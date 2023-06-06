For large gatherings, two drink dispensers can make it easy to serve multiple drinks at once. We love batching cocktails so guests can help themselves without waiting for refills. Having a drink station means having boozy and non-alcoholic options like water or infused fruit juices to keep everyone happy and refreshed. A dispenser also eliminates the mess of mixing multiple rounds of drinks. Streamline your summer celebrations now with these great drink dispenser picks.

Drink dispensers are a must-have for anyone who entertains. There are many lovely options, whether infusing water with fresh berries and sliced citrus, creating a coffee station, or making batch cocktails. Beverage dispensers are great for old-fashioned entertaining but can also make hosting hassle-free for everyone.

Best Cooling Frontgate Optima Chill Cell Beverage Dispenser Frontgate View On Frontgate The Optima Chill Cell Beverage Dispenser is our go-to when we need something shiny and pretty that can also keep our beverages cool. The Optima comes in one-and-a-half-gallon, three-gallon, and five-gallon sizes. It's our go-to for parties outside because we can fill the core with ice, so drinks stay cool without diluting from too much ice in the mix. Although we have found the spigot can get clogged with smaller fruit like berries, larger additions like citrus and herb sprigs do just fine. While the beverage portion is made from BPA-free acrylic, it is durable and doesn't scratch if you treat it carefully. Make sure to avoid anything abrasive during the cleanup, and always hand wash it when possible. Price at time of publish: $169 Capacity: 1.5 gallons makes for about 24 servings

1.5 gallons makes for about 24 servings Dimensions: This dispenser fits under standard kitchen cabinets at 9 inches wide and 17 inches in height.

This dispenser fits under standard kitchen cabinets at 9 inches wide and 17 inches in height. Material and care: Stainless steel and acrylic, so handwashing is ideal

Best Glass Williams Sonoma Glass Beverage Dispenser Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma This mouth-blown glass dispenser is topped off with a lid for easy refills. Its stainless steel spout is drip resistant and finished in gold for an elevated look. The nito vine base (sold separately) is hand-woven by artisans, and the lip provides just enough height to prevent the glass dispenser from taking a spill, so to speak. The woven vines are finished with a protective lacquer, so splashes won't be an issue during party time or cleanup. If the nito isn't quite your style, several other drink dispenser stands to fit any space, including white porcelain, acacia wood, and hammered stainless steel. Price at time of publish: $100 (plus $50 base) Capacity: 1.64 gallons offers about 26 servings

1.64 gallons offers about 26 servings Dimensions: The glass dispenser is 12 inches tall but requires a base (5.5-7 inches), so this dispenser will fit best on a table or sideboard.

The glass dispenser is 12 inches tall but requires a base (5.5-7 inches), so this dispenser will fit best on a table or sideboard. Material and care: Stainless steel and glass, handwash only

Best Dual Dispenser Buddeez Dual Beverage Dispensers Amazon View On Amazon If you’re finding it hard to decide what kind of drinks you'll serve at a party, offering two serving vessels is an easy solution. Buddeez Dual Beverage Dispensers are made from durable Tritan BPA-free plastic, so the containers shouldn’t shatter even if they take a tumble from your tabletop. Each compartment holds two gallons of liquid and can either be stacked or placed side by side. The top of each dispenser includes compartments for fruit and other beverage infusions, and there's even a space to stack cups on top. Each container has a shiny silver spout that is guaranteed not to clog with fruit pulp or seeds and includes a washable chalkboard hang tag to label the drinks. We recommend handwashing to avoid warping in the dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $160 Capacity: 2 gallons makes for about 32 servings

2 gallons makes for about 32 servings Dimensions: At 14 inches tall with included bases, this set will fit under your cabinets side-by-side or on an open surface while stacked.

At 14 inches tall with included bases, this set will fit under your cabinets side-by-side or on an open surface while stacked. Material and care: Tritan BPA-free plastic, hand wash to avoid wear and tear

Best Stand Options Crate & Barrel Dax Drink Dispenser with Bash Stand Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Crate & Barrel's drink dispenser collection is the ultimate mix-and-match format. The Dax Drink Dispenser is a part of the Dax barware collection (if you want to stick to a set), but all the vessels and bases are compatible depending on your needs. We like the tulip-shaped Dax with its easily removable lid for refilling as needed and a hammered glass texture that's more forgiving with fingerprints and messes. “We’ve used the Dax for years now, and it’s solid enough to stay in place while opening the spigot but still easy to hold and clean in the sink,” says Associate Editorial Director Megan Soll, “The protective feet on the bottom won’t scrape tables or countertops, and the interchangeable bases make it easy for us switch the style between occasions at any time of year.” Price at time of publish: $110 Capacity: 1.75 gallons or about 29 servings

1.75 gallons or about 29 servings Dimensions: The Dax with Bash stand fits under cabinet height, but heights vary across other collections, so check measurements if you're lacking extra table or sideboard space.

The Dax with Bash stand fits under cabinet height, but heights vary across other collections, so check measurements if you're lacking extra table or sideboard space. Material and care: Stainless steel and glass, hand wash

Best Plastic CreativeWare 1.5-Gallon Bark Beverage Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Overstock The CreativeWare beverage dispenser is an Amazon bestseller with a no-drip spigot, making serving anything from ice water to batch cocktails easy. There is a reservoir on the bottom of the container for ice, so drinks stay cool even on the hottest days. The durable and break-resistant acrylic has lines etched with a beehive pattern to add a little more flair and looks a little less plastic (a lot of acrylic vessels run the risk of looking cheap). The affordable price allows the option to order more than one, especially if you're a frequent host. Choose between 1.5- or 2.5 gallons, depending on how thirsty you think your guests will be. Price at time of publish: $32 Capacity: 1.5 gallons offers about 24 servings

1.5 gallons offers about 24 servings Dimensions: At max 17 inches, both sizes should fit underneath your cabinets

At max 17 inches, both sizes should fit underneath your cabinets Material and care: BPA-free acrylic, hand wash

Best Ceramic Casafina Ceramic and Glass Drink Dispenser Food52 View On Distinctive-decor.com View On Food52 View On Riverbendhome.com We love Casafina everything; the brand's ceramic and glass drink dispenser is no exception. Made in Portugal from stoneware and glass, this container will be at home at any gathering style. The simple white stoneware has a slight imperfection, making it feel slightly organic and borderline rustic depending on the application. The base sets the unit up at a good height for placing glassware underneath the spigot for serving. The top is covered with a lid from the same white stoneware to seal everything in. It is handwash only, so handle it with care. Price at time of publish: $158 Capacity: 2.64 gallons serves about 48 cups

2.64 gallons serves about 48 cups Dimensions: At just under 15 inches tall, this dispenser will fit under any cabinet height.

At just under 15 inches tall, this dispenser will fit under any cabinet height. Material: Ceramic and glass, hand wash only

Best Crystal Godinger Crystal Beverage Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Godinger's Dublin Crystal serveware always impresses, and its glass beverage dispenser is no exception. The Godinger has perfected a classic ornate crystal design from lead-free glass for more formal spaces and get-togethers. It looks like something you might see on an elaborate tabletop in a period movie but also feels equally at home at a baby shower or a special birthday. This dispenser is not meant for outdoor gatherings — and please don't place it on a rolling bar cart. The glass is surprisingly heavy, and the unit is slender and tall. Since the company has been around since 1973, customer service is exceptional should you have any issues with the product at any point during ownership. Price at time of publish: $65 Capacity: 1 gallon or about 16 servings

1 gallon or about 16 servings Dimensions: At 19 inches in height, this dispenser isn't meant to sit underneath your cabinets.

At 19 inches in height, this dispenser isn't meant to sit underneath your cabinets. Material and care: Crystal, hand wash only

Best Value Anchor Hocking Beverage Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon The Anchor Hocking glass jar set contains a two-gallon Heritage Hill jar with a spigot and glass lid. By far one of the most affordable dispensers on our list, we love the simplicity of Anchor Hocking. It is the kind of vessel that fits anywhere and is also dishwasher-safe. The glass container also makes it a great choice when you want to set up multiple drinks. The brand notes that this dispenser is excellent for kombucha because the raised spigot ensures the yeast remains on the bottoms. The large, heavy glass lid keeps bugs out if you use it outside, and the oversized knob makes dispensing drinks easy. Price at time of publish: $43 Capacity: 2 gallons

2 gallons Dimensions: 8.75” W x 13.5” H

8.75” W x 13.5” H Material: glass

Best Art Deco Pottery Barn Bleecker Mango Wood Drink Dispenser Pottery barn View On Pottery Barn The Bleecker Bar Drink Dispenser is a Pottery Barn exclusive, and the antique gold finish and clear glass evoke Art Deco design. The sleek curves, slim gold handle, and mango wood lid can work in plenty of home settings. The simple design makes it easy to refresh the ice or drink of choice during gatherings without moving the dispenser. Mango wood is incredibly durable, so the lid will withstand getting wet (as it is bound to do). This is only made for cold drinks due to the construction, so don’t put anything hot inside. It’s s step up for any entertainer who loves gold and likes to make a splash. It’s a beautiful addition to any bar, inside or outside. Price at time of publish: $150 Capacity: 3.75 gallons or about 62 servings, easily one of the bigger dispensers on our list

3.75 gallons or about 62 servings, easily one of the bigger dispensers on our list Dimensions: At 13.5 inches wide x 17.5 high, it should slide under most cabinets but will need to pop out to remove the lid.

At 13.5 inches wide x 17.5 high, it should slide under most cabinets but will need to pop out to remove the lid. Material and care: Stainless steel, aluminum, glass, and mango wood. The dispenser is not dishwasher safe and should be carefully cleaned with a soft cloth.

Best Enamel Crow Canyon Enamel Beverage Dispenser with Stand Food52 View On Food52 View On Luluandgeorgia.com Crow Canyon has produced enamel pieces since 1977, so they know what they’re doing. This traditional enameled drink dispenser looks old-fashioned, but the splattered blue and white finish makes it feel super modern. Both cold and hot beverages can be served in the dispenser, so it does double duty. That means you can use it to serve lemonade and coffee without worrying either will leave any flavors behind thanks to the food-safe enamel coating. The dispenser sits on a steel base and the main part of the vessel has two handles, so you can easily handle it when full. Use it for wassail, sangria, or any temperature beverage on tap. Price at time of publish: $150 Capacity: 3.75 gallons or 62 servings, another large dispenser option

3.75 gallons or 62 servings, another large dispenser option Dimensions: 13.5 inches wide and 17.5 inches high, so it's a tight squeeze for sitting below the kitchen cabinets

13.5 inches wide and 17.5 inches high, so it's a tight squeeze for sitting below the kitchen cabinets Material and care: Porcelain enamel on steel base. Dishwasher safe.

Best Modern West Elm Pure Drink Dispenser Courtesy of West Elm View On West Elm This West Elm drink dispenser is the perfect pick for an on-trend but modern home. The soda lime glass body will have a signature blue-greenish tint, and the base and lid are made from acacia wood. While the glass is durable, it’s not great with large temperature variations, so don’t put hot liquids inside to avoid a mess on your hands. The top of the drink dispenser sits inside the drink dispenser snugly, although we should note that it is not an air-tight fit like you find with suction lids. This is a choice for an entertainer looking for a polished dispenser with a natural wink. Price at time of publish: $70 Capacity: 1.4 gallons or 23 servings

1.4 gallons or 23 servings Dimensions: The glass dispenser is 6.7 inches wide and 14 inches high.

The glass dispenser is 6.7 inches wide and 14 inches high. Material and care: Soda lime glass, acacia wood lid and stand, and plastic. Handwash only.