I Cook Eggs for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner Nearly Every Day, and These Are 7 Products I Use

Between my husband who guzzles scrambled eggs around the clock, and myself, I cook eggs almost constantly. In fact, I cook eggs upwards of three times a day in my household. They are easy to make, especially when you’ve perfected your repertoire of tools.

And over the years — and many trials of pointless and practical egg cooking accessories — these seven tools have proved indispensable. If you’re looking to add to your culinary routine and elevate your cooking without even trying, shop these egg related tools, with prices starting at just $8.

The Best Egg Cooking Accessories

OXO Small Silicone Turner, $12 at amazon.com

Our Place Always Pan 2.0, $115 (originally $150) at fromourplace.com

Chefman Egg-Maker, $23 (originally $25) at amazon.com

OXO Small Silicone Turner, $12 at amazon.com

Bibury Egg Slicer, $10 at amazon.com

OXO 3-in-1 Egg Separator, $8 at amazon.com

Puzmug Oil Sprayer, $14 with coupon (originally $15) at amazon.com

OXO Small Silicone Turner

Amazon

To buy: $12 at amazon.com

This is hands down, my favorite spatula ever. Eggs don’t stick to it, it’s quick to clean, and the grip is padded for comfort. The heat-resistant silicone is built to last, and I never have a problem sliding this spatula under my eggs like I have had with lesser quality models. It also doesn’t fray at the edge with time (like that frizzled spatula I totally should have thrown out five months ago).

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Our Place

To buy: $115 (originally $150) at fromourplace.com

My husband and I are always fighting over who gets to use the Always Pan. I like that it is crafted without icky chemicals like PTFEs, PFOAs, or other PFAS, and that it’s stylish enough to present at the table when we’re giving eggs a break for a night and serving up a hearty bolognese or seafood stew at a dinner party.

Despite it being a versatile workhorse, what I love about this pan most of all is its ability to ward off fried eggs from that sticky, flaky business which most skillets seem subject to after just a few months of use. In fact, after around two years, the superb nonstick coating has yet to fail us. The brand calls it its “exclusive, most advanced, 50% longer lasting ceramic nonstick coating,” but we call it a blessing.

Chefman Egg-Maker

Amazon

To buy: $23 (originally $25) at amazon.com

My husband’s post-workout snack of choice is hard-boiled eggs. I’m more partial to soft-boiled eggs with udon. Thankfully, the Chefman can make both with ease. To help busy home cooks like myself streamline the process, the food and vegetable steamer includes an egg tray that lets me hard- or soft-boil up to six eggs at once. Best of all, it comes with a measuring cup so I can eyeball exactly how much water I need for the type of egg I desire and the process is just as quick, if not quicker, than stove top cooking. A poaching tray and an omelet tray are also included, and I’ve steamed broccoli, cauliflower, string beans, and more with this appliance, too.

Bibury Egg Slicer

Amazon

To buy: $10 at amazon.com

Even after what felt like endless hours of working on everything from my brunoise to my small dice in culinary school, knife work isn’t my thing. Still, whether hosting a dinner party or having a loved one over for an informal meal in front of the TV, I like things to look nice. That’s why I love Bibury Egg Slicer for making uniform hard boiled egg slices or quarters to grace upon tuna nicoise, pasta salad or avocado toast. My slices always look perfectly presentable, and I can spend more time focusing on the important stuff — like acing this Dijon vinaigrette recipe — and less time slicing.

But it’s more than just a uni-tasker, I also use this gadget to cut mushrooms, strawberries, kiwis, oranges, bananas, butter, and other soft ingredients. More proof it's amazing: This product has nearly 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. I’m not the only one obsessed with this convenient egg gadget. “Sturdy egg slicer with heft and options,” wrote one satisfied customer who praised this egg slicer for saving them from fussing with a knife. “Love that you have two slice modes,” wrote another.

OXO 3-in-1 Egg Separator

Amazon

To buy: $8 at amazon.com

I’m a pretty experienced egg cracker, but even so, doing it freestyle isn’t always the perfect split. Safe to say, every egg-enthusiast needs a gadget to help them separate egg whites from egg yolks. This superior tool stands out thanks to its prowess at keeping shell pieces out of both portions of the egg while allowing me to separate whites from the yolks swiftly. Crafted with a raised edge that fits securely on most bowls — I use it with both thin- and thick-rimmed bowls — the integrated ridge wards off drips between the two sections. Plus, it’s small enough to stash away in my utensil drawer.

Puzmug Oil Sprayer

Amazon

To buy: $14 with coupon (originally $15) at amazon.com

When you make eggs as much as we do, you go through a lot of olive and canola oil. It’s no surprise that this version is a bestseller on Amazon in the category with over 10,000 five-star ratings: It lets you control how much oil you spray into the pan with ease thanks to a non-slip button, the glass design lets you see how much oil you have left at a glance, and it’s an eco- and health-friendly alternative to going through endless bottles of canned oil spray. In addition to using this sprayer to grease a pan before scrambling or frying eggs, I also love using it when baking to prevent vegetables or cookie batter from sticking to sheet trays.

