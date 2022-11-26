These 22 Kitchen Tools Have Our Seal of Approval—and They're on Sale Ahead of Cyber Monday

As Food & Wine editors, we take our kitchen purchases very seriously. It’s why we’ve created Food & Wine Faves, where we bring all of our vetted and tested products to the forefront so cooks can use their wallets wisely when building (or refining) their cookware and appliance collections. Whether it’s the very best steak knives, handy storage containers, or even a premium pizza oven, you can trust our selections.

The Best Editor-Loved Early Cyber Monday Deals

Lodge Enameled Dutch Oven

Amazon

To buy: $60 (originally $133) at amazon.com

This 6-quart porcelain enameled Dutch oven from Lodge is versatile and durable. The pot provides even heat distribution, and its chip-resistant coating makes it easy to clean. Available in an array of colors, the Lodge Dutch oven looks just as nice in the cabinet as it does on the dining room table. Earning top marks in our list of the best Dutch ovens, right now you can snag this do-it-all piece of cookware for 40% off.

Toshiba Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo

Amazon

To buy: $152 (originally $230) at amazon.com



During our tests, the Toshiba Air Fryer Toaster Combo got points for its versatile, 13-in-1 design and convection oven capabilities. If you’re on the hunt for an air fryer that can also replace other small appliances, we recommend snatching up this Toshiba model while it’s on sale.

KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer

Amazon

To buy: $80 (originally $100) at amazon.com

If you don't have the space or the budget for a big stand mixer, KitchenAid's cordless hand mixer can perform many of the same tasks with ease. Because it's powered by a rechargeable battery, our testers found it particularly convenient to carry around and noted that it is user-friendly and powerful — even when dealing with thick ingredients.

Global Takashi 7-Piece Knife Block Set

Amazon

To buy: $400 (originally $800) at amazon.com

Every home cook needs a quality knife block set, and this seven-piece set from Global is one of our top-rated picks. This set includes the sharpest chef's knife our testers tried, and it’s a great choice for advanced chefs who want a modern, visually appealing knife set with a not-so-traditional look. These knives are slashed at a whopping 50% off right now.

De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine

Amazon

To buy: $120 (originally $156) at amazon.com

Earning top marks for its value, the De’Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine is compact, easy to use, and provides optimal pressure for one or two shots. If you’re on the hunt for a sleek and practical espresso machine this holiday season, you’ll want to snatch up this De’Longhi deal.

Tramontina Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set

Amazon

To buy: $328 (originally $610) at amazon.com

This comprehensive 12-piece cookware set from Tramontina boasts ergonomic handles and feels sturdy and well-built overall. It scored the highest marks amongst our testers for design and ease of cleaning. It also "heated quickly and had good heat distribution," as one tester said. If you’ve been on the hunt to upgrade your cookware, snag this editor-favorite set while it’s on sale for Cyber Monday at nearly 50% off.

Breville Juice Fountain Cold Juicer

Amazon

To buy: $150 (originally $200) at amazon.com

Whether you're craving a breakfast mocktail or a midday pick-me-up, here's nothing more refreshing than diving into a glass of freshly-squeezed juice. In our testing of cold press juicers, we found the extra-large and super-powerful Breville Juice Fountain Cold Juicer to be ideal for prepping big batches of juice for the week.

PowerLix Milk Frother

Amazon

To buy: $15 with Prime (originally $35) at amazon.com

Your latte game is about to get a major upgrade with a handheld frother. The PowerLix Milk Frother won top marks for its portability, plus it’s undeniably easy to use for precise frothing at home. Grab this versatile tool while it’s on sale to upgrade your home coffee setup.

Bluu Softside Leakproof 35-Quart Cooler

Amazon

To buy: $90 (originally $120) at amazon.com

In our testing of the best coolers, one tester said the Bluu Softside Leakproof 35-Quart Cooler is "probably the best insulation you will find for a backpack cooler." They loved the size and durability, stating there wasn't a single scratch after the table drop test. In the padded backpack format, the Bluu is incredibly comfortable to carry for a long time, even at total capacity. Right now, this backpack cooler is on sale for 25% off.

Philips Premium XXL Air Fryer

Amazon

To buy: $150 (originally $350) at amazon.com

During our rigorous testing, this Philips XXL air fryer won major points for its sleek design and durable build. The foods made in this air fryer beat out every other option in terms of texture and flavor. Our testers also found this appliance to be super versatile, offering grill, bake, roast, and reheat functions in addition to air-fry. Did we mention it’s 57% off right now?

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor

Amazon

To buy: $180 (originally $250) at amazon.com

Food processors are one of the most versatile tools in any home cook's arsenal. From pesto to hummus, they can turn arduous knife tasks into a painless 30-second job. After putting 19 food processors to the test, we found that the easy-to-use Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor pulverized the competition. Psst… it’s even cheaper right now thanks to an on-site coupon.

Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Toaster

Amazon

To buy: $130 (originally $215) at amazon.com

Earning the top spot on our list, we found the Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Toaster evenly toasted bread, waffles, and bagels to a beautiful golden brown with a pillowy interior. With wide slots, a matte black stainless steel casing, and an easy-to-use design, this editor-favorite toaster is on sale for 40% off right now.

Gorilla Grip Anti-Fatigue Cushioned Comfort Mat

Amazon

To buy: $40 (originally $60) at amazon.com

You won’t mind standing for hours with the Gorilla Grip Anti-Fatigue Cushioned Comfort Mat under your feet. The top overall pick from our tests, the Gorilla Grip mat’s high-density foam covered in pebbled rubber provides grip and cushion to make it more comfortable to stand for long periods. Snag this on sale for 33% off.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Amazon

To buy: $279 (originally $350) at amazon.com

Earning points for its simplicity among our readers and testers, Vitamix's Explorian line combines the power and durability of its traditional blenders in a no-frills package. They're ideal for buyers on a budget who also want a brand-new blender. Right now, you can take $60 off the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender.

USA Pan Quarter Sheet Pan

Amazon

To buy: $19 (originally $28) at amazon.com

Everyone needs cookware and bakeware, whether it's a full set or a few additions to round out a collection. Luckily, essentials like this 9-by-13-inch sheet pan are marked down by 32%. While this sheet pan wasn’t included in our initial tests, the larger half-sheet version won points with us for its durable construction and BPA-free nonstick coating.

All-Clad 3.5-Quart Deep Fryer

Amazon

To buy: $160 (originally $310) at amazon.com

If you’ve been eyeing a deep fryer ahead of the holidays, we recommend this 3.5-quart option from All-Clad. In our testing, we found it to be straightforward to set up and use, and the oil filtration system is a definite plus. Snag it on sale this Cyber Monday for nearly 50% off.

Global Sai Bread Knife

Amazon

To buy: $143 (originally $190) at amazon.com

Global knives are known for their high-end design among home cooks and professional chefs alike, and this Sai Bread Knife is no exception. During our tests, we found the stainless steel handle to be incredibly comfortable to hold thanks to its thumb rest, no matter your hand size.

Magic Mill Food Dehydrator

Amazon

To buy: $150 (originally $190) at amazon.com

The Magic Mill dehydrator received top marks across the board in our tests for ease of use, design, performance, ease of cleaning, and noise. Testers especially loved that the door was easy to open and stays open while the dehydrator is being filled up, as well as its automatic shut-off and 'keep warm' feature.

FoodSaver VS0150 Vacuum Sealer

Amazon

To buy: $70 (originally $95) at amazon.com

The kitchen tool you never knew you needed until now, a vacuum sealer helps quickly and efficiently extend food's shelf life. In our vacuum sealer tests, the FoodSaver VS0150 Vacuum Sealer earned top marks for its compact size, since it can be store

d horizontally or vertically, which takes up less space on crowded countertops or in small cabinets.

To buy: $10 (originally $14) at amazon.com

Staub Ceramic 2-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set

Target

To buy: $50 (originally $129) at target.com

Casserole dishes are workhorse tools that don't need a ton of bells and whistles. In our tests, the Staub Ceramic Baking Dish got top marks for its overall value and consistency in cooking lasagna. We think it's an excellent choice for any home cook looking to invest in a heritage piece from a reputable brand, especially while it’s on sale for over 60% off.

Chicago Cutlery Fusion 17-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

Amazon

To buy: $90 (originally $130) at amazon.com

Perfect for someone new to cooking or in the market for a "starter" set, the Chicago Cutlery Fusion Knife Block Set features every knife you will ever need in the kitchen, plus eight steak knives, sharpening steel, and a chop assist. Given the price point, our testers said these knives performed incredibly well. And as a set, the value here cannot be overstated.

Sodastream Fizzi Onetouch

Amazon

To buy: $90 (originally $130) at amazon.com

From simple seltzers to effervescent DIY cocktails, a soda maker allows you to customize the flavors and fizz levels of your favorite bubbly beverages. Sodastream's Fizzi Onetouch does so in seconds; our testers appreciated its easy-to-use design and the mouthfeel of its three carbonation levels.

