed off a large part of the limo so he couldn’t access it, and hugged his date. After garnering some sympathy, the sound guys let him spread the word.

A VR Shopping Spree Takes a Turn (Episode 6)

Courtesy of Netflix

Robinson and Kanin may have truly perfected the art of fictional game show sketches. Set in a game show with undisclosed rules, this scene begins with a father-son duo, the Mitchells, being presented with a choice between mini corn dogs and mini toaster strudels. The son confidently selects the correct answer leading to the father, Tim, winning a $500 VR shopping spree. Overwhelmed by the intricacies of navigating the virtual environment, Tim becomes gripped by fear, holding his breath, unable to breathe, and completely freezes. As the son pleads for his father to be extracted from the VR set, he is soon “rescued” but lets out a string of screams. His exasperated explanations of “I didn’t know how to work the body” and “I’m thinking about it too much” felt all too relatable. Supermarkets can be a labyrinth of choices, and as someone with plenty of experiences feeling stumped in them, I felt this one.

I Think You Should Leave season three is streaming now on Netflix.