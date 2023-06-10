If there’s one place I like to shop for Father’s Day presents, it’s Huckberry. The online curated retailer has some of the best picks for dads who like to cook, camp, drink, or have a general outdoor aesthetic. In fact, I feel like my frequent shopping at the site is slowly transforming me into one of these dads. All I’m missing is a child.

Whether it’s your own father or another father-figure in your life you want to celebrate this year, Huckberry is the perfect place to shop for them. From maple syrup aged in whiskey barrels to a pizza oven that can cook a pie in 60 seconds, there are so many great picks. Here are eight of the best that will surely make any dad happy — but don’t wait, order’s need to be placed by June 11 for it to arrive in time.

The 8 Best Father’s Day Gifts at Huckberry:

Whiskey Peaks Half Dome Decanter

Huckberry

To buy: $65 at huckberry.com



If your dad likes whiskey or a good bar cart display, get them this decanter. It is hand blown and features Yosemite’s Half Dome at the very bottom to poke out over the spirit. There are several other mountains to choose from as well, including Denali, or you could splurge on some Grand Canyon glasses (or add them to the gift to round it out). There’s no going wrong here.

Pappy & Company Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup

Huckberry

To buy: $38 at huckberry.com

This is what I’m getting my dad for Father’s Day. It’s maple syrup that is aged in retired Pappy Van Winkle whiskey barrels. My dad loves waffles and whiskey, and now he can have them together. This is a pretty unique gift for sure, and for just $38, it’s a great way to impress without emptying out your bank account.

Flint and Tinder Waxed Apron

Huckberry

To buy: $79 at huckberry.com

Whether Dad is manning the barbecue or baking a pie (Dad's bake, too!), they need this waxed apron to keep their clothes from getting ruined. It’s stylish and comes with handy pockets for keeping their phone within reach. Best of all, you can tell if they like this gift, since it only gets nicer and more worn-in the more they use it.

Barebones Cast Iron Griddle

Huckberry

To buy: $75 at huckberry.com

Dad likely doesn’t have a griddle but they need one. Whether they want to grill steaks indoors or out, make a full breakfast of pancakes, bacon, and eggs, or even sear shrimp a la plancha, a griddle is a universal cooking tool they’ll come back to again and again. This cast iron one features grease-capture channels on both sides to prevent any from falling into the fire, and comes pre-seasoned so they can start using it right away.

Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven

Huckberry

To buy: $399 at huckberry.com

If Dad isn’t in on the homemade pizza making phenomenon yet, now is the time to score them a sweet new pizza oven for Father’s Day. The Ooni Koda 12 can reach 950°F and make pizza in just 60 seconds (we even tested it and found this to be true). This oven is propane-powered, making it easy to use, so they can have pizza whenever their heart desires.

The Elevated Cocktail Shaker

Huckberry

To buy: $70 at huckberry.com

Grab this cocktail shaker for the at-home mixologist. It has a jigger built into the lid for easy measuring and has a double-insulated design to ensure drinks never get too diluted. According to the brand, the lid never gets stuck or leaks, which if true, is an absolute game changer, as anyone making shaken drinks at home knows that there’s no worse feeling than shaking a cocktail only to have it end up all over the dog.

Smithey Ironware No. 12 Cast Iron Skillet

Huckberry

To buy: $210 at huckberry.com

Whether your dad loves cooking with cast iron or hasn’t discovered the pure magic of it yet, this skillet is a jaw-dropping gift. While it’s certainly on the pricier side, its design and quality make it well worth it. Not only is it 12-inches, giving him maximum room to sear steak or saute vegetables, but it has a smooth finish on the inside of the skillet to prevent sticking. It’s a hand-crafted masterpiece that will surely impress Dad this year.

Lamson 7-Inch Nakiri Chef Knife

Huckberry

To buy: $100 at huckberry.com

Last but not least, a Nakiri knife might be the secret to Dad’s heart. This 7-inch blade is crafted from high-carbon steel to stay sharp longer and is corrosion-resistant as well. Its flat shape creates air pockets so food doesn’t stick to the blade, and the tip isn’t sharp to help keep Dad safe. But every other part of the knife is.

