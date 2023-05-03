Filtered water bottles remove impurities and contaminants from drinking water, which can include everything from bacteria and chlorine to various heavy metals. This purification process helps to make your drinking water taste better, but it also grants you access to clean and safe drinking water, whether you’re at home or 20 miles from base camp on a trail. After testing several popular picks and researching dozens more, we found the best filtered water bottles for virtually any lifestyle, budget, and activity.

If your summer calendar is already filling up with beach trips, camping excursions, and fresh air hikes, you’ll want to make sure you have the right gear on-hand. We all know hydration is of peak importance — especially when hiking or backpacking in the heat — but sipping on the go can sometimes be a struggle. Between the cost and environmental impact of bottled water and the lack of trustworthy clean water sources, it’s no surprise that more people are shopping for filtered water bottles.

Best Overall Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: The double insulated wall on this bottle can keep water cold for up to 24 hours. Cons: This bottle’s stainless steel construction is thinner than others on this list and can dent easily if dropped. A trusted name in water filters, it’s no surprise that Brita’s Stainless Steel Filter Bottle took top honors in our testing. Designed with a filter that’s integrated into the bottle’s straw, it uses the same active carbon construction as Brita’s pitchers to pull contaminates, like chlorine and particulates, from tap water. However, it is not recommended for use with natural water sources (like a river or stream), as the filter is not designed to remove waterborne bacteria. Our tester loved the lightweight and sporty shape, noting that the silicone mouthpiece, push-button top, and carry handle made it easy to tote around throughout the day. Price at time of publish: $30 Filter Type : Activated carbon

: Activated carbon Material : Stainless steel

: Stainless steel Capacity : 20 ounces

: 20 ounces Dishwasher Safe: No

Best Splurge Grayl Ultrapress Water Purifier and Filter Bottle 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Blue-tomato.com Pros: The do-it-all filter on this model can remove 99.9% of all viruses, bacteria, and pathogens, making it one of the most effective we’ve found. Cons: This bottle is one of the pricier picks on our list, so it may only be worth investing in if you are frequently in a situation where you won’t have access to clean water. If you’re a fan of the great outdoors and frequently find yourself wondering if it's safe to drink from a stream or trailside water fountain, you can now sip worry-free with this purifier and filter bottle from GRAYL. Using ceramic fibers and activated carbon, it filters out 99.9% of pathogens (like norovirus and rotavirus), bacteria (like E. Coli and dysentery), and particulates (like microplastics and sediment) while absorbing VOCs, heavy metals, and any flavors or odors. Our tester loved how easy the bottle was to sip from and, although it was a bit heavier due to the included filter at the base, it was still easy to pack and carry during long hikes. Price at time of publish: $90 Filter Type : Activated carbon and ceramic fibers

: Activated carbon and ceramic fibers Material : BPA-free polypropylene

: BPA-free polypropylene Capacity : 16.9 ounces

: 16.9 ounces Dishwasher Safe: No

Best Budget Hydros Water Filter Bottle - 20oz Hydros View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Hydroslife.com Pros: This bottle is made from BPA-free plastic, making it lightweight and easy to tote to the gym or on errands. Cons: The filter on this model flushes contaminants as you fill it up, so it takes some time and patience to fill up the bottle. Budget-friendly and effective, this filtered water bottle from Hydros has just the features you need, without any bells and whistles. The bottle itself is made from BPA-free plastic (available in several semi-transparent hues), while the filter is made of 100% coconut shell carbon. It’s effective in reducing chlorine by over 90% and removing sediment larger than 50 microns. Our tester liked the rocker cap, which easily lets you flip the lid open or closed with one hand, as well as its slim, cup holder-friendly design. While it’s not quite durable enough to make it through an adventurous 10-day excursion (nor does it boast a hefty-enough filter for natural water sources), it's the ideal inexpensive pick for everyday sipping. Price at time of publish: $20 Filter Type : Coconut shell carbon

: Coconut shell carbon Material : BPA-free plastic

: BPA-free plastic Capacity : 20 ounces

: 20 ounces Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Everyday LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Pros: Lifestraw has great brand ethics—for every purchase, a child in need receives access to clean drinking water for an entire school year. Cons: This bottle is made from BPA-free plastic that, while durable, will not ensure your water stays cold for any length of time. If you’ve been on the hunt for a filtered water bottle for a while, chances are you’ve probably heard of LifeStraw. They’re a major player in the clean water game — and for good reason. This comprehensive bottle is ideal for every day, providing safe hydration and ease of use. As the brand name implies, the activated carbon filter (along with a membrane microfilter) is integrated into the straw, so there’s no adjusting how you fill your bottle or wait to sip. You can trust LifeStraw to tackle everything from bacteria and microplastics to chlorine and organic chemicals. Price at time of publish: $40 Filter Type : Membrane microfilter and activated carbon

: Membrane microfilter and activated carbon Material : BPA-free plastic

: BPA-free plastic Capacity : 22 ounces

: 22 ounces Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Insulated LARQ Bottle Filtered Amazon View On Amazon View On Livelarq.com Pros: This filtered water bottle comes in non-insulated and insulated models, the latter of which can keep beverages cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours. Cons: While you can choose from two sizes, the standard option for this bottle only holds 17 ounces, which is one of the lesser capacities on our list. LARQ exists at the intersection of technology and design, making it one of the most stunning — and most effective — filtered water bottles on our list. The bottle delivers best-in-class pollutant removal thanks to Nano Zero and zerovalent iron technology, which attract and trap heavy metals and do away with harmful contaminants like VOCs, pesticides, herbicides, microplastics, and more. Each integrated filter lasts through 40 gallons, and you can opt into an automatic replacement program so you’re never without clean water. Price at time of publish: $50 Filter Type : Nano Zero filter and zerovalent iron

: Nano Zero filter and zerovalent iron Material : BPA-free stainless steel

: BPA-free stainless steel Capacity : 17 ounces

: 17 ounces Dishwasher Safe: No

Best Self-Cleaning CrazyCap UV Water Purifier & Bottle Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Brookstone.com Pros: This bottle’s UV filter is rechargeable, so you won’t have to worry about repurchasing a filter every few months. Cons: CrazyCap’s bottle does not filter out any sediment or particulate and thus should be used only with potable water, not natural water from a river or spring. UV-C purification systems are relied upon to sanitize operating rooms and water treatment plants — and now your drinking water, thanks to CrazyCap. The brand’s signature UV cap turns on every four hours to sterilize the interior of the bottle and its water contents, destroying up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. A rechargeable battery keeps your bottle functioning for up to a week per charge, while the lightweight (and leak-proof) body makes this model easy to tote to sports games, the park, and more. Price at time of publish: $99 Filter Type : UV light

: UV light Material : BPA-free stainless steel

: BPA-free stainless steel Capacity : 17 ounces

: 17 ounces Dishwasher Safe: No

Best for Hiking SurviMate Filtered Water Bottle Amazon View On Amazon View On Survimate.com Pros: SurviMate’s bottle comes with a convenient carabiner clip, so it’s easy to tote along to any adventure or activity you have on your bucket list. ' Cons: This bottle is made from BPA-free plastic, so it won’t keep your sip cold for an extended time. If you’re looking for a lightweight and portable sipper that will also filter out any nasties you encounter, look no further than SurviMate’s Ultra-Filtration water bottle. The leak-proof design relies on an impressive four-step filtration system (including a coarse filter screen, hollow fiber membrane, activated carbon, and sediment membrane) to protect against 99.9% of common bacteria (like E. coli), heavy metals, chlorine, and other contaminants. Wilderness-friendly add-ons — like a sturdy carabiner clip and convenient compass on the lid — make this one bottle you won’t want to explore the great outdoors without. Price at time of publish: $26 Filter Type : Filter screen, hollow fiber membrane, activated carbon, sediment membrane.

: Filter screen, hollow fiber membrane, activated carbon, sediment membrane. Material : BPA-free plastic

: BPA-free plastic Capacity : 22 ounces

: 22 ounces Dishwasher Safe: No

Best for Cyclists WATER TO GO Water Purifier Filter Bottle WATER TO GO View On Amazon View On Watertogousa.com Pros: This slim and squeezable water bottle fits a variety of bike cages, making it ideal for cyclists who are sipping (and refilling) on the go. Cons: With this bottle, water is sipped through the filter, making the overall flow slower, which may deter some athletes who are looking for a quick way to sip or squirt water. In general, an integrated filter system means many of the bottles on our list are a bit heftier than the average plastic water bottle — but not Water-to-Go’s filter bottle. With a slim and squeezable design, this bottle cleans your water as you drink, allowing you to scoop up water from a source and continue with your ride or hike without pause. An integrated filter incorporates three different technologies — mechanical filtration, activated carbon, and electrical filtration — to eliminate 99.9% of all water-borne contaminants, including heavy-hitters like rotavirus and giardia, E.Coli, lead, PFAs, and more. Price at time of publish: $60 Filter Type : Mechanical filtration, activated carbon, and electrical filtration

: Mechanical filtration, activated carbon, and electrical filtration Material : BPA-free plastic

: BPA-free plastic Capacity : 25 ounces

: 25 ounces Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best for Camping Sawyer Products Squeeze Water Filtration System Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Basspro.com Pros: This filtration system is rated to 0.1 microns, meaning it can remove even the most microscopic viruses, bacteria, microplastics, and sediment. Cons: Sawyer Products’ system necessitates the most “work” on the end of the user, which may feel too burdensome for everyday use. While not technically a filtered water bottle, Sawyer Products’ water filtration system can transform anything into a safe, clean drinking vessel. Simply fill up the included reusable pouch at any water source, screw the pouch onto the filter, and either drink directly from the filter or squeeze the now-filtered water into another vessel (like a water bottle or pot for cooking). Each kit includes two 32-ounce Mylar foil pouches that can be reused hundreds of times, plus a hollow-fiber membrane filter that removes 99.9% of all bacteria and protozoa and 100% of all microplastics. The best part? The filter itself weighs just 2 ounces, so you can toss it into your pack without worrying about weighing down your gear. Price at time of publish: $60 Filter Type : Hollow fiber

: Hollow fiber Material : Mylar foil (pouches)

: Mylar foil (pouches) Capacity : 32 ounces

: 32 ounces Dishwasher Safe: No