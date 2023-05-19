Today, there are so many different kinds of fermentation crocks and jars on the market that it can feel overwhelming to know where to start if you haven't fermented food before. Even if you've been fermenting food for years, you may want to add a new crock to your repertoire or branch out and try a new kind of crock or jar. To help you find the best fermentation vessel for you, we looked for crocks and jars that will stand the test of time: ones that are durable, food-safe, and easy to use, giving you years of fermentation fun. Once you have your crock or jar, you’ll only need some brine, some time, and a recipe or two .

Fermentation requires very little equipment to get started, but a crock or a jar is essential. Lacto-fermentation, which gives us ferments like kimchi, sauerkraut, full sour dill pickles, and more, relies on anaerobic bacteria to work – in other words, bacteria that can live without oxygen. Making a safe and delicious pickle, then, means keeping your ferment under your brine so the lactic acid bacteria can work their magic while the baddies that might spoil your food aren't able to get to it. Fermentation crocks and jars don't need to be complicated to work. But, they work well because they are watertight and can be packed with your future pickles and brine before you top it all off with a weight and a lid.

Ohio Stoneware 02436 Small Bristol Crock, 2 Gallon Amazon View On Amazon View On Ace Hardware Pros: A durable, beautiful crock like this can double as decor, and it will last for years. Cons: Stoneware crocks can be heavy, and their large size can be hard to store in small kitchens. When you think fermentation crock, the first thing that comes to mind probably looks a lot like this Ohio Stoneware crock. Though the company itself has only been around since 2005, its design and craftsmanship resemble that of classic American stoneware crocks. These crocks come in a range of sizes, but I like the two-gallon version because it's large enough to fit a nice batch of sauerkraut but small enough that it doesn't take up too much space in most home kitchens. Ohio Stoneware also offers lids and fermentation weights that fit inside of the crocks, which help you keep your pickles under their brine. Price at time of publish: $41

Le Parfait Super 1 Liter jar Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This jar seals tightly to prevent leaks and is versatile enough to use around the kitchen. Cons: Its one-liter size may not be large enough for some pickling projects. In my kitchen, Le Parfait Super jars are pressed into service for everything from storing flour to fermenting pickled beans, and they're attractive enough to occupy pride of place on countertops or shelves. The 1-liter version is good for most projects, but there are many other sizes available, from 8 ounces to 96 ounces. For fermentation, this jar offers a few advantages. One is that it's clear, so you're able to check your ferment's progress easily. The sealing lid also helps with leaks, though if your ferment is actively bubbling, it's still a good idea to set it on a plate or tray to capture any stray drips. And finally, its size works well with fermentation weights like Masontops Pickle Pebbles, which help keep what you're fermenting under the brine. Price at time of publish: $20 Capacity: 34 ounces

Ball Wide-Mouth Pint 16-Ounce Glass Mason Jar With Lids and Bands, 12-Count Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: Small jars are versatile and easy to store. Cons: Metal lids can corrode over time. Pint jars are the best option for making small batches of fermented foods. I ferment in both wide-mouth and regular-mouth jars, but I love these wide-mouth jars for their straight sides, which make it easier to pack your pickles into the jar and pull them out when it's time to eat. In other words, these jars can both ferment and store food. The jars are also easy to pack in the dishwasher, though the metal lids can rust if not hand-washed and dried. Not only that, salty, acidic brine can also corrode the lids over time. To prevent this, you may want to invest in some BPA-free plastic lids, which will hold up to your experiments for years to come. Price at time of publish: $14 Capacity: 1 pint

Ohio Stoneware 1-Gallon Preserving Crock Starter Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Stonewareoutlet.com Pros: This all-in-one set makes a great gift for yourself or a fellow fermentation enthusiast. Cons: Stoneware crocks like this tend to be heavier and bulkier than some other fermentation vessels. If you're looking for an all-in-one fermentation set that's beautiful, durable, and easy to clean, I recommend this set. It includes a 1-gallon crock, a lid, and fermentation weights to keep your pickles under their brine. It's the perfect option for someone looking to try their hand at fermenting, including as a gift. Like other Ohio Stoneware products, this versatile crock is made in the USA from food-safe materials. The 1-gallon size is large enough to comfortably hold your sauerkraut or pickled cucumbers, while still being small enough to store easily even in relatively small spaces. If you want a larger starter kit, a 2-gallon version is also available. Price at time of publish: $71 Capacity: 1 gallon

SAUERKROCK 5-Liter Stoneware Crock Amazon View On Amazon Pros: The crock would look nice on a counter, and it comes with the tools you need to make sauerkraut. Cons: Unlike glass-lidded crocks, you can't check your ferment's progress without lifting the lid. I've long been a fan of water channels in fermentation crocks, which serve as an airlock, helping to keep pickles crisp and tasting good. Many are on the market, but I love this one because it's durable, attractive, and a reasonable price. Plus, it comes as a set, so you have everything you need right away. Unlike other fermentation sets, it comes with a wooden tamper, traditionally used to pack shredded cabbage tightly into a crock before fermentation. Tamping helps to remove air bubbles and give your kraut-making microbes the anaerobic (without oxygen) environment they need to thrive. Although the crock is advertised for kraut making, other pickle lovers fear not: you can use this same crock to make whatever lacto-fermented pickles you’d like. Price at time of publish: $61 Capacity: 5 liters

GoodDay Living Earthenware Fermentation Jar Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This attractive, lidded crock is durable and easy to use. Cons: It doesn’t come with fermentation weights, and it’s not dishwasher-safe. There are many reasons to love onggi, the Korean earthenware pots used to ferment a variety of foods. In addition to delicious batches of kimchi, these crocks can work for whatever lacto-fermentation project you can dream up. Their design is functional, attractive, and timeless, and I appreciate any fermentation vessel that comes with a lid. Like a cast iron skillet, these crocks do require a bit of extra TLC. Using soap (or throwing it in the dishwasher) can eventually make your food taste like soap, so many onggi users scrub their jars out using hot water, and multiple rounds of rinsing, instead. Price at time of publish: $50 Capacity: 1.9 lbs

