The Best Electric Wine Openers to Make Opening Bottles Easier Than Ever

If you drink wine, you've probably experienced the frustration of twisting in a manual corkscrew and pulling, only to have the cork crack — or worse, snap apart entirely. Electric wine openers eliminate this pesky happenstance by simplifying the process with automation. They apply precisely the proper positioning and pressure every time; voila. Electric openers are a streamlined way to get wine from the bottle into your glass without fuss. But if you haven’t looked into electric wine openers recently, you may think of them as loud, bulky contraptions that are awkward to operate and annoying to store. Fortunately, those days are gone. There are a variety of sleek, efficient, quietly operating electric wine openers on the market today, and we’ve rounded up our favorites here. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: COKUNST Electric Wine Opener at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Rabbit Automatic Electric Corkscrew at Amazon Jump to Review Best Travel Size: Ozeri Travel Series Electric Wine Opener at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Vacuum Sealer: Cuisinart Vacuum Sealer Cordless Wine Opener at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Accessories: Mueller Electric Wine Opener Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener with Foil Cutter 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: It’s easy to use, looks nice, and works great. Cons: Charging time is a little slow. Oster is a well-known brand for quality small appliances, so it’s no wonder their electric wine opener is a favorite. The sleek, black-and-silver design will look great whether you toss it in a drawer or leave it on top of your wine fridge, and more importantly, when it’s time to open a bottle, the Oster will make quick work of the task. This electric wine opener comes with a foil cutter and charging base, and while it does take six to eight hours to reach a full charge, once it’s juiced up, the Oster is good to go for about 30 bottles. Price at time of publish: $20 Power source: ElectricMaterial: PlasticWeight: 1 pound Best Value COKUNST Electric Wine Opener Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This is an affordable, slick-looking wine opener. Cons: Batteries aren’t the most eco-friendly solution. When it comes to great design, we have to hand it to Cokunst because this electric wine opener looks fantastic. All-black and symmetrical in shape, this one almost doesn’t even look like a wine opener. Luckily, it’ll power right through those corks and have your bottle open in less than eight seconds. While this is a battery-powered device, four AA batteries (not included, sadly) will keep things going for 100 bottles. And it does come with a foil cutter, which is always handy. Price at time of publish: $15 Power source: AA batteriesMaterial: PlasticWeight: 0.66 pounds Best Splurge Rabbit Automatic Electric Corkscrew Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Crate & Barrel Pros: An elegant wine opener from a leading name in wine accessories. Cons: Looks like metal but is actually made of plastic. Rabbit is renowned for its well-crafted wine openers, including the original namesake corkscrew opener. But this one is an automatic electric wine opener with no button-pushing required. Simply position the opener and it does all the work for you, including spitting out the retrieved cork. This opener is electric-powered via micro USB, and a full charge is good for at least 30 bottles of wine. It’s also available in three colors and features an integrated foil cutter right in the cap. Swanky! Price at time of publish: $51 Power source: ElectricMaterial: PlasticWeight: 1 pound Best Travel Size Ozeri Travel Series Electric Wine Opener 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: A fuss-free wine opener in a portable size. Cons: Not as sturdy as full-size variations. This compact electric wine opener from Ozeri is perfect for tossing into a picnic basket, day pack, or suitcase for those times when you know you’ll be tasting wine on the go. The high-capacity battery (charged via USB cable) retains enough charge to open up to 80 bottles of wine and eject the cork. Unlike other electric wine openers, the clear view of the corkscrew lets you see all the action. At seven inches tall, sure, this is larger than a standard wine key, but it’s also a lot easier to use. Price at time of publish: $21 Power source: ElectricMaterial: Plastic and stainless steelWeight: 0.6 pounds Best with Vacuum Sealer Cuisinart Vacuum Sealer Cordless Wine Opener 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Abt.com Pros: A nice wine opener with the added benefit of being able to reseal your wine. Cons: Not as sleek in design as some other models. Often, opening a bottle of wine means the whole thing will be taken care of over the course of an evening. But sometimes — maybe you just need a splash for cooking, or just want a small pour with your weeknight dinner — it’s nice to be able to reseal the bottle and finish the rest later. Cuisinart’s electric wine opener doubles as a vacuum sealer, allowing you to extend the life of your wine by simply stuffing the cork halfway back in the opening. One charge can open up to 80 bottles, efficiently removing corks without breakage or endless twisting. Price at time of publish: $40 Power source: ElectricMaterial: Stainless steelWeight: 2.75 pounds Best with Accessories Mueller Electric Wine Opener Set Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This is a comprehensive set at a very reasonable price. Cons: It won’t win any prizes for appearance. Mueller has put together a surprisingly affordable set with this electric wine opener, which includes a foil cutter, wine pourer, vacuum stopper, and four rechargeable batteries along with its charging base. It’s a one-stop shop for your wine opening, pouring, and resealing needs. While this set clocks in at a great price, the wine opener isn’t a show-stopping design piece. Since most of us probably won’t have it on display anyway, this is hardly a dealbreaker, given the excellent value. Price at time of publish: $23 Power source: BatteriesMaterial: Plastic and stainless steelWeight: 2 pounds Our Favorite The Oster Electric Wine Opener and Foil Cutter Kit is our pick for best overall thanks to the balance in price, performance, and aesthetics. For a modest splurge, the Rabbit Automatic Electric Corkscrew is an easy choice. Factors to Consider Ease of use The whole premise of an electric wine opener is its ease of use, so you really shouldn’t have to do much more than position the device and perhaps press a button. Skip any electric openers that seem to require twisting or other fiddling. Design Functional design means an electric wine opener will do its job with ease; aesthetic design is more subjective. Buy according to your preferences and whether you’ll be stowing the opener in a cabinet or drawer, or if you’ll leave it out on a bar cart or other visible location. Power source Electric wine openers will either be rechargeable via electricity, or they’ll need batteries. Being able to recharge your opener is more eco-friendly, and you won’t have to worry about keeping batteries on hand. Frequently Asked Questions How do you use an electric wine opener? As always, be sure to consult the instructions that come with your chosen electric wine opener, but generally speaking, you’ll place it, corkscrew-end, over the top of your wine bottle and press a button. The opener will take care of the rest! There may be a second button to press to eject the cork once the wine is open. Do electric wine openers work on synthetic corks? Definitely. Electric wine openers can handle conventional and synthetic corks. How long is wine good for after opening? There’s no precise answer for this, but 3-5 days is the most commonly referred to window of time. Vacuum-sealing the bottle and storing wine in the fridge will help delay oxidation. Bottom line, though? This article was written by Summer Rylander, a food and travel journalist who has written about food, beverage, and cooking products for Food & Wine, Allrecipes, Serious Eats, and The Kitchn. She made her selections based on in-depth research and knowledge gained from working at a specialty wine shop.