These picks are beautiful enough to contribute to the overall design of your kitchen space but utilitarian enough to safely hold whatever precious cargo you entrust with it. Browse our favorites below and prepare to take your organizational efforts to stylish new heights.

To help you shop for floating shelves that are both streamlined and sturdy, we’ve researched the best options on the market, paying special attention to styles that will sing in your kitchen or pantry. We also asked interior designer Andi Morse, founder of Morse Design , to share some tips and tricks for finding the best floating shelves for any budget or style.

Products that marry form with function are the Goldilocks of the design world, aiming to check all your boxes with one versatile item. They’re equal parts stylish and useful, and nothing represents this ethos better than floating shelves. At first glance, they’re totally design-forward, granting you a modern and cool spot to display your porcelain teacup collection or fill an empty wall with art. On the other hand, they’re organizational powerhouses, providing you ample room for stashing your spice collection or propping up your most cherished cookbooks .

Best Overall Pottery Barn Brighton Floating Wood Shelf Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Pros: These shelves are available in several different sizes and finishes to help fulfill custom needs. Cons: Steel hardware requires that you drill into tile or the wall to mount, making this pick difficult for renters to utilize. It’s no surprise that our best overall pick for a floating shelf comes from Pottery Barn. The design-forward retailer thought of nearly everything with their Brighton Floating Wood Shelf, which combines minimalistic aesthetics with sturdy hardware and a utilitarian ethos. You can choose from five different stain finishes (all on the same kiln-dried mango wood) and trust that the shelf will treat your dishware or glasses with TLC, thanks to sturdy steel hardware that is invisible to the naked eye. Price at time of publish: From $199 Material: Mango wood

Mango wood Weight Capacity : 25 to 75 pounds, depending on size

: 25 to 75 pounds, depending on size Lip: No

Best for Kitchens Yamazaki Magnetic Storage Caddy Spice Rack Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Walmart Pros: Strong magnets make this shelf a breeze to hang anywhere where there’s a metal surface — and easy to move around. Cons: This shelf is more shallow than some other picks on this list, which may limit what you can store on it. As arguably the most-used room in our homes, the kitchen needs a lot of organizational love to remain functional and aesthetically pleasing. Luckily, this streamlined pick from Yamazaki Home fulfills both those needs, with a sleek white metal body and strong magnetic backing that can instantly transform the side of your refrigerator or front of your dishwasher into bonus storage space. Use it to stash oft-used oils or seasoning within arm’s reach of your stovetop so you can cook up dinner magic without disrupting your flow. Price at time of publish: $25 Material: Alloy steel

Alloy steel Weight Capacity : 3.3 pounds

: 3.3 pounds Lip: Yes, as well as a metal bar surround

Best Value QEEIG Floating Shelves Amazon View On Amazon Pros: These shelves come as a set of two, allowing you to design an eye-catching display with ease. Cons: These shelves can only hold up to 25 pounds each, meaning they’re not a great option for heavier dishware or display pieces. If you’re looking for a wallet-friendly pick that doesn’t necessarily scream “I’m the budget option!” look no further than this duo from Amazon. Made of durable engineered wood and available in four timeless finishes, they’re a petite but functional way to keep cooking necessities handy or your favorite tchotchkes on display. Installation using invisible brackets should take you under ten minutes. Price at time of publish: $25 Material: Medium Density Fiberboard

Medium Density Fiberboard Weight Capacity : 25 pounds

: 25 pounds Lip: No

Best Wood West Elm Takara Live Edge Wall Shelves West Elm View On West Elm Pros: Thanks to their construction, every shelf is unique, so you’ll score a one-of-a-kind piece. Cons: The natural edge of these shelves means their depth will vary, making it tougher to store certain objects, like books. Natural finishes like wood are a great way to bring an element of the outdoors to your indoor space. Nothing says foraged from the forest more than these live edge floating shelves from West Elm. Available in four versatile sizes, they’re an organic and modern way to decorate a wall or add a tad more function to your kitchen. Price at time of publish: From $89 Material: Teak wood

Teak wood Weight Capacity : Not listed

: Not listed Lip: No

Best Invisible CB2 Acrylic Wall Shelf CB2 View On CB2 Pros: This shelf is one of the longest on our list at an expansive 48 inches, giving you plenty of space to showcase your favorite items. Cons: Screws (not metal brackets) hold this shelf to your wall, which means it may be a bit less sturdy than other options. Prefer your decor to whisper, not scream? This ghost shelf is for you. Made from nearly invisible acrylic, it’s an uber-modern way to add extra storage to your space without creating too much additional visual clutter. The slim depth doesn’t grant you a ton of surface area to work with, so this shelf is best used as a way of adding an artistic touch to your kitchen’s design scheme (gallery wall of pasta pics, anyone?). Price at time of publish: $50 Material: Acrylic

Acrylic Weight Capacity : 55 pounds

: 55 pounds Lip: Yes

Best Splurge Shelfology Aksel Walnut Floating Shelf Shelfology View On Shelfology.com Pros: Almost entirely customizable, this shelf is a great option for quirky homes or odd spaces. Cons: High-quality craftsmanship and a bespoke approach make this one of the priciest picks on our list. The (many) ways in which these Shelfology designs stand out from the crowd may not be immediately visible but trust us. They’re worth the extra money. Made-to-order in the United States, Shelfology prides itself on quality materials and thoughtful design, resulting in a floating shelf that’s about as close to custom (and as close to perfect) as possible. Curate your buy to your exact needs — including the length, depth, thickness, finish, and even type of installation — then rely on the company’s step-by-step guide to hang it like a pro. Price at time of publish: From $210 Material: Solid hardwood

Solid hardwood Weight Capacity : 45 to 225 pounds, depending on size

: 45 to 225 pounds, depending on size Lip: No

Best for Corners Conamily Corner Shelf 9inch Solid Oak Wood Floating Corner Amazon View On Amazon Pros: These unique shelves come in a wide variety of sizes, so you can stack several or find the right fit for your space Cons: Because they’re made for corners, these shelves don’t provide nearly as much surface area for styling your goodies. Creating a functional home is all about utilizing every square inch to its full potential — including the corners. Make the most of the caddy corner near your stove or a snug spot in your pantry with these clever corner shelves. Available in a variety of sizes, they’re pretty enough to keep out in the open but solid enough to actually add to your organizational efforts, not just boost your design grade. Price at time of publish: $26 Material: Solid wood

Solid wood Weight Capacity : 48 pounds

: 48 pounds Lip: No

Best Set August Grove Abid 3 Piece Solid Wood Picture Ledge Wall Shelf Wayfair View On Wayfair Pros: While these shelves look great hung all together, the set can also be dispersed throughout the home. Cons: These shelves are not very deep, so they work best for artwork and small design pieces. Think of this trio of shelves as the design equivalent to a meal delivery service. Like pre-packaged ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes, there's an ease to a collection like this — you know, without a doubt, that you can hang them up together and they will look amazing. The trio includes small, medium, and long lengths, all made of durable solid wood. Use them to prop up your heirloom recipe box or stash slim bottles of your favorite imported olive oils. Price at time of publish: $103 Material: Solid wood

Solid wood Weight Capacity : 15 pounds

: 15 pounds Lip: Yes

Best for Bathrooms LAIGOO Adhesive Floating Shelves Amazon View On Amazon Pros: An inexpensive set of three means you can deck out your whole space with easy organization — all on a budget. Cons: These shelves are specifically geared toward bathrooms and the smooth surfaces they typically boast. They should not be hung on painted walls, where they may damage the finish. Calling all skincare fanatics! We suspect you may need some extra surface area for all your lotions and potions, and if our suspicion is true, you need to click *add to cart* on these easy Amazon beauties. With a streamlined design that looks right out of the nearest spa and the ability to stick securely to any smooth surface (including tile, stone, and mirrors), they’re a waterproof and durable answer to your bathroom’s organizational woes. Price at time of publish: $28 Material: Plastic

Plastic Weight Capacity : 11 pounds

: 11 pounds Lip: No