Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Bestselling Fire Pits for Labor Day Weekend—and We Found the 9 Best Deals

Labor Day Weekend is a great time to shop big-ticket items for your home. You’ll find tons of discounts on furniture and appliances galore, including firepits. These handy pieces are a super cozy addition to any outdoor space, allowing you to enjoy your backyard well into the fall season.

If you’re looking to hunt down the perfect fire pit at a discount, we’ve got you covered. We’ve taken the time to scour through Amazon’s deals and found some of the very best from high-quality brands, with prices as low as $40. Keep reading to shop for the perfect fire pit for your home.

Best Fire Pit Labor Day Weekend Deals

Tiki Retreat Smokeless Fire Pit

Amazon

If you’re sensitive to smoke or have little ones running around, a smokeless fire pit may be your best bet. The Tiki Retreat Smokeless Fire Pit is 43% off right now, boasting a unique airflow system that yields less smoke and ash. The features include a removable ash pan, a 4-foot heat radius, and a weather-resistant cover. Say goodbye to smoke, and enjoy a fire in your backyard for the rest of the year.

Yaheetech Fire Pit

Amazon

This stylish hexagon fire pit from Yaheetech boasts a fun design, but it doesn’t compromise on functionality. The woven mesh smoke screen offers better air flow and the heat-resistant metal construction is meant to last the long haul. According to the brand, there’s only three steps to setting it up, and all of the necessary hardware is included upon delivery. You’ll also receive a nifty fire poker that allows you to lift the smoke screen or shift the logs around, up to 16.5 inches away.

East Oak Fire Pit

Amazon

Dubbed by one recent shopper as an “amazing little fire pit”, this option from East Oak is portable and made from stainless steel. With a diameter of 21.26 by 21.26 inches, it’s compact enough for smaller outdoor spaces, camping, or bonfires, though it offers 360° warmth thanks to its unique shape. Other bonuses include the limited smoke emissions, removable ashtray, and long fire poker. There’s even a double-bottom inlet design that reduces air intake by up to 30%, offering a longer fire according to the brand.

BestMassage Fire Pit

Amazon

If you’re not in the market to drop too much money on a fire pit, we recommend snagging this pick from BestMassage. It’s currently discounted by an impressive 60% without forfeiting any cool features or design. The square frame measures in at 32 by 32 inches so it’s likely better for larger outdoor spaces, while the high-temperature powder coating on the steel construction is helpful for elongating its lifespan.

Flame King Smokeless Fire Pit

Amazon

At 19 inches, this mid-size fire pit has a heat output of 58,000 BTUs and comes with a 10-foot hose to easily connect it to a propane gas tank. You’ll receive a UV- and weather-resistant cover for convenient storage, along with a handy fabric strap for hauling this pit to the beach or campsite. Our favorite feature is definitely the self-ignition, which means you don’t have to have a lighter on you to get the fire started. From there, you can even adjust the flames using the valve knob, making it an especially great option for ease of use.

flybold Smokeless Bonfire Fire Pit

Amazon

flybold’s stainless steel fire pit is a solid pick if you’re looking for something with minimal smoke that burns natural wood. The durable construction features a double-wall design that, according to the brand, is good for maximizing airflow, allowing for a warmer, longer lasting fire. It’s on the smaller side, measuring just 19.6 by 18.7 by 14.01, too.

Pure Garden Fire Pit Set

Amazon

Folks with larger outdoor spaces can snag this wood burning fire pit set, currently 30% off. The bundle comes with a weatherproof fire pit, a safety screen, a log poker, a log grate, and a protective PVC cover. In terms of construction, it’s made with rust-proof powder coated steel so you don’t have to worry about appearance-based wear and tear. Just be aware that some assembly is required on this fire pit.

Ciays Propane Fire Pit

Amazon

Although this fire pit measures just 28 inches, the high table is an added decor bonus for patios, decks, and big backyards. The brand notes that it can reach up to 50,000 BTUs, providing tons of warmth when the propane-fueled fire blazes. We especially love that you can use the table to hold drinks, snacks, and games while you huddle around with loved ones — just make sure you’re practicing fire safety.

Sunnydaze Crossweaved Wood-Burning Fire Pit

Amazon

The heavy duty construction of this wood-burning fire pit is a true star. The durable steel and high-temperature paint work to prevent rust and keep the fire pit looking top-tier over years of usage. The wood grate is ideal for air circulation while the metal spark screen offers an added layer of safety. You’ll also receive a round cover, a removable burning grate, and a poker tool.

