Many of us grew up with the classic coil-style electric stoves, but now the best electric ranges feature sleek designs, with most housing the coils beneath a large pane of glass. This just adds to electric ranges’ many benefits. Now, they’re even easier to clean , long-lasting, easy to install, and arguably safer than their natural gas counterparts . Below are some of our favorite chef-approved models.

Electric ranges have been dominatingly popular since they were invented almost 150 years ago; they just need an outlet to work — no fussy gas line or special cookware required, though your precious cast iron and tired and true nonstick cookware will fair just fine.

The range is the heart of your kitchen. Every meal and snack likely revolves around your stove and oven; it’s the most crucial tool for any cook at every level. So when it comes to purchasing an appliance you’ll use every day, you want to make sure you get the absolute best for your kitchen.

For the tech-savvy cook, look no further than this slide-in Samsung range. It's Wi-Fi and voice-enabled and can be connected to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, so you can control it from any room in your house. You can even manage it through their app. This range comes equipped with a smart probe for precise temperature regulation controlled via the app, plus coveted settings like self-clean, convection, and air fry. But the smart features don’t stop there — this range has a built-in Smart Dial, which learns your cooking preferences and sets up shortcuts to streamline your cooking.

Induction provides the most consistent, even heat possible and delivers extremely powerful heat to each burner. The five elements on this freestanding range are arranged with the two larger elements upfront and three smaller burners across the back. All of the back burners can be combined into a larger expandable element for griddles or large roasting pans. The oven boasts a steam-assisted cleaning cycle, true convection, and an air fry setting. However, the major drawback of this range is that the control panel is back-mounted, so you have to reach across the cooktop to access the controls, which can be dangerous when cooking, especially for shorter people.

For the chef who’s always making multiple dishes at once, a double oven’s utility cannot be understated. This freestanding GE Profile model takes it a step further with Wi-Fi controls, so you can precisely control each oven from your phone for the most accurate cooking possible. The ovens have GE’s fast preheat, true convection, no preheat air fry, and self-cleaning modes. But the user-friendly features don’t stop at the oven — the cooktop is outfitted with a dual burner griddle zone and a handy warming burner. The only downside to the double ovens is that the larger second oven is much lower than a single oven range, so you must bend down much further to access it, which can be difficult when holding heavy, hot items.

The second oven is much closer to the floor and can be challenging to lift things out of.

The Wi-Fi capability makes this oven attractively precise, and the extra settings like the no preheat air fry add to the functional luxury.

Enjoy all the perks of an electric oven, like convection, self-cleaning, and wireless probe technology. Plus, with the unmatched power of four gas burners, plus the extra fifth burner down the middle, this slide-in KitchenAid dual fuel range is the best of both worlds. It has the largest oven of any range on this list, and the extra burner can be used in tandem with a griddle pan for Saturday morning pancakes for a crowd. It can accommodate big families or the needs of any host; the only downside is it takes much longer to preheat.

With this Frigidaire professional style range, you’ll feel ready for your own cooking show. Cook like a chef with air fry mode, true convection, two self-cleaning options, a built-in temperature probe, a quick boil burner, rapid preheat, and an included griddle pan. This range technically has five burners, but the zoned cooking setting makes it feel like seven due to the expandable burners and combined burner feature. The control panel is very sensitive, so if you lean over the knobs, they can accidentally turn on one of the many functions on this range.

However, it is a bit pricey for a range without smart features or extra settings like air fry or sous vide. That said, if you don’t plan to cook with smart features, air fry, or sous vide, this is a quality range worth the spend.

Nothing is worse than crumbs or even a utensil dropping between the stove and the cabinet, but with this slide-in range, that will never happen again. We loved the extended lip of the range surface that closes that gap without widening the whole range. This range features five powerful burners with a front element capable of generating 3,200 watts for searing and speedy boiling. It also has a rapid preheat setting, which brings your oven to temperature in as little as five minutes, as well as convection and self-cleaning settings.

The extended lip on the range is convenient, and we love the powerful and quick heating elements in this range.

This is an excellent range for someone who does straightforward cooking and isn't looking for a range that can do all the extras like convection or smart features. One feature it doesn’t include is a self-cleaning mode, so take that into account if you hate cleaning your oven.

If you're looking for the best range for your buck, this Whirlpool model is a good bet. It doesn't have the extra bells and whistles more expensive models have, which makes it much less complicated to use. This freestanding oven is everything you need and nothing you don’t — four high-quality, even heating burners, and the customary oven controls we’re all familiar with, plus a “keep warm” mode.

This slide-in range is sleek with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel accents and high-tech, powerful induction that boasts synchronized cooking across multiple burners. It is controlled by swiping the touchpad. The entire surface can be easily wiped clean without scrubbing around pesky knobs. However, because the entire surface is flush with the counters and burners, the controls can easily be bumped and turn burners on or off, so cook with caution at first.

This oven has it all: convection capabilities, top-of-the-line induction burners , Wi-Fi connectivity, and more. If you’re in the market for a range with luxurious extra features, this is the one for you. It comes equipped with a no-preheat air fry setting that doesn’t require special trays or baskets, sous vide capabilities , and Wi-Fi synchronization across all your GE appliances through its SmartHQ app.

Our Favorite

The GE Profile PHS930YPFS 30 Smart Slide-In earned our top marks because of its handy extra setting and convenient Wi-Fi capability. Smart features are practically a must these days, and the Samsung Flex Duo Slide In NE63T8751SS makes cooking a breeze with the Smart Dial feature and easy voice-activated commands.

Factors to Consider

Oven type

Your kitchen design and ability for installation will usually dictate if a slide-in, drop-in, or free-standing oven will be right for you. Professional installation certainly makes things easier, especially if any countertop cutting needs to be made for slide-in or drop-in ranges. Freestanding ranges are the easiest to install since the sides are finished and don’t need cabinets on either side. However, they are usually bulkier and larger than their slide-in and drop-in counterparts. Slide-ins require specific measurements and precise installation and fit snugly between cabinets. Drop-ins are perfect when you have less space or want to prioritize storage in cabinetry since they don’t go all the way to the floor.

Oven Capacity

Even though most ranges seem about the same size in terms of the space they take up in your kitchen, the interior dimensions of the ovens can vary wildly. The inside cubic feet of most ovens can vary by two or more feet. Smaller ovens are great for smaller cooking projects, like a single sheet pan or dinner for two. If you want the space for a large roasting pan for a big turkey or two sheet trays at once, a large oven will be a better fit.

Wattage

The number of watts a range or individual burner uses measures the rate of electricity flowing through the appliance. An electric range’s wattage is a way to get a good idea of how much power output it has and, thus, how much strength the burners and oven have. Higher wattage means more power, so ranges with high wattage get much hotter much quicker. However, they do use more electricity and can cost you more money over time.

Number of Ovens

If you consider yourself the de facto holiday host in your family or star entertainer in your friend group, a double oven range is one of your arsenal's best tools — no more oven tetris on Thanksgiving. However, suppose you don’t love whipping up multi-component meals; double ovens probably aren’t much of a necessity for you.

Front versus back-mounted control panel

You might not think of it right away, but where the dials and buttons are on your stove can make a big difference. Front-mounted panels have the knobs at waist height and are convenient but can sometimes be bumped or reached by tiny hands. The back-mounted panels are nearly tamper-proof, but you often have to reach over a hot pan to access them.

Convection

Convection is a type of heating where fans circulate heat around the oven. This causes the hot air to move over the surface of food much quicker and can help food get a more crunchy exterior — an air fryer is an example of a super-powerful convection oven. If you like to use your oven for frozen food or other items that benefit from a crunchy bite, like chicken nuggets or fries, convection is a great feature to look for.

Number of burners

The number of burners that is best for you largely depends on how big your family is and how often you cook. The standard four burners are probably more than enough if you’re more of a grilled cheese for one type of household. However, if you entertain often or make big meals for a big family with multiple components, consider a six-burner range or something with a warming zone or middle griddle.

Other features

Some ranges come with a few other bells and whistles like smart features, air fryer capabilities, Wi-Fi, or combined burners. These are all nice to have but usually not necessary. Nonetheless, some features will make your life much easier depending on what type of cooking you like to do. For example, if your kitchen lacks counter space, an oven with air fryer capabilities negates the need for a bulky stand-alone air fryer.



Frequently Asked Questions What are the different types of electric ranges? Free-standing ranges can nestle between cabinets but are made so they don’t have to and can stand alone in your kitchen. The sides are finished and insulated almost the same as the door. They tend to be a bit thicker and wider than other types of ranges since they don’t rely on the cabinets next to them and have fully finished sides.



Slide-in ranges are meant to scoot right into a cutout spot between cabinets. They don’t have finished edges and need some sort of structure on each side to support them. They usually look built-in and give the impression of uninterrupted lines through the kitchen.



Drop-in ranges are ranges that don’t go all the way to the floor. They often have a cabinet below them and look like they’ve been lowered in from above into their snug spots. They often require custom cabinets and can be difficult to install without additional carpentry work. They’re a great choice for kitchen islands since they can be placed in smaller, carved-out spaces.



The most significant difference between professional-style ranges and all other types is mainly the size. Professional ranges are much bigger than other ranges. They’re meant to replicate the ranges you’ll find in restaurant kitchens catering to a much larger number of people daily. If you’re considering a professional style range, ensure you have the space required and adequate ventilation to accommodate such a powerful range.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of electric ranges? Many people prefer electric ranges because they are usually cheaper to buy and maintain than gas. They require less energy to heat up, so, depending on where you live, the electricity to run them is less than the gas needed for a gas stove. Electric stoves are often considered safer than gas since there’s no open flame and no concerns about the possible dangers of natural gas leakage. Electric stoves are also often easier to clean than other types of ranges. Most modern electric ranges have a flat glass surface, which is a breeze to clean. In fact, even the coil varieties can be easier to clean than gas ranges. Ron Shimek, president of Mr. Appliance, an appliance repair and installation service, favors electric ranges for their even heating. “A gas oven does not heat as evenly as an electric oven,” he says. “If you enjoy baking, there is a very noticeable difference in the way an electric oven bakes.”



While electric ranges do obviously get hot, they don't have the power that gas ranges do, and they take much longer to reach the desired heat. The burners also stay hot after they have been turned off and can take a while to cool down, posing a safety risk. The glass tops are also fragile and can stain, chip, and even shatter.

What size range will best fit my kitchen? The most critical step in buying a new range is measuring. If your kitchen already has a range you plan to replace, simply measure it and use it as a guide when shopping. If you want to add a range to a space that doesn’t already have one, the measuring can be a bit more tricky. If you’re working with a contractor or through a home improvement store, they can guide you through the process. Beyond just the measurements, think about what you want your kitchen to look like — the number of burners, how far out you want the range to stick out, etc., and use that to guide your aesthetic decisions.

Should you switch from gas to electric ovens? It depends. Cameron Bryant, Executive Chef of The Sipp on South Lamar in Oxford, Mississippi, is team electric range, saying, "Electric stoves offer several advantages, such as the ability to adjust heat levels with precision allows for better control over cooking temperatures, which results in more consistent and evenly cooked dishes. Additionally, the modular design of electric stoves with separate burners provides flexibility for multitasking and organizing your cooking process effectively.”

Electric can also be safer than gas because there’s no open flame, though electric stoves do get just as hot as gas. Modern electric stoves are often glass cooktops, making them much easier to clean than gas cooktops since they easily wipe clean, and there’s no fussing with heavy grates. Finally, if you have any concerns about the gas that can emit from a gas stove when it’s not in use, electric will be a better option.

What’s the difference between electric and induction stoves? Most electric cooktops produced nowadays are glass cooktops that look nearly indistinguishable from induction cooktops. If you’ve ever cooked on one of the older style coil electric cooktops, you might be surprised to learn that that’s almost exactly what’s lurking under that sleek glass in modern electric ranges. They work by heating the metal coils beneath the glass with an electrical current. Induction is a bit different. They use tightly wound copper coils that magnetically lock onto the cookware above. Induction doesn’t lose any heat going through the glass like electric does since the magnetic current heats the cookware directly rather than the surface of the glass.

What is a dual-fuel range? Dual-fuel ranges are a hybrid of gas and electric. Usually, the stove top features gas burners, while the oven relies on electric heat. They're the best of both worlds when it comes to the benefits of electric and gas stoves. They’re perfect for anyone who likes gas ranges and wants the power that gas provides but also favors the even, consistent heat electric ovens are known for.

Our Expertise

Nick DeSimone is a food writer and restaurant cook with nearly a decade of professional cooking experience. They have spent countless hours bent over every type of stove imaginable. They also spoke to two experts — a chef and an appliance specialist — to gather their expertise. Cameron Bryant is a long-time cook and current executive chef at The Sipp on South Lamar in Oxford, Mississippi, so he has logged many hours at the stove and knows quality when he sees it. Ron Shimek, the president of Mr. Appliance, a nationwide appliance repair service, knows the ins and outs of electric stoves and is supremely qualified to discuss what makes them tick.