If you're serious about espresso, you know that the coffee gear you choose matters just as much as the origin and roast of the beans you select. For many, espresso is a daily ritual. And, like most rituals, there are many passionate opinions about the right way to pull and sip an espresso shot. Determined to get to the bottom of at least part of that equation, we undertook the task of uncovering the best espresso cups out there. To ensure your coffee cart is well-stocked, we vetted dozens of options to narrow down the crop to 10 essential picks. From stainless steel vessels great for camping to double-walled glass designs that keep your sip steamy, these espresso cups guarantee a delicious and authentic shot of espresso every time. We also tapped Jesse Raub, a longtime pro in the specialty coffee industry, for tips and tricks on pulling a perfect shot and why the ideal espresso cup ensures you never have to tilt your head. Made from ultra-clear borosilicate glass, these double-walled espresso glasses guard against breakage and keep your sip piping hot for longer than their counterparts. The shape tapers gently at the base, allowing for more formation of crema and, according to Raub, less likelihood that you’d have to tilt the cup to sip. “The best espresso cups feature a slight slant of the walls, which helps the espresso flow towards your lips with a very slight tilt,” he explains. “Straight-walled cups tend to pool in the bottom corner and you have to tilt the whole thing (and your head) back to get the espresso out.” Price at time of publish: $25 Capacity: 2 ouncesMaterial: Borosilicate glassDimensions: 2.5 x 2.5 inches Best Value Bruntmor 4-Ounce Espresso Cups with Saucers, Set of 4 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart If you’re starting your espresso cup collection from scratch and are looking for a budget-friendly way to stock up, you can’t go wrong with these Bruntmor espresso cups. Made from chip-resistant ceramic, they’re a simple yet stunning way to sip your morning shot. Each cup fits up to 4 ounces of liquid, with a roomy handle for a comfortable grip. Whereas some ceramic designs necessitate expert-level care, this durable design is dishwasher-, freezer-, microwave-, and oven-safe, so they’re practically indestructible. Bonus: The set of four cups each comes with corresponding saucers for a versatile collection. Price at time of publish: $22 Capacity: 4 ouncesMaterial: CeramicDimensions: 8 x 5 inches Best Splurge notNeutral Lino 3-Ounce Espresso Gift Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Clivecoffee.com Raub’s pick for the best espresso cup, this notNeutral Lino set is beloved by industry pros for its simple yet effective design. “They have a nice slope to them, a wide flat handle that’s easy to grab, and a thicker ceramic base, which is great at holding in heat,” says Raub. At around $15 each (for a cup and saucer), this pick will run you a bit more, but it will be worth it once you realize the difference a quality cup can make. True to form, the interior of each cup features a hidden curvature to optimize insulation and sipping, while the handle is flush with the rim for an easy and natural hold. Each porcelain piece is dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and sized to a perfectly petite 3-ounce capacity. Price at time of publish: $33 Capacity: 3 ouncesMaterial: PorcelainDimensions: 2.65 x 2 inches Best Set Terres de Rêves Espresso Cups, Set of 4 Food52 View On Food52 Looking to treat your favorite coffee lover to some new gear? Look no further than this special espresso set by Serax, which looks like a lucky antique find and functions like a pro-worthy selection. With a calming palette of cool blues and earthy browns, they’ll capture the hearts of coffee connoisseurs and design aficionados alike, making them a great option for anyone who likes to keep their coffee supplies styled out in the open. Each cup features a generous handle spanning from mouth to foot, with a contrasting glaze on the interior for an extra special touch. While they don’t boast a tapered interior, they are ideally sized for a single shot of espresso and are made from microwave- and dishwasher-safe stoneware for added heat retention. Price at time of publish: $56 Capacity: 3 ouncesMaterial: StonewareDimensions: 2.38 x 2 inches Best Insulated Bodum Pavina Double Wall Espresso Glass Amazon View On Amazon View On Bodum.com View On Crate & Barrel When it comes to keeping your espresso hot and toasty for as long as possible, the secret lies in the double-walled design. These sleek glasses from Bodum master that and more, with a mouth-blown borosilicate glass construction that is both pretty and practical. Each glass is designed with a silicone vent at the base, which serves to equalize the air pressure between the two layers of glass, preventing condensation and keeping hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. Beyond that, they’re pretty to look at and are a fun pick for any espresso lover who likes to measure exactly how much crema their pull got them. Price at time of publish: $26 Capacity: 3.5 ouncesMaterial: Borosilicate glass, siliconeDimensions: 3.1 x 2.8 inches Best with Saucer Serax Inku Scalloped Ceramic Coffee Cup & Saucer Food52 View On Food52 While saucers aren’t a necessary component to enjoying a legitimate espresso, you’ll often notice that many come with one when ordering out in the wild. The reason? Snacking, of course! It’s not uncommon for espresso to be served alongside a biscuit or pastry, making the saucer an appreciated addition to the equation. It also serves to protect your dining surface and catch any rogue spills. If you’re on the hunt for an espresso cup set that comes with saucers, this Inku collection is for you. Designed by a Michelin star chef and inspired by a Japanese wabi-sabi aesthetic, they’re a bespoke blend of form and function perfect for discerning sippers. At 5 ounces, they’re also the largest pick on our list, so you could use them for a latte, cappuccino, or cup of tea. Price at time of publish: $152 Capacity: 5 ouncesMaterial: StonewareDimensions: 3.38 x 2.13 inches Best Stainless Steel Real Deal Steel Double-Wall Insulated Espresso Cups, Set of 4 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Stainless steel can be a polarizing topic in the coffee world. While it retains heat like a boss, some purists shy away from using it to sip their brew, noting that an unpleasant metallic taste can leech onto the palette, tainting the purity of their chosen blend. Still, these espresso cups were too good not to include and, unless you’re tasting for professional purposes, you probably won’t notice any flavor contamination of your own. Like many of the options on our list, these steel cups are double-wall insulated for superior heat retention and feature a roomy square handle that any size hand can grasp onto comfortably. We love that they’re a bit more industrial in design than the other options on our list, making them an ideal choice for sipping on the go, camping, or your next trip up to the family cabin. Price at time of publish: $40 Capacity: 3 ouncesMaterial: Stainless steel with powder-coated finishDimensions: 2.5 x 2.2 inches Best Stackable Sweese Porcelain Stackable Espresso Cups with Saucers and Stand 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon If you have a strict one-in, one-out rule when it comes to coffee mugs, these stacking cups may just have you changing your tune. They have built-in organization in the form of a functional metal stand, which keeps all four cups and their corresponding saucers neatly stacked. You can use the set as a way to keep things tidy within your cabinet or keep them on display for a continental breakfast vibe right in your kitchen (in a cool way, of course). The cups are made from durable porcelain, with a gently tapered foot and standard 3-ounce capacity. A big bonus? They come in the widest selection of shades on our list — in addition to white, you can shop colors ranging from rich jade and vibrant red to of-the-moment lilac. Price at time of publish: $29 Capacity: 3 ouncesMaterial: PorcelainDimensions: 3.1 x 2.1 inches Best with Cookie Tray Blomus Pilar Ceramic Espresso Cup Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Allmodern.com If you’re someone who aspires to live a more European lifestyle (aren’t we all?), then you’re going to want to add this cup and tray set from Blomus to your collection. Perfect for your afternoon merenda, it’s designed with an oblong shape that has just enough room for a small treat, like a cookie, cornetto, or even just a few crackers. The espresso cup and dish are made from quality ceramic and can be purchased in several chic neutral shades, like cream, pewter, green, and gray. The bitsy handle on the cup is one of the smallest on our list, but we like to think it will encourage you to slow down and sip. Price at time of publish: $27 Capacity: 2 ouncesMaterial: CeramicDimensions: 2.76 x 2 inches Best Design Villeroy & Boch New Wave Cafe Espresso Cup Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Home Depot Part espresso cup, part work of art, this sculptural vessel from iconic dinnerware brand Villeroy & Boch is made for anyone who appreciates the impact of good design. Like many of the brand’s pieces, this cup is made from high-quality premium porcelain, with impact-resistant edges that keep it from chipping or cracking, even with daily wear and tear. The shape is a staple part of Villeroy & Boch’s collection, and they often release special designs you can collect in addition to the classic white colorway. Whichever you choose, this is one espresso cup that looks impactful on the table and feels elegant in the hand, elevating your daily coffee ritual into a moment to savor. Price at time of publish: $41 Capacity: 2.75 ouncesMaterial: PorcelainDimensions: 3.5 x 2.75 inches Factors to Consider Material One of the first decisions you’ll come up against is which type of material to choose for your espresso cup. Ceramic and porcelain are among the most popular options, though glass vessels are increasing in popularity, especially among coffee connoisseurs that prefer a more modern look. Generally, double-walled borosilicate glass will give you the best heat retention, with ceramic and porcelain following close behind. Stainless steel is also a worthy option though, as mentioned, some pros prefer to avoid the material due to its ability to impact the flavor of a roast. Volume As any purist will tell you, espresso is not coffee — and therefore should not be treated as such. Smaller cups are key to a flavorful and manageable sip, and most espresso cups clock in between 2.5 and 3.5 ounces. While larger cups do exist, you should avoid anything above a 5-ounce capacity if you’re using a traditional espresso machine, as a cup that size likely won’t fit beneath the portafilter. Design When shopping for the best espresso cups, there are a few key design elements you should pay close attention to. First and foremost? A tapered shape. While we did include a few straight-sided cups on our list, most professionals agree that the ideal shape for an espresso cup is one that’s slightly tapered at the base to help maximize the crema and increase the ease of sipping. A comfortable handle is also key, so it helps if you can test a cup in person before committing. That being said, there are several espresso cups on the market with no handles at all, which is a modern and sleek design interpretation, as long as they boast added considerations (like a double wall) to ensure the cup doesn’t burn your hand as you hold it. Beyond that, most other design elements — like stackability and the addition of saucers or trays — are entirely up to personal preference and will not impact the performance quality of your chosen espresso cups. Care Listen closely: If you’re a person who avoids hand-washing dishes at all costs, we’re pretty sure you’re not going to start enjoying it now just because you bought a new set of espresso cups. Keep your cleaning preferences in mind as you shop, and look for models that allow for dishwasher use if that’s important to you. Many of the cups on our list can also be used in the microwave or refrigerator, should you need to reheat or cool down your espresso before sipping. Frequently Asked Questions What is the ideal temperature for serving espresso? According to Raub, most people enjoy hot drinks best when their temperature is between 120 and 150° F. “When coffee is hotter than 150° F, the heat can dull your tastebuds and prevent you from tasting some of the sweetness and complexities of the coffee’s flavor,” he explains.“Likewise, if espresso cools too far below 120° F, it starts to change flavor and become more bitter and sour. A good espresso cup should be able to absorb some of the heat as the shot is poured into it while insulating the coffee to keep it near drinking temperature until it’s able to be enjoyed.” What size cup is best for serving espresso? “The ideal cup size for espresso is around 2.75 to 3.5 ounces,” says Raub. “A double espresso shot is around 2 ounces of volume, and having a smaller cup allows the coffee to retain more thermal mass. Larger cups will cause the espresso to spread out and cool down too quickly, and they’re also harder to sip from. Anything smaller than 2.75 ounces, however, and the cup risks overflowing.” What material keeps espresso hot the longest? When it comes to the best espresso cup material for slow sippers (or those that just like their espresso pipping hot), Raub says you have two options: ceramic and glass. “Ceramic absorbs a lot of heat, but once it’s preheated, it can help insulate espresso for a long time,” he explains. “Another good option is double-walled glass, which insulates the espresso using the air between the two glass layers.” Does espresso have more caffeine than coffee? “While it depends on the type of coffee used and how it was prepared, the average espresso shot has around 100 milligrams of caffeine,” says Raub. “A 12-ounce coffee, however, has around 150 to 200 milligrams of caffeine. 