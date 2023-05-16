After doing a deep dive into the top flameless candles on the market, we put this list together of pillars, votives, tapers, and even outdoor-friendly options you can control at the press of a button on provided remotes. Read on to find out which flameless candles are worth adding to your tablescape.

You don’t need to light a fire to luxuriate in the cozy ambiance of candles. From outdoor soirées to romantic at-home dinner dates, battery-powered candles elevate your experience just as much as the real deal. They aren’t a replacement for the aroma emitted from authentic candles, as most are unscented, but flameless candles are safer, long-lasting alternatives worthy of a permanent spot on your dining table, fireplace mantel, or floating shelves.

Best Overall Simply Collected 3D Flickering Flameless Candles 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon Pros: The battery life offers up to 800 hours of use, and the candles are available in three different sizes. Cons: The candles can only be purchased individually, and the remote is sold separately. It’s safe to say not all flameless candles are created equal. Some look realistic, while others don’t. As our best overall pick, these pillar candles by Simply Collected are made of real wax, radiate a warm light, and feature a sloped shape at the top that mimics how a real candle would look after a few hours of burning. This battery-powered candle is best for those just wanting a few for their home, as you have to purchase them individually as opposed to a set. If you buy multiple, we recommend purchasing the corresponding remote to control them all at once. Simply turn them on, or set the timer for four hours. The 3D LED flame can be seen at any angle and will continue flickering for up to 800 hours. Go with classic white or ivory, and choose from the three available sizes. Price at time of publish: $25 Candle Type: Pillar

Features: Timer and remote (sold separately)

Best Value Antizer Flameless Candles 6" Set of 2 Ivory Dripless Real Wax Pillars Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This pack is perfect for those who need a lot of candles for a reasonable price. Cons: The lights give off a little more of an orange hue than some might prefer. If you're hosting an outdoor soirée, this value pack of ivory LED pillar candles will keep the party going all night long. For around $30, you get 12 flameless candles to add to various surfaces, including buffet-style feast tables and patio tables. You can use the included remote control to turn the candles on and off without moving them from their spot and set the timer for two, four, six, or eight hours. Unlike some of our other choices, these flames do not stick out from the top of the candles and are set deeper inside the candle base. The color of the flame can be almost too warm for some customers, so if an orange-ish tint doesn’t suit your needs, this isn’t the right option for you. You can choose from 2- x 5-inch pillar candles or 3- x 4-inch ones for your table settings. Price at time of publish: $22 - $30 Candle Type: Pillar

Features: Timer and remote

Best Splurge Pottery Barn Premium Flickering Flameless Wax Pillar Candles Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Pros: Pottery Barn offers candles in two color options and multiple sizes. Cons: Depending on how many candles you are interested in, these can be pricey. For occasional use, you probably don’t need these flameless candles. However, if you’re looking for flameless candles worthy of a permanent spot on your dining table, fireplace mantel, or anywhere else in your home, these candles won’t disappoint. The exterior is made from 100% paraffin wax for a realistic look, and the faux flame just shy of an inch tall mimics the flicker of an authentic candle for a cozy atmosphere. The candles with a 3-inch diameter have a battery life of up to 600 hours, and the 4- and 6-inch options stay lit for up to 1,000 hours, with the timer function setting these on for five hours and off for 19. Unfortunately, the remote control isn’t included, so if you want to turn your candles on or off within 25 feet, you’ll have to spend an additional $11. There are ivory and white flameless candles available in six different sizes or as a mixed set. Price at time of publish: $50 - $250 Candle Type: Pillar

Best Taper GenSwin Flameless Ivory Taper Candles Amazon View On Amazon Pros: There are more options on this remote than other flameless candles. Cons: Due to their narrow design, handle them with care. Taper candles are an elegant way to dress up your tablescape, and we favor battery-powered models over traditional ones because the narrow design equals a lower burn time. In other words, you won’t have to worry about wax drippage spoiling your next dinner party or having to buy replacements time after time. At about 10 inches, these taper candles are slightly shorter than classic ones by about two inches. They are made from natural wax, can stand up on their own or fit into a taper holder of your choosing, and come in a few different colors. The included remote control offers 10 functions, including a two-, four-, six-, or eight-hour timer, plus you can adjust the brightness and activate flicker mode from afar. Price at time of publish: $33 Candle Type: Taper

Features: Timer and remote

Best Votive Homemory 48-Pack Battery Tea Lights Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: They are sold in bulk and come equipped with batteries. Cons: These candles don’t come with a timer feature or a remote. For low-profile candles, you can’t go wrong with votive ones. The 1.4-inch tall flameless candles beautify your table without taking over the tablescape, meaning they’ll complement floral bouquets and holiday decorations regardless of the celebration. The best part is that they come with batteries, uncommon for flameless candles, so you can start using them right out of the box. They will last up to 200 hours before you need to add new 48 CR2 batteries. There’s no timer feature or remote included, just a simple switch on the bottom to turn your candles on and off. Take your pick of a 48- or 72-pack of candles in three color options: bright amber, pure white, or warm white. Price at time of publish: $27 Candle Type: Votive

Features: No timer or remote