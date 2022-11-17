The 6 Best Dual Fuel Ranges of 2022

Looking at important factors like size, design, extra features, and price, we’ve researched the best dual fuel ranges. For more recommendations and expert insights on dual fuel ranges, we spoke with Tara Monsod, the executive chef at ANIMAE in San Diego, and Cordell Robinson (also known as “Cordell The Culinary Diva”), a celebrity chef and the executive chef at Exclusive Automotive Group (Aston Martin/Bentley). Keep reading to learn why we named the KitchenAid Slide-In Dual Fuel Range our winner and about all the best dual fuel ranges that made our list.

Dual fuel ranges give you the best of both worlds: a gas cooktop and an electric oven. Gas stovetops offer quicker, more precise temperature control than electric cooktops , and having an electric oven provides even heating for more consistent results in your baking adventures. One important thing to note is that dual ranges require a 240-volt wall outlet and a gas hookup to support the two different heat sources. If your kitchen doesn’t have either, consider getting a gas line installed by a trusted professional.

Robinson says Miele is a great brand to go for if you want to splurge, calling their dual fuel ranges “pricey but worth every penny.” He says, “they are at the top end of luxury conversation pieces, and the features are unmatched.”

Monsod names this Miele dual fuel range her favorite because of its size, six sealed burners, and large oven capacity. “It can handle any cooking or baking project, big or small,” she says. “I don't usually care for the bells and whistles, but this dual fuel range has the technology to read the temperature and moisture levels of food in the oven.” Its other useful features include an easy-to-use touch control panel, automatic and personalized programs, a wireless roast probe, and stove grates that are removable and dishwasher-safe.

Pros: With six burners and a spacious oven capacity, this splurge-worthy range has a long list of cool features like humidity control and cooking programs.

The cooktop is designed to accommodate different cookware and recipes, including a tri-ring burner, a dual-purpose burner with different shapes, and a reversible grill and griddle. Whatever kind of cooking you’re doing, you can enjoy fewer smudges since the stainless steel is fingerprint-resistant. That being said, you’ll still want to be gentle while cleaning because it can scratch easily.

With a width on the lower end of the average range, this could be your pick if you’re working with a smaller kitchen. Even with its size, the oven part still has a large capacity that fits three racks, allowing you to cook multiple dishes at once. It also may replace your need for an air fryer since it has a built-in air fry function that doesn’t require preheating — less time waiting means more time enjoying your food.

Pros: It’s extra sleek with its fingerprint-resistant steel; you get special features like no-preheat air fry; and there’s versatility with its cooktop setup.

The double oven is useful when preparing multiple dishes for a large group (just beware of the loud fan), and the heavy-duty cooktop has its benefits, like its detachable wok grate. Lastly, the fingerprint-proof finish lets you enjoy the beauty of stainless steel without smudges.

If you want your range to fit right into your smart home, check out this one that features LG’s SmartThinQ technology. With it, you can set your cooking time and temperature, monitor cooking progress in the oven, and sync recipes to operating settings through your phone. Not in the kitchen but also not by your phone? Since you can connect the tech to smart home devices like Google Home and Amazon Alexa, you can also control the appliance via voice commands.

While the range features smart capabilities, connecting it to and using the actual SmartHQ App can prove a bit tricky. Once you have the setup figured out (you might need to call in your family’s tech whiz), being able to preheat the oven from your phone is just another bonus.

Need to make some baked pasta for your guests but also have a delicious dessert ready that requires a totally different oven temperature? A range with a double oven is the way to go, and this dual fuel range offers that and more. Robinson likes GE Café dual ranges for their “great technology, durability, and ease of use.” Ease of use for this model comes from an edge-to-edge cooktop where the burners take up the entirety of the surface so you can fit pots and pans of all sizes. He also says that GE Café dual fuel ranges are “very aesthetically pleasing and will elevate any kitchen.” With this one, you can actually customize the handles and knobs, choosing from different attractive finishes like brushed copper.

Pros: Custom hardware options add style flair, and you can boost your cooking power with two ovens, an edge-to-edge cooktop, and a super powerful tri-ring burner.

A new range is a big purchase, but this value pick comes at a much lower price than the other options on this list while still delivering durable construction and quality performance. Looking at the oven portion, you may find that it takes a little bit longer to reach your desired temperature, but on the plus side, it has eight different oven functions to choose from. For example, there are convection options, a low and a high broil, and a less-common pizza setting that gives pies the right environment to cook to perfection. On the gas cooktop, there are five burners, including an 18,000 BTU wok burner, which means you can add delicious stir-fries to your weekly menu rotation.

While this dual fuel range has self-cleaning technology that’s supposed to take less than an hour to complete, you may find that it’s not as thorough of a clean as you’d like, so you could have to put in some elbow grease of your own.

As our overall favorite choice, this dual fuel range has an incredible amount of oven space, which already makes cooking easier — but that’s just the beginning of its user-friendly design features. It has five burners, a steam rack to enhance moisture, and an additional baking drawer that keeps prepared dishes (or meals you’re reheating) warm until it’s time to eat. And thanks to its Even-Heat True Convection and EasyConvect Conversion features, foods will cook evenly, and you’ll be able to convert standard baking times and temperatures to convection settings.

Pros: A good value for its price, this easy-to-use range has an excellent oven capacity plus a variety of other special features that help take the stress out of cooking.

Our Favorite

We decided on the KitchenAid Slide-In Dual Fuel Range as our best overall pick because of its performance-to-price ratio and sizable, well-designed oven. But if you have the budget and space for it, it doesn’t get much better than the luxurious Miele Freestanding Dual Fuel Range due to its impressive technology.

Factors to Consider

Size

When choosing a dual fuel range, Robinson says it’s important to keep your kitchen’s size in mind. “If you are replacing your current range, there is not too much you can do about size, but go with what fits in your current space,” he explains. “If you are doing a kitchen remodel or makeover, then size comes into play significantly. You do not want the kitchen to dwarf your appliances or vice versa.”

Robinson says it’s also important to consider how much day-to-day cooking you’re doing. “Buying a bulky dual range for aesthetics but not functionality would not be ideal, or buying a smaller dual range and then cooking in large volumes would not be efficient for your time management or energy costs.”

Design

The design of your dual fuel range is a lot about personal preference. “I opt for stainless steel because it's the easiest to clean,” Monsod says. “The extra features are always a plus but not necessary. All you need is a gas stove and convection oven.”

Kitchen messes are inevitable, which is why Robinson prioritizes cleanability when weighing different designs. “Looking at ease of cleaning, sleek lines, and the size of your kitchen should always be high on your list when considering what to buy,” he says.

Features

Along with having a gas cooktop and electric oven, different dual fuel ranges come with special features. Some have two ovens, some have a fifth or sixth burner, and some have smart home capabilities.

“When shopping for dual fuel ranges, you should consider how much you cook, how user-friendly the appliance is according to your knowledge of the tools, and what technology makes sense for your needs,” Robinson says. “Knowing yourself and your needs are the most important factors when choosing what’s best for you and your home.”

Price

Oftentimes, dual fuel ranges are more expensive than all-gas stoves. While utility costs are affected by many factors, gas stoves are generally cheaper to operate than electric stoves because of the average price of natural gas. While a dual fuel range could initially be a higher investment, avid cooks may find it worth it in the long run given the extra control and cooking performance. You can buy dual fuel ranges for less than $1,000 all the way up to $10,000.

Frequently Asked Questions What is a dual fuel range? A dual fuel range is a stove featuring a gas cooktop and an electric oven. Installing one in your kitchen requires a gas line hookup and an electrical outlet. Many professional chefs prefer dual fuel ranges, but they are also available for and loved by many home cooks.



Is dual fuel range better than gas range? “Dual fuel ranges and gas ranges both have their pros and cons,” Monsod says. “I prefer dual fuel ranges because I'm able to have full control of the distribution of heat, which ultimately affects the final product."

Robinson also appreciates dual fuel ranges. “Every chef and avid cook knows that cooking on gas is the best and most efficient way to cook on the stovetop,” he says. “Temperature control during cooking is key to a quality dish and leaves room for error if the burner is up too high or low, or the temperature adjustment is a lot faster than an electric range top."

Looking at the oven portion, Robinson says electric ovens are much better for baking, roasting, and even quasi-air frying if you have a convection setting. “With a gas oven, the heat distribution can be very uneven due to the fire coming from the top or bottom, in which the heat is more intense the closer it is to the fire,” he says. “If you mistakenly shut it off, the oven will cool down fast, which can ruin cakes and pastries.” Robinson says that a dual fuel range provides better cooking results mainly due to temperature control.

Does a dual fuel gas range require a 220-volt outlet? Because they have an electric oven, dual fuel ranges require a 220/240-volt outlet. Check the manufacturer’s instructions for your specific product to ensure you have the right power line for your dual fuel range.

Our Expertise

Cindy Brzostowski is a freelance writer and avid home cook with previous experience in cookbook publishing. Her writing has been featured in Allrecipes, Blue Apron, The Kitchn, and EatingWell among other publications. For this article, she spoke with Tara Monsod, the executive chef at ANIMAE in San Diego, California, and Cordell Robinson, a celebrity chef and the executive chef at Exclusive Automotive Group (Aston Martin/Bentley).