Amazon Already Discounted Nespresso, Breville, and More Top-Rated Kitchen Brands Ahead of Presidents Day

Here are the 20+ deals worth getting.

Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Published on February 3, 2023

Presidents Day marks a slow transition from the depths of winter to the early rumblings of spring. Sure, I’m still cooking comforting soups and pastas 99% of the time, but my mind is elsewhere — yearning for bounties of spring produce. 

While Presidents Day is still two weeks away, and we are certainly still in the depths of winter, there are already great deals to shop for ahead of the holiday. In fact, right now, Amazon is slashing prices across cookware, cutlery, appliances, storage, and more in advance of the long weekend. 

Because there are tons of deals already live, we’ve taken the liberty of rounding up a few of our favorites for your kitchen. From a new set of cookware for sauteing vegetables to storage containers perfect for spring cleaning, keep scrolling for some of the best early Presidents Day deals we could find.

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Amazon

Best Cookware Deals

If you have only been using your Dutch oven for the past few months, I can’t say I blame you. But ahead of lighter meals, now’s a great time to stock up on some new cookware. And whether you’re looking for a brand-new set, or just a single piece, Amazon has some great deals lined up. We’re eyeing the Calphalon 10-piece set that’s almost $100 off. Or for a single piece, this Hestan 8.5-inch frying pan is over 50% off and worth adding to any collection.

Astercook 15 Pcs Kitchen Knife Set With Block

Amazon

Best Cutlery Deals

The cutlery section of Amazon’s early deals might be some of the best we found. It is taking up to $110 off knife sets. Whether you need a single knife or a complete set, well, that’s up to you, but it’s hard to look away when the prices are this good. The best deal we were able to unearth was nearly 50% off this 13-piece set from Calphalon that self-sharpens while the knives are in the storage block. Not only is it saving you money, it’s saving you precious time, too. 

Vitamix, White 5200 Blender

Amazon

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals

From air fryers to blenders, Amazon is cutting prices so you don’t have to spend the long weekend ahead scouring for a deal on that new kitchen appliance you wanted. We are particularly excited about $100 off a Vitamix blender, a pro-loved tool perfect for chopping, pureeing, and blending anything you put inside. With one of these appliances, your kitchen will be an unstoppable force for the rest of the year. 

Rechargeable Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set

Amazon

Best Kitchen Gadget Deals

Amazon is chock-full of great kitchen gadgets, and right now, plenty of them are getting big price cuts. All designed to make your time in the kitchen easier and more enjoyable, it’s worth grabbing one of these if you’ve been experiencing a little cooking fatigue lately. Grab an electric salt and pepper grinder and never have to crank out pepper by hand again. Or grab this olive oil dispenser that measures before you spray so you can follow the next recipe you cook up to a tee.

Chef's Path Airtight Food Storage Containers

Amazon

Best Kitchen Storage Deals

It’s never too early to get into spring cleaning mode and Amazon is here to help. Whether your pantry is in disarray, or you need a new set of storage containers, there are some great deals to shop to get a head start on kitchen organization. One that you can’t miss is over 20% off this set of storage containers. Not only do they have lock-on lids that prevent accidental spills, but they’re dishwasher-safe, so cleaning them is as easy as storing leftovers. 

