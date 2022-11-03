The 8 Best Drink Pitchers of 2022

We rounded up the best pitchers for batching up drinks in style.

By Ariane Resnick
Published on November 3, 2022

Best Drink Pitchers of 2022

Even the most attentive hosts need to take breaks from mixing and serving drinks at a gathering. Whether your crowd’s drink of choice is fruit-filled sangria or spicy margaritas, the ability to make batches of beverages instead of one at a time means less time spent in the kitchen and more time at the table. 

We’ve gathered up the highest-quality drink pitchers on the market, including one you can infuse with fruit and a gorgeous Waterford model. Our overall favorite is the Served Brand Premium Pitcher because of its vacuum-insulated design suitable for hot and cold beverages. Below, you can learn more about all the best drink pitchers on our list.

Best Overall: Served Brand Premium Pitcher

Served Brand Premium Pitcher

View On Amazon

When insulated travel mugs hit the market, everyone’s coffee world changed for the better. Now you can get insulated drink pitchers too, and this vacuum-insulated, double-walled stainless steel model is our winner for many reasons. It’s perfect for keeping drinks hot or cold, which means you can serve up a batch of spiced hot cider just as easily as a pitcher of frosty, icy margaritas. And thanks to the sleek design, it’s transportable without spilling, making it as simple as can be to take it on the go with you for a celebration. It comes in an assortment of bright colors ranging from saffron to berry, and the BPA-free pouring spout won’t leak a drop. 

Price at time of publish: $80

  • Material: Copper-lined stainless steel; BPA-free plastic lid
  • Capacity: 67.6 ounces
  • Dishwasher-Safe: No

Best Large: Purefold Glass Pitcher

Purefold Glass Pitcher

View On Amazon

This jumbo-capacity pitcher is as useful for a big batch of iced tea as it is for the hot version, thanks to its ability to withstand up to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. The stainless steel spout has a filtration side, so you can add ice without your guests getting any extra, or serve juice with pulp and let individuals have the option of receiving it in their cup or not. Handmade and clear in nature, it’s the perfect pitcher to add slices of citrus or large sprigs of herbs to your drinks, as they’ll show through beautifully. Even ice water looks beautiful with some lemon and mint added!

Price at time of publish: $36

  • Material: Heat-resistant glass
  • Capacity: 100 ounces
  • Dishwasher-Safe: Yes

Best Value: Netany Glass Carafes

Netany Glass Carafes

View On Amazon

It’s all about choice with this four-carafe set of glass pitchers, and you’ll receive the full batch of them for less than $50. Each carafe holds one liter of liquid, and they all can fit perfectly on the inside of a refrigerator door, so you don’t have to give up valuable shelf space. Perfect for a brunch in which you might want to serve mimosas with different juice options or multiple types of Bloody Marys, the pitchers allow you to prep the drinks in advance and then serve them when you’re ready thanks to the acrylic lids that will prevent refrigerator odors from entering your beverages. The set comes with wooden tags that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, as they enable you to label each carafe. That means no one will accidentally pour themself the wrong drink, and they’re big enough that you can even draw on them if you’re artistically inclined. 

Price at time of publish: $40

  • Material: Glass
  • Capacity: 33.8 ounces each 
  • Dishwasher-Safe: Yes
The Best Champagne Glasses of 2022

Best Splurge: Marquis by Waterford Markham Pitcher

Marquis by Waterford Markham Pitcher

View On Wayfair View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Belk.com

There’s little that can make you feel as fancy as pouring your favorite cocktail out of a crystal pitcher does. With a classic, geometric wedge-cut design that’s reminiscent of old-fashioned glasses, this pitcher provides enough space to stir large batches and then serve guests in an elegant manner. Because crystal is heavy in weight, you’ll want to be prepared with a dish towel if you’re serving something icy in it; condensation can make it slippery, and slippery plus heavy is a dangerous combination. Overall, it will take center stage on your tablescape or a bar cart and is quite a worthwhile splurge. 

Price at time of publish: $116

  • Material: Crystal
  • Capacity: 48 ounces
  • Dishwasher-Safe: No

Best Everyday: Simply Essential Pitcher

Simply Essential Pitcher

View On Bed Bath & Beyond

For many occasions when a fancy pitcher would be overkill, this everyday plastic pitcher will carry you from breakfast orange juice to iced tea at dinner. Resistant to breaking, it’s sturdy and strong, yet its look is far more restaurant-friendly than industrial in terms of appearance. The lid keeps drinks fresh, and the stable base won’t easily shift around on your counter or table. Because it’s made of plastic, this is suitable for only cold drinks, not hot ones. There are two different sizes of glassware in the collection you can purchase to go with it for a complete set, or use it alone with whatever drinkware you already have.

Price at time of publish: $20

  • Material: Plastic
  • Capacity: 87 ounces
  • Dishwasher-Safe: Yes

Best with Infuser: Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher

Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher

View On Amazon View On Wayfair

One of the quickest ways to convince your loved ones to drink more water is to make it look and taste more exciting. In lieu of buying artificial powders or drops, this infuser pitcher lets you add nutritious flavor-boosting ingredients, like fruits and herbs, to your water. To do that, you’ll remove the hollow rod from the pitcher, stack your ingredients into it, then screw it back in where it’ll stay in place inside. The longer you let the ingredients infuse the water, the more flavorful your drink will be. You can easily refill the pitcher with fresh water throughout the day without replacing the fruit. Overall, this pitcher allows you to stay hydrated with a tasty beverage that isn’t packed with added sugar. 

Price at time of publish: $32

  • Material: BPA-free acrylic
  • Capacity: 92.8 ounces
  • Dishwasher-Safe: No

Best with Filter: Hydros Water Filter Glass Pitcher

Hydros Water Filter Glass Pitcher

View On Amazon

Tap water isn’t always safe to drink, let alone the most palatable option. For anyone who doesn’t want to install a sink filtration system, you can filter your water much more easily, one pitcher at a time. And with this pitcher, you can do it at a faster pace: It filters up to five times as quickly as its competitor brands do. This model removes over 90% of chemicals, such as chlorine, which lets you safely drink the water you need for daily optimal hydration. Eco-friendly in nature, the filter is made from coconut shells and is in a BPA-free casing.

Price at time of publish: $35

  • Material: Glass
  • Capacity: 40 ounces
  • Dishwasher-Safe: Yes
The Best Drinking Glasses to Sip in Style

Best Decorative: Bee & Willow Hays Leaf Pitcher

Bee &amp; Willow Hays Leaf Pitcher

View On Bed Bath & Beyond

Pretty to look at and safe for the dishwasher, this Bee and Willow pitcher will add a touch of warmth to any holiday table. The leaf pattern is etched into the ceramic, so you don’t have to worry about it fading, and the “iron” color is neutral enough to coordinate with nearly any dinnerware set. You can also purchase matching dishware to go with it, from mugs to plates, if you want to complement the glossy, autumnal look of the pitcher with similar additional pieces. At 54 ounces, it holds enough that there will be space for refills, should a guest or two want more to drink — and should you not want to get up yet. Best of all, it can serve as a decorative vase when not in use for beverages. 

Price at time of publish:

  • Material: Stoneware
  • Capacity: 54 ounces
  • Dishwasher-Safe: Yes

Our Expertise

Contributor Ariane Resnick is a special diet chef, certified nutritionist, and bestselling author who loves to host dinner and cocktail parties. She wishes she’d added more batched drink recipes into her own cocktail book, as she has since learned the joy of making fewer drinks that last longer. For this article, she determined the best drink pitchers based on their durability, capacity, design, and special features.

