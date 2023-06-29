Act Fast: Yeti, Coleman, Stanley, and More Top Camping Brands Already Have Prime Day-Level Discounts

Officially, Amazon Prime Day isn’t here quite yet. But, unofficially, the deals we’re seeing are already too good to pass up. And this has been true for one category in particular: camping goods.

Top brands like Yeti, Coleman, and Stanley are up to 55% off weeks before the July 11 event kickoff. From camping stoves to cookware sets to accessories like mugs, there’s everything you need to have a fun and delicious night spent under a sky full of stars. To help you sift through all of these options, we rounded up the 17 best deals to shop right now, with prices starting at $3.

Best Camping Stove Deals

If you don’t have a camping stove in your repertoire, Prime Day is the perfect time to grab one. It’s likely the most expensive piece of equipment in your camp kitchen and an essential. While you could rely on cooking over a campfire, a quality camping stove will allow you to whip up gourmet meals, regardless of where you are.

Car campers should opt for the Coleman Triton 2-Burner Camping Stove that’s nearly 20% off right now. As the name implies, it has two burners, which means you can boil water for coffee and sizzle bacon simultaneously. Powered by propane, it also features a nifty windscreen that enables you to cook regardless of the conditions.

To buy: Coleman Triton 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove, $74 (originally $90) at amazon.com

If you’re a more serious hiker and backpacker, the MSR PocketRocket is a must, especially with its current price cut. It’s extremely lightweight and low-profile, weighing just over 2.5 ounces and measuring 1.7- by 1.3- by 3.1-inches. And according to the brand, it can boil water in just three and half minutes. That’s beyond impressive for such a tiny, lightweight stove.

Best Camping Cookware Deals

We’re already seeing great deals on camping cookware of all varieties. From cast iron ideal for plopping into a roaring campfire, to packable and lightweight camping cookware sets, it’s time to take the plunge on investing in your cooking tools.

There’s a 10.25-inch Lodge cast iron skillet that’s just $20 right now, a whopping 42% off. It comes pre-seasoned, so you don’t have to worry about bacon or eggs sticking on your first camping trip. And it’s pretty much indestructible. It’s a bit heavy, being cast iron and all, but if you’re car camping, it’s the perfect pan for the task.

To buy: Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (originally $34) at amazon.com

For more lightweight adventures, check out the Stanley Camp Cook Set while it’s discounted. It comes with a 24-ounce kettle made from stainless steel and two ceramic cups. This is for backpackers who need to whip up ramen noodles or coffee in a hurry before heading out for the day. All of the pieces nest inside one another so you can stay organized out there.

Best Camping Accessory Deals

There are also some fantastic savings to be found on accessories for camping, from coffee makers to ways to ensure you can see everything at your campsite, the deals are too good to pass up.

Check out this deal on a Yeti Rambler Mug, which is now 33% off. It has a 14-ounce capacity, making it ideal for morning cups of coffee by the campfire, but can easily be used as a makeshift bowl for oatmeal or chili. With double-wall vacuum insulation and a mag-safe lid to prevent spills, this is a must-grab.

To buy: Yeti 14-Ounce Rambler Mug, $24 (originally $36) at amazon.com

There’s also a great citronella candle from Coleman, discounted to just $3. It comes in a 6-ounce tin and is a bestseller at Amazon thanks to how well it keeps mosquitos away from outdoor areas. If you’re prone to mosquito bites, you’ll want to add this to your camping setup immediately.