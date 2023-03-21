The Best Electric Wine Openers to Make Opening Bottles Easier Than Ever

But if you haven’t looked into electric wine openers recently, you may think of them as loud, bulky contraptions that are awkward to operate and annoying to store. Fortunately, those days are gone. There are a variety of sleek, efficient, quietly operating electric wine openers on the market today, and we’ve rounded up our favorites here.

If you drink wine , you’ve probably experienced the frustration of twisting in a manual corkscrew and pulling, only to have the cork crack — or worse, snap apart entirely. Electric wine openers eliminate this pesky happenstance by simplifying the process with automation. They apply precisely the proper positioning and pressure every time; voila. Electric openers are a streamlined way to get wine from the bottle into your glass without fuss.

Best Overall Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener with Foil Cutter 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros: It’s easy to use, looks nice, and works great. Cons: Charging time is a little slow. Oster is a well-known brand for quality small appliances, so it’s no wonder their electric wine opener is a favorite. The sleek, black-and-silver design will look great whether you toss it in a drawer or leave it on top of your wine fridge, and more importantly, when it’s time to open a bottle, the Oster will make quick work of the task. This electric wine opener comes with a foil cutter and charging base, and while it does take six to eight hours to reach a full charge, once it’s juiced up, the Oster is good to go for about 30 bottles. Price at time of publish: $20 Power source: Electric

Electric Material: Plastic

Plastic Weight: 1 pound

Best Value COKUNST Electric Wine Opener Amazon View On Amazon Pros: This is an affordable, slick-looking wine opener. Cons: Batteries aren’t the most eco-friendly solution. When it comes to great design, we have to hand it to Cokunst because this electric wine opener looks fantastic. All-black and symmetrical in shape, this one almost doesn’t even look like a wine opener. Luckily, it’ll power right through those corks and have your bottle open in less than eight seconds. While this is a battery-powered device, four AA batteries (not included, sadly) will keep things going for 100 bottles. And it does come with a foil cutter, which is always handy. Price at time of publish: $15 Power source: AA batteries

AA batteries Material: Plastic

Plastic Weight: 0.66 pounds

Best Splurge Rabbit Automatic Electric Corkscrew Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Crate & Barrel Pros: An elegant wine opener from a leading name in wine accessories. Cons: Looks like metal but is actually made of plastic. Rabbit is renowned for its well-crafted wine openers, including the original namesake corkscrew opener. But this one is an automatic electric wine opener with no button-pushing required. Simply position the opener and it does all the work for you, including spitting out the retrieved cork. This opener is electric-powered via micro USB, and a full charge is good for at least 30 bottles of wine. It’s also available in three colors and features an integrated foil cutter right in the cap. Swanky! Price at time of publish: $51 Power source: Electric

Electric Material: Plastic

Plastic Weight: 1 pound

Best Travel Size Ozeri Travel Series Electric Wine Opener 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: A fuss-free wine opener in a portable size. Cons: Not as sturdy as full-size variations. This compact electric wine opener from Ozeri is perfect for tossing into a picnic basket, day pack, or suitcase for those times when you know you’ll be tasting wine on the go. The high-capacity battery (charged via USB cable) retains enough charge to open up to 80 bottles of wine and eject the cork. Unlike other electric wine openers, the clear view of the corkscrew lets you see all the action. At seven inches tall, sure, this is larger than a standard wine key, but it’s also a lot easier to use. Price at time of publish: $21 Power source: Electric

Electric Material: Plastic and stainless steel

Plastic and stainless steel Weight: 0.6 pounds

Best with Vacuum Sealer Cuisinart Vacuum Sealer Cordless Wine Opener 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Abt.com Pros: A nice wine opener with the added benefit of being able to reseal your wine. Cons: Not as sleek in design as some other models. Often, opening a bottle of wine means the whole thing will be taken care of over the course of an evening. But sometimes — maybe you just need a splash for cooking, or just want a small pour with your weeknight dinner — it’s nice to be able to reseal the bottle and finish the rest later. Cuisinart’s electric wine opener doubles as a vacuum sealer, allowing you to extend the life of your wine by simply stuffing the cork halfway back in the opening. One charge can open up to 80 bottles, efficiently removing corks without breakage or endless twisting. Price at time of publish: $40 Power source: Electric

Electric Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Weight: 2.75 pounds