The Best Drink Dispensers for Entertaining at Home Batch drinks are even better on tap. By Jennifer Zyman Published on June 6, 2023 Drink dispensers are a must-have for anyone who entertains. There are many lovely options, whether infusing water with fresh berries and sliced citrus, creating a coffee station, or making batch cocktails. Beverage dispensers are great for old-fashioned entertaining but can also make hosting hassle-free for everyone. For large gatherings, two drink dispensers can make it easy to serve multiple drinks at once. We love batching cocktails so guests can help themselves without waiting for refills. Having a drink station means having boozy and non-alcoholic options like water or infused fruit juices to keep everyone happy and refreshed. A dispenser also eliminates the mess of mixing multiple rounds of drinks. Streamline your summer celebrations now with these great drink dispenser picks. The Optima comes in one-and-a-half-gallon, three-gallon, and five-gallon sizes. It's our go-to for parties outside because we can fill the core with ice, so drinks stay cool without diluting from too much ice in the mix. Although we have found the spigot can get clogged with smaller fruit like berries, larger additions like citrus and herb sprigs do just fine. While the beverage portion is made from BPA-free acrylic, it is durable and doesn't scratch if you treat it carefully. Make sure to avoid anything abrasive during the cleanup, and always hand wash it when possible. Price at time of publish: $169 Capacity: 1.5 gallons makes for about 24 servingsDimensions: This dispenser fits under standard kitchen cabinets at 9 inches wide and 17 inches in height.Material and care: Stainless steel and acrylic, so handwashing is ideal Best Glass Williams Sonoma Glass Beverage Dispenser Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma This mouth-blown glass dispenser is topped off with a lid for easy refills. Its stainless steel spout is drip resistant and finished in gold for an elevated look. The nito vine base (sold separately) is hand-woven by artisans, and the lip provides just enough height to prevent the glass dispenser from taking a spill, so to speak. The woven vines are finished with a protective lacquer, so splashes won't be an issue during party time or cleanup. If the nito isn't quite your style, several other drink dispenser stands to fit any space, including white porcelain, acacia wood, and hammered stainless steel. Price at time of publish: $100 (plus $50 base) Capacity: 1.64 gallons offers about 26 servingsDimensions: The glass dispenser is 12 inches tall but requires a base (5.5-7 inches), so this dispenser will fit best on a table or sideboard.Material and care: Stainless steel and glass, handwash only Best Dual Dispenser Buddeez Dual Beverage Dispensers Amazon View On Amazon If you’re finding it hard to decide what kind of drinks you'll serve at a party, offering two serving vessels is an easy solution. Buddeez Dual Beverage Dispensers are made from durable Tritan BPA-free plastic, so the containers shouldn’t shatter even if they take a tumble from your tabletop. Each compartment holds two gallons of liquid and can either be stacked or placed side by side. The top of each dispenser includes compartments for fruit and other beverage infusions, and there's even a space to stack cups on top. Each container has a shiny silver spout that is guaranteed not to clog with fruit pulp or seeds and includes a washable chalkboard hang tag to label the drinks. We recommend handwashing to avoid warping in the dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $160 Capacity: 2 gallons makes for about 32 servingsDimensions: At 14 inches tall with included bases, this set will fit under your cabinets side-by-side or on an open surface while stacked.Material and care: Tritan BPA-free plastic, hand wash to avoid wear and tear Best Stand Options Crate & Barrel Dax Drink Dispenser with Bash Stand Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Crate & Barrel's drink dispenser collection is the ultimate mix-and-match format. The Dax Drink Dispenser is a part of the Dax barware collection (if you want to stick to a set), but all the vessels and bases are compatible depending on your needs. We like the tulip-shaped Dax with its easily removable lid for refilling as needed and a hammered glass texture that's more forgiving with fingerprints and messes. “We’ve used the Dax for years now, and it’s solid enough to stay in place while opening the spigot but still easy to hold and clean in the sink,” says Associate Editorial Director Megan Soll, “The protective feet on the bottom won’t scrape tables or countertops, and the interchangeable bases make it easy for us switch the style between occasions at any time of year.” Price at time of publish: $110 Capacity: 1.75 gallons or about 29 servingsDimensions: The Dax with Bash stand fits under cabinet height, but heights vary across other collections, so check measurements if you're lacking extra table or sideboard space.Material and care: Stainless steel and glass, hand wash Best Plastic CreativeWare 1.5-Gallon Bark Beverage Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Overstock The CreativeWare beverage dispenser is an Amazon bestseller with a no-drip spigot, making serving anything from ice water to batch cocktails easy. There is a reservoir on the bottom of the container for ice, so drinks stay cool even on the hottest days. The durable and break-resistant acrylic has lines etched with a beehive pattern to add a little more flair and looks a little less plastic (a lot of acrylic vessels run the risk of looking cheap). The affordable price allows the option to order more than one, especially if you're a frequent host. Choose between 1.5- or 2.5 gallons, depending on how thirsty you think your guests will be. Price at time of publish: $32 Capacity: 1.5 gallons offers about 24 servingsDimensions: At max 17 inches, both sizes should fit underneath your cabinetsMaterial and care: BPA-free acrylic, hand wash Best Ceramic Casafina Ceramic and Glass Drink Dispenser Food52 View On Distinctive-decor.com View On Food52 View On Riverbendhome.com We love Casafina everything; the brand's ceramic and glass drink dispenser is no exception. Made in Portugal from stoneware and glass, this container will be at home at any gathering style. The simple white stoneware has a slight imperfection, making it feel slightly organic and borderline rustic depending on the application. The base sets the unit up at a good height for placing glassware underneath the spigot for serving. The top is covered with a lid from the same white stoneware to seal everything in. It is handwash only, so handle it with care. Price at time of publish: $158 Capacity: 2.64 gallons serves about 48 cupsDimensions: At just under 15 inches tall, this dispenser will fit under any cabinet height.Material: Ceramic and glass, hand wash only Best Crystal Godinger Crystal Beverage Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Godinger's Dublin Crystal serveware always impresses, and its glass beverage dispenser is no exception. The Godinger has perfected a classic ornate crystal design from lead-free glass for more formal spaces and get-togethers. It looks like something you might see on an elaborate tabletop in a period movie but also feels equally at home at a baby shower or a special birthday. This dispenser is not meant for outdoor gatherings — and please don't place it on a rolling bar cart. The glass is surprisingly heavy, and the unit is slender and tall. Since the company has been around since 1973, customer service is exceptional should you have any issues with the product at any point during ownership. Price at time of publish: $65 Capacity: 1 gallon or about 16 servingsDimensions: At 19 inches in height, this dispenser isn't meant to sit underneath your cabinets.Material and care: Crystal, hand wash only Best Value Anchor Hocking Beverage Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon The Anchor Hocking glass jar set contains a two-gallon Heritage Hill jar with a spigot and glass lid. By far one of the most affordable dispensers on our list, we love the simplicity of Anchor Hocking. It is the kind of vessel that fits anywhere and is also dishwasher-safe. The glass container also makes it a great choice when you want to set up multiple drinks. The brand notes that this dispenser is excellent for kombucha because the raised spigot ensures the yeast remains on the bottoms. The large, heavy glass lid keeps bugs out if you use it outside, and the oversized knob makes dispensing drinks easy. Price at time of publish: $43 Capacity: 2 gallons Dimensions: 8.75” W x 13.5” HMaterial: glass Best Art Deco Pottery Barn Bleecker Mango Wood Drink Dispenser Pottery barn View On Pottery Barn The Bleecker Bar Drink Dispenser is a Pottery Barn exclusive, and the antique gold finish and clear glass evoke Art Deco design. The sleek curves, slim gold handle, and mango wood lid can work in plenty of home settings. The simple design makes it easy to refresh the ice or drink of choice during gatherings without moving the dispenser. Mango wood is incredibly durable, so the lid will withstand getting wet (as it is bound to do). This is only made for cold drinks due to the construction, so don’t put anything hot inside. It’s s step up for any entertainer who loves gold and likes to make a splash. It’s a beautiful addition to any bar, inside or outside. Price at time of publish: $150 Capacity: 3.75 gallons or about 62 servings, easily one of the bigger dispensers on our listDimensions: At 13.5 inches wide x 17.5 high, it should slide under most cabinets but will need to pop out to remove the lid.Material and care: Stainless steel, aluminum, glass, and mango wood. The dispenser is not dishwasher safe and should be carefully cleaned with a soft cloth. Best Enamel Crow Canyon Enamel Beverage Dispenser with Stand Food52 View On Food52 View On Luluandgeorgia.com Crow Canyon has produced enamel pieces since 1977, so they know what they’re doing. This traditional enameled drink dispenser looks old-fashioned, but the splattered blue and white finish makes it feel super modern. Both cold and hot beverages can be served in the dispenser, so it does double duty. That means you can use it to serve lemonade and coffee without worrying either will leave any flavors behind thanks to the food-safe enamel coating. The dispenser sits on a steel base and the main part of the vessel has two handles, so you can easily handle it when full. Use it for wassail, sangria, or any temperature beverage on tap. Price at time of publish: $150 Capacity: 3.75 gallons or 62 servings, another large dispenser optionDimensions: 13.5 inches wide and 17.5 inches high, so it's a tight squeeze for sitting below the kitchen cabinetsMaterial and care: Porcelain enamel on steel base. Dishwasher safe. Best Modern West Elm Pure Drink Dispenser Courtesy of West Elm View On West Elm This West Elm drink dispenser is the perfect pick for an on-trend but modern home. The soda lime glass body will have a signature blue-greenish tint, and the base and lid are made from acacia wood. While the glass is durable, it’s not great with large temperature variations, so don’t put hot liquids inside to avoid a mess on your hands. The top of the drink dispenser sits inside the drink dispenser snugly, although we should note that it is not an air-tight fit like you find with suction lids. This is a choice for an entertainer looking for a polished dispenser with a natural wink. Price at time of publish: $70 Capacity: 1.4 gallons or 23 servingsDimensions: The glass dispenser is 6.7 inches wide and 14 inches high.Material and care: Soda lime glass, acacia wood lid and stand, and plastic. Handwash only. Best for Hot Beverages Cresimo 2.2 Liter Airpot Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Galleon.ph Having a dispenser that holds hot drinks is clutch for so many reasons. I like them for storing coffee, mulled apple cider during the holidays, or even making a hot cocoa bar for kids and adults. This durable stainless steel drink dispenser looks good enough for commercial use but is uniform for any home gathering. The stainless steel body is food-grade and heat-resistant, and the urn is made for cold and hot beverages so that you can use it for coffee or juice. It keeps things hot for up to 12 hours to keep warm well through your gathering. Since it is stainless steel inside and out, it is easy to clean. Price at time of publish: $50 Capacity: 0.6 gallons or about 12 servings.Dimensions: The dispenser is 7 inches wide and 14 inches high. Material and care: Stainless steel. Handwash only. Factors to Consider Capacity There are numerous drink dispenser sizes available, ranging from under one gallon to over three gallons or more. One gallon yields about 16 eight-ounce servings, so plan accordingly from the size of your gathering, especially if some folks will have more than one glass. Getting the right-sized dispenser is crucial so you don't end up with an oversized container that’s only half-full and never looks right on the countertop. You want to ensure the container can serve all your guests and look appealing from start to finish. Height If you hope to keep your dispenser on your countertop without resting precariously on the edge, always check the full height with the base included. It should be less than 18 inches if you need it to rest underneath your cabinets — anything taller will need more room especially if you need to refill it frequently. Material The best materials are those that are easy to clean and durable. We find the best materials for drink dispensers that can withstand heavy and repeated use while being visually appealing. Look for dispensers made from stainless steel, BPA-free plastics, or glass for the best results. Cheaper plastics can get scratched, so investing in a durable dispenser always pays off in the long run. Temperature Control Many drink dispensers have temperature control elements, whether ice inserts, reservoirs for chilling components, or even plug-in units for coffee or other hot drinks such as hot cocoa or apple cider. We've included a few picks with each, so your serving temperatures an stay consistent during the warmest and coldest months. Our Expertise Jennifer Zyman is a Senior Commerce Writer for Food & Wine and a former restaurant critic with a culinary school degree and over 15 years of food writing experience. Her work has appeared in Atlanta Magazine, Bon Appetit, Eater Atlanta, The Kitchn, Local Palate, National Geographic, Simply Recipes, Southern Living, and Thrillist. She wrote this story using our editors' at-home testing and extensive research on popular dispensers.