The 7 Best Dishwashers for Sparkling Kitchenware, According to Experts

After researching the best dishwashers on the market, we named the Bosch SHE53B75UC 300 Series our top pick, offering a bevy of contemporary features. It has sensors that ensure every spot gets cleaned, a leak protection system, multiple rack positioning options, and even connects to your home Wi-Fi. Read on to learn more about our full list of expert-approved dishwashers.

The best dishwashers have numerous technology features and can last for a considerable amount of time. “Most dishwashers last between 8 and 12 years, depending on the frequency of use, care, and maintenance,” says Home Appliance Expert Jessica Petrino Ball . She adds that “a little basic maintenance can eliminate bacteria and grime and keep your dishwasher functioning smoothly.”

A dishwasher plays a vital role in the kitchen, saving home cooks the time and labor of washing dishes by hand. And modern dishwashers use less water than hand-washing, making them the eco-friendly choice.

Best Overall Bosch SHE53B75UC 300 Series AjMadison View On Ajmadison.com View On Appliancesconnection.com Pros: You can reposition the top rack even when the dishwasher is full, and it can connect to your Wi-Fi. Cons: Its features may take time to learn thoroughly. The Bosch 300 Series dishwasher couldn’t be packed with more incredible features, making it our top choice for the best dishwasher. Petrino said the brand recently extended its smart capabilities across most of the dishwasher lineup. “Now equipped with Wi-Fi and HomeConnect, one can operate and monitor their dishwasher from their phone or smart speaker,” she says. This is useful for reordering dishwasher tabs and setting a cycle from your phone or tablet. It also has advanced leak protection, so there’s no longer a risk of spillage in the event of a leak occurrence. Beyond the convenience of six programs, five cycle settings, enough space for 15 place settings, and a third rack for additional space, there’s no getting cleaner dishes than what this model can offer. Advanced technologies ensure that water goes exactly where it's needed, so no matter what the placement of a dish, it will come out sparkling. Plus, the PureDry technology also sanitizes everything inside during the sanitation cycle, heating water to 162 degrees Fahrenheit to eliminate bacteria seamlessly, and it operates very quietly. Price at time of publish: $900` Dimensions: 24 x 34 x 22 inches

Best Value Whirlpool WDP540HAMZ 55 dBA Quiet Dishwasher AjMadison View On Ajmadison.com View On Appliancedirect.com View On Appliancesconnection.com Pros: A triple filtration system removes food particles as it washes, and cup shelves let you store six additional cups. Cons: The plastic interior accounts for its lower price point. Despite its lower price tag, this Whirlpool dishwasher isn’t lacking features. “This dishwasher offers several desirable cycles for an affordable price,” Petrino says, which include Extended Soak, Heavy, Boost, and Quick options. We appreciate the overfill detector that can sense when too much water is in the basin and stops the power accordingly. With the triple filtration system, you won’t have to worry about food particles left on dishes: It washes them away, then cleans the water between washing stages so they can’t get recirculated. Petrino adds that “the stainless steel door helps the water condense at the end of the cycle.” The dishwasher has a lower price than many others due to its plastic interior, with racks coated in nylon to make them last longer than plastic alone. It’s available in several finishes, including black, white, and stainless steel, and there’s a towel bar option should you want to store a towel on the front. With the ability to accommodate 12 place settings, this dishwasher is plenty large for day-to-day use and won’t leave you stuck hand-washing when entertaining large groups. Price at time of publish: $679 Dimensions: 24 x 24.5 x 33.5 inches

Best Splurge Bosch SHX78B75UC 800 Series AjMadison View On Abt.com View On Ajmadison.com View On Appliancesconnection.com Pros: At 176 degrees Fahrenheit, it’s one of the hottest drying dishwashers, and it’s also very quiet. Cons: The standard warranty is only one year. This higher-end option will have you cleaning your dishes with all the advanced technologies you can imagine. “This dishwasher offers luxurious features such as the patented CrystalDry technology,” says Petrino, who tells us that it “uses natural minerals to collect moisture and transform it into heat.” This means that the hot air is circulated throughout the tub to dry dishes, and even plastics, with no added chemicals, so you can stop purchasing chemical-laden drying aids. There’s an adjustable third upper rack that you can move in nine different ways to fit stemware and other tall items. Like the 300 series, this dishwasher has PureDry technology and intensive leak protection, high heat sanitizing, fits 15 place settings, and offers Wi-Fi connectivity to run it from afar. Additionally, it’s even quieter than the 300 series, shaving four decibel points off for a sound level of just 42 dBA. It’s so quiet that an “info light” shines on the floor to let you know when it’s running. While the 300 series has six program options, this model has eight. Price at time of publish: $1,299 Dimensions: 23.5 x 34 x 22.5 inches

Quietest Dishwasher Samsung Linear Wash Top Control 24-Inch Built-In Dishwasher Best Buy View On Wayfair View On Abt.com View On Best Buy Pros: This dishwasher is essentially silent and will clean dishes thoroughly regardless of where they’re placed. Cons: The door automatically opens at the end of the cycle, which not everyone may desire. As quiet as a dishwasher gets, this Samsung model shares many of the same features as our Bosch choices but with even lower decibels. “This intelligent Wi-Fi-connected dishwasher is feature-loaded with the brand’s exclusive Linear Wash System,” Petrino says. “It has AquaBlast jets spray on an arm that runs back and forth, providing corner-to-corner coverage.” It’s a large-capacity choice with the ability to hold 15 place settings, and you can operate it via your mobile device. Thoughtfully designed, there is even a specific zone booster that targets the lower left corner of the machine with extra water to reach pots and pans. The third rack is ideal for cutlery and utensils and is adjustable for larger pieces that wouldn’t otherwise fit on top. Premium ball bearings make the glide rail system operate smoothly when filled with heavy dishware, and the door automatically opens after each cycle to create a peak environment for the driest dishes possible. Petrino considers the Samsung Smart Linear Wash a wise investment, telling us that “this dishwasher provides many luxurious features at a relatively affordable price.” Price at time of publish: $1,080 Dimensions: 34 x 24 x 25 inches

Best Compact Frigidaire 18-Inch Built-In Dishwasher Lowe's View On Best Buy View On Build.com View On Home Depot Pros: Despite its small size, this dishwasher features a sanitizing cycle and three program options. Cons: It’s louder than other models. Don’t let the small size of this Frigidaire 18-inch dishwasher fool you: Petrino says that “this compact dishwasher offers space for up to eight place settings,” adding that it’s an excellent choice for small kitchens or, perhaps, a dining room wet bar. Its sanitization cycle removes the same amount of bacteria — 99.99% — as larger models, and it can be set in advance. You have a choice of up to 24 hours for a delayed start. “I like that it offers a stainless steel interior, a heated dry setting, and is certified by the National Sanitation Foundation,” Petrino says. At 52 decibels, this dishwasher is louder than our other favorite models, but it still shouldn’t be disruptive. While it’s less likely you’ll be washing many pots and pans, it does have a heavy-duty cycle that makes that an option without worrying about them getting clean enough. The filtration system removes food particles, and lights indicate which part of the cycle the dishwasher is in. Being smaller than the average, it’s much lighter: This dishwasher weighs just 71 pounds, compared to larger models over 100 pounds. Price at time of publish: $899 Dimensions: 18 x 32.5 x 23 inches

Best Countertop Farberware FCD06ABBWHA Professional Countertop Portable Dishwasher Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros: No matter how small your space, this model should fit, and it can hold up to six place settings. Cons: It may not last as long as typical dishwashers. If you don’t have room for a traditional dishwasher, this Farberware model allows you to wash dishes more expediently than by hand, housing itself directly on a counter. It has an LED display and holds six place settings, making it perfect for RVs, campers, dorm rooms, and studio apartments. It has lots of functionality, including seven run programs, one of which is baby care. This means you can use it as an additional dishwasher just for bottles, so you aren’t constantly running your full-sized one in the kitchen. Featuring digital touch controls, it includes a self-clean option to save you on cleaning time and a quick cycle that only takes 45 minutes from start to finish. Plus, there’s an extra drying finish option to ensure your dishes are as dry as can be. It’s worth noting that you’ll connect this dishwasher to a faucet, so it will not be operational when you need to use your kitchen sink. At $370 and just over 40 pounds, it makes dishwashing by machine accessible to many for whom it wouldn’t otherwise be. Price at time of publish: $369 Dimensions: 23 x 25.5 x 24 inches

