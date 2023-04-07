You can be old school and use a pot with water, but an electric egg cooker makes the process so much easier (though it won't make hard-boiled eggs easier to peel, this expert's tips might ). Some models can make large quantities of eggs for big households or just a handful for individuals who may only need one or two. Whatever your needs, we cracked open all the options to hand-pick the best egg cookers for any home cook.

The extraordinary egg — there’s nothing ordinary about it. It is a meal and a great snack, so having the best egg cooker is key for many households. Cooking a soft-boiled or hard-boiled egg is pretty easy, and we have plenty of recipes to try. However, we bet you do other things in the kitchen while cooking your eggs. A few rogue minutes because someone came to the door can mean that dreaded green ring and sulfur smell appear instead of that perfectly cooked custardy egg for your ramen .

Best Overall Cuisinart Egg Central 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: It provides consistent results and can cook up to 10 eggs at a time. Cons: There is no auto-shutoff, so you must watch the machine while in use. The Cuisinart Egg Central egg cooker is one of our favorites and a bestseller for a good reason. It can cook eggs to soft, medium, or hard consistencies, with two trays that you can use for omelets or poaching eggs. The stainless steel construction is literally shaped like an egg and comes with two tiers of cooking surfaces. That means you can cook up to 10 eggs at once, but you can also cook less based on your needs. The machine has a beaker marked for the amount of water you need for the desired consistency and a simple on-and-off switch. Once the water evaporates and the audible alert goes off, the egg cooker enters standby mode, so your eggs aren't ruined. We also love the in-unit cord storage and its easy cleaning. Price at time of publish: $47 Egg capacity: 10 eggs

Best Large-Capacity Bear Rapid Electric Egg Cooker 5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros: It cooks a whopping 14 eggs at once and has various functions. Cons: The auto-shut-off feature works only temporarily before turning back on. The Bear Egg Cooker is the most versatile machine on our list. It has two poaching trays, a boiled egg tray, a stainless steel omelet tray, and a measuring cup that also has a piercing attachment. Not only can it steam 14 eggs at one time, but it also makes a bunch of other things. You can make omelets or scrambled eggs in the cooker, but its height also accommodates large vegetables like whole ears of corn or dishes such as steamed dumplings. Since it is two-tiered, you can steam eggs on one level and make an omelet on the other. The machine has an auto-shutoff feature, so the eggs don't get overcooked, but it will turn back on again after a while, so don't let them sit too long. Price at time of publish: $25 Egg capacity: 14 eggs

Best Splurge Chef'sChoice Gourmet Egg Cooker Model 810 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Wayfair Pros: The stainless steel design makes it super easy to clean. Cons: Users report the bottom can sometimes peel after multiple uses. The Chef'sChoice International Gourmet Egg Cooker has the most control over any of the models we evaluated. It has a sliding lever to fine-tune the level of doneness you desire. You don't need to measure water carefully with this model because the unit relies on time and how evenly it heats up. When the eggs are done, a lighted switch will also tell you with an audible signal that breakfast is prepared. We love how you can easily lift out the tray without burning your fingers and how easy it is to clean. It can also precisely time your eggs and cook various degrees of doneness in one session if preferences differ. Price at time of publish: $50 Egg capacity: 7 eggs

Best Microwaveable Nordic Ware Egg Boiler 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros: You can put it in the microwave and dishwasher, making it the easiest model to use. Cons: You can only cook four eggs at a time. The Nordic Ware Microwave Egg Boiler is one of our favorite microwave egg cookers for its design alone. It looks like a shiny white egg, but when you take the top off, you see an internal BPA-free and melamine-free plastic aluminum insert holding four hard or soft-boiled eggs. According to the manufacturer, you don't need to pierce the eggs. They also caution against the steam when opening the unit after cooking–just like a popcorn bag. While you can place this in the microwave and the dishwasher, we recommend hand washing due to the aluminum parts, which can corrode. Price at time of publish: $16 Egg capacity: 4 eggs

Best Value Dash Rapid Egg Cooker 4.5 View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Target Pros: This machine is one of the most consistent and easy to use egg cookers on the market. Cons: You need to measure the right amount of water for the specific type of egg style. The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker was the first egg cooker we bought and loved. It is hard to beat its price and simplicity. The Dash can make up to six eggs simultaneously, and the results are consistent. The model comes with a measuring cup with a poker to make a tiny hole in the top of the egg, which relieves internal pressure and helps prevent cracking during cooking. Most parts are machine washable, and the device has minimal controls. Could we still make our boiled eggs the old-fashioned way? Yes, but why would we with such a tiny and helpful machine like this one? Price at time of publish: $20 Capacity: 6 eggs

