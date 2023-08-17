We tested some of the best options on the market, from soft-sided backpacks that just happen to float to budget-friendly inflatables and hard-sided beverage buckets. We looked at design, durability, portability, and of course, insulation — all while considering capacity and the scenarios each would be best suited for. Find out which ones were a hit at the pool party and kept drinks chilled while we chilled in the water.

When the weather is hot, the only thing better than a cold, refreshing drink by the pool is one in the pool. Nobody likes jumping out and drying off to grab a soda from a cooler — or worse, an indoor fridge (sorry Aunt Pat for the water I’ve tracked in over the years). And if you enjoy kayaking or tubing, you’ll need somewhere to store snacks and sodas without weighing down your vessel. Enter floating coolers and beverage buckets — the summer entertaining essential you never knew you needed. These coolers float right along with you, meaning no need to get in and out to keep you and your friends hydrated.

Best Overall Cuddy Floating Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Basspro.com Pros This floating vessel is as sturdy as it looks — our favorite style for any body of water. Cons It’s a bit awkward and heavy to haul on land when full. Whether you're lounging in the pool or towing behind a stand-up paddleboard in the lake, this rugged boat-shaped cooler will keep drinks safe and ice-cold thanks to its double-insulated high-density polyethylene. It's super sturdy and has latches for the lid, a tie-down rope, and of course, cupholders. At first glance, we thought this would be a little intense, but it ended up being everyone’s favorite — just as much at home in a swimming pool and on land as on an open body of water. First, the design is cool with doors and two latches on both sides and classic colorways (we went with a neutral tan, but it also comes in navy, orange, and white). The hydrodynamic shape gently rocked with the waves, never tipping or letting water inside, even when dogs swam up right alongside it. The rubber latches were so strong it actually took a bit of effort to pull them open, especially while in the water rather than on stable ground, but that tight seal gives extra assurance for water sports use. Measuring 39 x 23 x 10 inches with a 40-quart capacity, it holds 20 pounds of ice and 30 cans (though, fair warning, it’s pretty heavy when loaded up on land). We just wish the center was divided for the option to keep drinks and snacks or other items separated. Price at time of publish: $250

Best Budget Intex Mega Chill Inflatable Floating Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros This lightweight option deflates for easy storage and costs less than $20. Cons It’s a little less stylish and not as insulating as others on this list. This vinyl inflatable is easier to pack down for storage or to bring along on vacation, and it’s available at an attainable price. We aired up the three sections super quickly with the help of a portable pump — though you have to be quick when closing the valves, or it will start deflating fast. We loved the five built-in cupholders and the handles and connector straps, which kept the cooler close by when hanging out in the pool. They’d also be great for connecting to tubes (especially compatible products from the same brand) if you’re using it that way. Inflatable styles like this lack the insulation of standard coolers like our top pick and, therefore, naturally do not keep drinks cold as long, particularly when the thin plastic bottom is floating on warm pool water. We’ve heard they work better on cold water lakes, but our ice melted pretty quickly in the hot summer sun. However, the lid is a nice touch and does help keep drinks shaded and cool, and we still felt its convenience and low cost warranted a place on this list. Price at time of publish: $17

Best Splurge Frontgate Soleil Pool Float Beverage Tub Frontgate View On Frontgate Pros A sleek, stylish floating beverage bucket that won’t clash with your outdoor decor. Cons It’s expensive and only suitable for pools. While not a traditional cooler, this floating beverage bucket is possibly the chicest option you'll find for your pool — almost like a floating sculpture that doubles as drink storage. The durable tub stays afloat even when filled with ice and drinks, and the polyethylene is more insulating than the inflatable options, though not as insulating as our top pick since it does lack a lid. The center holds ice and drinks and cupholders for open cans. We did wish it had a hook or strap to connect it to a floatie, as nothing prevents it from floating to the deep end and out of reach. As stylish as it is, $400 is quite the investment for a big hunk of plastic, but it’s a good option for those willing to spend a bit for a floating container that won’t ruin the view. Price at time of publish: $400



Best Backpack IceMule Boss 30 Liter Backpack Cooler 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Basspro.com Pros The straps and pockets make it much more portable. Cons Snacks can get crushed inside. All Icemule coolers famously float when closed, making them a versatile choice to pack when camping, hiking, or boating. It's not one we'd toss into the pool, but it’s much more travel-friendly than the other options on this list. When we tested backpack coolers, the 30-liter Boss model passed our insulation and portability tests with flying colors. It fits 24 cans with ice, and the straps offer stability and support — important for such a large backpack with extra pockets and bungee storage, which can get heavy quickly. The roll-top opening makes it easier to access everything, but the soft structure means it's not as useful for snacks. Price at time of publish: $375

Best Soft-Sided RTIC Insulated Soft Cooler Bag 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Rticoutdoors.com Pros Our favorite soft cooler is super durable and insulating — and it even floats. Cons The zipper is a bit finicky. Another standard cooler that just happens to float, the RTIC 30-Can was our top choice of all the soft-sided coolers we tested. Not only is it super lightweight with helpful handles that make it easy to lug around when full, but it's shockingly durable as well. The structured outer shell, two inches of foam, and a puncture-resistant liner give items inside plenty of protection and all-day insulation. It can go anywhere you go — even in the water — so it's a solid choice for outdoor adventures. The zipper top doesn’t let anything in or out, but maneuvering can be slightly awkward, especially while treading water. Price at time of publish: $130