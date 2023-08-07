Electric coolers come in two styles: thermoelectric, which can heat up but won’t get to below-freezing temperatures, and compressor coolers, which can freeze things like meat or fish on camping trips . A step beyond the regular coolers that can keep things cold for a limited window, here are the best electric coolers to take along on your next road trip.

If you’ve had one too many experiences of reaching into what you thought was a well-packed cooler only to find it full of melted ice, it's time to upgrade to an electric cooler. With built-in cooling mechanisms, electric coolers are similar to mini-refrigerators but more portable. Their cooling power can range from deep freezing to just cold enough to keep drinks chilled, and some thermoelectric options can even keep food hot. An electric cooler gives you a guaranteed cold space for long car camping trips, road trips, or hunting trips. All you'll need is an outlet to plug it in. While they’re a bit heavier than backpack coolers or soft coolers , electric coolers ensure safe perishable food storage for longer durations.

Best Overall Coleman Insulated Portable Thermoelectric Cooler Amazon View On Amazon Pros This affordably priced unit keeps food and beverages cool with an easy-to-use cigarette lighter plug.

Cons At very high ambient temperatures, this unit may not be able to keep up.

Designed for road trips and other long-haul drives, the Coleman Insulated Portable Thermoelectric Cooler is a well-sized, functional option. The 120-volt power supply plugs easily into car or boat outlets, with an optional add-on for a home outlet. Because of the Coleman’s relatively compact size, it’s easy to move from car to home, so it can be used for extra refrigeration in a garage once you've arrived at your destination. The included power cord is a generous 8 feet long, and the 40-quart capacity holds about 44 cans, which is plenty of space for a couple of days’ worth of cold drinks and snacks. This cooler’s only drawback is that the cooling mechanism is designed to keep the interior about 40 degrees cooler than the outside temperature, meaning that if you’re fighting super-hot temperatures, this unit may not be quite powerful enough. Price at time of publish: $155 Capacity: 40 quarts

40 quarts Dimensions: 23.5 x 15.3 x 17 inches

23.5 x 15.3 x 17 inches Weight: 18 pounds

Best Splurge Dometic CFX3 75 Dual Zone Powered Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On REI Pros This dual-zoned unit has the cooling power to deep freeze its contents.

Cons Priced at over $1,000, this is our most expensive recommendation.

With a powerful compressor, the Dometic CFX3 75 Dual Zone Powered Cooler can get down to below-freezing temperatures, allowing users to fully freeze contents, which is a helpful tool on fishing or hunting trips. Its color display and buttons are easy to use, allowing fast adjustments to both zones of the dual-zoned unit. The unit includes both AC and DC power cords, allowing it to be used in cars or on boats, as well as with regular wall units. A handy mobile app enables the unit to be controlled via Bluetooth or wifi. Without power, the unit is insulated enough to stay cool for several hours. This is a helpful feature for camping trips or when power is not available. Price at time of publish: $1,196 Capacity: 79 quarts

79 quarts Dimensions: 19.5 x 35.9 x 18.6 inches

19.5 x 35.9 x 18.6 inches Weight: 4.46 pounds

Best Value Igloo Iceless 28-Quart Electric Cooler Amazon View On Amazon Pros A smaller footprint makes this cooler super portable.

Cons This thermoelectric cooler only cools its interior to 36 degrees below the surrounding area, so it may not be powerful enough for the hottest days.

With a capacity for up to 36 cans, this small cooler is ideal for those on the go. With a 12-volt power cord that plugs directly into your car’s cigarette lighter, it’s easy to take on the road for long car trips. The Igloo Iceless 28-Quart Electric Cooler is powered by a brushless motor that makes minimal noise for a quieter car ride. Affordably priced at $150, this is a great option for the budget-conscious. It should be noted that this cooler does not, however, have a cooling system powerful enough to freeze, and it works best when fully packed with pre-chilled food and drinks. Price at time of publish: $150 Capacity: 28 quarts

28 quarts Dimensions: ‎12.75 x 17.25 x 18.25 inches

‎12.75 x 17.25 x 18.25 inches Weight: 10 pounds

Best with Ice Maker Dometic CFX3 55IM Powered Cooler + Icemaker Amazon View On Amazon View On Dometic.com View On REI Pros This unit has a built-in ice maker.

Cons At 47 pounds, this cooler is one of our heaviest recommendations, making it less portable than other options.

If you’d like to have an electric cooler that also makes ice, the Dometic CFX3 55IM Powered Cooler + Ice Maker is your best option. This compressor-powered cooler can get down to -7°F, and it has a separate built-in cold tray that produces ice even when the temperature is only set for cooling. This unit has a large capacity, with space for 83 cans. Dometic’s smart battery protection system prevents dead car batteries — a helpful feature when you plan to leave the cooler plugged in overnight. The cooler is also insulated enough to remain well-chilled for about five hours after the power is no longer connected. Price at time of publish: $1,200 Capacity: 47 quarts

47 quarts Dimensions: 31 x 20 x 21 inches

31 x 20 x 21 inches Weight: 47 pounds

Best for Car Wagan 6-Quart Personal Thermoelectric Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros This affordable and lightweight unit is perfect for keeping beverages cold while driving.

Cons With no digital temperature gauge, it can be hard to tell if it’s working correctly.

The Wagan 6-Quart Personal Thermoelectric Cooler is sized to easily fit between captain’s seats in a truck or minivan, or live on the backseat. This unit is specifically designed for driving, with built-in cup holders on the exterior. The unit holds 6 cans and is designed to simply keep them cold. This thermoelectric unit does not have a powerful enough cooling mechanism to freeze food, but it can help ice cream survive a little longer in the hot summer months. One potential drawback to note: Without a digital temperature gauge, it can be difficult to tell how cold this cooler stays. For casual users, it’s a compact, functional option for the car. Price at time of publish: $70 Capacity: 6 quarts

6 quarts Dimensions: ‎11 x 15 x 8 inches

‎11 x 15 x 8 inches Weight: 5.5 pounds

Best for Camping Iceco VL45 Portable Refrigerator Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros This compressor-powered cooler is durable and powerful enough for more extreme settings.

Cons Weighing nearly 50 pounds before it’s filled, this cooler is not easy to move around.

Where many electric coolers struggle to function in more extreme settings like off-roading (when extreme angles can compromise function), the ICECO VL45 Portable Refrigerator is specifically designed for these situations. Stainless steel handles and latches, plus corner protectors, make this unit more durable than other options. Its compressor also allows it to keep its contents frozen, with a Max mode meant to quickly freeze contents. All of this functionality comes in a comparatively heavy 50-pound unit, which makes this electric cooler a bit harder to move, especially once fully packed. Price at time of publish: $609 Capacity: 47 quarts

47 quarts Dimensions: 25.94 x 14.72 x 18.78 inches

25.94 x 14.72 x 18.78 inches Weight: 49.2 pounds

Best Electric Cooler Bag Koolatron Thermoelectric Iceless Cooler Bag Amazon View On Amazon Pros This cooler bag is collapsible for efficient storage.

Cons The cooling unit on this cooler requires its fan to be unblocked.

Sometimes, a bulky plastic or metal cooler just requires too much storage space. That’s not the case with the Koolatron Thermoelectric Iceless Cooler Bag, which easily collapses to fit a smaller space for storage. The bag is also easier to carry, with shoulder and hand-carry straps, a built-in cord storage pocket, and plenty of outer pockets for additional items. With a 23-can capacity, this unit is big enough for an all-day picnic or long road trip. The thermoelectric cooling unit in this bag promises to keep contents 30°F below ambient temperatures, and the 12-volt adapter plugs easily into your car’s cigarette lighter. Price at time of publish: $130 Capacity: 25 quarts

25 quarts Dimensions: ‎16.5 x 9 x 13.75 inches

‎16.5 x 9 x 13.75 inches Weight: 4.92 pounds