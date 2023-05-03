What to Buy The 10 Best Filtered Water Bottles for Safe Sipping Everywhere You Go Fill up from the creek, tap, or water fountain worry-free with these purifying picks. By Alyssa Longobucco Alyssa Longobucco Instagram Alyssa Longobucco is a freelance writer, editor, and stylist living in New York with over a decade of experience in the food, home, and lifestyle categories. When she's not diving into the latest trends and products, she's restoring an 1820s farmhouse in the Hudson Valley alongside her husband and children. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 3, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Factors to Consider FAQ Our Expertise We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. LARQ If your summer calendar is already filling up with beach trips, camping excursions, and fresh air hikes, you’ll want to make sure you have the right gear on-hand. We all know hydration is of peak importance — especially when hiking or backpacking in the heat — but sipping on the go can sometimes be a struggle. Between the cost and environmental impact of bottled water and the lack of trustworthy clean water sources, it’s no surprise that more people are shopping for filtered water bottles. Filtered water bottles remove impurities and contaminants from drinking water, which can include everything from bacteria and chlorine to various heavy metals. This purification process helps to make your drinking water taste better, but it also grants you access to clean and safe drinking water, whether you’re at home or 20 miles from base camp on a trail. After testing several popular picks and researching dozens more, we found the best filtered water bottles for virtually any lifestyle, budget, and activity. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Grayl Ultrapress Water Purifier and Filter Bottle at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Hydros Water Filter Bottle at Amazon Jump to Review Best Everyday: LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle at Amazon Jump to Review Best Insulated: LARQ Bottle Filtered at Amazon Jump to Review Best Self-Cleaning: CrazyCap UV Water Purifier & Bottle at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Hiking: SurviMate Filtered Water Bottle at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Cyclists: WATER TO GO Water Purifier Filter Bottle at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Camping: Sawyer Products Squeeze Water Filtration System at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Any Bottle: PuriBloc Water Purifier at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: The double insulated wall on this bottle can keep water cold for up to 24 hours. Cons: This bottle’s stainless steel construction is thinner than others on this list and can dent easily if dropped. A trusted name in water filters, it’s no surprise that Brita’s Stainless Steel Filter Bottle took top honors in our testing. Designed with a filter that’s integrated into the bottle’s straw, it uses the same active carbon construction as Brita’s pitchers to pull contaminates, like chlorine and particulates, from tap water. However, it is not recommended for use with natural water sources (like a river or stream), as the filter is not designed to remove waterborne bacteria. Our tester loved the lightweight and sporty shape, noting that the silicone mouthpiece, push-button top, and carry handle made it easy to tote around throughout the day. Price at time of publish: $30 Filter Type: Activated carbonMaterial: Stainless steel Capacity: 20 ouncesDishwasher Safe: No Best Splurge Grayl Ultrapress Water Purifier and Filter Bottle 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Blue-tomato.com Pros: The do-it-all filter on this model can remove 99.9% of all viruses, bacteria, and pathogens, making it one of the most effective we’ve found. Cons: This bottle is one of the pricier picks on our list, so it may only be worth investing in if you are frequently in a situation where you won’t have access to clean water. If you’re a fan of the great outdoors and frequently find yourself wondering if it's safe to drink from a stream or trailside water fountain, you can now sip worry-free with this purifier and filter bottle from GRAYL. Using ceramic fibers and activated carbon, it filters out 99.9% of pathogens (like norovirus and rotavirus), bacteria (like E. Coli and dysentery), and particulates (like microplastics and sediment) while absorbing VOCs, heavy metals, and any flavors or odors. Our tester loved how easy the bottle was to sip from and, although it was a bit heavier due to the included filter at the base, it was still easy to pack and carry during long hikes. Price at time of publish: $90 Filter Type: Activated carbon and ceramic fibersMaterial: BPA-free polypropylene Capacity: 16.9 ouncesDishwasher Safe: No Best Budget Hydros Water Filter Bottle - 20oz Hydros View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Hydroslife.com Pros: This bottle is made from BPA-free plastic, making it lightweight and easy to tote to the gym or on errands. Cons: The filter on this model flushes contaminants as you fill it up, so it takes some time and patience to fill up the bottle. Budget-friendly and effective, this filtered water bottle from Hydros has just the features you need, without any bells and whistles. The bottle itself is made from BPA-free plastic (available in several semi-transparent hues), while the filter is made of 100% coconut shell carbon. It’s effective in reducing chlorine by over 90% and removing sediment larger than 50 microns. Our tester liked the rocker cap, which easily lets you flip the lid open or closed with one hand, as well as its slim, cup holder-friendly design. While it’s not quite durable enough to make it through an adventurous 10-day excursion (nor does it boast a hefty-enough filter for natural water sources), it's the ideal inexpensive pick for everyday sipping. Price at time of publish: $20 Filter Type: Coconut shell carbonMaterial: BPA-free plastic Capacity: 20 ouncesDishwasher Safe: Yes Best Everyday LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: Lifestraw has great brand ethics—for every purchase, a child in need receives access to clean drinking water for an entire school year. Cons: This bottle is made from BPA-free plastic that, while durable, will not ensure your water stays cold for any length of time. If you’ve been on the hunt for a filtered water bottle for a while, chances are you’ve probably heard of LifeStraw. They’re a major player in the clean water game — and for good reason. This comprehensive bottle is ideal for every day, providing safe hydration and ease of use. As the brand name implies, the activated carbon filter (along with a membrane microfilter) is integrated into the straw, so there’s no adjusting how you fill your bottle or wait to sip. You can trust LifeStraw to tackle everything from bacteria and microplastics to chlorine and organic chemicals. Price at time of publish: $40 Filter Type: Membrane microfilter and activated carbonMaterial: BPA-free plastic Capacity: 22 ouncesDishwasher Safe: Yes Best Insulated LARQ Bottle Filtered Amazon View On Amazon View On Livelarq.com Pros: This filtered water bottle comes in non-insulated and insulated models, the latter of which can keep beverages cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours. Cons: While you can choose from two sizes, the standard option for this bottle only holds 17 ounces, which is one of the lesser capacities on our list. LARQ exists at the intersection of technology and design, making it one of the most stunning — and most effective — filtered water bottles on our list. The bottle delivers best-in-class pollutant removal thanks to Nano Zero and zerovalent iron technology, which attract and trap heavy metals and do away with harmful contaminants like VOCs, pesticides, herbicides, microplastics, and more. Each integrated filter lasts through 40 gallons, and you can opt into an automatic replacement program so you’re never without clean water. Price at time of publish: $50 Filter Type: Nano Zero filter and zerovalent ironMaterial: BPA-free stainless steel Capacity: 17 ouncesDishwasher Safe: No Best Self-Cleaning CrazyCap UV Water Purifier & Bottle Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Brookstone.com Pros: This bottle’s UV filter is rechargeable, so you won’t have to worry about repurchasing a filter every few months. Cons: CrazyCap’s bottle does not filter out any sediment or particulate and thus should be used only with potable water, not natural water from a river or spring. UV-C purification systems are relied upon to sanitize operating rooms and water treatment plants — and now your drinking water, thanks to CrazyCap. The brand’s signature UV cap turns on every four hours to sterilize the interior of the bottle and its water contents, destroying up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. A rechargeable battery keeps your bottle functioning for up to a week per charge, while the lightweight (and leak-proof) body makes this model easy to tote to sports games, the park, and more. Price at time of publish: $99 Filter Type: UV lightMaterial: BPA-free stainless steel Capacity: 17 ouncesDishwasher Safe: No Best for Hiking SurviMate Filtered Water Bottle Amazon View On Amazon View On Survimate.com Pros: SurviMate’s bottle comes with a convenient carabiner clip, so it’s easy to tote along to any adventure or activity you have on your bucket list. ' Cons: This bottle is made from BPA-free plastic, so it won’t keep your sip cold for an extended time. If you’re looking for a lightweight and portable sipper that will also filter out any nasties you encounter, look no further than SurviMate’s Ultra-Filtration water bottle. The leak-proof design relies on an impressive four-step filtration system (including a coarse filter screen, hollow fiber membrane, activated carbon, and sediment membrane) to protect against 99.9% of common bacteria (like E. coli), heavy metals, chlorine, and other contaminants. Wilderness-friendly add-ons — like a sturdy carabiner clip and convenient compass on the lid — make this one bottle you won’t want to explore the great outdoors without. Price at time of publish: $26 Filter Type: Filter screen, hollow fiber membrane, activated carbon, sediment membrane.Material: BPA-free plastic Capacity: 22 ouncesDishwasher Safe: No Best for Cyclists WATER TO GO Water Purifier Filter Bottle WATER TO GO View On Amazon View On Watertogousa.com Pros: This slim and squeezable water bottle fits a variety of bike cages, making it ideal for cyclists who are sipping (and refilling) on the go. Cons: With this bottle, water is sipped through the filter, making the overall flow slower, which may deter some athletes who are looking for a quick way to sip or squirt water. In general, an integrated filter system means many of the bottles on our list are a bit heftier than the average plastic water bottle — but not Water-to-Go’s filter bottle. With a slim and squeezable design, this bottle cleans your water as you drink, allowing you to scoop up water from a source and continue with your ride or hike without pause. An integrated filter incorporates three different technologies — mechanical filtration, activated carbon, and electrical filtration — to eliminate 99.9% of all water-borne contaminants, including heavy-hitters like rotavirus and giardia, E.Coli, lead, PFAs, and more. Price at time of publish: $60 Filter Type: Mechanical filtration, activated carbon, and electrical filtrationMaterial: BPA-free plastic Capacity: 25 ouncesDishwasher Safe: Yes Best for Camping Sawyer Products Squeeze Water Filtration System Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Basspro.com Pros: This filtration system is rated to 0.1 microns, meaning it can remove even the most microscopic viruses, bacteria, microplastics, and sediment. Cons: Sawyer Products’ system necessitates the most “work” on the end of the user, which may feel too burdensome for everyday use. While not technically a filtered water bottle, Sawyer Products’ water filtration system can transform anything into a safe, clean drinking vessel. Simply fill up the included reusable pouch at any water source, screw the pouch onto the filter, and either drink directly from the filter or squeeze the now-filtered water into another vessel (like a water bottle or pot for cooking). Each kit includes two 32-ounce Mylar foil pouches that can be reused hundreds of times, plus a hollow-fiber membrane filter that removes 99.9% of all bacteria and protozoa and 100% of all microplastics. The best part? The filter itself weighs just 2 ounces, so you can toss it into your pack without worrying about weighing down your gear. Price at time of publish: $60 Filter Type: Hollow fiberMaterial: Mylar foil (pouches) Capacity: 32 ouncesDishwasher Safe: No Best for Any Bottle PuriBloc GoPure Water Purifier Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Gopurepod.com Pros: This small ceramic pod can be dropped into literally any vessel and transform the drinking water, meaning you no longer have to tote around a specific water bottle to access clean water. Cons: This method of filtration requires a little (easy) maintenance: It’s recommended that you cleanse your pod every two weeks for optimal performance. Transform any bottle, glass, or jug into a never-ending supply of purified water with the help of GoPure. The ceramic pod is packed with diatomaceous earth, a natural resource that combines with trace silver to attract, bind, and absorb heavy metals, chemicals, bacteria, and more. Because the pod is so small (around the size of your thumb), it has a myriad of uses: You can put it into a pitcher or water bottle, add it to your coffee maker, use it in your pet’s bowl, and more. Price at time of publish: $25 Filter Type: Diatomaceous earthMaterial: Ceramic Dishwasher Safe: No Factors to Consider Type of Filter When shopping for a filtered water bottle, it makes sense that one of the largest areas of concern is, of course, the type of filter each model relies on. When it comes to portable water filtration systems (instead of something like a reverse osmosis system, which is often installed directly in your home), activated carbon is widely considered to be one of the best methods of filtration, and is what many of the water bottles on our list rely on. Fiber filtration systems are also effective and, at the end of the day, your selected method of filtration depends largely on how you envision using your water bottle, whether that’s sipping from a stream or just upping the cleanliness of your tap water. Material The filtered water bottles on our list are made from a variety of materials, most commonly BPA-free plastic and stainless steel. Plastic is typically the lighter of the two options, while stainless steel will be more effective in keeping liquids at a specific temperature for an extended time. As you’re shopping, be sure to weigh your material options, paying close attention to a design’s durability, temperature control abilities, and more. Size and Weight If you’re running errands, the weight of your filtered water bottle may not be of consequence to you — but if you’re hiking up the side of a mountain, a few extra ounces can mean the difference between comfort and an aching back. If you envision doing any sort of physical activity with your filtered water bottle in tow, you’ll want to pay special attention to each bottle’s weight and size capacity, which will give you a good idea of both how much it will weigh when filled, and how long the water will last you if you’re out in the wilderness. Cleaning Because these water bottles rely on technology or integrated filter systems to purify your water, cleaning them isn’t as straightforward as it would be with a normal reusable water bottle. While a select few can be put in the dishwasher with the filter removed, most of the models on our list are hand-wash only to preserve their functionality and quality. Be sure to read all the manufacturer's instructions before cleaning your bottle or its filter, and never place it in the dishwasher unless instructed to do so. Frequently Asked Questions Why should I use a filtered water bottle? Beyond ensuring adequate hydration, filtered water bottles are an important means of guaranteeing the water you drink is safe and healthy, says Anistacia Barrak-Barber, a certified water sommelier. “These types of water bottles are convenient and can purge suspect water sources of many dangerous germs, viruses, debris, and potentially heavy metals, depending on the type of filter the water bottle brand employs,” she adds.“A filtered water bottle can ease your concerns about waterborne health issues when you travel, hike, or have to hydrate from any concerning tap or faucet away from your home filter. An additional — and very important — reason for using a filtered water bottle is to reduce your environmental impact by eliminating the purchase and disposal of single-use plastic bottles.” Is filtered water better for you? “Filtered water is better than unfiltered water in several ways,” says Barrak-Barber. “The first and most noticeable benefit of filtered water is the improved taste. Filters can reduce or remove impurities and bad-tasting chemicals like chlorine and sulfur, resulting in a fresher, more satisfying taste. The second (and very important) benefit is the removal of dangerous contaminants such as heavy metals, pesticides, and other pollutants that can also affect the taste of the water.Some filters are even designed to leave beneficial minerals like calcium and magnesium in the water, which are important for maintaining good health, especially if they are not present in sufficient amounts in the diet.” Can filtered water bottles remove heavy metals? According to Barrak-Barber, filtered water bottles can remove a variety of heavy metals — though not all filtration methods are created equally. “Activated carbon filters can absorb heavy metals, such as lead, mercury, and cadmium, as well as other impurities like chlorine, pesticides, herbicides, and volatile organic compounds and trihalomethanes,” she says. “UV-C uses ultraviolet (UV) light to disinfect water by killing or deactivating bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms that may be present in the water, but it does not physically remove impurities from water. Membrane filters use a bundle of small, hollow fibers to remove impurities from water and, depending on the size of the pores, can potentially remove things like heavy metals, bacteria, viruses, pesticides, and chlorine.” How do I clean my filtered water bottle? Are they dishwasher-safe? Always clean your filtered water bottle according to manufacturer instructions to avoid damaging either the water bottle itself or the integrated filter. Filtered water bottles should not be placed in the dishwasher unless deemed safe to do so — it is rarely (if ever) recommended to wash a filter in the dishwasher. Are purified and filtered water the same thing? “Technically, filtration is used to treat both filtered and purified water,” says Barrak-Barber. “Filtered water can still contain various types of contaminants depending on what sort of filtration is used as discussed above. However, purified water goes through a few extra processes to remove all stubborn pollutants.” Our Expertise Alyssa Longobucco is a freelance writer, editor, and stylist living in New York with over a decade of experience in the food, home, and lifestyle categories. When she's not diving into the latest trends and products, she's restoring an 1820s farmhouse in the Hudson Valley alongside her husband and children. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit