Amazon Has Discounts Over 60% Off in Its Kitchen Outlet Section—Shop 12 Deals from Henckels, Cuisinart, and More

Amazon's Outlet section has long-been overlooked, despite carrying some of our favorite pieces at a good deal. And when big shopping weekends roll in, like Memorial Day, deals on kitchenware pieces are everywhere.

With thousands of pieces on sale, the kitchen outlet section curates all the overstocked items up for grabs. We went ahead and combed through the deals to save you some time. Shop 12 of the best Amazon Outlet deals below ahead of Memorial Day, from Cuisinart cookware to Henckels knife sets over 60% off.

Best Early Memorial Day Amazon Outlet Deals

OXO Ice Cube Tray

To buy: $5 (originally $7) at amazon.com

It’s basically summer, which means we’re all e in desperate need of ice for our drinks And, even if your fridge has a built-in maker, you should still own a tray or two. Luckily, this tray from OXO is at the lowest price we’ve seen this year alone, just in time for you to grab. It comes with a cover to prevent spills on the way to the freezer and to help protect ice from freezer odors. Score a few, since they’re stackable.

T-fal 12-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

To buy: $88 (originally $110) at amazon.com

Cookware sets are a year-round essential, and luckily there are a few on sale in Amazon’s outlet section. And we rated this 12-piece one from T-fal our favorite value pick after testing. That’s because it’s stocked with a good range of pans, from small skillets to large pots, and it’s easy to use and clean. It’s an all-around good choice if you’re looking for a new set.

GreenPan 5-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set

To buy: $125 (originally $300) at amazon.com

If you’re looking for a smaller cookware set, this GreenPan option might be for you. Not only is it fairly well balanced — you’ll get a 10-inch skillet, a smaller saucepan, and a larger saute pan, plus two lids — it’s also chic looking. It comes in a sleek black with gold handles and accents, all at a 58% off discount. With a diamond reinforced nonstick coating, you can pop these into the oven or broiler, since it’s heat safe up to 600℉.

Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Block Set

To buy: $130 (originally $345) at amazon.com

This 64% off Henckels knife set includes 15 pieces of knives and tools. They’re made with German stainless steel, so they’re extra sharp and sturdy. You’ll get a 3-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 6-piece set of steak knives, a honing steel, a set of kitchen shears, and a hardwood knife block. The block is a neutral natural wood finish, so it’ll match virtually every kitchen.

Cuisinart 14-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set

To buy: $160 (originally $220) at amazon.com

Another cookware set worth snapping up is this option from Cuisinart. It’s the biggest set on the list, so it’s great if you want to grab it as a housewarming gift, a wedding registry gift, or if you want to start your collection fresh. We also rated Cuisinart among our nonstick cookware set favorites for its strong performance, brand name, and its decent price point. You’ll get three different sized saucepans with glass lids, a 3-quart saute pan with a glass lid, an 8-quart stock pot, a 10-inch skillet with a glass lid, plus a steamer insert. And, the cookware is oven safe up to 500℉.

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Nonstick 10-Inch Skillet

To buy: $68 (originally $85) at amazon.com

For one everyday pan, though, grab this skillet from Cuisinart while it’s discounted. The core is made with stainless steel, which will help it heat more evenly. Plus, it’s an ideal size at 10-inches, since it’s not so big that it’ll take up too much space on the stove or be tough to store, but it’s big enough to cook a variety of things.

Amazon Basics 4-Piece Silicone Baking Mat Set

To buy: $17 (originally $22) at amazon.com

If you’re into baking, a set of silicone baking mats will be a huge helping hand. These Amazon Basic ones have garnered a ton of high ratings, with this set specifically accounting for over 2,000 of them. They’re great for confections like brittle, taffy, chocolate, and more thanks to their nonstick abilities. They’re also great for baking cookies, macarons, and a few other essentials. Plus, having them on hand will save you from having to buy parchment paper.

Dash Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer

To buy: from $16 (originally $40) at amazon.com

Unless you’re an expert griller, chances are you might need a helping hand with making sure everything’s cooked the way you want it to be. And this thermometer is on sale just in time for summer. It’s a quick read thermometer — you’ll just insert the probe and read the number, that’s it. What’s great is that it has a large interface with a bright LCD display, so it’ll be easy to read no matter what. It comes in multiple colors on sale too, like white, black, and teal, all up to 60% off.

Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Upright Blender

To buy: $419 (originally $550) at amazon.com

No kitchen is complete in the summer without a blender, and you can’t get any better than a Vitamix. This A3300 model has all the hallmarks of the coveted blender, plus some. It comes with a 64-ounce pitcher, and an interface that allows you to start or stop, control the speed level, or pulse the blades. One extra perk is that it’s part of the Ascent series, which uses a bit more tech than the others. It has a digital display with a touchscreen, a timer, can connect to wifi, plus you can swap out the pitcher for different sizes. They’re sold separately, but the blender has an auto-detect system that’ll know if you’ve switched it out. Score it nearly 25% off.

Chef'sChoice Electric Knife Sharpener, Model 120

To buy: $144 (originally $170) at amazon.com

When it comes to chopping all the fresh fruit and vegetables this summer, a sharp knife is essential. That’s why scoring a knife sharpener is key, and if you really want an option that takes little to no guesswork, an electric one might be a good option. This Chef’sChoice model uses a 3-stage approach to sharpen and smooth the blade, plus you can also use it on serrated knives, too.

Emile Henry 9-Inch Pie Dish

To buy: $28 (originally $55) at amazon.com

Summer baking is incomplete without a fruit pie, and what better way to serve it than in an Emile Henry dish. Made from French-stoneware, this option ranked in our tests as our favorite dish to splurge on. But, now that it’s on sale, its price is closer to some of our other options. It bakes and browns pies evenly with the just-right level of browning. It also comes in other colors on sale, like white, making your next pie even more display-worthy.

Ateco Bench Scraper

To buy: $7 (originally $12) at amazon.com

And, what’s pie, biscuit, bread, or even stir fry-making without a bench scraper? These are a necessity in the kitchen, so much so that it could even be worthwhile to have more than one. At $8, this Ateco option is worth picking up. It has a simple stainless steel body with a wider handle, which might be more comfortable for some folks than the thicker, shorter handles. Use it to portion out or bread dough, cut pie dough, scrape up veggies to pop into a pan — the options are endless.

