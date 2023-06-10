What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Huckberry Has an Incredible Father’s Day Gift Selection, and These Are the 8 Best From barrel-aged maple syrup to a top-of-the-line pizza oven. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 10, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / Huckberry If there’s one place I like to shop for Father’s Day presents, it’s Huckberry. The online curated retailer has some of the best picks for dads who like to cook, camp, drink, or have a general outdoor aesthetic. In fact, I feel like my frequent shopping at the site is slowly transforming me into one of these dads. All I’m missing is a child. Whether it’s your own father or another father-figure in your life you want to celebrate this year, Huckberry is the perfect place to shop for them. From maple syrup aged in whiskey barrels to a pizza oven that can cook a pie in 60 seconds, there are so many great picks. Here are eight of the best that will surely make any dad happy — but don’t wait, order’s need to be placed by June 11 for it to arrive in time. The 8 Best Father’s Day Gifts at Huckberry: Whiskey Peaks Half Dome Decanter, $65 Pappy & Company Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup, $38 Flint and Tinder Waxed Apron, $79 Barebones Cast Iron Griddle, $75 Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven, $399 The Elevated Cocktail Shaker, $70 Smithey Ironware No. 12 Cast Iron Skillet, $210 Lamson 7-Inch Nakiri Chef Knife, $100 Whiskey Peaks Half Dome Decanter Huckberry To buy: $65 at huckberry.com If your dad likes whiskey or a good bar cart display, get them this decanter. It is hand blown and features Yosemite’s Half Dome at the very bottom to poke out over the spirit. There are several other mountains to choose from as well, including Denali, or you could splurge on some Grand Canyon glasses (or add them to the gift to round it out). There’s no going wrong here. Pappy & Company Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup Huckberry To buy: $38 at huckberry.com This is what I’m getting my dad for Father’s Day. It’s maple syrup that is aged in retired Pappy Van Winkle whiskey barrels. My dad loves waffles and whiskey, and now he can have them together. This is a pretty unique gift for sure, and for just $38, it’s a great way to impress without emptying out your bank account. Flint and Tinder Waxed Apron Huckberry To buy: $79 at huckberry.com Whether Dad is manning the barbecue or baking a pie (Dad's bake, too!), they need this waxed apron to keep their clothes from getting ruined. It’s stylish and comes with handy pockets for keeping their phone within reach. Best of all, you can tell if they like this gift, since it only gets nicer and more worn-in the more they use it. Barebones Cast Iron Griddle Huckberry To buy: $75 at huckberry.com Dad likely doesn’t have a griddle but they need one. Whether they want to grill steaks indoors or out, make a full breakfast of pancakes, bacon, and eggs, or even sear shrimp a la plancha, a griddle is a universal cooking tool they’ll come back to again and again. This cast iron one features grease-capture channels on both sides to prevent any from falling into the fire, and comes pre-seasoned so they can start using it right away. Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven Huckberry To buy: $399 at huckberry.com If Dad isn’t in on the homemade pizza making phenomenon yet, now is the time to score them a sweet new pizza oven for Father’s Day. The Ooni Koda 12 can reach 950°F and make pizza in just 60 seconds (we even tested it and found this to be true). This oven is propane-powered, making it easy to use, so they can have pizza whenever their heart desires. The Elevated Cocktail Shaker Huckberry To buy: $70 at huckberry.com Grab this cocktail shaker for the at-home mixologist. It has a jigger built into the lid for easy measuring and has a double-insulated design to ensure drinks never get too diluted. According to the brand, the lid never gets stuck or leaks, which if true, is an absolute game changer, as anyone making shaken drinks at home knows that there’s no worse feeling than shaking a cocktail only to have it end up all over the dog. Smithey Ironware No. 12 Cast Iron Skillet Huckberry To buy: $210 at huckberry.com Whether your dad loves cooking with cast iron or hasn’t discovered the pure magic of it yet, this skillet is a jaw-dropping gift. While it’s certainly on the pricier side, its design and quality make it well worth it. Not only is it 12-inches, giving him maximum room to sear steak or saute vegetables, but it has a smooth finish on the inside of the skillet to prevent sticking. It’s a hand-crafted masterpiece that will surely impress Dad this year. Lamson 7-Inch Nakiri Chef Knife Huckberry To buy: $100 at huckberry.com Last but not least, a Nakiri knife might be the secret to Dad’s heart. This 7-inch blade is crafted from high-carbon steel to stay sharp longer and is corrosion-resistant as well. Its flat shape creates air pockets so food doesn't stick to the blade, and the tip isn't sharp to help keep Dad safe. But every other part of the knife is.