To ensure your coffee cart is well-stocked, we vetted dozens of options to narrow down the crop to 10 essential picks. From stainless steel vessels great for camping to double-walled glass designs that keep your sip steamy, these espresso cups guarantee a delicious and authentic shot of espresso every time. We also tapped Jesse Raub , a longtime pro in the specialty coffee industry, for tips and tricks on pulling a perfect shot and why the ideal espresso cup ensures you never have to tilt your head.

If you're serious about espresso, you know that the coffee gear you choose matters just as much as the origin and roast of the beans you select . For many, espresso is a daily ritual. And, like most rituals, there are many passionate opinions about the right way to pull and sip an espresso shot. Determined to get to the bottom of at least part of that equation, we undertook the task of uncovering the best espresso cups out there.

Best Overall De'Longhi Double Wall Thermal Espresso Cups 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Best Buy When it comes to a tried-and-true espresso cup you can count on, Italian coffee brand De’Longhi has an ace. Made from ultra-clear borosilicate glass, these double-walled espresso glasses guard against breakage and keep your sip piping hot for longer than their counterparts. The shape tapers gently at the base, allowing for more formation of crema and, according to Raub, less likelihood that you’d have to tilt the cup to sip. “The best espresso cups feature a slight slant of the walls, which helps the espresso flow towards your lips with a very slight tilt,” he explains. “Straight-walled cups tend to pool in the bottom corner and you have to tilt the whole thing (and your head) back to get the espresso out.” Price at time of publish: $25 Capacity: 2 ounces

Best Value Bruntmor 4-Ounce Espresso Cups with Saucers, Set of 4 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart If you’re starting your espresso cup collection from scratch and are looking for a budget-friendly way to stock up, you can’t go wrong with these Bruntmor espresso cups. Made from chip-resistant ceramic, they’re a simple yet stunning way to sip your morning shot. Each cup fits up to 4 ounces of liquid, with a roomy handle for a comfortable grip. Whereas some ceramic designs necessitate expert-level care, this durable design is dishwasher-, freezer-, microwave-, and oven-safe, so they’re practically indestructible. Bonus: The set of four cups each comes with corresponding saucers for a versatile collection. Price at time of publish: $22 Capacity: 4 ounces

Best Splurge notNeutral Lino 3-Ounce Espresso Gift Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Clivecoffee.com Raub’s pick for the best espresso cup, this notNeutral Lino set is beloved by industry pros for its simple yet effective design. “They have a nice slope to them, a wide flat handle that’s easy to grab, and a thicker ceramic base, which is great at holding in heat,” says Raub. At around $15 each (for a cup and saucer), this pick will run you a bit more, but it will be worth it once you realize the difference a quality cup can make. True to form, the interior of each cup features a hidden curvature to optimize insulation and sipping, while the handle is flush with the rim for an easy and natural hold. Each porcelain piece is dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and sized to a perfectly petite 3-ounce capacity. Price at time of publish: $33 Capacity: 3 ounces

Best Set Terres de Rêves Espresso Cups, Set of 4 Food52 View On Food52 Looking to treat your favorite coffee lover to some new gear? Look no further than this special espresso set by Serax, which looks like a lucky antique find and functions like a pro-worthy selection. With a calming palette of cool blues and earthy browns, they’ll capture the hearts of coffee connoisseurs and design aficionados alike, making them a great option for anyone who likes to keep their coffee supplies styled out in the open. Each cup features a generous handle spanning from mouth to foot, with a contrasting glaze on the interior for an extra special touch. While they don’t boast a tapered interior, they are ideally sized for a single shot of espresso and are made from microwave- and dishwasher-safe stoneware for added heat retention. Price at time of publish: $56 Capacity: 3 ounces

Best Insulated Bodum Pavina Double Wall Espresso Glass Amazon View On Amazon View On Bodum.com View On Crate & Barrel When it comes to keeping your espresso hot and toasty for as long as possible, the secret lies in the double-walled design. These sleek glasses from Bodum master that and more, with a mouth-blown borosilicate glass construction that is both pretty and practical. Each glass is designed with a silicone vent at the base, which serves to equalize the air pressure between the two layers of glass, preventing condensation and keeping hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. Beyond that, they’re pretty to look at and are a fun pick for any espresso lover who likes to measure exactly how much crema their pull got them. Price at time of publish: $26 Capacity: 3.5 ounces

Best with Saucer Serax Inku Scalloped Ceramic Coffee Cup & Saucer Food52 View On Food52 While saucers aren’t a necessary component to enjoying a legitimate espresso, you’ll often notice that many come with one when ordering out in the wild. The reason? Snacking, of course! It’s not uncommon for espresso to be served alongside a biscuit or pastry, making the saucer an appreciated addition to the equation. It also serves to protect your dining surface and catch any rogue spills. If you’re on the hunt for an espresso cup set that comes with saucers, this Inku collection is for you. Designed by a Michelin star chef and inspired by a Japanese wabi-sabi aesthetic, they’re a bespoke blend of form and function perfect for discerning sippers. At 5 ounces, they’re also the largest pick on our list, so you could use them for a latte, cappuccino, or cup of tea. Price at time of publish: $152 Capacity: 5 ounces

Best Stainless Steel Real Deal Steel Double-Wall Insulated Espresso Cups, Set of 4 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Stainless steel can be a polarizing topic in the coffee world. While it retains heat like a boss, some purists shy away from using it to sip their brew, noting that an unpleasant metallic taste can leech onto the palette, tainting the purity of their chosen blend. Still, these espresso cups were too good not to include and, unless you’re tasting for professional purposes, you probably won’t notice any flavor contamination of your own. Like many of the options on our list, these steel cups are double-wall insulated for superior heat retention and feature a roomy square handle that any size hand can grasp onto comfortably. We love that they’re a bit more industrial in design than the other options on our list, making them an ideal choice for sipping on the go, camping, or your next trip up to the family cabin. Price at time of publish: $40 Capacity: 3 ounces

Best Stackable Sweese Porcelain Stackable Espresso Cups with Saucers and Stand 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon If you have a strict one-in, one-out rule when it comes to coffee mugs, these stacking cups may just have you changing your tune. They have built-in organization in the form of a functional metal stand, which keeps all four cups and their corresponding saucers neatly stacked. You can use the set as a way to keep things tidy within your cabinet or keep them on display for a continental breakfast vibe right in your kitchen (in a cool way, of course). The cups are made from durable porcelain, with a gently tapered foot and standard 3-ounce capacity. A big bonus? They come in the widest selection of shades on our list — in addition to white, you can shop colors ranging from rich jade and vibrant red to of-the-moment lilac. Price at time of publish: $29 Capacity: 3 ounces

Best with Cookie Tray Blomus Pilar Ceramic Espresso Cup Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Allmodern.com If you’re someone who aspires to live a more European lifestyle (aren’t we all?), then you’re going to want to add this cup and tray set from Blomus to your collection. Perfect for your afternoon merenda, it’s designed with an oblong shape that has just enough room for a small treat, like a cookie, cornetto, or even just a few crackers. The espresso cup and dish are made from quality ceramic and can be purchased in several chic neutral shades, like cream, pewter, green, and gray. The bitsy handle on the cup is one of the smallest on our list, but we like to think it will encourage you to slow down and sip. Price at time of publish: $27 Capacity: 2 ounces

