When it comes to cleaning up after a delicious meal, no one wants to scrub harder than they have to. You might not even give a second thought to what sponge or scrubber is currently sitting in your sink, but having the best tool for the job is hugely important. The best dish scrubber for one job might not be the best dish scrubber for another — caring for your heirloom cast iron pan and delicate nonstick cookware are totally different. In fact, having the right dish scrubbers can actually extend the life of your cookware and make cleaning a snap. If you’re ready to ditch your one-size-fits-all sponge and find the actual best dish scrubber for all your cookware and needs, check out our favorite picks below.

Best for Dishes Skura Style Skrubby Sponges Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target These sponges are made of polyurethane and have an antimicrobial called PolySept added to them. Hence, they never smell and aren’t just smearing bacteria around your clean dishes like traditional sponges tend to do. The scouring side of this sponge is perfect for dishes because it’s relatively flat and easily scrapes up dried-on egg yolk or melted cheese. Plus, it has a built-in system to let you know when it’s time to change them: When the logo on the scouring side starts to fade, it’s time to throw it out. The polyurethane material differs from the regular soft sponge material you might be used to — it’s much stiffer and can be uncomfortable to hold, especially when dry. Price at time of publish: $15 Material: Polyurethane

Polyurethane Amount included: 4

4 Dishwasher-safe: No

Best for Cast Iron Lodge Scrubbing Pad Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Cast iron cookware gets a bad rap for being tough to clean. But with this specialized Lodge sponge, things get a lot easier. No matter where you fall on the soap versus no soap debate, we can all agree that cast iron needs some elbow grease. This scrubber is perfect for cast iron because it has a tough outer layer that can scrape and a soft inner layer for wiping. The outer chain maille cover is super durable and can scrape off even the most cooked-on foods. Meanwhile, the inside houses a flexible silicone sponge that holds soapy water and easily cleans cast irons without stripping your precious seasoning. The silicone insert isn’t as durable as the metal exterior, so that part tends to break down first, meaning you’ll need to replace the whole scrubber well before the strong chain maille outside is ready to be replaced. Price at time of publish: $20 Material: Stainless steel, silicone

Stainless steel, silicone Amount included: 1

1 Dishwasher-safe: Yes

Best for Glass Scotch-Brite Glass Cooktop Pads Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart These scrubbers are designed explicitly for glass cooktops which means not only are they great for wiping down your stove, but they’re also gentle enough for your delicate wine glasses. One side of this scrubber is a super soft and close-textured sponge, while the other has the ultimate gentle scrubber. This sponge is ideal for glass, from glass cooktops to cookware to wine glasses, because it’s flexible and can morph to any surface or fit into a glass. Plus, the gentle scrubbing side has a unique texture that can break up stuck-on food without scratching the glass. The ultra-soft material is excellent for cleaning glass but isn’t very absorbent, so it’s hard to carry a lot of sop in these scrubbers. Price at time of publish: $10 Material: Plastic

Plastic Amount included: 2

2 Dishwasher-safe: Yes

Best for Stainless Steel Scrub Daddy Sponge Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware The Scrub Daddy took the world by storm and has been a cult favorite for years. If you’re unfamiliar, what makes this brightly colored sponge so unique is its ingenious design. The smile's face is more than just a zany gimmick — you can hold the scrubber with your fingers in the eyes and use the mouth to give a 360 scrub to utensils and flatware quickly. The material is also highly unique; it’s rigid when used with cold water but softens significantly in hot water, giving you the power of two types of scrubbers in one. The only downside is that they aren't the most durable. The unique material does start to break down after continued use. Price at time of publish: $16 Material: Polyurethane

Polyurethane Amount included: 3

3 Dishwasher-safe: Yes

Best Ceramic O-Cedar Multi-Use No Scratch Scrunge 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Ceramic-coated cookware tends to have a hard ceramic layer, but it can be extremely brittle and chip easily. This “scrunge” is perfect for ceramic because it’s soft and has a thick, almost buffing side, instead of a scratchy scouring layer. The unique bubble design allows the buffing pad to break up cooked-on food without much pressure or scrubbing. The downside of the extra thick buffing side is that it can crack or flake off over time. Price at time of publish: $8 Material: Plastic

Plastic Amount included: 6

6 Dishwasher-safe: Yes

Best for Nonstick Lubrima Silicone Sponge 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Nonstick pans require super gentle cleansing to preserve their coating, and this Lubrima Silicone Sponge is just the thing. Diana Rodriguez-Zaba, president of the cleaning company ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba in Chicago, Illinois, always reaches for silicone when she wants to clean her nonstick surfaces. “If you need to clean nonstick cookware or plastic containers, a silicone brush is a better choice,” she says. This sponge’s soft, flexible bristles are perfect for gently removing gunk from the surface of nonstick pans since they’re non-abrasive. Its unique silicone material means this sponge lasts forever compared to traditional sponges. Plus, silicone is non-porous, so it doesn't trap food or bacteria. The soft and gentle material's downside is that this sponge can just scour or scrub. Price at time of publish: $9 Material: Silicone

Silicone Amount included: 3

3 Dishwasher-safe: Yes