Firewood racks come in all manner of sizes and shapes, from utilitarian ones that brave the elements outside to decorative versions that act more as a staging area inside, near the fire. Style aside, they all have one function: to hold split firewood in a tidy pile so air can circulate around, keeping it dry. Here are our picks for the best firewood racks to hold a few burn’s worth of warmth, memories, and s’mores.

We can’t deny the allure of burning firewood, whether it’s the glow of the flames, the crackle and pop of the logs, or the aroma. While wood has a lot of advantages, it does not favor spontaneity. Unlike lighting a gas fire pit, for example, burning firewood can be fussy to start if the timber isn’t split into manageable sizes and dry, or seasoned, well before you get a hankering for heat. Invest in a firewood rack, however, and you can have a stack of logs ready to light on a whim.

Best Overall Artibear 8-foot Firewood Rack Amazon View On Amazon The hollow, squared, powder-coated steel parts on this Artibear rack are 1.4 inches wide, which is beefier than the construction of other racks on the market. The stability of the rack starts at the bottom with 10 points of contact with the ground. Anti-tip rings on the sides offer lash points to strap to the wall of a garage or shed for even more stability. Along the bottom, the shelf elevates stacked firewood four inches off the ground to keep it out of standing water. Also sold in a 4- x 8-foot version, this larger size holds up to 4,500 pounds — the weight of an average car. The black finish is a double layer to resist rusting and the weather. Easy to assemble, the Artiber comes together with machine screws and basic tools. The only thing this rack is missing is a cover, but the standard size makes it easy to find one that fits, like this version. Price at time of publish: $65 Dimensions : 13.2 x 44.4 x 96 inches

Best Indoor Noble House Cosada Log Holder Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Storing firewood indoors means minding the aesthetics, especially if the rack will sit near the fireplace in full view. The Cosada, with a compact footprint of around 20 x 14.5 inches, holds enough wood for a couple of fires. But we like the canvas carrier liner that keeps floors tidier, as it catches any bark or dirt that might fall off the logs. Since the polyester carrier is removable, you can walk it outside to shake it out or load it up with more wood to bring inside. Price at time of publish: $65 Dimensions : 14.50 x 20.10 x 19.50 inches

Best Outdoor ShelterIt Slated Firewood Log Rack With Kindling Wood Holder Home Depot View On Walmart View On Wayfair View On Home Depot At 8 feet long, the ShelterIt certainly holds enough wood, but this rack is more than just bulk storage. Storing smaller kindling with a traditional rack usually means layering it on top of larger split logs, which can make accessing firewood inconvenient. This rack has dedicated corners to hold skinnier kindling. Separated by an angled length of powder-coated black steel, the corners give the massive firewood rack a more interesting shape. The ShelterIt also comes with a UV-treated polyester cover that fits across the top and covers the first few inches of wood, shedding water away. Fully loaded, this rack holes a 1/2 face cord, but the four feet towards the middle will help prevent sagging. Price at time of publish: $144 Dimensions : 48 x 96 x 14 inches

Best Splurge Hanover 2-in-1 Galvanized Steel Multi-Use Shed with Firewood Storage Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair If you have a yard with enough space, this Hanover shed can store all the firewood you need, along with gardening tools, lawn furniture, or bikes. The left side is open with a couple of metal rails on the floor to provide a small air space under the wood, which promotes drying. There is enough height and width to hold about 1/3 of a cord of firewood. A sloped roof with a gutter channels water away to keep the timbers dry. The right side is enclosed (and lockable) to store the seasoned wood or for utility storage. The Hanover is made from galvanized steel panels that resist corrosion, which are then powder coated in dark gray for added durability. Plan on having some help from a friend for assembly. There is no floor under the shed section so this storage system is better situated on a patio, over draining gravel, or a layer of concrete pavers. Price at time of publish: $469 Dimensions : 3.4 x 8.8 x 5.2 feet

Best Large ShelterLogic Heavy Duty 12 Foot Firewood Rack Home Depot View On Wayfair View On Academy.com View On Home Depot If you burn wood as a primary heat source in winter, like to receive large deliveries of split logs or gather around the fire pit routinely, then this large rack is ideal. At nearly 12 feet long, the ShelterLogic stores 3/5 cord on sturdy 1 1/2-inch metal rails. Elevated several inches above the floor, firewood is kept high and dry; though if fully loaded, it may sink into the turf, so plan on supporting it with pavers or a bed of gravel. The included polyester cover adjusts down to 24 inches to project shorter wood stacks. While this is a large rack, you don’t need much more than a socket or adjustable wrench to assemble its tubular steel construction held together with nuts and bolts. Price at time of publish: $152 Dimensions : 142.7 x 46.6 x 15.5 inches

Best for Fire Pits Solo Stove Station Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Solostove.com Sure, this rack is a natural fit if you have a Solo Stove, but the universal design will shelter any small- to medium-sized fire pit around 34 x 24 inches. The tall rack has two shelves with cloth coverings on all sides, which provides great protection for already seasoned wood. Store heavier firewood on the bottom and the lightweight metal fire pit on top. The powder-coated aluminum keeps the weight down while the outdoor fabric, lined with PVC on the back, prevents moisture from infiltrating all year long. Price at time of publish: $560 Dimensions : 24 x 34.25 x 52.5 inches

Best Value Sunnydaze Decor Firewood Log Rack Brackets Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target For a sturdy build that’s adjustable, this rack is a great value, even with the addition of the two-by-fours it requires as an add-on. With eight-foot-long two-by-fours, the Sunnydazy brackets can hold under 1/4 cord of wood. If you need less, simply use smaller two-by-fours, or go larger with 10-foot lengths. Using two-by-fours means the rack can be temporary if you only need firewood seasonally. And with a floor made out of studs, the firewood is more than three inches off the ground, which promotes drying and keeps the logs out of puddling water. The heavy-duty powder-coated steel brackets attach to the two-by-fours with a few screws. Price at time of publish: $35 Dimensions : 13 x 4 x 6 inches

Best for Small Spaces Steelfreak Super Duty Tower Log Rack Amazon View On Amazon For the space-starved, this tidy SteelFreak rack holds a lot of wood while taking up about as much square footage as a toaster oven. The welded, square tube rack looks more formal than rounded tubes, so it fits with indoor decor, and it arrives fully assembled. Store larger split logs below to about 3 feet high, then a shelf above that provides a section holding smaller kindling pieces. Price at time of publish: $190 Dimensions : 14 x 14 x 48 inches

Best Cart Alexander Manufacturing Woodhaven Firewood Cart Amazon. View On Amazon If you plan on splitting wood at home or moving a package delivery from the driveway into the backyard, a rack on wheels is helpful. This Woodhaven cart hauls up to 300 pounds of timber on solid rubber 10-inch wheels, which will never go flat. And unlike a wheelbarrow, there is little chance of tipping over. Nestle more than a dozen good size split logs in the 15-inch deep cart, then tip and roll them into the backyard or up the front steps. You can store an evening’s worth of wood on the cart, and park it near a fire pit too. Price at time of publish: $196 Dimensions : 15 x 14 x 44 inches

Best Tub Achla Designs 21-Inch Galvanized Steel Tub Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Hayneedle.com Less a rack than a staging area, this galvanized steel oval tub can hold several loose logs or kindling right near the fire. Use the tub to transport wood while keeping the floor inside clean. The 21-inch length offers enough space to store other fireplace supplies, like newspapers, commercial fire starters, or pokers. Just be sure to fill it with seasoned wood, as the tall sides won’t help much with drying the logs. Price at time of publish: $50 Dimensions : 21 x 15 x 9 inches

Best Hoop GoPlus 41-Inch Firewood Log Hoop Amazon View On Amazon The hoop is a classic firewood rack shape, especially indoors or flanking a covered entryway. While only seven pounds, this 41-inch wide hoop’s widener base supports logs over 13 inches long, as it gently tapers towards the top. The smooth tubular steel looks good indoors or out, and it holds up to 440 pounds. Slightly elevated, the hoop provides good access underneath for a vacuum cleaner to tidy up after use. Price at time of publish: $60 Dimensions : 37.5 x 14 x 41 inches

Best Small Pleasant Heart Preston Log Holder Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair The Preston holds enough firewood indoors for an evening’s burn. The black square tubing and decorative end panels would work with various interiors, while the solid base helps prevent any debris from falling to the floor. During warmer months, you can stage this with a few rounds of white-barked birch firewood, which provides a nice contrast against the black metal. Price at time of publish: $43 Dimensions : 16 x 14 x 14 inches

Best Design Indoor CB2 Chuck Log Holder CB2 View On CB2 This updated version of a classic fireplace hoop design is an industrial drum-size ring poised on skinny feet. At just under 2 feet high, it’s a commanding presence even when half filled with a few pieces of wood. Fully loaded, it becomes a decorative element that keeps fuel neat, organized, and nearby. The powder-coated finish is an antique zinc treatment over steel. At a foot deep, it will hold a substantial amount of logs and keep the floor underneath a bit cleaner thanks to the solid base. Price at time of publish: $129 Dimensions : 20 x 12 x 20.5 inches

