What to Buy Cleaning The Best Dish Scrubbers to Clean and Care for Your Cookware It may be time for an upgrade. We picked the best scrubber for every job, backed by cleaning experts. By Nick DeSimone Published on June 27, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Food & Wine / Amazon When it comes to cleaning up after a delicious meal, no one wants to scrub harder than they have to. You might not even give a second thought to what sponge or scrubber is currently sitting in your sink, but having the best tool for the job is hugely important. The best dish scrubber for one job might not be the best dish scrubber for another — caring for your heirloom cast iron pan and delicate nonstick cookware are totally different. In fact, having the right dish scrubbers can actually extend the life of your cookware and make cleaning a snap. If you’re ready to ditch your one-size-fits-all sponge and find the actual best dish scrubber for all your cookware and needs, check out our favorite picks below. Our Top Picks Best for Dishes: Skura Style Skrubby Sponges at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Cast Iron: Lodge Scrubbing Pad at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Glass: Scotch-Brite Cooktop Pads at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Stainless Steel: Scrub Daddy Sponge Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Ceramic: O-Cedar Multi-Use No Scratch Scrunge at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Nonstick: Lubrima Silicone Sponge at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Straws: HIWARE Straw Cleaner Brush Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Dishes Skura Style Skrubby Sponges Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target These sponges are made of polyurethane and have an antimicrobial called PolySept added to them. Hence, they never smell and aren’t just smearing bacteria around your clean dishes like traditional sponges tend to do. The scouring side of this sponge is perfect for dishes because it’s relatively flat and easily scrapes up dried-on egg yolk or melted cheese. Plus, it has a built-in system to let you know when it’s time to change them: When the logo on the scouring side starts to fade, it’s time to throw it out. The polyurethane material differs from the regular soft sponge material you might be used to — it’s much stiffer and can be uncomfortable to hold, especially when dry. Price at time of publish: $15 Material: PolyurethaneAmount included: 4Dishwasher-safe: No Best for Cast Iron Lodge Scrubbing Pad Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Cast iron cookware gets a bad rap for being tough to clean. But with this specialized Lodge sponge, things get a lot easier. No matter where you fall on the soap versus no soap debate, we can all agree that cast iron needs some elbow grease. This scrubber is perfect for cast iron because it has a tough outer layer that can scrape and a soft inner layer for wiping. The outer chain maille cover is super durable and can scrape off even the most cooked-on foods. Meanwhile, the inside houses a flexible silicone sponge that holds soapy water and easily cleans cast irons without stripping your precious seasoning. The silicone insert isn’t as durable as the metal exterior, so that part tends to break down first, meaning you’ll need to replace the whole scrubber well before the strong chain maille outside is ready to be replaced. Price at time of publish: $20 Material: Stainless steel, siliconeAmount included: 1Dishwasher-safe: Yes Best for Glass Scotch-Brite Glass Cooktop Pads Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart These scrubbers are designed explicitly for glass cooktops which means not only are they great for wiping down your stove, but they’re also gentle enough for your delicate wine glasses. One side of this scrubber is a super soft and close-textured sponge, while the other has the ultimate gentle scrubber. This sponge is ideal for glass, from glass cooktops to cookware to wine glasses, because it’s flexible and can morph to any surface or fit into a glass. Plus, the gentle scrubbing side has a unique texture that can break up stuck-on food without scratching the glass. The ultra-soft material is excellent for cleaning glass but isn’t very absorbent, so it’s hard to carry a lot of sop in these scrubbers. Price at time of publish: $10 Material: PlasticAmount included: 2Dishwasher-safe: Yes Best for Stainless Steel Scrub Daddy Sponge Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware The Scrub Daddy took the world by storm and has been a cult favorite for years. If you’re unfamiliar, what makes this brightly colored sponge so unique is its ingenious design. The smile's face is more than just a zany gimmick — you can hold the scrubber with your fingers in the eyes and use the mouth to give a 360 scrub to utensils and flatware quickly. The material is also highly unique; it’s rigid when used with cold water but softens significantly in hot water, giving you the power of two types of scrubbers in one. The only downside is that they aren't the most durable. The unique material does start to break down after continued use. Price at time of publish: $16 Material: PolyurethaneAmount included: 3Dishwasher-safe: Yes Best Ceramic O-Cedar Multi-Use No Scratch Scrunge 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Ceramic-coated cookware tends to have a hard ceramic layer, but it can be extremely brittle and chip easily. This “scrunge” is perfect for ceramic because it’s soft and has a thick, almost buffing side, instead of a scratchy scouring layer. The unique bubble design allows the buffing pad to break up cooked-on food without much pressure or scrubbing. The downside of the extra thick buffing side is that it can crack or flake off over time. Price at time of publish: $8 Material: PlasticAmount included: 6Dishwasher-safe: Yes Best for Nonstick Lubrima Silicone Sponge 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Nonstick pans require super gentle cleansing to preserve their coating, and this Lubrima Silicone Sponge is just the thing. Diana Rodriguez-Zaba, president of the cleaning company ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba in Chicago, Illinois, always reaches for silicone when she wants to clean her nonstick surfaces. “If you need to clean nonstick cookware or plastic containers, a silicone brush is a better choice,” she says. This sponge’s soft, flexible bristles are perfect for gently removing gunk from the surface of nonstick pans since they’re non-abrasive. Its unique silicone material means this sponge lasts forever compared to traditional sponges. Plus, silicone is non-porous, so it doesn't trap food or bacteria. The soft and gentle material's downside is that this sponge can just scour or scrub. Price at time of publish: $9 Material: SiliconeAmount included: 3Dishwasher-safe: Yes Best for Straws HIWARE Straw Cleaner Brush Set, 8-Piece Amazon View On Amazon When it comes to cleaning, reusable straws are arguably the most frustrating and difficult thing to clean. These Hiware Straw Cleaner Brushes make this task a bit easier. Unlike other straw brushes, these are the perfect medium between rigid and flexible. The long handles and diverse bristle lengths make these brushes ideal for any straw, water bottle, or coffee maker. Eight different-sized brushes are convenient and versatile, but storing them together can be annoying. Price at time of publish: $4 Material: Stainless steel, nylonAmount included: 8Dishwasher-safe: Yes Our Favorite If you favor stainless steel cookware, grab a pack of the Scrub Daddy Color Sponges; we love its innovative design and material, perfect for scrubbing stainless steel. For those who prefer nonstick cookware, look no further than the Lubrima Silicone Sponge; its gentle silicone design will help preserve your nonstick surface for years to come. And for your everyday dishes, you can't go wrong with Skura Style Sponges. Frequently Asked Questions How often should you replace your dish scrubbers? How frequently scrubbers need replacing is largely determined by their material and how often you use them. For spongy textured scrubbers that you use daily, aim to replace them at least once a month. Delah Gomasi, cleaning expert at MaidForYou, a Sydney, Australia-based cleaning company, says, ”We always recommend that sponges and scrubbers are replaced about every month. Once you've had about 20 uses out of them, it means it's time to replace them. Soaking them in a vinegar and water solution overnight can lengthen the time between purchasing a new one.”Your scrubber will also give you some visual cues, like if you see bits coming off when you use it, stains that can’t be rinsed out, or just generally look gross. The biggest indicator, though, is the smell. The second your scrubber starts to smell, throw it out. Some scrubbers are made from non-porous or more durable material like silicone or metal in the case of a cast iron scrubber, so look for obvious signs of wear on those. Things like gouges or chips to the material indicate that it's time to swap it out. What’s the best material for dish scrubbers? The best material for dish scrubbers depends on what you’re scrubbing. Cellulose, silicone, and Polyurethane are best for surfaces that can scratch, like ceramic and nonstick, while more durable plastics and metals are better suited to materials that require more scrubbing power, like cast iron. Avoid tough plastics or steel wool on surfaces that can scratch; even some stainless steel can get damaged from super abrasive materials. How do you clean dish scrubbers? The best way to clean a dish scrubber is dependent upon its materials. Sponge-type scrubbers can be microwaved for 30 seconds while wet to kill off some bacteria. Scrubbers that aren’t suited to the microwave, like those that include metal or silicone, can be boiled for a few minutes. While microwaving and boiling are somewhat effective at reducing bacteria and cleaning off surface contaminants, they don’t clean scrubbers 100%. If they are really dirty, it might just be time to replace them. Some people like to clean their scrubbers in the dishwasher, but we don’t recommend that. Dishwashers don’t get hot enough to kill much bacteria, and scrubbers that have holes or small spaces can actually take on more food particles in the wash cycle. The best way to keep your scrubbers clean is to rinse them thoroughly and wring them out between each use. Our Expertise Nick DeSimone is a food writer with nearly a decade of professional cooking experience. During that time, they have spent considerable time in the dish pit of countless restaurants, so they know firsthand what kind of dish scrubbers can go the distance. Nick also spoke to two cleaning experts, Delah Gomasi and Diana Rodriguez-Zaba, who handle intense scrubbing daily. Was this page helpful? 